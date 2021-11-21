. No one should be thinking about using green belt land if other land is available first.



This is it. And there's loads of brownfield land still there.Problem is, greedy fucker housebuilders don't want to build on brownfield because there are often remediation costs, they're often not large (say, up to 20-50 houses in size), and the sites aren't in expensive housing areas.They'd much rather have a virgin farmer's field with no remediation costs, where they can build 200+ houses, which they can sell at a hiked price because they neighbour open fields and are close to the countryside.Major housebuilders and their owners have been consistent and big donors to the Tory Party over the years, so it's no surprise the Tories being acquiescent to their wants.Why Labour feel the need to kiss their arse as well is beyond me.Labour should invest in a huge programme of building social housing. They will recoup their investment over years. Rent out at a price that covers just the 'repayment' and admin costs, and rents will be below market price, disrupting the private rental market and driving those rent levels down. You would see private landlords selling up, adding supply into the housing market, which would reduce house prices.The societal benefit would be huge - and longer-term.