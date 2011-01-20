« previous next »
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3720 on: Yesterday at 10:37:41 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 10:33:06 pm
Theyre actively telling you they wont change anything. That leaked email to the waters companies with both sides trying to find a way to keep the situation exactly at is, whilst giving the illusion of some change or accountability is a object lesson in how theyll attempt to deal with everything. Theyre not remotely leftwing, its not a clever con trick to fool people into voting for them that they might do some good eventually. Its who they are, and they dont give a fuck.
I mean this is nonsense

They dont give a fuck? 

I just cant see how anyone could ever have come to that opinion if reds any of them talk, I mean really talk about what drives them.

No wonder people are constantly disappointed if they genuinely think Starmer isnt remotely left wing
Online Elmo!

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3721 on: Yesterday at 10:39:00 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:18:34 pm
That's a very meaningless line Tedo. And often as usual in this thread isn't helpful.

I'd prefer - we must appeal to this weird electorate to be a party ready to govern, get through a first term by introducing new policies without incident and secure a second Parliament. Then ease the country in to realising a non-corrupt, left-wing leaning government is the way forward. Change leader, whatever, remain electable and steady and push forward with a more radical manifesto that can be outlined as completely acceptable and travelling in the opposite direction of the last 13 years.
The Tories couldn't have done a worse job with their 13 years. Labour should plan how they can get 13 years (not 4) and really cement some change for the good of this country.

Every week I'm bewildered why people don't understand that.

I absolutely get the argument of doing what it takes to get elected and prioritising that above being radical, but I do think this idea that the Labour party putting all their eggs on being in a position to push more radical change in a second term to be a bit of a fantasy, and almost certainly a huge waste of an opportunity.

By the time their first term comes to an end, its far more likely that the memories of the current Tory government, of Boris and Truss, of Tory austerity etc will be fading and the polls will have narrowed. The Labour paarty will be under more pressure than ever to appeal to Tory voters to retain power.
Offline TSC

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3722 on: Yesterday at 10:43:02 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 10:33:06 pm
Theyre actively telling you they wont change anything. That leaked email to the waters companies with both sides trying to find a way to keep the situation exactly at is, whilst giving the illusion of some change or accountability is a object lesson in how theyll attempt to deal with everything. Theyre not remotely leftwing, its not a clever con trick to fool people into voting for them that they might do some good eventually. Its who they are, and they dont give a fuck.

Beyond a few pledges around tax and the green deal Labour has not committed to anything yet generally, which doesnt mean there wont be more commitments closer to the election.

Most on here would be left-wing or at least left of centre, but recent elections suggest the country isnt. That landscape may have changed somewhat with the Tory wrecking ball. 
Online Machae

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3723 on: Yesterday at 10:44:22 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:06:07 pm
Thats what Im pinning my hopes on, not necessarily in a first term, but it should absolutely be happening in a second.

Me too, but no guarantees of winning a second term.
Online PaulF

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3724 on: Yesterday at 10:46:30 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 12:19:09 pm
So do you reject the claim about a x4 RoI within the NHS
Truss' claim was that tax cuts at the top create growth by tax receipts increasing so we have more money to trickle down.

Reeves recently refused to commit to backing the PRB recommendations and it wasn't incase they weren't high enough was it.

Can you summarise how that works? (Partly because I'm curious,but mostly because it's useful to be armed with this sort of knowledge).
I'm sure to a degree, pay NHS stuff more and you are putting more money 'into' the economy, though obviously that then gets people scared of inflation.  I can see investment massively paying off in getting people back to work. In people getting seen faster, treated earlier and needing less long term support. So up to a fairly hefty certain level it seems a good premise.   Do you have anything more concrete than my guesswork though?
Offline classycarra

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3725 on: Yesterday at 10:47:29 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 10:33:06 pm
They’re actively telling you they won’t change anything. That leaked email to the waters companies with both sides trying to find a way to keep the situation exactly at is, whilst giving the illusion of some change or accountability is a object lesson in how they’ll attempt to deal with everything. They’re not remotely leftwing, it’s not a clever con trick to fool people into voting for them that they might do some good eventually. It’s who they are, and they don’t give a fuck.
You obviously didn't read the article or posts about it at the time, because there wasn't a leaked email from Labour to water companies. There was a leaked email from one water company chief exec to others in the context of them creating a task force among themselves to discuss with Labour. But the way the guardian framed it, among other reasons, seem to have led to some conspiratorial thinking that the Severn Water CEO's views are labour policy!
Online PaulF

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3726 on: Yesterday at 10:50:51 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:43:02 pm
Beyond a few pledges around tax and the green deal Labour has not committed to anything yet generally, which doesnt mean there wont be more commitments closer to the election.

Most on here would be left-wing or at least left of centre, but recent elections suggest the country isnt. That landscape may have changed somewhat with the Tory wrecking ball. 
I think we have to be careful of labelling left and right. I think there's certainly a lot of right wing from a social perspective out there. And equally more right wing capitalists than rawk is representive of. What has to be really watched though is how the electorate are led to believe that left wing parties mean communism, letting the boats in , tax and spend , snowflakes , lefty liberals.  Labour have to be so wary of letting easily flung mud stick . Starmer has proved teflon so far. But sooner or later he has to nail his colours to the mast or he'll be portrayed as having no policies. And that's where the real work begins. The policies he has to come up with have to be 'left' enough to stop the left wing supporters calling him no better than a Tory, but right enough for the media not to cast him as Corbyn MK2.
Online Father Ted

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3727 on: Yesterday at 10:52:14 pm »
They obviously knew Labour were looking for a way to solve a problem without solving it and via Will Hutton tried to reach out to them, was my interpretation.
Offline classycarra

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3728 on: Yesterday at 10:55:29 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 10:52:14 pm
They obviously knew Labour were looking for a way to solve a problem without solving it and via Will Hutton tried to reach out to them, was my interpretation.
I guess we'll see, but I can't say that I think an email from a water company CEO to other water company CEOs is something I'd put a huge amount of weight in when trying to work out Labour policy/if someone is left wing
Online Father Ted

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3729 on: Yesterday at 11:00:08 pm »
Dropping every vaguely leftwing pledge or proposal you pretended to support in the past seems somewhat telling though, wouldnt you agree?

I dont care that much. Its beyond my control. I just dont understand this threads endless capacity for self-delusion. If someone repeatedly lied to you in real life and revealed themselves to be the complete opposite to who he said he was, before hed got what he wanted from you, youd be slightly suspicious of that persons future intentions, right?
Offline killer-heels

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3730 on: Yesterday at 11:01:14 pm »
All this second term stuff in nonsense.
Offline kavah

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3731 on: Yesterday at 11:02:34 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 05:17:44 pm
A total reform of the tax system to make every £ earned by British citizens, no matter where I the world  ...

It would bring in a lot of revenue you'd think. I read there are now 5 million Brits that live overseas - many in low-tax or no-tax countries. Like you say give credit for the tax paid there but pay a fair-share back home. The reaction of Americans overseas complaining when it's U.S tax filing time again, and a Brit will mention they don't have to pay taxes when living abroad and the yanks are gobsmacked.

Getting companies to pay a fair tax on U.K profits must be achievable you'd think too? Closing loop holes on unearned-income and hidden money (hidden legitimately at the moment). In offshore companies / shell companies and trusts I'm sure would be very complicated but Labour could make a start - All those would be popular with voters.
Online oldfordie

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3732 on: Yesterday at 11:05:17 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 10:36:54 pm
They've said they will make it work, but no further details. You'd have to assume they would do something but Starmers a wiley old fox with his poker face

Let's see
Starmer has explained why it will work many times but people don't seem to get it. closer alignment to the EU.
We knew the reasons why leaving the EUs SM would be a disaster. all countries having the same laws. rules and regulations does away with the need for checks and most tariffs and red tape. that's what Starmer means by closer alignment. closer we get too those rules and regulations then the less red tape and checks etc. that means we become more competitive and reliable. that brings in investement. that brings in more revenue to spend on NHS etc etc

Offline killer-heels

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3733 on: Yesterday at 11:06:24 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:05:17 pm
Starmer has explained why it will work many times but people don't seem to get it. closer alignment to the EU.
We knew the reasons why leaving the EUs SM would be a disaster. all countries having the same laws. rules and regulations does away with the need for checks and most tariffs and red tape. that's what Starmer means by closer alignment. closer we get too those rules and regulations then the less red tape and checks etc. that means we become more competitive and reliable. that brings in investement. that brings in more revenue to spend on NHS etc etc



Has he said that?
Online Machae

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3734 on: Yesterday at 11:09:50 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:05:17 pm
Starmer has explained why it will work many times but people don't seem to get it. closer alignment to the EU.
We knew the reasons why leaving the EUs SM would be a disaster. all countries having the same laws. rules and regulations does away with the need for checks and most tariffs and red tape. that's what Starmer means by closer alignment. closer we get too those rules and regulations then the less red tape and checks etc. that means we become more competitive and reliable. that brings in investement. that brings in more revenue to spend on NHS etc etc



Maybe hes not explained it clearly then if people aren't getting it. He needs to be an effective communicator and there's a risk here of losing voters. From the outset, he's far more intent of not 'falling for traps' or fodder for the right wing press that his comms is lacking the intended messaging. You may get it, and so will many others, but wrt to Brexit, he's deliberately being vague and non committal.
Online Machae

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3735 on: Yesterday at 11:10:31 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:06:24 pm
Has he said that?

All I've heard is, we'll make Brexit work. Which is bollocks really. I mean Sunak said he'll make it work, give him time
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3736 on: Yesterday at 11:12:41 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:06:24 pm
Has he said that?

Hope not, if he has we can expect him to row back on it shortly :-X
Offline John C

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3737 on: Yesterday at 11:16:41 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 10:33:06 pm
Theyre actively telling you they wont change anything. That leaked email to the waters companies with both sides trying to find a way to keep the situation exactly at is, whilst giving the illusion of some change or accountability is a object lesson in how theyll attempt to deal with everything. Theyre not remotely leftwing, its not a clever con trick to fool people into voting for them that they might do some good eventually. Its who they are, and they dont give a fuck.
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 10:39:00 pm
I absolutely get the argument of doing what it takes to get elected and prioritising that above being radical, but I do think this idea that the Labour party putting all their eggs on being in a position to push more radical change in a second term to be a bit of a fantasy, and almost certainly a huge waste of an opportunity.

By the time their first term comes to an end, its far more likely that the memories of the current Tory government, of Boris and Truss, of Tory austerity etc will be fading and the polls will have narrowed. The Labour paarty will be under more pressure than ever to appeal to Tory voters to retain power.
I appreciate the discussion folks.
But as it is I'm not sure what we do next to end having a Tory Govt in the next election that can satisfy an electorate with a horrendous insatiable appetite to vote Tory and Brexit. It needs overcoming. It needs to be fucking quelled.

Elmo, the fantasy of people incrementally accepting a more radical Labour government is more likely than the fantasy of them voting for one now. I understand your point when you think they'll never shift left but what's the immediate answer? There isn't, because I'm telling you, if there's any excuse given to some of them out there they'll vote how the have done for the last 13 years and probably 50 friggin years.

Do we want a change of leader?
If it's safe, I'll go along with Cooper, we'd have won in 2019 I reckon. But the turmoil of change delivers victory to the Tory c*nts.

Honestly, I understand a lot of you are frustrated but please don't be part of anything that increases the chance of another Tory term, another 4 years of vile mismanagement of the country.
Offline classycarra

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3738 on: Yesterday at 11:20:54 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 11:00:08 pm
Dropping every vaguely leftwing pledge or proposal you pretended to support in the past seems somewhat telling though, wouldnt you agree?
I probably haven't followed closely enough to answer this, but it's not a conclusion I've reached (and even then, I wouldn't say dropping previously mooted policy means Labour isn't left wing anymore)

Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 11:00:08 pm
I dont care that much. Its beyond my control. I just dont understand this threads endless capacity for self-delusion. If someone repeatedly lied to you in real life and revealed themselves to be the complete opposite to who he said he was, before hed got what he wanted from you, youd be slightly suspicious of that persons future intentions, right?
I can't speak for others in the thread, and whoever you are referring to, but in my case I'd say I've not come to any conclusions or made any staunch declarations so I really don't feel like I'm deluding myself.

I see strong emotive and-certain sounding language being used by you and other posters, when I read arguments that Labour in government are just gonna be Tory (obviously paraphrasing!), but I've yet come to a conclusion (for various different reasons, based on the issue, set out in recent pages) and also haven't seen any evidence of the things that have been suggested.

The only stuff I can really recall being compellingly different to what had been promised was minor stuff from labour leadership elections, and I genuinely couldn't care less about that (even in normal times - I'd always rather have a labour government than a labour membership that feels warm and fuzzy and satisfied if forced into an either/or). All that mattered there was beating Long-Bailey's lot, and ensuring that kind of batshittery was kept away from the future direction of the party - which has been a great success so far
Offline John C

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3739 on: Yesterday at 11:32:53 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:20:54 pm
I'd always rather have a labour government than a labour membership that feels warm and fuzzy and satisfied
I like this line, I really wish we could all get behind the concept.
Online Father Ted

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3740 on: Yesterday at 11:37:13 pm »
Itll be the same failed model, neo-liberalism or whatever you prefer to call it. After 40 years of that were an absolute disaster of a country. Children in poverty, a NHS collapsing, services destroyed, no real wage increase for 15 years, people pulling their teeth out with pliers as getting a dentist is impossible, a cost of living crisis (ie - actually living has become too expensive for many under our system), etc.

These things are emotive. If youre about to assume control of a country and youre actively telling people not to get their hopes up, you cant actually fix things and people shouldnt expect you to spend any money - even though a sizeable proportion of our problems are/were caused by a lack of spending (plus stripping everything to the bone, hollowing it out so your donors have a juicy revenue stream) what should the reaction be? Oh, its fine Kier its only me and my loved ones being shat on, you focus on wooing Murdoch mate. Well be alright, Im sure good things are in the pipeline once youve secured your fifth term.

Im not trying to be controversial or anything, but why shouldnt we expect anything decent from potential governments? And why does the Labour Party have to continually shit upon its own membership and voters? Why is those lefty bastards who turn out to vote for us are unhappy, so we must be on the right track such a necessary part of Labour campaigning? I dont see the Tories telling their voters theyre all c*nts (they may treat them that way of course).
Offline Sangria

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3741 on: Yesterday at 11:40:09 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 11:37:13 pm
Itll be the same failed model, neo-liberalism or whatever you prefer to call it. After 40 years of that were an absolute disaster of a country. Children in poverty, a NHS collapsing, services destroyed, no real wage increase for 15 years, people pulling their teeth out with pliers as getting a dentist is impossible, a cost of living crisis (ie - actually living has become too expensive for many under our system), etc.

These things are emotive. If youre about to assume control of a country and youre actively telling people not to get their hopes up, you cant actually fix things and people shouldnt expect you to spend any money - even though a sizeable proportion of our problems are/were caused by a lack of spending (plus stripping everything to the bone, hollowing it out so your donors have a juicy revenue stream) what should the reaction be? Oh, its fine Kier its only me and my loved ones being shat on, you focus on wooing Murdoch mate. Well be alright, Im sure good things are in the pipeline once youve secured your fifth term.

Im not trying to be controversial or anything, but why shouldnt we expect anything decent from potential governments? And why does the Labour Party have to continually shit upon its own membership and voters? Why is those lefty bastards who turn out to vote for us are unhappy, so we must be on the right track such a necessary part of Labour campaigning? I dont see the Tories telling their voters theyre all c*nts (they may treat them that way of course).

Sultana has many fans.
Online oldfordie

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3742 on: Yesterday at 11:40:46 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:06:24 pm
Has he said that?
Closer Alignment?
Yes He's been saying that for as long as I can remember, he's also said he will talk to the EU next year to work out some common ground for closer alignment so Labour can hit the ground running if they win the election. he's not going to wait till Labour win the election and then spend months trying to come up with something that will work.
Offline classycarra

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3743 on: Yesterday at 11:49:15 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 11:37:13 pm
I’m not trying to be controversial or anything, but why shouldn’t we expect anything decent from potential governments?
Nor am I mate, but I will say that I get the impression from a lot of your posts that you're annoyed in anticipation of things that haven't happened yet. I reckon you should expect something decent from potential governments, I know I do - I just think I'll reserve my judgment on it's decency until I can talk about it in the present/past tense not the future tense.

Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 11:37:13 pm
And why does the Labour Party have to continually shit upon it’s own membership and voters? Why is ‘those lefty bastards who turn out to vote for us are unhappy, so we must be on the right track’ such a necessary part of Labour campaigning? I don’t see the Tories telling their voters they’re all c*nts (they may treat them that way of course).
If this is a broader point then again I can't speak for others. I can clarify my previous point if you are responding to that though.

I'm not talking about regular labour voters, like me (never missed a GE, voted Labour every time), who might sometimes be taken for granted because they aren't swing voters. I'm talking about the types that 'came back' into the membership in the last decade - the entryist-types returning from campaigning against labour for other fringe parties and from endorsing sects/organisations proscribed for not matching Labour party values and goals. Those people seem at their most unhappy when labour are in government/doing well, so I'm content to edit your statement and say when those bastards are unhappy there's a good chance things are going to plan for Labour.
Online Father Ted

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3744 on: Yesterday at 11:59:13 pm »
Thats an opinion though, on people who joined or re-joined Labour. This vast underground army of Trots/cranks whod been lurking in wait for 30 years (before many of them were born in fact). Some may have been the type you describe. Lots of people possibly saw the way this country was going and themselves became more leftwing, in reaction to what was required and the way things were going. Thinking that leftwing politics offered a solution to the problems society was/is facing.

They were all treated the same way by Labour of course, as nutters whod foolishly turned away from the light and glory of New Labour, and people who might threaten their careers.
