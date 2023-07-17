So Labour say they will grow the economy and that will allow them to pay for public services. So if everything is fucked then how will they do this?



IMO. Sunak knows what Labour are up too and he's trying to do the same, repair some of the damage Brexit has done to improve the economy, he can only go so far though as he will face a backlash from his MPs.This may seem like a contradiction but ive said this a few times over the last few months every time people attack Starmer for saying he will make Brexit work, he will cut out a lot of red tape and make trade easier etc, that will increase trade and revenue but he can only go so far as it's impossible to make us as competitive and efficient without being in the SM, we also need to be in the CU as well to over come trade barriers.The country is fu,, right now and will be for many years to come, that doesn't mean Labour can't start repairing that damage when more revenue cones in, they will have to be selective on where it's spent as well so we need to give them a break, so when you say how will Labour repair all the damage the answer is they won't be able too, blame that on the politicians who ran the country before him, the ones who said Brexit will make us all better off, no downsides to Brexit, the ones who said we must leave the EU on Principle, nobody tells us what to do, the ones who lied about the EU because they said the EU will oppose Socialist policys, people applauded them for standing up for those principles , they believed the lies and voted to leave the EU as well for all those reasons when they should have been pulling them up on the consequences.The time will come when people ask why are we still having problems, the answer will be Brexit f.. the country, these are the consequences, UK Companies will agree as well as they will understand the reasons why they are still suffering from Brexit. they will agree with Labour, Labour have done as much as they can to eliminate trade barriers but they can only go so far.I think Frottage will be one of the first to attack Labour arguing we might as well be back in the EU, he's already said something similar already, Brilliant, hope he does it within a year of Labour taking over, hopefully Labour have a majority then, trade picking up and UK Companies praising Labour for doing what they've been asking the Torys to do for years. how will the Torys react then, hopefully they are decimiated at the next GE, they will have a choice, will campaigning for that hard Brexit win them votes, I doubt it, what choice do they have then, another referendum or rejoin maybe, we will know a bit more after the next election.