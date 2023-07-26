We don't generally have single sex spaces. The default is that transgender people can use the spaces that match the gender they present as. That has been the case in practice for decades but formally since the Equality Act. There are exceptions in place that allow places to be single sex, such as refuges but that is not the default and isn't changed by whether someone has a GRC or not (and in fact most womens refuges accept transwomen anyway by choice).



And self-id has no impact on that.



The fact that people still don't understand that but still have a hard opinion on it is what makes this debate so infuriating.



Someone with a GRC currently has to get that signed off by 3 doctors, self id requires no sign off by anyone. Every creep and pervert can just self id themselves into women's spaces if it takes their fancy, it's a rapists and peadophiles dream, see Isla Bryson. Starmer has now, quite rightly, said no to this. He's also acknowledged, again correctly, the principle and right of biological women to keep all men, including Transwomen, out of single sex spaces.As a bloke this has no impact on me however these issues and others seem to be important to many women, just to dismiss their concerns as a fuss about nothing is not going to to get you very far. Maybe if you engage with the concerns of the women who oppose your view rather than dismissing them you won't get so infuriated.Anyway im just glad Starmer has started listening to women who are concerned about their sex based rights and has laid out a strategy that should neutralise the issue for the general election.