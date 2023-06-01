« previous next »
Labour Thread

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3920 on: Today at 02:05:26 pm »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 02:02:41 pm
Probably because majority of the leading world health organisation have taken it off a mental disorder (as it is not one).  So still needing a medical diagnostic is dehumanising.

Imagine having to get a doctor to sign off you can get married as a wife or husband? No one should have that.

Lastly, imagine burying a loved one and their death certificate states something different to how you view them.

Do trans people not allowed to have that basic dignity, let alone no mention of giving non-binary people official recognition. Its a peace of paper that gives someone some dignity and effects loved ones only.


IMO, trans people are not the problem with self-ID.

The scope for abuse by non-trans people claiming to be trans is.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3921 on: Today at 02:06:38 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:03:42 pm

This doesn't fill me with joy...

https://leftfootforward.org/2023/06/the-interview-darren-jones-mp-on-the-future-of-public-services-and-workers-rights/

Reduce running costs, increase use of technology... doesn't augur well for workers.

I've been working for 35 years, 9 of those in the public sector; been a union rep; been at the receiving end of cuntish employers. When ever I hear the words 'reform' or 'modernise' it always translates to a shittier deal for the working pleb. Always. Regardless of government. I hadn't long left the Inland Revenue when Gordon Brown gleefully announced the axing of 14,000 jobs (that's 14,000 livelihoods down the pan) when he merged Inland Revenue and Customs & Excise.

Im willing to give him the benefit of the doubt because hes hammered some CEOs, including Royal Mail for the way they use technology against employees and hes very focused on how AI will impact the UK. If he goes the way you mention Ill be disappointed, I think hes the best Labour MP Ive seen for a while. Hes an impressive speaker and really good on the commons committees.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3922 on: Today at 02:08:43 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:57:16 pm
Ive not got as far as criticising the policy
nobody has, that I can see - it's seemingly either 'old position good, new one bad' without explanation, or 'old position is different to new position, and regardless of quality of the position it's bad news' one of those is bad.
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:57:16 pm
Ive explained that  :nirnir, Where do you disagree with me on my assessment that he was careless
I don't know if I disagree with it yet, as you haven't really set out the assessment in terms of the policy.

As it stands, I just see it as a change of policy - and if the former position had issues, it's better to improve on it (and face accusations of being a u turner) than it is to sit with it despite the issues (because of caring overly about keeping up appearances, rather than policY)
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3923 on: Today at 02:12:03 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:05:26 pm

IMO, trans people are not the problem with self-ID.

The scope for abuse by non-trans people claiming to be trans is.

Explain that too me?

Getting a GRC changes your birth certificate, thats all.  So why would you do that if you are not trans?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3924 on: Today at 02:56:20 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:42:53 pm
I hope Starmer gives Darren Jones a big job. Now there’s a Labour MP who is worthy of something good. He’s terrific.

I like Darren Jones but he rightfully got a hard time about the constant U-turns and lack of ambition on the last Daily Politics he was on. Obviously its not his fault but it just illustrates how difficult it makes life for even the good and competent MP's.

Also I am never comfortable when he and his party talk about the vagaries of 'reform'.
