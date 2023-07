I hope and pray Starmer is saying these things until he wins an election and then loosens up a bit afterwards otherwise I am beginning to become uninspired. He might not have malicious intent behind his opinions and policies but all the noises he makes these days suggest he’s pretty keen on following a similar economic plan and spending ideas to the ones that have completely run down this country and choked off pretty much all growth. Not only am I ideologically opposed to it, it has shown itself to not be successful. We need a new vision, not a watered down version of what’s already in place.