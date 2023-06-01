Ive not got as far as criticising the policy

Ive explained that , Where do you disagree with me on my assessment that he was careless

nobody has, that I can see - it's seemingly either 'old position good, new one bad' without explanation, or 'old position is different to new position, and regardless of quality of the position it's bad news' one of those is bad.I don't know if I disagree with it yet, as you haven't really set out the assessment in terms of the policy.As it stands, I just see it as a change of policy - and if the former position had issues, it's better to improve on it (and face accusations of being a u turner) than it is to sit with it despite the issues (because of caring overly about keeping up appearances, rather than policY)