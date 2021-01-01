It will if it means we won't have right wing Tory governments with unlimited power to enact policy (at least up till the courts i.e. Rwanda policy) and control and destroy our public services and economy.



PR definitely won't rule out a right wing government, it will rule out a corrupt destructive Tory government though. the country will move to the right under PR. so my point was will a permanent center right or right wing government be good for the man in the street.Ive no idea why people think PR will bring a centre left government, forget a left wing Government, most likely scenario is they will be frozen out by the other partys while the weakened center left try to work with the Lib Dems and Greens.The situation we have now is many on the left are tearing into Starmers Labour for not being radical enough then arguing for a system that will force Labour to be less radical. it's not as if this is some theory that might be proven wrong.PR means less Labour +Tory MPs and more Lib Dem and Green MPs. all that is certain under PR. that means the partys who can work together take power, who will the left work with, whose more left wing than the Labour party MPs and they are trying to change the system because they don't think they are radical enough..