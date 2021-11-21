« previous next »
Offline west_london_red

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3760 on: Yesterday at 12:36:00 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 11:50:59 am
We need a new word for 'nationalisation' - maybe 'repatriation'.

How about State Re-capitalisation
Online oldfordie

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3761 on: Yesterday at 12:52:49 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 11:50:59 am
We need a new word for 'nationalisation' - maybe 'repatriation'.
None profit government services vital for life. ?


Services vital for life should be under the control of the public not the shareholders.
The priority for the public is the quality of service. the priority for the shareholders is to make profits.  none of this is about politics or ideology, it's about providing efficient cheap services vital for life.
Offline cornishscouser92

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3762 on: Yesterday at 01:13:20 pm »
I think theres fair criticisms of Starmer from the left actually, hes gone back from a lot of what hes said previously in his leadership election campaign and more recently with the green £28bn pledges.

However, the left must also apply basic economics to the nationalisation, spending more on public services etc. The country is projected to borrow £132bn in the 23-24 financial year. With high inflation, it would be irresponsible to print more money to fund the aforementioned policies. It would be economic stupidity.   

People must bare this in mind when they criticise the potential Labour policies or accuse them of offering nothing
Offline naka

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3763 on: Yesterday at 01:43:02 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Yesterday at 01:13:20 pm
I think theres fair criticisms of Starmer from the left actually, hes gone back from a lot of what hes said previously in his leadership election campaign and more recently with the green £28bn pledges.

However, the left must also apply basic economics to the nationalisation, spending more on public services etc. The country is projected to borrow £132bn in the 23-24 financial year. With high inflation, it would be irresponsible to print more money to fund the aforementioned policies. It would be economic stupidity.   

People must bare this in mind when they criticise the potential Labour policies or accuse them of offering nothing
totally agree with this
uk is financially broke with its  public services stretched to the limit
to win this election labour need to appeal also to the middle ground, its a once in a lifetime opportunity because if they fail this time they will ever get back in.
the media are against labour so starmer has to thread very carefully
Online Fromola

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3764 on: Yesterday at 04:33:23 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on July 16, 2023, 08:58:50 pm
We must commit to being as Tory as possible, otherwise the Tories might get back in.

They'll get back in anyway (once Labour have had their turn).

The option to keep them out is to change the voting system to PR and Starmer won't do that and neither would Blair when he had the chance.
Online Fromola

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3765 on: Yesterday at 04:37:57 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 12:06:30 pm
Call it "sending back the boats"?

joking aside. I think now is the right time to do it. When people can feel the benefits of a nationalised service.  For me water was always number one choice to never be privatised. There simply is no competition. The only way I can change water company is to move house! Sadly though, most people don't really care about the sewage being flushed or the leaky pipes as their water bills are small compared to other things.

A national mortgage company offering lower rates might be a start , but I don't think they can offer much lower rates and it would really spook the markets (on a tangent, I'm not sure why mortgages haven't been globalised, why can't we get a mortgage with a US bank at US rates?).

Energy does seem to be the best middle ground, huge impact on people. Fair few want to see more renewable use (though I might be in an echo chamber on that one).  True it's going to have a big impact on the markets , but if the government can provide cheaper energy, companies have lower costs and people have more money to spend.  Unfortunately, it's probably 10 years+ to actually get something off the ground.

Trains seems to be the next best , based on how shite it's proven to be privatised. The downside being relatively few people use them.  But if they can be held up as an example of nationalising being better all round, then I think that's the way to go.

The problem with nationalisation is Tory governments effectively run these services and run them into the ground through lack of funds (and slowly privatise them). Look at the NHS.

A lot of the train operators are effectively in public ownership now but if that means the government run them then it's not some magical alternative. The reason the trains are still on strike is because of government interference over pay rises. The operators would have settled long before now.

Offline McSquared

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3766 on: Yesterday at 06:52:24 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:33:23 pm
They'll get back in anyway (once Labour have had their turn).

The option to keep them out is to change the voting system to PR and Starmer won't do that and neither would Blair when he had the chance.

Problem is politicians and political parties will always put their own self interest above the good of the general population, but that is their nature which ever side they are on. There are very few there just to serve the public and make a difference
Offline killer-heels

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3767 on: Yesterday at 10:51:11 pm »
So Labour say they will grow the economy and that will allow them to pay for public services. So if everything is fucked then how will they do this?
Offline Robinred

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3768 on: Yesterday at 11:30:46 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 09:21:12 am
Some very important warnings from John, CC and a couple of others.

People really need to put their own idealism to one side, otherwise the 13 year nightmare will continue. Labour and Starmer have had to walk a very narrow line. They dont want the next election to be a 1 issue campaign, although the demise of Johnson has lessened the potential impact of that.

Neither do they want to give the RWP something that they can use to scare the middle ground voters. The pathetic behaviour over the curry is evidence of what they will do given half a chance.

Arguably Starmer needed to do 3 things. One was manage the (Labour) party to distance it from Corbyn. The second was to highlight Tory incompetence and corruption. The final piece is to convince enough people that Labour are the answer - which given the constraints above, combined with some actual Labour voters undermining him - is far from straightforward.

My rather simplistic view is that collectively we have no other realistic choice. Otherwise its 17 years and counting. Theyve already been taking the piss on a monumental scale. But if they get in again, they will genuinely think that they can get away with anything and still be forgiven by the electorate.

Yep.

We are some time away from the next G E. With a few months to go, the Mail, Express, Sun, Telegraph et al will unleash all manner of crap designed to fool and frighten the electorate.

This is decidedly not 1997. The current electorate fell for Brexit. They fell for Johnson. Just win the election - whatever it takes. Then and only then can we begin to judge.
Offline west_london_red

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3769 on: Yesterday at 11:41:51 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:51:11 pm
So Labour say they will grow the economy and that will allow them to pay for public services. So if everything is fucked then how will they do this?

Theres some pretty obvious ones like sort out our relationship with the EU, even if we dont rejoin we can look at more regulatory alignment, ignore Tory NIMBYism and build some more houses, wind farms etc, dont waste money enriching their mates with dodgy procurements and considering the number of times this government has shot itself (and by extension all of us) in the foot, sometimes its better to just do nothing and avoid self inflicted wounds like Trusss mini budget. Spending money is always the easiest way to spur growth but its not the only way.
Online oldfordie

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3770 on: Yesterday at 11:49:17 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:51:11 pm
So Labour say they will grow the economy and that will allow them to pay for public services. So if everything is fucked then how will they do this?
IMO. Sunak knows what Labour are up too and he's trying to do the same, repair some of the damage Brexit has done to improve the economy, he can only go so far though as he will face a backlash from his MPs.

 This may seem like a contradiction but ive said this a few times over the last few months every time people attack Starmer for saying he will make Brexit work,  he will cut out a lot of red tape and make trade easier etc, that will increase trade and revenue but he can only go so far as it's impossible to make us as competitive and efficient without being in the SM, we also need to be in the CU as well to over come trade barriers.
The country is fu,, right now and will be for many years to come, that doesn't mean Labour can't start repairing that damage when more revenue cones in, they will have to be selective on where it's spent as well so we need to give them a break, so when you say how will Labour repair all the damage the answer is they won't be able too, blame that on the politicians who ran the country before him, the ones who said Brexit will make us all better off, no downsides to Brexit, the ones who said we must leave the EU on Principle, nobody tells us what to do, the ones who lied about the EU because they said the EU will oppose Socialist policys,  people applauded them for standing up for those principles , they believed the lies and voted to leave the EU as well for all those reasons when they should have been pulling them up on the consequences.

The time will come when people ask why are we still having problems, the answer will be Brexit f.. the country, these are the consequences, UK Companies will agree as well as they will understand the reasons why they are still suffering from Brexit. they will agree with Labour, Labour have done as much as they can to eliminate trade barriers but they can only go so far.
I think Frottage will be one of the first to attack Labour arguing we might as well be back in the EU, he's already said something similar already, Brilliant, hope he does it within a year of Labour taking over, hopefully Labour have a majority then, trade picking up and UK Companies praising Labour for doing what they've been asking the Torys to do for years. how will the Torys react then, hopefully they are decimiated at the next GE, they will have a choice, will campaigning for that hard Brexit win them votes, I doubt it, what choice do they have then, another referendum or rejoin maybe, we will know a bit more after the next election.
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3771 on: Today at 09:00:33 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 11:30:46 pm
Yep.

We are some time away from the next G E. With a few months to go, the Mail, Express, Sun, Telegraph et al will unleash all manner of crap designed to fool and frighten the electorate.

This is decidedly not 1997. The current electorate fell for Brexit. They fell for Johnson. Just win the election - whatever it takes. Then and only then can we begin to judge.
Thats how I see things too.
Id also like this whole going back on pledges thing put into perspective before it becomes a thing that RWP use to undermine Labour and Starmer. Labour are reacting to a rapidly changing and deteriorating financial situation. A recent 2 year gilt auction saw an interest rate of around 5.5%, and future issues could be even worse. Theyll need to borrow just to keep the country going, but increased borrowing rates mean that the costs of additional borrowing are that much more.

Given the economic situation, which is dire, there is simply no room for flash eye catching policies. Given that, its a bit grating to see some Labour supporters doing the RWPs job for them and kicking off without attempting to understand or acknowledge the very real constraints any Labour Govt will be operating under.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3772 on: Today at 09:47:37 am »
Listen up, critics: first let Labour win power. Then scrutinise its real record
Polly Toynbee

Of course Keir Starmer is cautious in the runup to an election  Labour cant change Britain from the opposition benches

Quote
As they fail on every front, the Tories play the best card they have in their hand: managing expectations. Take this weeks three byelections: every Tory MP you meet says, with a glum face, its a wipeout, game over. So if Labour wins Selby and Ainsty, thats priced in, move on. But if Labour fails to overturn a 20,000 Tory majority, watch the narrative turn to Starmers weakness.

Time for some perspective. Even the prospect of winning a rock-solid Tory seat should remind doubters of what has been an epic climb by Labour from the despair of its 2019 near-death experience. Labours leader had a strategy mapped out from day one, and nothing has distracted him from it: two years to fix the party, ruthlessly expunging any who damage it; a set of five cast-iron missions; and fiscal discipline, avoiding all spending traps ahead of the manifesto. And the result is an astounding 20-point lead. Are Labour people satisfied? Of course not. We see glum faces among the left-leaning commentators, who say Labour will only win as the result of the Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson and Liz Truss catastrophes. They want to know a Labour government will be transformational, exhilarating, brave, inspired: instead they complain of extreme caution and affronts to Labour values.

But this is the time to remember May 1997, and how euphoric that Labour victory felt. Understand that the closer Labour gets to the winning post, the greater its fear of one false step, one fatal slip. It wont matter how excellent Labours policies were for the poorest people in Britain if it returns to the miserable opposition benches. Keir Starmer has said from the outset that winning is his purpose.

Public mistrust of Labours management of the nations money is why Labour lost and lost again in our lifetimes: fiscal indiscipline is the danger, so we wince as Starmer and Rachel Reeves tighten the bolts on the Treasury chest. But wince we must: the more painful the spending thumbscrew, the more convincing to undecided voters. Though Labour is ahead in polls on every issue and Starmer leads Sunak on every quality, its on the economy where the gap is narrowest: Labour analysts fear trust in Labour on tax and spend is softest. That is why virtually no spending promises are being made, and why every question on funding or paying public servants is dead-batted with an apparent pledge to keep within Tory spending plans. It hurts, but there is a point to it.

Starmers comments about the two-child benefit cap on Sunday sent shock waves through Labour ranks: the party had attacked it time and again for affecting 1.5 million children, 1.1 million of whom are in poverty, yet now Starmer tells Laura Kuenssberg bluntly: We are not changing that policy. YouGov last week found 60% of British adults it surveyed support the cap, including, alas, a majority of Labour voters. Is Labour selling its soul for votes when it should be persuading people towards more generosity of spirit?

All this reprises the runup to the 1997 election, when the particularly nasty social security secretary Peter Lilley sang his little list of hates, including young ladies who get pregnant just to jump the housing queue. He laid a trap for Labour, which had pledged to follow all Tory spending plans: his cut to single parent benefits was to be implemented (like many of Rishi Sunaks cuts), after the election for Labour to inherit. Unlucky Harriet Harman arrived as the new secretary of state for social security obliged to implement it. Though she softened the cut to apply only to new claimants, Labour felt it had to pass this first test of its honesty. That vote was an early blooding for many new MPs, and some wept on their way into the aye lobby, while 47 rebelled and many more abstained. (Tony Blair rewarded Harman by sacking her a year later.)

But, she told me this week, it was a political and economic necessity. Though the sum was small, The international markets were watching our every move to see if wed renege on our spending promises. Was it really necessary for New Labour to tie itself so tightly to every Tory plan? In retrospect, Id say probably not, but hindsight is a fine thing. Ken Clarke, the previous chancellor, laughed and said he had no intention of sticking to his plans. But Tories always escape much scrutiny  with a mighty media claque to hide behind.

Lets remember what happened to single parents under Labour after that. Harmans new deal for lone parents transformed millions of lives and opportunities, with new jobcentres offering support, not castigation; before long, all family benefits rose, as they always do under Labour, with working tax credits and child credits. There were the first ever credits to pay for childcare, enabling many more to take jobs: the support of 3,500 Sure Start centres followed. What will happen to three-child families under Labour? You can bet they and all others on benefits will end up far better off, because thats what Labour does. But only when it wins.

Now here we are again with hyper-cautious Labour taking no risks and offending its own people. This time, when theres so much less money than in 1997, voters know promises are not credible unless backed with hard cash. Of course we Labour people yearn for a promise to return to the single market, for wealth taxes and the revival of every moribund public service. But only winning matters, so every obstacle has to be swerved, as the Tories try to turn attention away from their failures on the cost of living, the NHS, the economy and the climate.

Labour will refuse to talk Brexit, electoral reform, benefits, trans rights, renationalisation or anything else distracting, and yes, in our corrupted politics, Labour does have to meet Rupert Murdoch. Rightly, Labour is constantly goaded and provoked to be better, but its perverse that complacency over Starmers strong lead has become a reason to criticise him for lack of boldness. Critics are too dismissive of his five missions: clean energy, growth through housing and green jobs investment, the NHS, safer streets and opportunity to break the class ceiling. These are at the heart of Labours for ever purposes. Fair pay agreements and unions in every workplace are radical. Expect any failing utility or rail company to fall into common ownership, without costing the public billions.

I too yearn for more, always more. But to the glums complaining Labour will be Tory-lite, lacking vision and ambition, remember this: we have just lived through 13 appalling years of austerity vandalism. Remember that every Labour government improves the lives of those with least, raises benefits, raises taxes on well-off people, leaves schools, hospitals and public life better, while every Conservative government trashes those things. Will it be enough? No. It never is. But my bet is that Reeves and Starmer will be bolder than anyone now expects. Without doubt they will do, as New Labour did, far more than they dare promise while tip-toeing towards the finishing line.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/jul/17/labour-critics-record-keir-starmer-election-britain
Online Father Ted

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3773 on: Today at 03:02:28 pm »
Im sure we all remember Polly & her colleagues just putting up and shutting up when it was them required to accept things they didnt like or agree with.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3774 on: Today at 04:20:00 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 03:02:28 pm
Im sure we all remember Polly & her colleagues just putting up and shutting up when it was them required to accept things they didnt like or agree with.


Well quite.

We can only guess how much better Labour would have fared in the 2017 GE if the whole of the Labour movement and their supporters had coalesced behind the leader in the couple of years leading up to the 2017 GE. Because after all, defeating the Tories and getting a Labour government is the priority...





Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3775 on: Today at 04:26:49 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 03:02:28 pm
Im sure we all remember Polly & her colleagues just putting up and shutting up when it was them required to accept things they didnt like or agree with.

I think if Labour under Corbyn had been riding high in the polls, 25 per cent ahead of the Tories, a lot of the 'chicken coup' people might have decided to shut up. But fear of oblivion does tend to make people loquacious.
Online Father Ted

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3776 on: Today at 04:50:03 pm »
Labour were ahead in the polls at times under Corbyn, post-2017 election for example, not to the same degree of course but it still didn't shut up the moaning. Nothing would, because Corbyn was never going to be acceptable to many.
Online rob1966

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3777 on: Today at 05:01:06 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 04:50:03 pm
Labour were ahead in the polls at times under Corbyn, post-2017 election for example, not to the same degree of course but it still didn't shut up the moaning. Nothing would, because Corbyn was never going to be acceptable to many.

Most of the public know little about politics (including me) and the majority are swayed by the media. The headlines in 2017 were "Apologists for Terror" in the Mail (13 pages attacking Corbyn) and the Scum "Jezzas Jihadi Comrades" accusing him of giving a speech to a group who inspired terror attacks on the UK and "Blood on his hands" in relation to an IRA killer. No matter what his policies were, he had no chance with the electorate.

Starmer needs to give the Tory media absolutely nothing to use against him in the build up to the net election.
Offline ljycb

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3778 on: Today at 05:01:10 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 04:50:03 pm
Labour were ahead in the polls at times under Corbyn, post-2017 election for example, not to the same degree of course but it still didn't shut up the moaning. Nothing would, because Corbyn was never going to be acceptable to many.

Find me a Labour leader who hasnt had one group of people or another complaining about their existence.
Online Father Ted

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3779 on: Today at 05:07:55 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:01:06 pm
Starmer needs to give the Tory media absolutely nothing to use against him in the build up to the net election.

They'll inevitably find something though, they monstered Miliband over his bacon-sandwich eating technique. It won't matter imo as Labour have already got it pretty much in the bag via people turning away from the Tories and them being seen as a non-threatening alternative.
Online Father Ted

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3780 on: Today at 05:09:06 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 05:01:10 pm
Find me a Labour leader who hasnt had one group of people or another complaining about their existence.

Well, yeah.
