Itll be the same failed model, neo-liberalism or whatever you prefer to call it. After 40 years of that were an absolute disaster of a country. Children in poverty, a NHS collapsing, services destroyed, no real wage increase for 15 years, people pulling their teeth out with pliers as getting a dentist is impossible, a cost of living crisis (ie - actually living has become too expensive for many under our system), etc.
These things are emotive. If youre about to assume control of a country and youre actively telling people not to get their hopes up, you cant actually fix things and people shouldnt expect you to spend any money - even though a sizeable proportion of our problems are/were caused by a lack of spending (plus stripping everything to the bone, hollowing it out so your donors have a juicy revenue stream) what should the reaction be? Oh, its fine Kier its only me and my loved ones being shat on, you focus on wooing Murdoch mate. Well be alright, Im sure good things are in the pipeline once youve secured your fifth term.
Im not trying to be controversial or anything, but why shouldnt we expect anything decent from potential governments? And why does the Labour Party have to continually shit upon its own membership and voters? Why is those lefty bastards who turn out to vote for us are unhappy, so we must be on the right track such a necessary part of Labour campaigning? I dont see the Tories telling their voters theyre all c*nts (they may treat them that way of course).