Labour Thread

west_london_red

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #3760 on: Today at 12:36:00 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 11:50:59 am
We need a new word for 'nationalisation' - maybe 'repatriation'.

How about State Re-capitalisation
oldfordie

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #3761 on: Today at 12:52:49 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 11:50:59 am
We need a new word for 'nationalisation' - maybe 'repatriation'.
None profit government services vital for life. ?


Services vital for life should be under the control of the public not the shareholders.
The priority for the public is the quality of service. the priority for the shareholders is to make profits.  none of this is about politics or ideology, it's about providing efficient cheap services vital for life.
cornishscouser92

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #3762 on: Today at 01:13:20 pm
I think theres fair criticisms of Starmer from the left actually, hes gone back from a lot of what hes said previously in his leadership election campaign and more recently with the green £28bn pledges.

However, the left must also apply basic economics to the nationalisation, spending more on public services etc. The country is projected to borrow £132bn in the 23-24 financial year. With high inflation, it would be irresponsible to print more money to fund the aforementioned policies. It would be economic stupidity.   

People must bare this in mind when they criticise the potential Labour policies or accuse them of offering nothing
naka

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #3763 on: Today at 01:43:02 pm
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 01:13:20 pm
I think theres fair criticisms of Starmer from the left actually, hes gone back from a lot of what hes said previously in his leadership election campaign and more recently with the green £28bn pledges.

However, the left must also apply basic economics to the nationalisation, spending more on public services etc. The country is projected to borrow £132bn in the 23-24 financial year. With high inflation, it would be irresponsible to print more money to fund the aforementioned policies. It would be economic stupidity.   

People must bare this in mind when they criticise the potential Labour policies or accuse them of offering nothing
totally agree with this
uk is financially broke with its  public services stretched to the limit
to win this election labour need to appeal also to the middle ground, its a once in a lifetime opportunity because if they fail this time they will ever get back in.
the media are against labour so starmer has to thread very carefully
Fromola

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #3764 on: Today at 04:33:23 pm
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 08:58:50 pm
We must commit to being as Tory as possible, otherwise the Tories might get back in.

They'll get back in anyway (once Labour have had their turn).

The option to keep them out is to change the voting system to PR and Starmer won't do that and neither would Blair when he had the chance.
Fromola

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #3765 on: Today at 04:37:57 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:06:30 pm
Call it "sending back the boats"?

joking aside. I think now is the right time to do it. When people can feel the benefits of a nationalised service.  For me water was always number one choice to never be privatised. There simply is no competition. The only way I can change water company is to move house! Sadly though, most people don't really care about the sewage being flushed or the leaky pipes as their water bills are small compared to other things.

A national mortgage company offering lower rates might be a start , but I don't think they can offer much lower rates and it would really spook the markets (on a tangent, I'm not sure why mortgages haven't been globalised, why can't we get a mortgage with a US bank at US rates?).

Energy does seem to be the best middle ground, huge impact on people. Fair few want to see more renewable use (though I might be in an echo chamber on that one).  True it's going to have a big impact on the markets , but if the government can provide cheaper energy, companies have lower costs and people have more money to spend.  Unfortunately, it's probably 10 years+ to actually get something off the ground.

Trains seems to be the next best , based on how shite it's proven to be privatised. The downside being relatively few people use them.  But if they can be held up as an example of nationalising being better all round, then I think that's the way to go.

The problem with nationalisation is Tory governments effectively run these services and run them into the ground through lack of funds (and slowly privatise them). Look at the NHS.

A lot of the train operators are effectively in public ownership now but if that means the government run them then it's not some magical alternative. The reason the trains are still on strike is because of government interference over pay rises. The operators would have settled long before now.

McSquared

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #3766 on: Today at 06:52:24 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:33:23 pm
They'll get back in anyway (once Labour have had their turn).

The option to keep them out is to change the voting system to PR and Starmer won't do that and neither would Blair when he had the chance.

Problem is politicians and political parties will always put their own self interest above the good of the general population, but that is their nature which ever side they are on. There are very few there just to serve the public and make a difference
killer-heels

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #3767 on: Today at 10:51:11 pm
So Labour say they will grow the economy and that will allow them to pay for public services. So if everything is fucked then how will they do this?
