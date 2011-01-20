Not sure what any of that has to do with the price of fish. The UK voted Brexit. The UK is far more toxic and there is far more toxic shit about than I can remember since probably the 70s.
It's far more uneven, unfair and it's certainly going to get much, much, much worse.
The 'just in it for myself' generation is worse than it's ever been in my lifetime (Thatcher saw to that) and this seems to be increasing.
I'd say from reading and looking around at the country, for most of it 'hate and division' is not only here, it's here to stay.
Going to be some job for Labour to address that, but it won't be done in a day, a week, a month or a term.
But before anythnig can happen at all, then the Tories need to be forcefully ejected and reduced in stature. If Labour achieve that then that's step 1. Step 2 - well let's see where that gets us.
Most of the country aren't like most of the people on here. That's an absolute and sad fact. If Labour do anything to shoot themselves in the foot - like going on a Corbynesque Power to the People and fuck the rich and fuck the middle classes, then we'll likely see the Tories in power for the next 50 years.
Even now. Even with everything as absolutely fucked as it is now there are STILL shitloads of people willing and ready to vote for the Tories. Labour has to appeal to those that might vote Tory while trying to keep the base that has been hijacked by the Brexshite gobshites.
But, the data shows this is not true. It's the opposite, in fact. The two links I posted support this.
The country is skewed by the voting system. It gives a disproportionate amount of power, to a minority of people. Not wanting to go on about PR, so I will stop.
The point is that the country is more tolerant, liberal and open to social reform, than it was.
A Wealth Tax would be a good start, for example.
Impoverished and disadvantaged people, are more susceptible to beieving bullshit spouted by chancers, such as Frottage, Johnson and Trump.