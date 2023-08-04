« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 96 97 98 99 100 [101]   Go Down

Author Topic: Labour Thread  (Read 114596 times)

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,103
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4000 on: August 4, 2023, 02:49:26 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on August  4, 2023, 02:47:00 pm
You don't need to have a flash car. 90% of cars are exempt from the charge.

Unless 90% of cars are considered flash by your definiton?
Given the thought that everyone in london is richer, I wouldn't rule that out ;)
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,900
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4001 on: August 4, 2023, 03:12:47 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on August  4, 2023, 02:35:59 pm
Not sure how that can possibly be true. I know plenty of friends that have cars that are 10-20+ years old. If they brought this zone into Liverpool then a lot of families that are really fucked would be much more fucked.

I get that everyone in London is way richer, but that much richer that they've all got flash cars?

And how can the OK well off down South not own cars when they do in the North?

So much doesn't seem to ring true there?

My dads 2005 Ford Focus is ok for ULEZ.

Theres plenty off well of people in London who dont own cars, our public transport is very good which means you dont necessarily need a car (I dont own one myself although my wife does and I hardly ever drive) plus a lot of flats and houses especially as you get more central have very limited parking making owning a car much more hassle then it probably is in the rest of the country.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Santiago

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 114
  • Yeeeessss!!!
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4002 on: August 4, 2023, 03:48:05 pm »
Don't underestimate the relevance the ethnicity of the London Mayor has when people are complaining about ULEZ.

Its not ULEZ, Its "Khan's ULEZ" that literally almost everybody i've had the misfortune to converse about it with refers to it as.  Then it's the rants about ordinary decent [insert British] folk are being shafted and the word Khan comes up about 3 times per sentence. But unfortunately I know these people and am well aware of their "views".

And when you talk to them, they're not even fucking affected by it, they either dont live in London or they, in the case of one of the more vociferous gammons, drive a fucking prius!! 

I now live in London and Sadiq Khan is mostly popular, fairly elected official, thats why he's keeps winning and will probably walk it again, more power to him for fighting the fight to try and get the air quality here semi breathable.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,152
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4003 on: August 4, 2023, 03:51:27 pm »
Quote from: Santiago on August  4, 2023, 03:48:05 pm
Don't underestimate the relevance the ethnicity of the London Mayor has when people are complaining about ULEZ.

Its not ULEZ, Its "Khan's ULEZ" that literally almost everybody i've had the misfortune to converse about it with refers to it as.  Then it's the rants about ordinary decent [insert British] folk are being shafted and the word Khan comes up about 3 times per sentence. But unfortunately I know these people and am well aware of their "views".

And when you talk to them, they're not even fucking affected by it, they either dont live in London or they, in the case of one of the more vociferous gammons, drive a fucking prius!! 

I now live in London and Sadiq Khan is mostly popular, fairly elected official, thats why he's keeps winning and will probably walk it again, more power to him for fighting the fight to try and get the air quality here semi breathable.

I agree with this.  The gammons I've spoken to in Essex hate him.  They wont admit that they're racist, but I'm pretty sure it's down to his ethnicity.
Logged

Online Santiago

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 114
  • Yeeeessss!!!
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4004 on: August 4, 2023, 04:12:30 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on August  4, 2023, 03:51:27 pm
I agree with this.  The gammons I've spoken to in Essex hate him.  They wont admit that they're racist, but I'm pretty sure it's down to his ethnicity.

Ha!!!
Then it wont surprise you to hear said Prius driving gammon is from Essex
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,900
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4005 on: August 4, 2023, 05:16:18 pm »
Quote from: Santiago on August  4, 2023, 03:48:05 pm
Don't underestimate the relevance the ethnicity of the London Mayor has when people are complaining about ULEZ.

Its not ULEZ, Its "Khan's ULEZ" that literally almost everybody i've had the misfortune to converse about it with refers to it as.  Then it's the rants about ordinary decent [insert British] folk are being shafted and the word Khan comes up about 3 times per sentence. But unfortunately I know these people and am well aware of their "views".

And when you talk to them, they're not even fucking affected by it, they either dont live in London or they, in the case of one of the more vociferous gammons, drive a fucking prius!! 

I now live in London and Sadiq Khan is mostly popular, fairly elected official, thats why he's keeps winning and will probably walk it again, more power to him for fighting the fight to try and get the air quality here semi breathable.


I cant say I have seen the racism in evidence when it comes to ULEZ, but in general youre 100% right. There is a certain gammon type who seem to get very worked up about the fact London has a Muslim, Asian mayor and blame him for just about everything that goes on in London whether its actually anything to do with him or not.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,338
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4006 on: August 5, 2023, 06:31:17 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on August  4, 2023, 05:16:18 pm
I cant say I have seen the racism in evidence when it comes to ULEZ, but in general youre 100% right. There is a certain gammon type who seem to get very worked up about the fact London has a Muslim, Asian mayor and blame him for just about everything that goes on in London whether its actually anything to do with him or not.
Same goes for the rancid knuckle draggers in Scotland, now the SNP has a leader with a brown face.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,663
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4007 on: Yesterday at 10:59:29 pm »
Stephen Kinnock saying that Labour may need to continue to use barges to house migrants. I hope its just him chatting shite. Housing all those human beings on a cramped barge, how welcoming.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,152
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4008 on: Yesterday at 11:11:49 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:59:29 pm
Stephen Kinnock saying that Labour may need to continue to use barges to house migrants. I hope its just him chatting shite. Housing all those human beings on a cramped barge, how welcoming.

Potential Grenfell Mk2, according to the FBU.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,701
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4009 on: Yesterday at 11:18:01 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:59:29 pm
Stephen Kinnock saying that Labour may need to continue to use barges to house migrants. I hope its just him chatting shite. Housing all those human beings on a cramped barge, how welcoming.
A shame that you didnt look beyond that daily Mail headline for that story, but there we have it.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,997
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4010 on: Yesterday at 11:48:53 pm »
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,364
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4011 on: Yesterday at 11:49:25 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:59:29 pm
Stephen Kinnock saying that Labour may need to continue to use barges to house migrants. I hope its just him chatting shite. Housing all those human beings on a cramped barge, how welcoming.

Source?
Logged
This week I have been mostly eating conkers

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,358
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4012 on: Today at 07:51:48 am »
Quote from: Santiago on August  4, 2023, 03:48:05 pm
Don't underestimate the relevance the ethnicity of the London Mayor has when people are complaining about ULEZ.

You know I saw this post yesterday before I read this answer to a question I had on a different forum about why someone was really laying into Labour over this despite so much else going wrong in the country. Really seems to have a problem with Khan.

Quote
I don't live anywhere near the ULEZ zone but my better half does, when I visit she and I regularly went into the zone. Khan has introduced this pollution tax on cars which his parties former leader said was good and the cars to buy. He has also changed the train travel card in as much as if your journey starts outside London you now have to pay extra on a travel card. You say I mention labour a lot,but given the current climate they are adding thousands of pounds onto hard working folk to travel around the capital. Its one hell of a coincidence that Labour say its good then tax the hell out of you for taking their advice. Please be clear this has nothing to do with air quality it is an exercise to fund TFL trust me I contracted on the tube for years and the mayor has taken control and mismanaged all of London, crime of all types up, under khan's leadership, taxes up, police not attending incidents, turning a blind eye to immigrant crime and illegal protesters like JSO. The man has driven the capital into the ground and is using the motorist to fund his mistakes.

Lots of personal animosity for someone who apparently doesn't even live near London (he lives in Devon, coincidentally so does the other vociferous anti-ULEZ/Khan poster). Also there are no listed ages on that community but both of them post huge blocks of text without breaks, for some reason it makes me think they're both getting on in years.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:57:08 am by Riquende »
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,364
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4013 on: Today at 07:53:53 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:48:53 pm
If Im being kind,
They will do it temporarily whilst clearing the backlog.

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/aug/06/labour-would-barges-temporarily-house-asylum-seekers-stephen-kinnock



This is the article you linked.

Controversial barges and military camps will still be used temporarily to house asylum seekers if Labour wins the next election, a member of Keir Starmers frontbench has said.

The shadow immigration minister, Stephen Kinnock, said the idea made him deeply unhappy as it was the last thing the party wanted to do. But he said Labour would have no choice but to deal with the mess we inherit.

Kinnock told Sky News on Sunday: Over the last 13 years, the Tory government has destroyed our asylum system. Well inherit a mess if we are privileged to win the next election.

When pressed if that meant Labour would continue to use the barges to house asylum seekers, Kinnock said: The reality is, on day one we will have to deal with the we have and the shambolic mess they have left us. Well be left with no choice but to deal with the mess we inherit.

He told BBC Breakfast that he was confident a Labour government could get on top of the backlog within six months.

The shadow minister refused to give a timeline on when a Labour government would stop using the barges and bring down the backlog from a record high of more than 172,000 cases.

Kinnocks comments came as the deputy prime minister, Oliver Dowden, said checks were still taking place on a controversial barge designed to house asylum seekers, with the first group due to be housed there within weeks.

He said was confident the Bibby Stockholm in Portland, Dorset, would become operational soon and that the government was taking into account concerns over fire safety.

In an interview with the Sunday Telegraph Dowden criticised those who have expressed concern over the asylum seeker barge, urging them to stop their howls of outrage.

The government is to launch a series of immigration policies this week in an effort to show the prime minister is starting to get a grip on one of his five key priorities  to stop the boats.

Kinnock, speaking on Sunday morning, also accused the Conservatives of cooking the books to show they were getting a grip on the spiralling asylum backlog.

They have been artificially withdrawing claims if someone misses an appointment. It doesnt mean theyve been processed, it just puts people into limbo. Then essentially people are just slipping into the underground economy, Kinnock said.

More than 6,000 people have been wiped off the list without being fully assessed in just three months, for reasons such as failing to attend interviews or appointments, and not filling in new fast-track questionnaires, the Independent reported.

_____________________

The slant you put on it seems to be blaming Labour somehow..?

"If Im being kind,
They will do it temporarily whilst clearing the backlog."


In what way is this situation Labour's fault? What was the immigration picture when Labour was last in power?

If the Tories put stuff in place then Labour get into power then surely you accept that Labour have to deal with that situation?
Logged
This week I have been mostly eating conkers

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,358
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4014 on: Today at 08:13:01 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 07:53:53 am
If the Tories put stuff in place then Labour get into power then surely you accept that Labour have to deal with that situation?

I think it's fair to say that Labour in the last few months aren't exactly filling a lot of people with much hope that building a grand progressive utopia is just around the corner. It might be an exercise in expectation management for what they feel they'll feasibly be able to achieve, it might be not wanting to spook the sort of voter who was naturally/economically Labour but abandoned them for Brexit or Johnson's Culture Wars. The Tories are trying to claw on to all those voters with increasingly desparate 'red meat' policies over immigration & now the environment, and the last thing Labour want to do is starting pushing them back into the Tories' grasp.

It could be both things at once.

It's absolutely right for Kinnock to say that the people on the barges won't be taken off on day 1 of a Labour government, not least because you have to have a plan in place of where to put them instead. It's probably also fair to not put a specific timescale on it, because if you miss that target then you leave youself open to attack later. But this, combined with a lot of other "Labour admit they'll do the same as the Tories have been doing" headlines aren't going to inspire a lot of confidence in some of us who are looking for a bit of a sea-change from the current Government.

There are a multitude of reasons why any average Labour government is miles better for the country than average Tory government of course, and maybe we don't need any Grand Progressive Visions from Starmer for the great unwashed electoral masses to think 'let's give the other ones a go now'. But if you're a little bit more engaged then I can understand how disappointing it all is.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:14:37 am by Riquende »
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,493
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4015 on: Today at 08:13:45 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:18:01 pm
A shame that you didnt look beyond that daily Mail headline for that story, but there we have it.
Stephen Kinnock did a Sunday morning interview with Sky and the BBC. On one of them I heard him say they intended to conduct a thorough review.
Everyone will pick out the bits they'd rather hear though.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,997
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4016 on: Today at 08:25:06 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 07:53:53 am
This is the article you linked.

Controversial barges and military camps will still be used temporarily to house asylum seekers if Labour wins the next election, a member of Keir Starmers frontbench has said.

The shadow immigration minister, Stephen Kinnock, said the idea made him deeply unhappy as it was the last thing the party wanted to do. But he said Labour would have no choice but to deal with the mess we inherit.

Kinnock told Sky News on Sunday: Over the last 13 years, the Tory government has destroyed our asylum system. Well inherit a mess if we are privileged to win the next election.

When pressed if that meant Labour would continue to use the barges to house asylum seekers, Kinnock said: The reality is, on day one we will have to deal with the we have and the shambolic mess they have left us. Well be left with no choice but to deal with the mess we inherit.

He told BBC Breakfast that he was confident a Labour government could get on top of the backlog within six months.

The shadow minister refused to give a timeline on when a Labour government would stop using the barges and bring down the backlog from a record high of more than 172,000 cases.

Kinnocks comments came as the deputy prime minister, Oliver Dowden, said checks were still taking place on a controversial barge designed to house asylum seekers, with the first group due to be housed there within weeks.

He said was confident the Bibby Stockholm in Portland, Dorset, would become operational soon and that the government was taking into account concerns over fire safety.

In an interview with the Sunday Telegraph Dowden criticised those who have expressed concern over the asylum seeker barge, urging them to stop their howls of outrage.

The government is to launch a series of immigration policies this week in an effort to show the prime minister is starting to get a grip on one of his five key priorities  to stop the boats.

Kinnock, speaking on Sunday morning, also accused the Conservatives of cooking the books to show they were getting a grip on the spiralling asylum backlog.

They have been artificially withdrawing claims if someone misses an appointment. It doesnt mean theyve been processed, it just puts people into limbo. Then essentially people are just slipping into the underground economy, Kinnock said.

More than 6,000 people have been wiped off the list without being fully assessed in just three months, for reasons such as failing to attend interviews or appointments, and not filling in new fast-track questionnaires, the Independent reported.

_____________________

The slant you put on it seems to be blaming Labour somehow..?

"If Im being kind,
They will do it temporarily whilst clearing the backlog."


In what way is this situation Labour's fault? What was the immigration picture when Labour was last in power?

If the Tories put stuff in place then Labour get into power then surely you accept that Labour have to deal with that situation?

KH posts the headline that was used to criticise Labour. Im the first person to actually  post a link with the added detail (Tepid couldnt be arsed) that gives a fairer  of the view of the situation, and you have a go at me

Welcome back hunny bunny  :-*

« Last Edit: Today at 08:34:13 am by Kenny's Jacket »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,663
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4017 on: Today at 10:08:11 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:18:01 pm
A shame that you didn’t look beyond that daily Mail headline for that story, but there we have it.

I watched it on his press tour. What is to see beyond it? They are a risk and shouldnt be used at all and all the migrants on that barge should be moved to an alternative accommodation, be it hotels.

Its easy to say that they will conduct a review and its temporary, but even the government said its temporary.
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,358
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4018 on: Today at 10:16:34 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:08:11 am
all the migrants on that barge should be moved to an alternative accommodation, be it hotels.

Spoiler
Oh so you want our taxes to give migrants free luxury holidays?

[close]
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,663
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4019 on: Today at 11:20:46 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 10:16:34 am
Spoiler
Oh so you want our taxes to give migrants free luxury holidays?

[close]


Yep, i do ;D
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,927
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4020 on: Today at 12:22:25 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 08:13:01 am

It's absolutely right for Kinnock to say that the people on the barges won't be taken off on day 1 of a Labour government, not least because you have to have a plan in place of where to put them instead. It's probably also fair to not put a specific timescale on it, because if you miss that target then you leave youself open to attack later.


A party who are ready to come into power should be able to put in place a realistic timescale with how and when they'll do it.
Not that it's easy at all , but governing is hard.
Even if they were to say, if there's only one fully populated barge when we come to office, we'd aim to have everyone off inside 6 months. Obviously we'd need to consult with the civil service to make sure that time frame is achievable, but the barges won't be a part of our immigration policy.  Спасибо Comrade.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,663
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4021 on: Today at 01:00:23 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 08:13:01 am
I think it's fair to say that Labour in the last few months aren't exactly filling a lot of people with much hope that building a grand progressive utopia is just around the corner. It might be an exercise in expectation management for what they feel they'll feasibly be able to achieve, it might be not wanting to spook the sort of voter who was naturally/economically Labour but abandoned them for Brexit or Johnson's Culture Wars. The Tories are trying to claw on to all those voters with increasingly desparate 'red meat' policies over immigration & now the environment, and the last thing Labour want to do is starting pushing them back into the Tories' grasp.

It could be both things at once.

It's absolutely right for Kinnock to say that the people on the barges won't be taken off on day 1 of a Labour government, not least because you have to have a plan in place of where to put them instead. It's probably also fair to not put a specific timescale on it, because if you miss that target then you leave youself open to attack later. But this, combined with a lot of other "Labour admit they'll do the same as the Tories have been doing" headlines aren't going to inspire a lot of confidence in some of us who are looking for a bit of a sea-change from the current Government.

There are a multitude of reasons why any average Labour government is miles better for the country than average Tory government of course, and maybe we don't need any Grand Progressive Visions from Starmer for the great unwashed electoral masses to think 'let's give the other ones a go now'. But if you're a little bit more engaged then I can understand how disappointing it all is.

Its almost as if they dont have a vehicle in which to scrutinise the policy

Whats the debate? We should take them off these barges which are not suitable to house people and move them into hotels. Sorry but I cant accept the blame them guv excuses here.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,927
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4022 on: Today at 02:15:54 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:00:23 pm
Its almost as if they dont have a vehicle in which to scrutinise the policy

Whats the debate? We should take them off these barges which are not suitable to house people and move them into hotels. Sorry but I cant accept the blame them guv excuses here.

They'd have more of an argument if there were 1000's on the barges already and had been for many months. As it is, we should be able to swiftly return them to wherever they are now.
Although I guess then the mud would be slung that Labour are wasting millions of gammons money on immigrants.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,583
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4023 on: Today at 02:30:22 pm »
AFAIK The Barges are more expensive than hotels, if we go back a few months ago weren't they having problems finding Hotels to take them? Labours position is about dealing with  the problem practically.
So I think we have to establish the most important point here, are there enough hotels available to take the growing number of people coming in on the boats as that would be the obvious question Labour would have to answer if they did what some demand and said we will take them all off the barges on day 1 and put them up in Hotels, they could even answer the Torys attacks on blowing tax payers money on Hotels as well if they could prove it saved the country money.
Someone was saying it would be cheaper to send them on Luxery cruises than using Barges so I think the Torys ran out of hotels and solutions, came up with the Barges plan and saw the opportunity to please the gammons and attack Labour.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,781
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4024 on: Today at 04:33:44 pm »
Quote from: @BladeoftheS
Rishi Sunak hired enough barges to house 2000 migrants for 2 years at a cost of £1.6bn.

That is £800,000 per migrant.

Do you support these barges now?
Taking this on face value.....that's almost £1100 a night per immigrant

And I'm assuming that's prior to docking costs, security, running costs, and food and drink for those it houses.
Logged
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 pm
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.
Pages: 1 ... 96 97 98 99 100 [101]   Go Up
« previous next »
 