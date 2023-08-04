« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 96 97 98 99 100 [101]   Go Down

Author Topic: Labour Thread  (Read 114132 times)

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,056
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4000 on: August 4, 2023, 02:49:26 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on August  4, 2023, 02:47:00 pm
You don't need to have a flash car. 90% of cars are exempt from the charge.

Unless 90% of cars are considered flash by your definiton?
Given the thought that everyone in london is richer, I wouldn't rule that out ;)
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,900
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4001 on: August 4, 2023, 03:12:47 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on August  4, 2023, 02:35:59 pm
Not sure how that can possibly be true. I know plenty of friends that have cars that are 10-20+ years old. If they brought this zone into Liverpool then a lot of families that are really fucked would be much more fucked.

I get that everyone in London is way richer, but that much richer that they've all got flash cars?

And how can the OK well off down South not own cars when they do in the North?

So much doesn't seem to ring true there?

My dads 2005 Ford Focus is ok for ULEZ.

Theres plenty off well of people in London who dont own cars, our public transport is very good which means you dont necessarily need a car (I dont own one myself although my wife does and I hardly ever drive) plus a lot of flats and houses especially as you get more central have very limited parking making owning a car much more hassle then it probably is in the rest of the country.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Santiago

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 114
  • Yeeeessss!!!
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4002 on: August 4, 2023, 03:48:05 pm »
Don't underestimate the relevance the ethnicity of the London Mayor has when people are complaining about ULEZ.

Its not ULEZ, Its "Khan's ULEZ" that literally almost everybody i've had the misfortune to converse about it with refers to it as.  Then it's the rants about ordinary decent [insert British] folk are being shafted and the word Khan comes up about 3 times per sentence. But unfortunately I know these people and am well aware of their "views".

And when you talk to them, they're not even fucking affected by it, they either dont live in London or they, in the case of one of the more vociferous gammons, drive a fucking prius!! 

I now live in London and Sadiq Khan is mostly popular, fairly elected official, thats why he's keeps winning and will probably walk it again, more power to him for fighting the fight to try and get the air quality here semi breathable.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,152
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4003 on: August 4, 2023, 03:51:27 pm »
Quote from: Santiago on August  4, 2023, 03:48:05 pm
Don't underestimate the relevance the ethnicity of the London Mayor has when people are complaining about ULEZ.

Its not ULEZ, Its "Khan's ULEZ" that literally almost everybody i've had the misfortune to converse about it with refers to it as.  Then it's the rants about ordinary decent [insert British] folk are being shafted and the word Khan comes up about 3 times per sentence. But unfortunately I know these people and am well aware of their "views".

And when you talk to them, they're not even fucking affected by it, they either dont live in London or they, in the case of one of the more vociferous gammons, drive a fucking prius!! 

I now live in London and Sadiq Khan is mostly popular, fairly elected official, thats why he's keeps winning and will probably walk it again, more power to him for fighting the fight to try and get the air quality here semi breathable.

I agree with this.  The gammons I've spoken to in Essex hate him.  They wont admit that they're racist, but I'm pretty sure it's down to his ethnicity.
Logged

Offline Santiago

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 114
  • Yeeeessss!!!
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4004 on: August 4, 2023, 04:12:30 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on August  4, 2023, 03:51:27 pm
I agree with this.  The gammons I've spoken to in Essex hate him.  They wont admit that they're racist, but I'm pretty sure it's down to his ethnicity.

Ha!!!
Then it wont surprise you to hear said Prius driving gammon is from Essex
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,900
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4005 on: August 4, 2023, 05:16:18 pm »
Quote from: Santiago on August  4, 2023, 03:48:05 pm
Don't underestimate the relevance the ethnicity of the London Mayor has when people are complaining about ULEZ.

Its not ULEZ, Its "Khan's ULEZ" that literally almost everybody i've had the misfortune to converse about it with refers to it as.  Then it's the rants about ordinary decent [insert British] folk are being shafted and the word Khan comes up about 3 times per sentence. But unfortunately I know these people and am well aware of their "views".

And when you talk to them, they're not even fucking affected by it, they either dont live in London or they, in the case of one of the more vociferous gammons, drive a fucking prius!! 

I now live in London and Sadiq Khan is mostly popular, fairly elected official, thats why he's keeps winning and will probably walk it again, more power to him for fighting the fight to try and get the air quality here semi breathable.


I cant say I have seen the racism in evidence when it comes to ULEZ, but in general youre 100% right. There is a certain gammon type who seem to get very worked up about the fact London has a Muslim, Asian mayor and blame him for just about everything that goes on in London whether its actually anything to do with him or not.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,338
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4006 on: Yesterday at 06:31:17 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on August  4, 2023, 05:16:18 pm
I cant say I have seen the racism in evidence when it comes to ULEZ, but in general youre 100% right. There is a certain gammon type who seem to get very worked up about the fact London has a Muslim, Asian mayor and blame him for just about everything that goes on in London whether its actually anything to do with him or not.
Same goes for the rancid knuckle draggers in Scotland, now the SNP has a leader with a brown face.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,654
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4007 on: Today at 10:59:29 pm »
Stephen Kinnock saying that Labour may need to continue to use barges to house migrants. I hope its just him chatting shite. Housing all those human beings on a cramped barge, how welcoming.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,152
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4008 on: Today at 11:11:49 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:59:29 pm
Stephen Kinnock saying that Labour may need to continue to use barges to house migrants. I hope its just him chatting shite. Housing all those human beings on a cramped barge, how welcoming.

Potential Grenfell Mk2, according to the FBU.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,697
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4009 on: Today at 11:18:01 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:59:29 pm
Stephen Kinnock saying that Labour may need to continue to use barges to house migrants. I hope its just him chatting shite. Housing all those human beings on a cramped barge, how welcoming.
A shame that you didnt look beyond that daily Mail headline for that story, but there we have it.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,987
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4010 on: Today at 11:48:53 pm »
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,363
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4011 on: Today at 11:49:25 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:59:29 pm
Stephen Kinnock saying that Labour may need to continue to use barges to house migrants. I hope its just him chatting shite. Housing all those human beings on a cramped barge, how welcoming.

Source?
Logged
This week I have been mostly eating conkers
Pages: 1 ... 96 97 98 99 100 [101]   Go Up
« previous next »
 