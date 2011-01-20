Itll be the same failed model, neo-liberalism or whatever you prefer to call it. After 40 years of that were an absolute disaster of a country. Children in poverty, a NHS collapsing, services destroyed, no real wage increase for 15 years, people pulling their teeth out with pliers as getting a dentist is impossible, a cost of living crisis (ie - actually living has become too expensive for many under our system), etc.



These things are emotive. If youre about to assume control of a country and youre actively telling people not to get their hopes up, you cant actually fix things and people shouldnt expect you to spend any money - even though a sizeable proportion of our problems are/were caused by a lack of spending (plus stripping everything to the bone, hollowing it out so your donors have a juicy revenue stream) what should the reaction be? Oh, its fine Kier its only me and my loved ones being shat on, you focus on wooing Murdoch mate. Well be alright, Im sure good things are in the pipeline once youve secured your fifth term.



Im not trying to be controversial or anything, but why shouldnt we expect anything decent from potential governments? And why does the Labour Party have to continually shit upon its own membership and voters? Why is those lefty bastards who turn out to vote for us are unhappy, so we must be on the right track such a necessary part of Labour campaigning? I dont see the Tories telling their voters theyre all c*nts (they may treat them that way of course).