« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 88 89 90 91 92 [93]   Go Down

Author Topic: Labour Thread  (Read 103371 times)

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,046
  • @tharris113
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3680 on: Today at 11:18:46 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:13:42 am
Its all Rachel Reeves that. My hope is half way through the first parliament Starmer ditches her and brings in somebody more enthusiastic about social change like Stella Creasy.

Be under no illusion, she is the one cutting these plans to shred. Her comments about fiscal rules being unbreakable is laughable, who fucking made her the boss?
Hard to see him getting rid of her they seem pretty much joined at the hip.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,134
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3681 on: Today at 11:21:57 am »
I hope and pray Starmer is saying these things until he wins an election and then loosens up a bit afterwards otherwise I am beginning to become uninspired. He might not have malicious intent behind his opinions and policies but all the noises he makes these days suggest hes pretty keen on following a similar economic plan and spending ideas to the ones that have completely run down this country and choked off pretty much all growth. Not only am I ideologically opposed to it, it has shown itself to not be successful. We need a new vision, not a watered down version of whats already in place.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,934
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3682 on: Today at 11:25:52 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:13:42 am
Its all Rachel Reeves that. My hope is half way through the first parliament Starmer ditches her and brings in somebody more enthusiastic about social change like Stella Creasy.

Be under no illusion, she is the one cutting these plans to shred. Her comments about fiscal rules being unbreakable is laughable, who fucking made her the boss?

Austerity doesn't work. Blue austerity doesn't work, Red austerity wont work. If I were an optimist and Im not
Id say Labour wont commit to any spending for fear of spooking a post -Truss economy before the election. What they do in Government MAY be different
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,482
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3683 on: Today at 11:30:37 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:25:52 am
Austerity doesn't work. Blue austerity doesn't work, Red austerity wont work. If I were an optimist and Im not
Id say Labour wont commit to any spending for fear of spooking a post -Truss economy before the election. What they do in Government MAY be different
Exactly

Any spending commitments are like very easy prey for the rags.

But if you spend more it has to be investment that creates jobs and growth.  See Biden government.  Hes a wrecked old fossil, but his governments policies are creating real change that will do them well in the future

Green power is a really easy sound bite, but as a country we have fairly unique conditions to exploit it. 

But there are gargantuan issues we face.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,919
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3684 on: Today at 11:38:58 am »
Experience tells me that 'reform' in public services invariably means more private sector involvement (ie, cash-cow milking by bit corporations) and a shittier deal for workers.

Starmer's comments on housing are a real kick in the bollocks. The local authority housebuilding targets he wants to bring back relate to swathes of greenbelt/agricultural land being built on, which has been hugely unpopular with people across the UK, and relaxing planning regulations is just as terrible (the backlash against these actually led the Tories to put both on the back burner)
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,048
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3685 on: Today at 11:43:50 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:38:58 am
Experience tells me that 'reform' in public services invariably means more private sector involvement (ie, cash-cow milking by bit corporations) and a shittier deal for workers.

Starmer's comments on housing are a real kick in the bollocks. The local authority housebuilding targets he wants to bring back relate to swathes of greenbelt/agricultural land being built on, which has been hugely unpopular with people across the UK, and relaxing planning regulations is just as terrible (the backlash against these actually led the Tories to put both on the back burner)

I agree.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,806
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3686 on: Today at 11:45:19 am »
Public reaction to houses being built in their area, or even just their county, is something that the political class broadly need to be better at ignoring. NIMBYism is a terrible thing. So little gets built here. Things that have been built, get ruined by NIMBY dickheads writing letters (eg move nxt door to a 100 year old pub, complain about hearing pub noises, ruin pub). Lack of public popularity is no bad thing in the context of building lots of good quality housing
Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,544
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3687 on: Today at 11:46:30 am »
As someone who works in a post-room at the council developing on green belt land is proving to be a real hot potato with ordinary voters, it's amazing how big some of the campaigns have got in some areas. No one should be thinking about using green belt land if other land is available first.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,934
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3688 on: Today at 11:48:17 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:30:37 am


But if you spend more it has to be investment that creates jobs and growth. 

How does that help the poorest in society?
Many studies state every £1 invested in the NHS return £4 to the economy. Will they increase NHS spending?

Company profits are increasing more than wages. Yet the rhetoric is that wages are causing inflation, Ive heard no one in the PLP argue against this.







Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,048
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3689 on: Today at 11:50:56 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 11:46:30 am
As someone who works in a post-room at the council developing on green belt land is proving to be a real hot potato with ordinary voters, it's amazing how big some of the campaigns have got in some areas. No one should be thinking about using green belt land if other land is available first.

Exactly.  It's not NIMBYISM.  The green belt is there for a reason, and has been consistantly getting smaller as it is.  Not to mention building on floodplains etc. too.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:52:43 am by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,544
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3690 on: Today at 11:54:04 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:45:19 am
Public reaction to houses being built in their area, or even just their county, is something that the political class broadly need to be better at ignoring. NIMBYism is a terrible thing. So little gets built here. Things that have been built, get ruined by NIMBY dickheads writing letters (eg move nxt door to a 100 year old pub, complain about hearing pub noises, ruin pub). Lack of public popularity is no bad thing in the context of building lots of good quality housing

There has to be a plan where you are building estates though. My sister lives in Derbyshire for example and they want to build this huge estate which has next to no infrastructure around it which means carving up huge areas of countryside with no travelling links to support it. That is madness, it's just building for the sake of it, there needs to be proper though and planning and how it effects the environment as well. There is a reason the world is in such a mess and its because people just want to build and build without thinking about any of the consequences which comes with that attitude.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,544
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3691 on: Today at 11:56:59 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:50:56 am
Exactly.  It's not NIMBYISM.  The green belt is there for a reason, and has been consistantly getting smaller as it is.  Not to mention building on floodplains etc. too.

That's a huge issue in Derbyshire, especially with the recent problems they had in Whaley Bridge which is where my sister lives. They are still having to build around the dam and yet again its come from people just seeing land, and thinking what they can develop on it rather than the consequences of actually dong it.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,048
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3692 on: Today at 11:59:15 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 11:54:04 am
There has to be a plan where you are building estates though. My sister lives in Derbyshire for example and they want to build this huge estate which has next to no infrastructure around it which means carving up huge areas of countryside with no travelling links to support it. That is madness, it's just building for the sake of it, there needs to be proper though and planning and how it effects the environment as well. There is a reason the world is in such a mess and its because people just want to build and build without thinking about any of the consequences which comes with that attitude.

Indeed.

There needs to be what they call 'joined up thinking'.

I really hope the next government don't continue to make the same mistakes of the present/past.

We're one of the most nature depleted countries in the world, and it needs more protection, not less.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,482
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3693 on: Today at 12:03:42 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:48:17 am
How does that help the poorest in society?
Many studies state every £1 invested in the NHS return £4 to the economy. Will they increase NHS spending?

Company profits are increasing more than wages. Yet the rhetoric is that wages are causing inflation, Ive heard no one in the PLP argue against this.








It has to be shown to create growth because other wise you crash the economy like Truss.
The cost of borrowing goes up, theres less money to spend.
Growing the economy means we have more money to spend on health. (For example).
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,919
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3694 on: Today at 12:16:20 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 11:46:30 am
. No one should be thinking about using green belt land if other land is available first.

This is it. And there's loads of brownfield land still there.

Problem is, greedy fucker housebuilders don't want to build on brownfield because there are often remediation costs, they're often not large (say, up to 20-50 houses in size), and the sites aren't in expensive housing areas.

They'd much rather have a virgin farmer's field with no remediation costs, where they can build 200+ houses, which they can sell at a hiked price because they neighbour open fields and are close to the countryside.

Major housebuilders and their owners have been consistent and big donors to the Tory Party over the years, so it's no surprise the Tories being acquiescent to their wants.

Why Labour feel the need to kiss their arse as well is beyond me.

Labour should invest in a huge programme of building social housing. They will recoup their investment over years. Rent out at a price that covers just the 'repayment' and admin costs, and rents will be below market price, disrupting the private rental market and driving those rent levels down. You would see private landlords selling up, adding supply into the housing market, which would reduce house prices.

The societal benefit would be huge - and longer-term.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,434
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3695 on: Today at 12:16:21 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:01:06 am
Yes.  I thought it was patronising, being honest.  I've read it also on various articles too.

It implies that anyone who disagrees, or has a difference of opinion, is not sensible.  It's a personal attack and is wrong.
Personal attack on who? It wasn't on you directly.
Don't be so precious.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,934
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3696 on: Today at 12:19:09 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:03:42 pm
It has to be shown to create growth because other wise you crash the economy like Truss.
The cost of borrowing goes up, theres less money to spend.
Growing the economy means we have more money to spend on health. (For example).

So do you reject the claim about a x4 RoI within the NHS
Truss' claim was that tax cuts at the top create growth by tax receipts increasing so we have more money to trickle down.

Reeves recently refused to commit to backing the PRB recommendations and it wasn't incase they weren't high enough was it.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,482
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3697 on: Today at 12:22:26 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:19:09 pm
So do you reject the claim about a x4 RoI within the NHS
Truss' claim was that tax cuts at the top create growth by tax receipts increasing so we have more money to trickle down.

Reeves recently refused to commit to backing the PRB recommendations and it wasn't incase they weren't high enough was it.
Im not rejecting that, what Im saying is that we have to deal with the reality of financial markets and weve seen the effects of igniting that with old Pork Markets Truss.

The NHS is also terribly organised, and hugely inefficient due to the Lansley reforms. Can we make the NHS work better, hell yes.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,544
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3698 on: Today at 12:27:44 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:16:20 pm
This is it. And there's loads of brownfield land still there.

Problem is, greedy fucker housebuilders don't want to build on brownfield because there are often remediation costs, they're often not large (say, up to 20-50 houses in size), and the sites aren't in expensive housing areas.

They'd much rather have a virgin farmer's field with no remediation costs, where they can build 200+ houses, which they can sell at a hiked price because they neighbour open fields and are close to the countryside.

Major housebuilders and their owners have been consistent and big donors to the Tory Party over the years, so it's no surprise the Tories being acquiescent to their wants.

Why Labour feel the need to kiss their arse as well is beyond me.

Labour should invest in a huge programme of building social housing. They will recoup their investment over years. Rent out at a price that covers just the 'repayment' and admin costs, and rents will be below market price, disrupting the private rental market and driving those rent levels down. You would see private landlords selling up, adding supply into the housing market, which would reduce house prices.

The societal benefit would be huge - and longer-term.

Yes, agree with that. I'm certainly not against development in those brownfield areas, we certainly need more housing but there needs to be controls on developers otherwise it becomes a free for all and a lot of them will try and push the boundaries.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,934
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3699 on: Today at 12:31:08 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:22:26 pm
Im not rejecting that, what Im saying is that we have to deal with the reality of financial markets and weve seen the effects of igniting that with old Pork Markets Truss.

The NHS is also terribly organised, and hugely inefficient due to the Lansley reforms. Can we make the NHS work better, hell yes.

If British Labour can do that without increasing spending, I wish they'd let Welsh labour in on the secret.

So if youre not rejecting it, were free to increase spend on the NHS as we get a x4 RoI - problem solved.

In the meantime lets ignore Labours reluctance to steer the causes of inflation away from wages and onto profits.

Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,919
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3700 on: Today at 12:33:10 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:22:26 pm
The NHS is also terribly organised, and hugely inefficient due to the Lansley reforms. Can we make the NHS work better, hell yes.

successive governments have added layer upon layer of bureaucracy and repetition through devolution of control into small, local Trusts, and idiotically trying replicate a private sector marketplace.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,482
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3701 on: Today at 12:36:43 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:33:10 pm
successive governments have added layer upon layer of bureaucracy and repetition through devolution of control into small, local Trusts, and idiotically trying replicate a private sector marketplace.
I dont disagree really in that

But GPs need reforming.  Why are they not part of the NHS? Why are they private contractors? Makes no sense.

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,919
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3702 on: Today at 01:02:10 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:36:43 pm
I dont disagree really in that

But GPs need reforming.  Why are they not part of the NHS? Why are they private contractors? Makes no sense.


It's a relic, but it's not something that can be done overnight or it'll totally destroy the system as most current GPs don't want to work directly for the NHS. You'd have to gradually implement it by introducing a new option for GPs and recently-qualified doctors to become NHS-employed GPs, having a dual-system in place as the older 'self-employed' GPs continue until retirement.

The wider problem we have though, is how the pay of NHS doctors (and dentists) has fallen so much in relation to certain other jobs.

Go back half a century and a GP/doctor would be on a comparable pay level to a large'ish company CEO or a stockbroker or footballer. And a few times more than a plumber/plasterer/electrician.

Now, the CEO will be on 3x/4x/5x what a GP or NHS doctor gets (a lot more for bigger companies); the stockbroker 5-10x; the footballer 50-100x.

A closer comparison of earnings for the GP/NHS doctor is a tradesperson.

However, it's not so much that the GP/NHS doctor salaries have fallen a lot behind the rate of general earnings - rises  probably outstrip those for teachers and most white-collar jobs - but how some jobs have seen their pay rates soar obscenely.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,199
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3703 on: Today at 02:19:56 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:50:56 am
Exactly.  It's not NIMBYISM.  The green belt is there for a reason, and has been consistantly getting smaller as it is.  Not to mention building on floodplains etc. too.

They go on about the climate (political class in general) but won't be happy until the whole country is pathed over for soulless housing estates while infrastructure and public services get worse and worse, while population grows and grows (with people living longer, net migration etc).

It's no good building all these houses, racking up huge population increases if you won't build the infrastructure around it (outside London). More cars on the road as well as there's no public transport around these previously remote places
« Last Edit: Today at 02:26:47 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,199
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3704 on: Today at 02:24:45 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:16:20 pm
This is it. And there's loads of brownfield land still there.

Problem is, greedy fucker housebuilders don't want to build on brownfield because there are often remediation costs, they're often not large (say, up to 20-50 houses in size), and the sites aren't in expensive housing areas.

They'd much rather have a virgin farmer's field with no remediation costs, where they can build 200+ houses, which they can sell at a hiked price because they neighbour open fields and are close to the countryside.

Major housebuilders and their owners have been consistent and big donors to the Tory Party over the years, so it's no surprise the Tories being acquiescent to their wants.

Why Labour feel the need to kiss their arse as well is beyond me.

Labour should invest in a huge programme of building social housing. They will recoup their investment over years. Rent out at a price that covers just the 'repayment' and admin costs, and rents will be below market price, disrupting the private rental market and driving those rent levels down. You would see private landlords selling up, adding supply into the housing market, which would reduce house prices.

The societal benefit would be huge - and longer-term.

Labour are still in thrall to neoliberalism.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,486
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3705 on: Today at 03:26:46 pm »
Kuenssberg was lobbing curve balls at Starmer in her earlier interview, all designed to trip him up by getting commitment on a number of areas.  Thought he side-stepped all of them to avoid falling into the trap and subsequently writing tomorrows headlines for the likes of the Mail.

In reality of course were still c 18 months out from an election and months out from conference season, when more policy details will become known.  And like all governments, the focus is on actually getting into power.  Absent that and its more of the same as per the last 13 years.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,919
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3706 on: Today at 03:58:42 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:24:45 pm
Labour are still in thrall to neoliberalism.

One of the mantras of neoliberalism is constant economic growth (not economic growth per capita) to keep the gravy train running for the capital-/land-owning elite.

Given that neoliberal policies since the government of The Thatcher have destroyed our productive base (multinationals offshoring jobs to sweatshops to maximise profit), the only way to keep it going is more and more immigration. It has diminishing returns but, when the shit does hit the fan, the elite will just move out of the country - their money (and the shell companies that own their assets) already are.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:02:46 pm by Nobby Reserve »
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,822
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3707 on: Today at 04:44:49 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:25:52 am
Austerity doesn't work. Blue austerity doesn't work, Red austerity wont work. If I were an optimist and Im not
Id say Labour wont commit to any spending for fear of spooking a post -Truss economy before the election. What they do in Government MAY be different

Tory austerity was a choice, Labour austerity wont be, thats the difference. As I said on here previously, what Labour inherits from the Tories will make what the Tories inherited in 2010 and Labour inherited in 1997 look like a picnic. Everything is broken, the national debt is already huge, everything has already been cut to the bone and taxes are already at a post war high. Were fucked and people need to start understanding that rather than expecting Labour be able to pull rabbits out of hats.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,199
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3708 on: Today at 05:16:09 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:58:42 pm
One of the mantras of neoliberalism is constant economic growth (not economic growth per capita) to keep the gravy train running for the capital-/land-owning elite.

Given that neoliberal policies since the government of The Thatcher have destroyed our productive base (multinationals offshoring jobs to sweatshops to maximise profit), the only way to keep it going is more and more immigration. It has diminishing returns but, when the shit does hit the fan, the elite will just move out of the country - their money (and the shell companies that own their assets) already are.

It's diminishing returns and it's also helped to fuck the climate as well. It's been diminishing returns every since the 2008 crash brought the whole system down with it but the Tories still think it's the 80s with Thatcher and Starmer's Labour thinks it's still the 90s. The system (Thatcherism/Reaganism/Neoliberalism) has basically crashed and needs something else to replace it while the government and the opposition still have their fingers in their ears.

We can certainly criticise Ed Milliband and Corbyn's leadership, but at least they recognised that much and therefore energised younger people who can see things are broken and want to vote for someone who will actually change things. The only energy around Labour now is people desperately want the Tories out because they've completely collapsed since 2019. Starmer's personal ratings are awful considering Labour's lead.

The thing for me is Starmer will inherit the biggest shit show of any new government. However, he doesn't really want to change much.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:21:33 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,919
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3709 on: Today at 05:17:44 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:44:49 pm
Tory austerity was a choice, Labour austerity wont be, thats the difference. As I said on here previously, what Labour inherits from the Tories will make what the Tories inherited in 2010 and Labour inherited in 1997 look like a picnic. Everything is broken, the national debt is already huge, everything has already been cut to the bone and taxes are already at a post war high. Were fucked and people need to start understanding that rather than expecting Labour be able to pull rabbits out of hats.


Massively tighten the tax rules and hammer the offshorers.

A total reform of the tax system to make every £ earned by British citizens, no matter where I the world (with offset for tax paid in the country it was earned in). Make everyone declare their entire income for the year (self employed people already do this and PAYE people would just sign a simple undertaking) and make false declarations a criminal offence, with automatic prison sentence and confiscation of assets (to settle the outstanding tax bill).

Easy. Just need the political will to take on the 1%.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,199
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3710 on: Today at 05:19:25 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:17:44 pm

Massively tighten the tax rules and hammer the offshorers.

A total reform of the tax system to make every £ earned by British citizens, no matter where I the world (with offset for tax paid in the country it was earned in). Make everyone declare their entire income for the year (self employed people already do this and PAYE people would just sign a simple undertaking) and make false declarations a criminal offence, with automatic prison sentence and confiscation of assets (to settle the outstanding tax bill).

Easy. Just need the political will to take on the 1%.

Not sure that's what Starmer was telling Rupert Murdoch he's going to do as PM, over champagne and cocktails last week.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,919
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3711 on: Today at 06:17:11 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:19:25 pm
Not sure that's what Starmer was telling Rupert Murdoch he's going to do as PM, over champagne and cocktails last week.



Sadly, not.

I don't think Starmer, Reeves, Streeting, Lamy, etc view the offshoring, tax-dodging, asset-hiding super-rich as the enemies of the state in the way I do.

 ;D

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,747
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3712 on: Today at 07:05:57 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:44:49 pm
Tory austerity was a choice, Labour austerity wont be, thats the difference. As I said on here previously, what Labour inherits from the Tories will make what the Tories inherited in 2010 and Labour inherited in 1997 look like a picnic. Everything is broken, the national debt is already huge, everything has already been cut to the bone and taxes are already at a post war high. Were fucked and people need to start understanding that rather than expecting Labour be able to pull rabbits out of hats.

I wonder what Labour could do to increase productivity, trade and remove restrictions to free trade with the biggest trading bloc in the world. But thats a trap
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,519
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3713 on: Today at 08:46:14 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 07:05:57 pm
I wonder what Labour could do to increase productivity, trade and remove restrictions to free trade with the biggest trading bloc in the world. But thats a trap
No need to wonder, they are doing it.
I suppose you could argue campaigning to re-join the EU or the SM now is a trap but I would look at it as a pointless battle and am 100% in favour of re-joining. what's the point of campaigning for something when the decision is out of your hands.
If Starmer listened to some of the advice people are throwing at him then the Torys would be back with a 20% lead again by the next election.

.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,799
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3714 on: Today at 08:58:50 pm »
We must commit to being as Tory as possible, otherwise the Tories might get back in.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 88 89 90 91 92 [93]   Go Up
« previous next »
 