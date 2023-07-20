I had a look at Bet365 earlier in the day and Labour were 1/40 to win Uxbridge. Thats a shocking result, I have to say.



The only reason for thinking it's a shocking result is they never got over the wining line, Labour still turned things around big time. you expect the Torys to spin the result but they can say what they like publicly. privately they are in dispair analysing those by elections. the results don't give us the full picture of what's happening.As someone else pointed out, the Lib Dem vote crashed in the seats Labour won and the Labour vote crashed in the seat the Lib Dems won. that can only mean voters voted tactically. I think voters are voting anyone but the Torys now. if Labour looks the only party capable of beating the Torys in that seat then locals must be talking about doing it to others.I don't care what Sunak or any of the Torys say, they know what's happening. it's a nightmare for them. the Torys will have to gain a far bigger percentage of the seats votes to win every seat at the next GE. the opposite look likely so I can't see it happening.Am not sure if the Torys can do anything about it as they will have to find a way to stop the tactical voting.