Labour Thread

west_london_red

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #3760 on: Today at 12:36:00 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 11:50:59 am
We need a new word for 'nationalisation' - maybe 'repatriation'.

How about State Re-capitalisation
oldfordie

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #3761 on: Today at 12:52:49 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 11:50:59 am
We need a new word for 'nationalisation' - maybe 'repatriation'.
None profit government services vital for life. ?


Services vital for life should be under the control of the public not the shareholders.
The priority for the public is the quality of service. the priority for the shareholders is to make profits.  none of this is about politics or ideology, it's about providing efficient cheap services vital for life.
cornishscouser92

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #3762 on: Today at 01:13:20 pm
I think theres fair criticisms of Starmer from the left actually, hes gone back from a lot of what hes said previously in his leadership election campaign and more recently with the green £28bn pledges.

However, the left must also apply basic economics to the nationalisation, spending more on public services etc. The country is projected to borrow £132bn in the 23-24 financial year. With high inflation, it would be irresponsible to print more money to fund the aforementioned policies. It would be economic stupidity.   

People must bare this in mind when they criticise the potential Labour policies or accuse them of offering nothing
naka

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #3763 on: Today at 01:43:02 pm
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 01:13:20 pm
I think theres fair criticisms of Starmer from the left actually, hes gone back from a lot of what hes said previously in his leadership election campaign and more recently with the green £28bn pledges.

However, the left must also apply basic economics to the nationalisation, spending more on public services etc. The country is projected to borrow £132bn in the 23-24 financial year. With high inflation, it would be irresponsible to print more money to fund the aforementioned policies. It would be economic stupidity.   

People must bare this in mind when they criticise the potential Labour policies or accuse them of offering nothing
totally agree with this
uk is financially broke with its  public services stretched to the limit
to win this election labour need to appeal also to the middle ground, its a once in a lifetime opportunity because if they fail this time they will ever get back in.
the media are against labour so starmer has to thread very carefully
