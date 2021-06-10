« previous next »
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3880 on: Today at 05:27:12 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 05:15:27 pm
Labour drops pledge to introduce self-ID for trans people

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-66299705

Yet another u-turn from Starmer and he can't blame this one on the economic situation or his self imposed fiscal rules. Thrown the Scottish party under the bus as well for good measure. It's beyond a joke.
Which parts of Dodd's apparent proposals for reform do you think are problematic/beyond a joke? Or is the problem just that its a media-assigned "u turn"?

Sounds better than the current position in England, is endorsed by LGBT+ Labour, and avoids committing the next government to a near guaranteed (extended) judicial review in a first term that most people see as already over-full of legislative requirements
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3881 on: Today at 05:31:22 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 05:27:12 pm
Which parts of Dodd's apparent proposals for reform do you think are problematic/beyond a joke? Or is the problem just that its a media-assigned "u turn"?

Sounds better than the current position in England, is endorsed by LGBT+ Labour, and avoids committing the next government to a near guaranteed (extended) judicial review in a first term that most people see as already over-full of legislative requirements

Media assigned u-turn ;D

You do you mate, I'll respond properly if anyone else asks.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3882 on: Today at 05:37:13 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 05:31:22 pm
Media assigned u-turn ;D

You do you mate, I'll respond properly if anyone else asks.
Interesting response. Your concern with the development, rather than a perceived 'u turn', doesn't really come across.

Wouldn't usually go into it, it's just you've done this loads of times now. Throw in a grenade, then check-out when it gets discussed outside of the terms you wanted (perhaps it's an echo chamber you're after?). I think last time you lobbed an article critical of Labour into the thread, I asked you a question to try to clarify what your view was - and you said that doing that (trying to get your own words, so I didn't misrepresent you) wasn't a sincere/real question and so wouldn't be answering. Was a strange accusation.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3883 on: Today at 05:40:00 pm »
