^Its from here. As anyone with a basic ability to use the internet could have discovered

Brave political leadership here, using the logic of St. Anthony of Blair, being those leaders who happily accept the falsehood that our NHS is broken rather than those whod stand up and make the case it had been deliberately underfunded and brought to the verge of catastrophe (in an ongoing effort to see it eventually privatised), and vowed to increase its funding so it may function as intended.

No, it's from the daily mail but Blair's speech has also been reported elsewhere (better to give clicks to your link than the DM!).Still, as KJ already correctly pointed out, the quote was from the daily mail. Google result will show this is the headline they wrote: "Let patients pay to skip NHS queue, says Tony Blair amid warnings ailing service may not survive another five years and that record waiting list will keep rising"very much not a falsehood that the NHS is in deep trouble. also not really fully accurate to suggest a lack of funding is the problem, at this stage.issues are multifaceted and lots of the biggest problems facing it are at a population level - and yet funding is thrown at healthcare 'after the fact', while the national agency for public health (before PHE was broken up, mid-pandemic) receives less than the funding of a single small hospital (less than half a % of the NHSs budget). governments have for too long treated the NHS like a political football, and for too long haven't invested even a modest amount in a healthy population (instead focusing more money on dealing with the consequences of an increasingly unhealthy population)