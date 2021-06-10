Media assigned u-turn



You do you mate, I'll respond properly if anyone else asks.



Interesting response. Your concern with the development, rather than a perceived 'u turn', doesn't really come across.Wouldn't usually go into it, it's just you've done this loads of times now. Throw in a grenade, then check-out when it gets discussed outside of the terms you wanted (perhaps it's an echo chamber you're after?). I think last time you lobbed an article critical of Labour into the thread, I asked you a question to try to clarify what your view was - and you said that doing that (trying to get your own words, so I didn't misrepresent you) wasn't a sincere/real question and so wouldn't be answering. Was a strange accusation.