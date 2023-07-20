« previous next »
Yep. I've said the same think myself, a number of times. I'm sure most here feel similarly. That, and PR are the two big changes I'd like to see. It would would change everything.
If they target and implement UK ownership of the UK press the rest will fall like dominoes.

There would be no opposition to what follows as the they wouldn;t be being told what to believe by some gobshite.

From there PR, re-join SM/re-join CU, anti-lobbying laws and practices, reform lords to an elected membership, take utilities back into public ownership, huge investment in onshore wind & solar and proper storage to house it, devolve all powers to the respective parliaments of the union.

That would be a start to getting this country back off it's knees

Not expecting the next bit but....legalising & nationalising (production & distribution) of cannabis would be my next goal. The revenue streams it would generate would be astronomical. I would ring fence revenues for for education, health and addiction facilities. It would also have the knock on effect of cutting down gang violence associated with it's current illegal distribution.

No other action a government could take would have such a positive impact on GDP for the long term future of the country. It would be transformative and maybe some of the angry, bacon faced fucks would chill out a bit
Dull competence is fine but Labour need to leave a proper legacy and lasting change which they haven't for a long time. Not a term or 2 of dull competence and then back to the Tories to destroy another generation.
Fromola this thread can be complex enough without you conflating current alleged dullness with legacy's of winning a 2nd term and beyond 2028.
We agree with the principle of forward planning, but let's not relate anything in 2028 and beyond to a particular opposition shadow Chancellor in 2023.
Fromola this thread can be complex enough without you conflating current alleged dullness with legacy's of winning a 2nd term and beyond 2028.
We agree with the principle of forward planning, but let's not relate anything in 2028 and beyond to a particular opposition shadow Chancellor in 2023.

The point I was making was that 'dull competence' with the economy (which i've no issue with) should free up more radical policy elsewhere to actually build a lasting legacy.
I agree there is no perfect democracy, they all have flaws.  ive always supported AV as no votes are wasted on protest votes which is very important as it gives good causes time to grow, every MP has to recive the majority of votes.
If we are going to change our system to elect MPs then AV looks the best system for me.
I think the UK is different from the rest of Europe. the left of Europe are different from the UK. Europe's left are prepared to work with the world we live in today, the UKs left wont compromise, this is what's so puzzling about the lefts call for PR, PR will definitely end the chances of the left ever having power,  the theory is PR will will make it easier for the left to have some say in the Labour party, it won't help the man in the street though.

It will if it means we won't have right wing Tory governments with unlimited power to enact policy (at least up till the courts i.e. Rwanda policy) and control and destroy our public services and economy.
It will if it means we won't have right wing Tory governments with unlimited power to enact policy (at least up till the courts i.e. Rwanda policy) and control and destroy our public services and economy.

What makes you think well ever get a government under PR that will build public services and economy?
It will if it means we won't have right wing Tory governments with unlimited power to enact policy (at least up till the courts i.e. Rwanda policy) and control and destroy our public services and economy.
PR definitely won't rule out a right wing government, it will rule out a corrupt destructive Tory government though. the country will move to the right under PR. so my point was will a permanent center right or right wing government be good for the man in the street.
 Ive no idea why people think PR will bring a centre left government, forget a left wing Government,  most likely scenario is they will be frozen out by the other partys while the weakened center left try to work with the Lib Dems and Greens.

The situation we have now is many on the left are tearing into Starmers Labour for not being radical enough then arguing for a system that will force Labour to be less radical. it's not as if this is some theory that might be proven wrong.
PR means less Labour +Tory MPs and more Lib Dem and Green MPs. all that is certain under PR.  that means the partys who can work together take power, who will the left work with, whose more left wing than the Labour party MPs and they are trying to change the system because they don't think they are radical enough..
The very first act they should bring in once in power....One which prohibits non-doms from owning the press in the UK

Amen
Sounds like the Tories have held Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's seat.
Sounds like the Tories have held Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's seat.
Isn't it being recounted?

Imagine one of the joke candidates taking a tiny number of votes lets the tories keep the seat. Would be silly (albeit a short tenure for them)
Isn't it being recounted?

Imagine one of the joke candidates taking a tiny number of votes lets the tories keep the seat. Would be silly (albeit a short tenure for them)

Going off the fact that it was Labour who requested the recount (per the Guardian live feed) and this tweet from Sam Coates at Sky. I doubt you'd be the ones requesting a recount if you've come out ahead on the first count.

https://twitter.com/SamCoatesSky/status/1682194043982213120
Isn't it being recounted?

Imagine one of the joke candidates taking a tiny number of votes lets the tories keep the seat. Would be silly (albeit a short tenure for them)
Yeah a recount but Sky saying Torys are 400 votes ahead, do they have recounts when a party is 400 after first count, must be down to Labour asking for one I imagine.
Going off the fact that it was Labour who requested the recount (per the Guardian live feed) and this tweet from Sam Coates at Sky.

https://twitter.com/SamCoatesSky/status/1682194043982213120
Cheers, the BBC feed offered none of that info
Confirmed.

Britain Elects
@BritainElects
Uxbridge and South Ruislip, parliamentary by-election result:

CON: 45.2% (-7.5)
LAB: 43.6% (+5.9)
GRN: 2.9% (+0.6)
REC: 2.3% (+2.3)

Conservative HOLD.

https://twitter.com/BritainElects/status/1682204378151649282

Dear oh dear.
Better news for Labour in Selby and Ainsty, they've won it with a massive swing.

Britain Elects
@BritainElects
Selby and Ainsty parliamentary by-election, result:

LAB: 46.0% (+21.4)
CON: 34.3% (-25.9)
GRN: 5.1% (+1.9)
YRK: 4.2% (+0.8 )
REF: 3.7% (+3.7)
LDEM: 3.3% (-5.3)

Labour GAIN from Conservative.

https://twitter.com/BritainElects/status/1682226423946256384
I had a look at Bet365 earlier in the day and Labour were 1/40 to win Uxbridge. Thats a shocking result, I have to say.
I'll lock this for the morning so the election results flurry of discussion can be contained in the Tory thread.
I'll open it about lunch time so folks can comment about specifically Labour.
Starmer urges Khan to 'reflect' on Ulez implementation, saying it was reason for Labour losing in Uxbridge

Quote
Keir Starmer has also urged Sadiq Khan to reflect on the implementation of the Ulez extension. Referring to the result in Uxbridge and South Ruislip, he told broadcasters:

    We didnt take it in 1997 when we had a landslide Labour victory. And Ulez was the reason we didnt win there yesterday.

    We know that. We heard that on the doors. And weve all got to reflect on that, including the mayor.

Asked what reflect meant and whether the scheme should now be scrapped, Starmer replied:

Weve got to look at the result. The mayor needs to reflect. And its too early to say what should happen next.
Shadow attorney general Emily Thornberry urges Khan to review how Ulez extension being implemented

Quote
Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, should review the way he is implementing the Ulez extension, Emily Thornberry, the shadow attorney general, has said.

Khan has vigorously defended the policy this morning (see 1.12pm), and played down suggestions it was to blame for Labour not winning the Uxbridge and South Ruislip byelection (see 12.35pm).

But Thornberry suggested the implementation of the policy was a problem. In an interview with the World at One she said:

    I think its the right policy  I suspect its the way its being done [that is problematic]. And I hope that Sadiq will look at it again, I know that were asking him to.

Thornberry also said that the government had given cities like Birmingham, Bristol and Bradford money to help fund scrappage schemes as part of low-emission policies, but that London had not received this help. She urged central government to work with the London mayor to ensure that air quality could be improved.
                                                   @PAULF

You asked a while ago for me to elucidate on a conversation I was having with Tepid.
Ive been ill for a few days so late replying

This is probably the best link I could find

https://www.ft.com/content/19d2989b-e078-464e-b2fa-76243cfb44c8


The research, carried out by the consultancy Carnall Farrar, comes as the health service battles rising inflation, high energy costs and the prospect of further spending reductions with the government enforcing fiscal discipline in the wake of its mini Budget.

Against a backdrop of high sickness absence levels, the study, which was commissioned by the NHS Confederation, showed that reducing the number of Britons not in employment due to ill-health by 1 per cent could increase the number able to work by 180,000  equivalent to the working-age population of Bolton.


   However, achieving this would require greater investment in the NHS to reduce the treatment backlog, which this week reached a record high, and the number of those living with conditions that left them unable to work, it concluded.

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, which represents health organisations across the country, suggested economic growth would not be achieved without an increase in the UK working population.

More than 200,000 people have left the labour market since the onset of the Covid pandemic because of ill health, with a record 2.5mn people now inactive due to long-term sickness, almost 500,000 more than just five years ago.

Taylor said the analysis debunks the myth that the NHS is a drain on public resources  in fact, its a key driver of labour productivity and wider economic activity.

With a staff of about 1.4mn people, the NHS is one of the UKs largest employers, providing the main source of employment in many areas, he pointed out.

Carnall Farrar drew on economic and health data from 2015-2020, concluding that spending on the NHS delivered a fourfold boost to gross value added in individual localities.

It said that the link between an effective healthcare system and a high performing economy was underscored by the fact that those who were not currently working are far more likely to report poor health than those who are still in work.

Reducing the number of people absent from the labour market due to illness would have an overall beneficial impact on the productivity of that workforce, the researchers said.

As a population became healthier, the employment rate increases, but so too does the quality of the employment  with healthier workers able to pursue higher quality jobs, Carnall Farrar said.

The study showed that investment in the primary care workforce and reduced A&E attendances and urgent admissions would have the greatest effect on the wider economy.

I had a look at Bet365 earlier in the day and Labour were 1/40 to win Uxbridge. Thats a shocking result, I have to say.

I thought those odds were daft but Labour should have won. Ulez obviously an impact, you only have to look at the Selby result.

At least it'll piss Johnson off.
Good to see Labour win a seat from the Tories, obviously be a great idea to bring in a seasoned councillor to run in the by election, naturally that's what you'd expect, surely they wouldn't bring in some 14 year old that looks like a Tory?, that'd be ludicrous wouldn't it?
I thought those odds were daft but Labour should have won. Ulez obviously an impact, you only have to look at the Selby result.

At least it'll piss Johnson off.

Disagree

Even Blair 97 didn't take Selby

495 votes is wee.

If it wasn't for bookies trying to make money and people buying that I wouldn't even comment

It's still a big hurtful dig in the homeland that elected Johnson and is Tory by blood.

Speaking of the criminal, quoting Playbook PM as that's all I do when it's not Private Eye

Quote
Oh, and the ultra-niche consensus … came from Nadine Dorries, of course. She said something on Twitter about how Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is great. Something like that. And Boris himself argued the Uxbridge result showed the Conservatives can win all over the U.K. Which doesn’t quite stack up. At all.

I read Politico for a probably bullshit but good hearted lack of bias

That last sentence... Lol
I had a look at Bet365 earlier in the day and Labour were 1/40 to win Uxbridge. Thats a shocking result, I have to say.
The only reason for thinking it's a shocking result is they never got over the wining line, Labour still turned things around big time. you expect the Torys to spin the result but they can say what they like publicly. privately they are in dispair analysing those by elections. the results don't give us the full picture of what's happening.
As someone else pointed out, the Lib Dem vote crashed in the seats Labour won and the Labour vote crashed in the seat the Lib Dems won. that can only mean voters voted tactically. I think voters are voting anyone but the Torys now. if Labour looks the only party capable of beating the Torys in that seat then locals must be talking about doing it to others.
I don't care what Sunak or any of the Torys say, they know what's happening. it's a nightmare for them. the Torys will have to gain a far bigger percentage of the seats votes to win every seat at the next GE. the opposite look likely so I can't see it happening.
Am not sure if the Torys can do anything about it as they will have to find a way to stop the tactical voting.
Disagree

Even Blair 97 didn't take Selby

495 votes is wee.

I meant where Ulez wasn't an impact Labour convincingly overturned a massive Tory seat.

I always thought Uxbridge was more of a 50/50 shot, it was the PM's seat after all so certainly not a marginal. A lot of it is suburbia and therefore high car ownership/an older median age than much of London.
I meant where Ulez wasn't an impact Labour convincingly overturned a massive Tory seat.

I always thought Uxbridge was more of a 50/50 shot, it was the PM's seat after all so certainly not a marginal. A lot of it is suburbia and therefore high car ownership/an older median age than much of London.

Ah gotcha. Yeah, 50% was a better analysis. I don't get using like Paddypower to analyse it when there's actual polls.

Thing with Labour. I have a friend who like, 'fears Starmer's authoritarianism'. His words. I get what he means but I'm absolutely: Do you enjoy it right now?

He's convinced a majority of 300 will happen.

That is a predicted number, polls show it, it's a number out there.

Me, I say it's too... Excited.

The incumbent factor, the secret Tories. I think ULEZ Selby is a little bit of a slice of that.. Hedge your bets a little

Politico was saying the election is being kicked around by Sunak for late 24. Yes, at the same time as the USA election (reason was inflation might be attractive by then)

I dearly hope the 'I loved Corbyn and I'll never love again so fuck Starmer' left vote in ways that at least punish the Tories.

It's Labour's to lose. But the race isn't run yet.

Our side has to win... And never does.
I know people who were campaigning round there and they said that ULEZ came up a fair bit on the doorstep, although as usual a lot of it was due to scaremongering nonsense from the Tories.

Outer London is probably an underperforming area for Labour at the next election generally I suspect, as the anti-incumbency feeling is split a bit between anti-Tory nationally and anti-Labour on the mayoral front.

Tories will look for anything they can try to blame Khan/Labour for and try to focus the campaign on that. We saw the same thing in the locals last year in my area, they basically tried to make the whole campaign about Nimbyism "Stop overdeveloping our suburbs", it was moderately successful for them as well I would say.
Labour retreat on everything when they get the slightest bit of pushback.
I dont like Starmers comments towards Khan. That Khan should reflect on this. Er, no he doesnt mate, he has his job, you have yours.
I dearly hope the 'I loved Corbyn and I'll never love again so fuck Starmer' left vote in ways that at least punish the Tories.

It's Labour's to lose. But the race isn't run yet.

Our side has to win... And never does.

It depends on their constituency. If they're in a Labour seat (particularly a big majority one like Liverpool) then it won't matter what they do under FPTP as their vote is worth a lot less. It's the marginals that matter.

Tactical voting will be needed but if Labour aren't strong on green issues then Green Party will be less inclined to agree to electoral pacts. If the Green Party votes in Uxbridge had gone to Labour then Labour would have won the seat.
I dont like Starmers comments towards Khan. That Khan should reflect on this. Er, no he doesnt mate, he has his job, you have yours.

No, but it shows how ruthless he is and will leave nothing to chance to win which is bad news for the Tories. He could have come away from the by-elections chuffed with seismic win in Selby and a swing to Labour in Uxbridge (and Tories hammering by the Lib Dems in the other seat). Instead, he's fuming about not winning Uxbridge.

He can be very unscrupulous though and his policies (so far) don't inspire.
I dont like Starmers comments towards Khan. That Khan should reflect on this. Er, no he doesnt mate, he has his job, you have yours.
It's almost as if Starmer has no backbone and bends the other way once the breeze hits him, ergo a coward.

I loathe the Tories, but I don't see any change in Starmers gang, they're an affront to the whole Labour ethos.
It's almost as if Starmer has no backbone and bends the other way once the breeze hits him, ergo a coward.

I loathe the Tories, but I don't see any change in Starmers gang, they're an affront to the whole Labour ethos.
What would you describe as the whole labour ethos?

Not getting elected?
What would you describe as the whole labour ethos?

Not getting elected?

.
No, being wholly different to the Tories, trustworthy, which they've shown time and again that they aren't, the latest example being Starmer throwing Khan under the bus.

"Anybody but the Tories" isn't as good as it sounds.

And I've no doubt your snarky "not getting elected" is reference to the former leader of the party, someone I've not even mentioned, but is so "irrelevant" to Nu New Labour zealots that they can't go a day without making reference to him
I will give you that, never getting elected is certainly different to the Tories
I will give you that, never getting elected is certainly different to the Tories
You just sound like a dickhead parroting the same rhetoric, so I'll leave you and your acolytes to this echo chamber to wax as lyrically as you like about Der Starmer.
You just sound like a dickhead parroting the same rhetoric, so I'll leave you and your acolytes to this echo chamber to wax as lyrically as you like about Der Starmer.
:lmao

Fucking hell mate

:lmao
Ann Clwyd, great Welsh socialist, Labour MP, and early and loyal friend of Kurdistan, has died.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-politics-57889461
