I think theres fair criticisms of Starmer from the left actually, hes gone back from a lot of what hes said previously in his leadership election campaign and more recently with the green £28bn pledges.



However, the left must also apply basic economics to the nationalisation, spending more on public services etc. The country is projected to borrow £132bn in the 23-24 financial year. With high inflation, it would be irresponsible to print more money to fund the aforementioned policies. It would be economic stupidity.



People must bare this in mind when they criticise the potential Labour policies or accuse them of offering nothing