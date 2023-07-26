« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 94 95 96 97 98 [99]   Go Down

Author Topic: Labour Thread  (Read 110654 times)

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,043
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3920 on: July 26, 2023, 02:05:26 pm »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on July 26, 2023, 02:02:41 pm
Probably because majority of the leading world health organisation have taken it off a mental disorder (as it is not one).  So still needing a medical diagnostic is dehumanising.

Imagine having to get a doctor to sign off you can get married as a wife or husband? No one should have that.

Lastly, imagine burying a loved one and their death certificate states something different to how you view them.

Do trans people not allowed to have that basic dignity, let alone no mention of giving non-binary people official recognition. Its a peace of paper that gives someone some dignity and effects loved ones only.


IMO, trans people are not the problem with self-ID.

The scope for abuse by non-trans people claiming to be trans is.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,300
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3921 on: July 26, 2023, 02:06:38 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 26, 2023, 02:03:42 pm

This doesn't fill me with joy...

https://leftfootforward.org/2023/06/the-interview-darren-jones-mp-on-the-future-of-public-services-and-workers-rights/

Reduce running costs, increase use of technology... doesn't augur well for workers.

I've been working for 35 years, 9 of those in the public sector; been a union rep; been at the receiving end of cuntish employers. When ever I hear the words 'reform' or 'modernise' it always translates to a shittier deal for the working pleb. Always. Regardless of government. I hadn't long left the Inland Revenue when Gordon Brown gleefully announced the axing of 14,000 jobs (that's 14,000 livelihoods down the pan) when he merged Inland Revenue and Customs & Excise.

Im willing to give him the benefit of the doubt because hes hammered some CEOs, including Royal Mail for the way they use technology against employees and hes very focused on how AI will impact the UK. If he goes the way you mention Ill be disappointed, I think hes the best Labour MP Ive seen for a while. Hes an impressive speaker and really good on the commons committees.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,002
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3922 on: July 26, 2023, 02:08:43 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on July 26, 2023, 01:57:16 pm
Ive not got as far as criticising the policy
nobody has, that I can see - it's seemingly either 'old position good, new one bad' without explanation, or 'old position is different to new position, and regardless of quality of the position it's bad news' one of those is bad.
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on July 26, 2023, 01:57:16 pm
Ive explained that  :nirnir, Where do you disagree with me on my assessment that he was careless
I don't know if I disagree with it yet, as you haven't really set out the assessment in terms of the policy.

As it stands, I just see it as a change of policy - and if the former position had issues, it's better to improve on it (and face accusations of being a u turner) than it is to sit with it despite the issues (because of caring overly about keeping up appearances, rather than policY)
Logged

Offline ChrisLFCKOP

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,158
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3923 on: July 26, 2023, 02:12:03 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 26, 2023, 02:05:26 pm

IMO, trans people are not the problem with self-ID.

The scope for abuse by non-trans people claiming to be trans is.

Explain that too me?

Getting a GRC changes your birth certificate, thats all.  So why would you do that if you are not trans?
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,639
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3924 on: July 26, 2023, 02:56:20 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July 26, 2023, 12:42:53 pm
I hope Starmer gives Darren Jones a big job. Now there’s a Labour MP who is worthy of something good. He’s terrific.

I like Darren Jones but he rightfully got a hard time about the constant U-turns and lack of ambition on the last Daily Politics he was on. Obviously its not his fault but it just illustrates how difficult it makes life for even the good and competent MP's.

Also I am never comfortable when he and his party talk about the vagaries of 'reform'.
« Last Edit: July 26, 2023, 02:58:59 pm by killer-heels »
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,963
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3925 on: July 26, 2023, 03:11:12 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on July 26, 2023, 02:08:43 pm
nobody has, that I can see - it's seemingly either 'old position good, new one bad' without explanation, or 'old position is different to new position, and regardless of quality of the position it's bad news' one of those is bad.I don't know if I disagree with it yet, as you haven't really set out the assessment in terms of the policy.
Chris and Shankly gates have



Quote
As it stands, I just see it as a change of policy - and if the former position had issues, it's better to improve on it (and face accusations of being a u turner) than it is to sit with it despite the issues (because of caring overly about keeping up appearances, rather than policY)

If self ID is bad then why promise it in the first place,  Im not sure why this is controversial criticism
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,002
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3926 on: July 26, 2023, 05:31:00 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on July 26, 2023, 03:11:12 pm
If self ID is bad then why promise it in the first place,  Im not sure why this is controversial criticism
It's not controversial, I don't think.

Issue between you and I communicating right now is that I'm asking you about the policy, and you are not talking about the policy. It's not controversial but particularly not substantial criticism, it's simply criticism of 'they said one thing before, now they changed to another'
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,963
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3927 on: July 26, 2023, 06:02:00 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on July 26, 2023, 05:31:00 pm
It's not controversial, I don't think.

Issue between you and I communicating right now is that I'm asking you about the policy, and you are not talking about the policy. It's not controversial but particularly not substantial criticism, it's simply criticism of 'they said one thing before, now they changed to another'
Ive read stuff from Stonewall and other members of the LGBT community and I am critical off the policy
however this was never part of my criticism of Starmer/The party and in terms of our discussion brand new info and  a little irrelevant.

Quote
it's simply criticism of 'they said one thing before, now they changed to another'

Mmmm maybe or maybe a bit stronger than that.  The issue has quite a deep and direct impact on peoples lives. Its not IMO a matter to flip flop on.



Logged

Online Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,253
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3928 on: July 26, 2023, 09:24:33 pm »
Sensible policy shift by Starmer, Transwomen are men, not women and should be kept out of biological women's single sex spaces.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,266
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3929 on: July 26, 2023, 09:31:31 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on July 26, 2023, 09:24:33 pm
Sensible policy shift by Starmer, Transwomen are men, not women and should be kept out of biological women's single sex spaces.

Surely you would then think that a sensible policy would be for Starmer to enact new legislation banning access then? Not leaving things as they are and have been for years.
Logged

Online Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,253
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3930 on: July 26, 2023, 09:44:02 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on July 26, 2023, 09:31:31 pm
Surely you would then think that a sensible policy would be for Starmer to enact new legislation banning access then? Not leaving things as they are and have been for years.

He's keeping single sex spaces, doesn't need to do much else. It's a sensitive subject for a small number of people so I suppose his tactic is to try to make a neutral subject between Labour and the Tories, basically the same policy, so he doesn't get asked "what is a woman" every 5 minutes.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,266
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3931 on: July 26, 2023, 09:51:48 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on July 26, 2023, 09:44:02 pm
He's keeping single sex spaces, doesn't need to do much else. It's a sensitive subject for a small number of people so I suppose his tactic is to try to make a neutral subject between Labour and the Tories, basically the same policy, so he doesn't get asked "what is a woman" every 5 minutes.

We don't generally have single sex spaces. The default is that transgender people can use the spaces that match the gender they present as. That has been the case in practice for decades but formally since the Equality Act. There are exceptions in place that allow places to be single sex, such as refuges but that is not the default and isn't changed by whether someone has a GRC or not (and in fact most womens refuges accept transwomen anyway by choice).

And self-id has no impact on that.

The fact that people still don't understand that but still have a hard opinion on it is what makes this debate so infuriating.
Logged

Online Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,253
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3932 on: Yesterday at 12:59:46 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on July 26, 2023, 09:51:48 pm
We don't generally have single sex spaces. The default is that transgender people can use the spaces that match the gender they present as. That has been the case in practice for decades but formally since the Equality Act. There are exceptions in place that allow places to be single sex, such as refuges but that is not the default and isn't changed by whether someone has a GRC or not (and in fact most womens refuges accept transwomen anyway by choice).

And self-id has no impact on that.

The fact that people still don't understand that but still have a hard opinion on it is what makes this debate so infuriating.

Someone with a GRC currently has to get that signed off by 3 doctors, self id requires no sign off by anyone. Every creep and pervert can just self id themselves into women's spaces if it takes their fancy, it's a rapists and peadophiles dream, see Isla Bryson. Starmer has now, quite rightly, said no to this. He's also acknowledged, again correctly, the principle and right of biological women to keep all men, including Transwomen, out of single sex spaces.

As a bloke this has no impact on me however these issues and others seem to be important to many women, just to dismiss their concerns as a fuss about nothing is not going to to get you very far. Maybe if you engage with the concerns of the women who oppose your view rather than dismissing them you won't get so infuriated.

Anyway im just glad Starmer has started listening to women who are concerned about their sex based rights and has laid out a strategy that should neutralise the issue for the general election.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,266
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3933 on: Yesterday at 06:43:20 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 12:59:46 am
Someone with a GRC currently has to get that signed off by 3 doctors, self id requires no sign off by anyone. Every creep and pervert can just self id themselves into women's spaces if it takes their fancy, it's a rapists and peadophiles dream, see Isla Bryson. Starmer has now, quite rightly, said no to this. He's also acknowledged, again correctly, the principle and right of biological women to keep all men, including Transwomen, out of single sex spaces.

As a bloke this has no impact on me however these issues and others seem to be important to many women, just to dismiss their concerns as a fuss about nothing is not going to to get you very far. Maybe if you engage with the concerns of the women who oppose your view rather than dismissing them you won't get so infuriated.

Anyway im just glad Starmer has started listening to women who are concerned about their sex based rights and has laid out a strategy that should neutralise the issue for the general election.

A GRC doesn't determine which prison you are put in (Isla Bryson didn't have one).

Honestly, please look up the facts before you forming these views.
Logged

Offline ChrisLFCKOP

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,158
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3934 on: Yesterday at 07:30:59 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 06:43:20 am
A GRC doesn't determine which prison you are put in (Isla Bryson didn't have one).

Honestly, please look up the facts before you forming these views.

Also she was never in general population in the womens estate, due the risk assessment that the prison service do on all inmates to best place them for everyone's safety.
Logged

Offline ChrisLFCKOP

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,158
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3935 on: Yesterday at 07:31:24 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 12:59:46 am
Someone with a GRC currently has to get that signed off by 3 doctors, self id requires no sign off by anyone. Every creep and pervert can just self id themselves into women's spaces if it takes their fancy, it's a rapists and peadophiles dream, see Isla Bryson. Starmer has now, quite rightly, said no to this. He's also acknowledged, again correctly, the principle and right of biological women to keep all men, including Transwomen, out of single sex spaces.

As a bloke this has no impact on me however these issues and others seem to be important to many women, just to dismiss their concerns as a fuss about nothing is not going to to get you very far. Maybe if you engage with the concerns of the women who oppose your view rather than dismissing them you won't get so infuriated.

Anyway im just glad Starmer has started listening to women who are concerned about their sex based rights and has laid out a strategy that should neutralise the issue for the general election.

What does a GRC do?
Logged

Offline Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,580
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3936 on: Today at 06:24:13 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:55:59 am
Starmers and Labours policys are left wing.
Hopefully you'll see this reply in here, didn;t put it in the strikes thread as I didn't want to derail it.

And this is a genuine ask btw, I'm not being flippant, which policies?
Logged
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 pm
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,860
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3937 on: Today at 08:10:31 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on July 26, 2023, 09:51:48 pm
We don't generally have single sex spaces.

I suspect I am misunderstanding you , but aren't most public toilets and changing rooms single sex spaces? (or is the 'gents' typically open to females, it's just convention that we use the right one)

And (not aimed at you), the main controversy seems to stem from the ability of a man to claim to be a woman, to access female spaces and then go on to rape women, so
1. Surely this is such a tiny , tiny number of people we need to deal with it a different way.  Though I get it is used as a big stick to beat Starmer with.
2. To be a trans-woman, does a man have to have his genitals 'changed' ? Which is a huge length to go to to use a single sex space as an opportunity for rape. Sorry to be so crude about it.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,266
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3938 on: Today at 08:23:50 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:10:31 am
I suspect I am misunderstanding you , but aren't most public toilets and changing rooms single sex spaces? (or is the 'gents' typically open to females, it's just convention that we use the right one)

And (not aimed at you), the main controversy seems to stem from the ability of a man to claim to be a woman, to access female spaces and then go on to rape women, so
1. Surely this is such a tiny , tiny number of people we need to deal with it a different way.  Though I get it is used as a big stick to beat Starmer with.
2. To be a trans-woman, does a man have to have his genitals 'changed' ? Which is a huge length to go to to use a single sex space as an opportunity for rape. Sorry to be so crude about it.

The Equality Act allows transgender people to use the spaces that match the gender they present as (with or without a GRC, or any medical transition). It's essentially a self ID process already, because no one ever has to prove their biological sex or gender in any way to enter a toilet. It's a social norm that governs itself. You may not have noticed it but you have probably shared a space with a transgender person of the opposite biological sex at some point in your life.

The proposed legislaton doesn't change any of that.

The irony is that because of all the shitstorm that has been kicked up over this has lead to women who have a masculine look being attacked and abused.... for using womens toilets, because people have assumed they were trans women.
Logged

Offline Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,580
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3939 on: Today at 08:39:22 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:23:50 am
The irony is that because of all the shitstorm that has been kicked up over this has lead to women who have a masculine look being attacked and abused.... for using womens toilets, because people have assumed they were trans women.
Saw a video of this very thing the other day, the lady not only being called out and verbally attacked, not being allowed to use the facilities but then being detained against her will by absolute c*nts. They called the police on her, the video stopped after that, I'm hopeful they were handed their collective arses when they arrived.

Absolutely sickening the hatred those in charge not only transmit to willing/susceptible people, but also that they empower them to enact such disgraceful behaviour.
Logged
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 pm
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

Offline Sammy5IsAlive

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,812
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3940 on: Today at 08:46:02 am »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 06:24:13 am
Hopefully you'll see this reply in here, didn;t put it in the strikes thread as I didn't want to derail it.

And this is a genuine ask btw, I'm not being flippant, which policies?

For me the ones that jump out would be bringing the railways back into public ownership; abolishing the HoL and the employment rights protection/Trade Union policies?

It's a bit of a moving target really though isn't it as what constitutes 'left-wing' is a subjective view? So for some people anything left of the Tories is left wing, for some people the Greens would be left wing, and for some people the 'legitimate' left does not start until you start talking about clause 4 style general renationalisation.

Fwiw for me the current Labour policy platform is Centre-Left.
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,471
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3941 on: Today at 09:36:17 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:23:50 am
The Equality Act allows transgender people to use the spaces that match the gender they present as (with or without a GRC, or any medical transition). It's essentially a self ID process already, because no one ever has to prove their biological sex or gender in any way to enter a toilet. It's a social norm that governs itself. You may not have noticed it but you have probably shared a space with a transgender person of the opposite biological sex at some point in your life.

The proposed legislaton doesn't change any of that.

The irony is that because of all the shitstorm that has been kicked up over this has lead to women who have a masculine look being attacked and abused.... for using womens toilets, because people have assumed they were trans women.

Yes, so when people say things like some women are concerned about this, they should understand that nothing is actually being proposed that would noticeably alleviate those concerns. Its just one side of the aisle leaning into a toxic discourse because it suits them and the other side of the aisle not wanting to do anything which results in them potentially losing voters at the next election.
Logged

Offline Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,580
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3942 on: Today at 09:51:04 am »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 08:46:02 am
For me the ones that jump out would be bringing the railways back into public ownership; abolishing the HoL and the employment rights protection/Trade Union policies?
Where have they stated these things?
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 08:46:02 am
It's a bit of a moving target really though isn't it as what constitutes 'left-wing' is a subjective view? So for some people anything left of the Tories is left wing, for some people the Greens would be left wing, and for some people the 'legitimate' left does not start until you start talking about clause 4 style general renationalisation.
I don't think it's subjective at all. I think the only thing that has distorted some people's views is that the Tories lurched from a party on the right to the extreme-right (they did this to supplant the ever growing popularity of minority parties in that space). This distortion of the UK political landscape does not impact the definition of socialism.
Logged
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 pm
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

Offline PatriotScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 906
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3943 on: Today at 09:54:00 am »
Just like the tories and the Lib Dems, and the Corbynite part of the Labour Party i.e. Owen Jones etc, the SNP want to fight the next GE on culture wars.

As they know on the economy, health, public services just like the tories in England they are a busted flush. So both are now trying to use culture wars like the trans issues and cancel culture etc to inflame the electorate to take those into the domain of public opinion and use that to stay in Govt/still have 50 odd seats and be the potential power brokers in Westminster and Holyrood. Then they have idiots like Owen Jones and the far left helping them.

So Keir and the Labour front bench must avoid making the culture wars the main topic of discussion at the next GE and get back to ensuring the fundamentals are what's in the minds of the electorate:- Economy, Health, Law & Order and public services.
Logged

Offline ChrisLFCKOP

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,158
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3944 on: Today at 10:06:17 am »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 08:46:02 am
For me the ones that jump out would be bringing the railways back into public ownership; abolishing the HoL and the employment rights protection/Trade Union policies?

It's a bit of a moving target really though isn't it as what constitutes 'left-wing' is a subjective view? So for some people anything left of the Tories is left wing, for some people the Greens would be left wing, and for some people the 'legitimate' left does not start until you start talking about clause 4 style general renationalisation.

Fwiw for me the current Labour policy platform is Centre-Left.

I agree its subjective, I would say Labour are Centre-right with the policy and esp with Startmer in charge.

I would say bodily autonomy is a left/right battle.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,002
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3945 on: Today at 10:27:51 am »
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,149
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3946 on: Today at 10:41:21 am »
Are Labour going to renationalise the railways?
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,149
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3947 on: Today at 10:42:26 am »
Logged

Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,076
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3948 on: Today at 10:46:46 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:42:26 am
They've already rolled back on number one, so we can put an asterix against that one.

may as well give up on the rest then......
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,149
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3949 on: Today at 10:57:13 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 10:46:46 am
may as well give up on the rest then......

What are you talking about?

You don't write the whole thing off, because of one thing, that would be silly.
Logged

Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,076
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3950 on: Today at 11:33:03 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:57:13 am
What are you talking about?

You don't write the whole thing off, because of one thing, that would be silly.
i was joking but there will be commentators who will
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,002
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3951 on: Today at 11:39:00 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:42:26 am
They've already rolled back on number one, so we can put an asterix against that one.
Manifesto hasn't been set yet, according to usual party processes, so I wouldn't be quite so dramatic
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,149
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3952 on: Today at 11:52:08 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:39:00 am
Manifesto hasn't been set yet, according to usual party processes, so I wouldn't be quite so dramatic

Well, the leadership have already said that they cannot afford to commit to the original figure.

Or, are you saying that they could u-turn, on the u-turn?
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,002
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3953 on: Today at 11:58:48 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:52:08 am
Well, the leadership have already said that they cannot afford to commit to the original figure.

Or, are you saying that they could u-turn, on the u-turn?
I'm not, i'm so bored of your u turn bit!

Wow, the figures might change and policy might be updated - as I said, I don't see the same kind of narrative drama in policy making as you seem to
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,149
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3954 on: Today at 12:01:34 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:58:48 am
I'm not, i'm so bored of your u turn bit!

Wow, the figures might change and policy might be updated - as I said, I don't see the same kind of narrative drama in policy making as you seem to

How do you get that from my posts?  These are your projections, not mine.

I'm simply trying to engage in conversation.

So, you are saying they could change again - interesting.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:03:49 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,860
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3955 on: Today at 12:01:39 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:23:50 am
You may not have noticed it but you have probably shared a space with a transgender person of the opposite biological sex at some point in your life.


Oh, I noticed alright when I drunkenly staggered out of a cubicle in a toilet that was strangely short of urinals to be given very funny looks by a group of women :)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,002
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3956 on: Today at 12:11:09 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:01:34 pm
How do you get that from my posts?  These are your projections, not mine.

I'm simply trying to engage in conversation.

So, you are saying they could change again - interesting.
I find that when aiming to engage in conversation, it's wise not to put words into peoples mouths and tell them (incorrectly) what they are saying - you've just done that twice in a row now.

That's also the least interesting "interesting" I think I've ever read - but as long as you're into it!

In answer to your question, the dozens of posts you've made about u turns (often extremely loosely defined, often very good u turns) are how I reached the conclusion you find there's some kind of meaningful narrative to it all that you really find compelling and fascinating.

Likewise all the u turn 'jokes' you make, which usually seem only to appeal to the same two people every time - who join you in going 'yes haha tut tut u turns am i right'. But rarely answer when asked why they think the policy change (aka u turn) is so bad
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,963
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3957 on: Today at 12:43:37 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:11:09 pm
I find that when aiming to engage in conversation, it's wise not to put words into peoples mouths and tell them (incorrectly) what they are saying - you've just done that twice in a row now.

That's also the least interesting "interesting" I think I've ever read - but as long as you're into it!

In answer to your question, the dozens of posts you've made about u turns (often extremely loosely defined, often very good u turns) are how I reached the conclusion you find there's some kind of meaningful narrative to it all that you really find compelling and fascinating.

Likewise all the u turn 'jokes' you make, which usually seem only to appeal to the same two people every time - who join you in going 'yes haha tut tut u turns am i right'. But rarely answer when asked why they think the policy change (aka u turn) is so bad


Im going to presume Im in "the two" 
There is plenty wrong with the self ID as a  policy, but I didnt need to go as far as the policy of reversing self ID being shit (which it is), reneging on a promise that effects people on such a personal level with no reason is enough to look at his actions unfavourably.

But weve been through this, just thought Id summarise.

 :-*
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 94 95 96 97 98 [99]   Go Up
« previous next »
 