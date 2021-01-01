Yep. I've said the same think myself, a number of times. I'm sure most here feel similarly. That, and PR are the two big changes I'd like to see. It would would change everything.
If they target and implement UK ownership of the UK press the rest will fall like dominoes.
There would be no opposition to what follows as the they wouldn;t be being told what to believe by some gobshite.
From there PR, re-join SM/re-join CU, anti-lobbying laws and practices, reform lords to an elected membership, take utilities back into public ownership, huge investment in onshore wind & solar and proper storage to house it, devolve all powers to the respective parliaments of the union.
That would be a start to getting this country back off it's knees
Not expecting the next bit but....legalising & nationalising (production & distribution) of cannabis would be my next goal. The revenue streams it would generate would be astronomical. I would ring fence revenues for for education, health and addiction facilities. It would also have the knock on effect of cutting down gang violence associated with it's current illegal distribution.
No other action a government could take would have such a positive impact on GDP for the long term future of the country. It would be transformative and maybe some of the angry, bacon faced fucks would chill out a bit