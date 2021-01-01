« previous next »
Author Topic: Labour Thread  (Read 114916 times)

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4040 on: Today at 09:38:22 pm »
Asking as someone about to spend a week on a cruise ship. What's so bad about the barge?
Now I'm sure it's not kitted out as five star luxury but it's possibly comparable to some current accomodation.  I don't believe that it'd be significantly cheaper than buying up some of the accomodation used already. Staffing presumably would be similar of not cheaper.  I guess it's mostly symbolic and appealing to the xenophobic element.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4041 on: Today at 09:52:07 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:34:46 pm
What Tory policy have they prledged to get rid of?
They will do what the last Labour government did and repair all the damage the Torys did to this country, they were the Tory policys that hurt people the most. The NHS, Education etc.
They have already spelled out some of the changes they will bring in. we will know more by the time the election comes.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4042 on: Today at 09:55:50 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 09:52:07 pm
They will do what the last Labour government did and repair all the damage the Torys did to this country, they were the Tory policys that hurt people the most. The NHS, Education etc.
They have already spelled out some of the changes they will bring in. we will know more by the time the election comes.


A long winded way of saying non, but Im supposed to put faith in them getting people off Barges
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4043 on: Today at 09:56:02 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:13:47 pm
I dont see the issue.
Lets be clear this is a party who have said in the past they will let Tory policy "Bed in" before making decisions.

Is moving people from a barge into a Hotel that big an operation.

From what I understand, yes - massive

Funding would need to be found. Hotels would be needed to be found. What do you do with the contract agreed for where they are now? What about the personnel stationed there? What about their accomodation and facilities? What about the logistics of moving them? What about the actual budget you'd need and then factoring that in. That's without even looking at getting them vetted, processed and handled fairly and effectively. And then you have the political 'will of the people' and the media pressure about Labour being 'soft on illegal immigrants'. None of that is even taking into account health and safety, security or international guidelines.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4044 on: Today at 10:18:49 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:56:02 pm
From what I understand, yes - massive

Funding would need to be found. Hotels would be needed to be found. What do you do with the contract agreed for where they are now? What about the personnel stationed there? What about their accomodation and facilities? What about the logistics of moving them? What about the actual budget you'd need and then factoring that in. That's without even looking at getting them vetted, processed and handled fairly and effectively. And then you have the political 'will of the people' and the media pressure about Labour being 'soft on illegal immigrants'. None of that is even taking into account health and safety, security or international guidelines.

The only reason they are using barges is because they want to get them out of hotels. It’s not because hotels cost a lot, it’s because local knuckle draggers don’t want immigrants in their towns and many locals don’t want their hotels with them in there. Dont make out that this scummy policy is for any other reason.

People shouldn’t be in barges, they should be in proper accommodation be it hotels or houses.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4045 on: Today at 10:20:47 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:56:02 pm
From what I understand, yes - massive

Funding would need to be found. Hotels would be needed to be found. What do you do with the contract agreed for where they are now? What about the personnel stationed there? What about their accomodation and facilities? What about the logistics of moving them? What about the actual budget you'd need and then factoring that in. And then you have the political 'will of the people' and the media pressure about Labour being 'soft on illegal immigrants'. None of that is even taking into account health and safety, security or international guidelines.

It was a rhetorical question, of course its not hard, if you have the will.  Seems your a trying to justify delays in doing the right thing

Quote
Hotels would be needed to be found
  There are alreay lists of them with the Home office

Quote
What do you do with the contract agreed for where they are now?
You end it with as minimal fuss as possible.

Quote
What about the personnel stationed there
  Some could move over to the Hotels

Quote
What about the logistics of moving them?
  ffs, disembarking a boagt and boarding a bus are very minor things. If udeless c*nts like TUIcan do it, Im sure the British government can

Quote
That's without even looking at getting them vetted, processed and handled fairly and effectively.
  This is NOT depenant on them being in a barge or Hotel. Its not relevant

Quote
And then you have the political 'will of the people' and the media pressure about Labour being 'soft on illegal immigrants

5 years away from an election and you still  want to pander to racist scum  :butt2

Quote
None of that is even taking into account health and safety, security or international guidelines.

The HSE and security issues are worse on the Barge,  International guidelines to put people in a Bed and
Breakfast ???


Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4046 on: Today at 10:25:29 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:34:46 pm
What Tory policy have they prledged to get rid of?
I'm thinking you may be ripe for an dressing down from the political explainer, last seen in the Sportswashing thread being pwned about domestic Saudi football culture.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4047 on: Today at 10:34:04 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:55:50 pm

A long winded way of saying non, but Im supposed to put faith in them getting people off Barges
It's actually a massive point, I call it losing sight of the goal. how can people tear into these cruel Tory policys that cause so much misery then put them out of their mind when we talk about the Labour party, ive prioritised taking millions out of poverty, NHS and education, the list is long but that's seen as just avoiding the question.

Yes you should have complete faith in Labour when it comes to taking people off the barges, Labour will have a competent HS who knows what the problems are , she will reduce the number of people who needed accommodation in 2 ways, processing applications, working with the EU to stop the boats and return people, all this will mean Labour don't need to put people on boats, you can expect the number of people in Hotels to drop as well.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4048 on: Today at 10:42:48 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 10:34:04 pm
It's actually a massive point, I call it losing sight of the goal. how can people tear into these cruel Tory policys that cause so much misery then put them out of their mind when we talk about the Labour party, ive prioritised taking millions out of poverty, NHS and education, the list is long but that's seen as just avoiding the question.

Yes you should have complete faith in Labour when it comes to taking people off the boats, Labour will have a competent HS who knows what the problems with the Boats are, she will reduce the number of people who needed accommodation in 2 ways, processing applications, working with the EU to stop the boats and return people, all this will mean Labour don't need to put people on boats, you can expect the number of people in Hotels to drop as well.
Cooper was asked multiple times about opening safe and legal routes and wouldnt commit, Lets hope your optimism is well founded

Quote
working with the EU to stop the boats and return people, all this will mean Labour don't need to put people on boats 

Id rather we concentrated on helping those seeking asylum and Im not talking about decreasing the numbers on barges, but getting everyone off them asap

