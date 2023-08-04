Don't underestimate the relevance the ethnicity of the London Mayor has when people are complaining about ULEZ.



Its not ULEZ, Its "Khan's ULEZ" that literally almost everybody i've had the misfortune to converse about it with refers to it as. Then it's the rants about ordinary decent [insert British] folk are being shafted and the word Khan comes up about 3 times per sentence. But unfortunately I know these people and am well aware of their "views".



And when you talk to them, they're not even fucking affected by it, they either dont live in London or they, in the case of one of the more vociferous gammons, drive a fucking prius!!



I now live in London and Sadiq Khan is mostly popular, fairly elected official, thats why he's keeps winning and will probably walk it again, more power to him for fighting the fight to try and get the air quality here semi breathable.

