Seeing the way NHS dentistry has gone Im not sure proposing a two-tier, queue jumper friendly NHS is going to help much. Over time the bottom, non-paying tier slowly melts away leaving those people who didnt or couldnt pay with the choice of pay up, or dont get treatment. Ignoring that private companies have a parasitical relationship with NHS-staff, so youre just taking them away from their day jobs and worsening the non-private parts of the service.
Im sure theres plenty of other solutions beyond merely spending money (although that would seem a pretty integral part of solving any governmental problem) and plenty of additional causes beyond the ideological insanity of austerity has left our country a broken shell but Blair doesnt mention any of that, just focusing on an increasing reliance on privatised health solutions and some nebulous talk about technology. Hes really phoning it in these days.