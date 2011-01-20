« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 99 100 101 102 103 [104]   Go Down

Author Topic: Labour Thread  (Read 120565 times)

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,416
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4120 on: Today at 09:23:18 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 09:16:17 pm
Yep, Brexit enabled the racists just as Trump enabled the racists in the US.
Totally agree with the need to annihilate the Torys if we want progress.
It still goes unnoticed by many, tearing into all the cruel Tory policys that cause so much misery but no acknowledgement or praise for the party that always repairs that damage. we should at least start at that point but nope, Labour are no different than the Torys. we've had that for the last 40 odd years and we wonder why the Torys keep getting in.

"40 years of Thatcherism".
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,251
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4121 on: Today at 09:29:29 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:31:14 pm
Not sure what any of that has to do with the price of fish. The UK voted Brexit. The UK is far more toxic and there is far more toxic shit about than I can remember since probably the 70s.

It's far more uneven, unfair and it's certainly going to get much, much, much worse.

The 'just in it for myself' generation is worse than it's ever been in my lifetime (Thatcher saw to that) and this seems to be increasing.

I'd say from reading and looking around at the country, for most of it 'hate and division' is not only here, it's here to stay.


Going to be some job for Labour to address that, but it won't be done in a day, a week, a month or a term.

But before anythnig can happen at all, then the Tories need to be forcefully ejected and reduced in stature. If Labour achieve that then that's step 1. Step 2 - well let's see where that gets us.

Most of the country aren't like most of the people on here. That's an absolute and sad fact. If Labour do anything to shoot themselves in the foot - like going on a Corbynesque Power to the People and fuck the rich and fuck the middle classes, then we'll likely see the Tories in power for the next 50 years.

Even now. Even with everything as absolutely fucked as it is now there are STILL shitloads of people willing and ready to vote for the Tories. Labour has to appeal to those that might vote Tory while trying to keep the base that has been hijacked by the Brexshite gobshites.

But, the data shows this is not true.  It's the opposite, in fact.  The two links I posted support this.

The country is skewed by the voting system.  It gives a disproportionate amount of power, to a minority of people.  Not wanting to go on about PR, so I will stop.

The point is that the country is more tolerant, liberal and open to social reform, than it was.

A Wealth Tax would be a good start, for example.


Impoverished and disadvantaged people, are more susceptible to beieving bullshit spouted by chancers, such as Frottage, Johnson and Trump.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:54:40 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,251
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4122 on: Today at 09:30:59 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:23:18 pm
"40 years of Thatcherism".


If you think we haven't been living in Thatcher's Britain, for the past 40 odd years, you're mistaken.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:32:45 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,628
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4123 on: Today at 09:35:33 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:23:18 pm
"40 years of Thatcherism".
  Yep, or all governments have ignored you for decades.
6 months later, vote Labour, vote Labour.
What a shit election slogan that was.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,416
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4124 on: Today at 10:08:09 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:30:59 pm

If you think we haven't been living in Thatcher's Britain, for the past 40 odd years, you're mistaken.

Under governments elected by British voters. If all of those years have been antithetical to what you believe in, how realistic do you think the chances are of something that you'd agree with being elected by the UK voters?

There have been some complaints on the last page about me repeating the line about UK governments being elected by UK voters. Yet, however much I repeat it, the point is still missed. Politics isn't won by winning arguments. It's won by getting votes. If people you oppose keep winning, that should say something about the attractiveness of the cause you support.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,643
  • The first five yards........
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4125 on: Today at 10:12:05 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:08:09 pm
Politics isn't won by winning arguments. It's won by getting votes.

You keep saying this as if there's absolutely no connection between the two.

In fact if "arguments" are completely irrelevant to electoral success one has to wonder what electoral success consists of.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,968
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4126 on: Today at 10:21:36 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:29:29 pm
But, the data shows this is not true.  It's the opposite, in fact.  The two links I posted support this.

The country is skewed by the voting system.  It gives a disproportionate amount of power, to a minority of people.  Not wanting to go on about PR, so I will stop.

The point is that the country is more tolerant, liberal and open to social reform, than it was.

A Wealth Tax would be a good start, for example.


Impoverished and disadvantaged people, are more susceptible to beieving bullshit spouted by chancers, such as Frottage, Johnson and Trump.

Im not sure that you can draw the conclusion that because people are more socially liberal in being more accepting of homosexuality and immigration that they have become more in favour of a wealth tax.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
Pages: 1 ... 99 100 101 102 103 [104]   Go Up
« previous next »
 