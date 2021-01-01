« previous next »
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3840 on: Yesterday at 08:26:35 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 08:02:58 pm
Yep. I've said the same think myself, a number of times. I'm sure most here feel similarly. That, and PR are the two big changes I'd like to see. It would would change everything.
If they target and implement UK ownership of the UK press the rest will fall like dominoes.

There would be no opposition to what follows as the they wouldn;t be being told what to believe by some gobshite.

From there PR, re-join SM/re-join CU, anti-lobbying laws and practices, reform lords to an elected membership, take utilities back into public ownership, huge investment in onshore wind & solar and proper storage to house it, devolve all powers to the respective parliaments of the union.

That would be a start to getting this country back off it's knees

Not expecting the next bit but....legalising & nationalising (production & distribution) of cannabis would be my next goal. The revenue streams it would generate would be astronomical. I would ring fence revenues for for education, health and addiction facilities. It would also have the knock on effect of cutting down gang violence associated with it's current illegal distribution.

No other action a government could take would have such a positive impact on GDP for the long term future of the country. It would be transformative and maybe some of the angry, bacon faced fucks would chill out a bit
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3841 on: Yesterday at 09:38:32 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:37:52 pm
Dull competence is fine but Labour need to leave a proper legacy and lasting change which they haven't for a long time. Not a term or 2 of dull competence and then back to the Tories to destroy another generation.
Fromola this thread can be complex enough without you conflating current alleged dullness with legacy's of winning a 2nd term and beyond 2028.
We agree with the principle of forward planning, but let's not relate anything in 2028 and beyond to a particular opposition shadow Chancellor in 2023.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3842 on: Yesterday at 09:51:41 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:38:32 pm
Fromola this thread can be complex enough without you conflating current alleged dullness with legacy's of winning a 2nd term and beyond 2028.
We agree with the principle of forward planning, but let's not relate anything in 2028 and beyond to a particular opposition shadow Chancellor in 2023.

The point I was making was that 'dull competence' with the economy (which i've no issue with) should free up more radical policy elsewhere to actually build a lasting legacy.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3843 on: Yesterday at 09:57:50 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 08:12:25 pm
I agree there is no perfect democracy, they all have flaws.  ive always supported AV as no votes are wasted on protest votes which is very important as it gives good causes time to grow, every MP has to recive the majority of votes.
If we are going to change our system to elect MPs then AV looks the best system for me.
I think the UK is different from the rest of Europe. the left of Europe are different from the UK. Europe's left are prepared to work with the world we live in today, the UKs left wont compromise, this is what's so puzzling about the lefts call for PR, PR will definitely end the chances of the left ever having power,  the theory is PR will will make it easier for the left to have some say in the Labour party, it won't help the man in the street though.

It will if it means we won't have right wing Tory governments with unlimited power to enact policy (at least up till the courts i.e. Rwanda policy) and control and destroy our public services and economy.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3844 on: Yesterday at 10:17:53 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:57:50 pm
It will if it means we won't have right wing Tory governments with unlimited power to enact policy (at least up till the courts i.e. Rwanda policy) and control and destroy our public services and economy.

What makes you think well ever get a government under PR that will build public services and economy?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3845 on: Yesterday at 11:01:23 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:57:50 pm
It will if it means we won't have right wing Tory governments with unlimited power to enact policy (at least up till the courts i.e. Rwanda policy) and control and destroy our public services and economy.
PR definitely won't rule out a right wing government, it will rule out a corrupt destructive Tory government though. the country will move to the right under PR. so my point was will a permanent center right or right wing government be good for the man in the street.
 Ive no idea why people think PR will bring a centre left government, forget a left wing Government,  most likely scenario is they will be frozen out by the other partys while the weakened center left try to work with the Lib Dems and Greens.

The situation we have now is many on the left are tearing into Starmers Labour for not being radical enough then arguing for a system that will force Labour to be less radical. it's not as if this is some theory that might be proven wrong.
PR means less Labour +Tory MPs and more Lib Dem and Green MPs. all that is certain under PR.  that means the partys who can work together take power, who will the left work with, whose more left wing than the Labour party MPs and they are trying to change the system because they don't think they are radical enough..
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3846 on: Today at 12:22:40 am »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Yesterday at 06:36:49 pm
The very first act they should bring in once in power....One which prohibits non-doms from owning the press in the UK

Amen
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3847 on: Today at 02:03:05 am »
Sounds like the Tories have held Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's seat.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3848 on: Today at 02:08:46 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 02:03:05 am
Sounds like the Tories have held Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's seat.
Isn't it being recounted?

Imagine one of the joke candidates taking a tiny number of votes lets the tories keep the seat. Would be silly (albeit a short tenure for them)
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3849 on: Today at 02:12:00 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:08:46 am
Isn't it being recounted?

Imagine one of the joke candidates taking a tiny number of votes lets the tories keep the seat. Would be silly (albeit a short tenure for them)

Going off the fact that it was Labour who requested the recount (per the Guardian live feed) and this tweet from Sam Coates at Sky. I doubt you'd be the ones requesting a recount if you've come out ahead on the first count.

https://twitter.com/SamCoatesSky/status/1682194043982213120
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3850 on: Today at 02:12:44 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:08:46 am
Isn't it being recounted?

Imagine one of the joke candidates taking a tiny number of votes lets the tories keep the seat. Would be silly (albeit a short tenure for them)
Yeah a recount but Sky saying Torys are 400 votes ahead, do they have recounts when a party is 400 after first count, must be down to Labour asking for one I imagine.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3851 on: Today at 02:12:49 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 02:12:00 am
Going off the fact that it was Labour who requested the recount (per the Guardian live feed) and this tweet from Sam Coates at Sky.

https://twitter.com/SamCoatesSky/status/1682194043982213120
Cheers, the BBC feed offered none of that info
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3852 on: Today at 02:40:48 am »
Confirmed.

Britain Elects
@BritainElects
Uxbridge and South Ruislip, parliamentary by-election result:

CON: 45.2% (-7.5)
LAB: 43.6% (+5.9)
GRN: 2.9% (+0.6)
REC: 2.3% (+2.3)

Conservative HOLD.

https://twitter.com/BritainElects/status/1682204378151649282

Dear oh dear.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3853 on: Today at 04:07:21 am »
Better news for Labour in Selby and Ainsty, they've won it with a massive swing.

Britain Elects
@BritainElects
Selby and Ainsty parliamentary by-election, result:

LAB: 46.0% (+21.4)
CON: 34.3% (-25.9)
GRN: 5.1% (+1.9)
YRK: 4.2% (+0.8 )
REF: 3.7% (+3.7)
LDEM: 3.3% (-5.3)

Labour GAIN from Conservative.

https://twitter.com/BritainElects/status/1682226423946256384
