Author Topic: Labour Thread  (Read 98614 times)

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3560 on: July 3, 2023, 02:01:34 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on July  3, 2023, 01:52:36 pm
Most buy to let are already on interest only. Or is that the point we're covering?


There was this kid at school  - always, always late for form registration, Hed come bouncing in and every mornng ask

"what are we talking about?

Your post reminded me of him  ;D
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3561 on: July 3, 2023, 02:09:11 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on July  3, 2023, 01:01:49 pm
So where does it end then? Its better the landlords that cant afford BTL anymore sell, than keep passing on costs to renters infinitely. Eventually those renters get squeezed out anyway! In what other investment vehicle do you get to rely on the government to bail you out all the time? Imo its ridiculous.

Energy company shareholders, investment bankers, water company shareholders...
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3562 on: Yesterday at 01:07:59 pm »
Quote
Let patients pay to skip NHS queue, says Tony Blair amid warnings ailing service may not survive another five years and that record waiting list will keep rising

 He should remember not everyone can access Kazakhstani blood money

Quote
Options to 'co-pay' for treatment that is approved in the UK but the NHS would not normally fund may also ease unsustainable pressure, Sir Tony said.

This seems a bit more reasonable

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3563 on: Yesterday at 02:33:58 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 01:07:59 pm
He should remember not everyone can access Kazakhstani blood money

This seems a bit more reasonable
Link?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3564 on: Yesterday at 02:56:45 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 02:33:58 pm
Link?

I got made aware of the story on politics Live a BBC2 show.  Its the NHS birthday today

Googled it and they are in the Daily Mail and Im not sure of board rules quoting the DM

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3565 on: Yesterday at 04:17:32 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 02:56:45 pm
I got made aware of the story on politics Live a BBC2 show.  Its the NHS birthday today

Googled it and they are in the Daily Mail and Im not sure of board rules quoting the DM

Even Wikipedia cites the Heil as an unreliable source.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3566 on: Yesterday at 04:46:57 pm »
https://amp.theguardian.com/society/2023/jul/05/tony-blair-urges-expanded-role-for-private-sector-as-nhs-turns-75

^Its from here. As anyone with a basic ability to use the internet could have discovered.

Brave political leadership here, using the logic of St. Anthony of Blair, being those leaders who happily accept the falsehood that our NHS is broken rather than those whod stand up and make the case it had been deliberately underfunded and brought to the verge of catastrophe (in an ongoing effort to see it eventually privatised), and vowed to increase its funding so it may function as intended.

Not that I doubt hed even need to make that point to the current Labour leadership, with their made up fiscal credibility rules, friendly relationships with and frequent donations from private healthcare providers and ideological blinkers to the evidence all around us that involving the private sector in public services has been a miserable disaster.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3567 on: Yesterday at 05:11:05 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 04:46:57 pm
https://amp.theguardian.com/society/2023/jul/05/tony-blair-urges-expanded-role-for-private-sector-as-nhs-turns-75

^Its from here. As anyone with a basic ability to use the internet could have discovered

No, it's from the daily mail but Blair's speech has also been reported elsewhere (better to give clicks to your link than the DM!).

Still, as KJ already correctly pointed out, the quote was from the daily mail. Google result will show this is the headline they wrote: "Let patients pay to skip NHS queue, says Tony Blair amid warnings ailing service may not survive another five years and that record waiting list will keep rising"


Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 04:46:57 pm
Brave political leadership here, using the logic of St. Anthony of Blair, being those leaders who happily accept the falsehood that our NHS is broken rather than those whod stand up and make the case it had been deliberately underfunded and brought to the verge of catastrophe (in an ongoing effort to see it eventually privatised), and vowed to increase its funding so it may function as intended.
very much not a falsehood that the NHS is in deep trouble. also not really fully accurate to suggest a lack of funding is the problem, at this stage.

issues are multifaceted and lots of the biggest problems facing it are at a population level - and yet funding is thrown at healthcare 'after the fact', while the national agency for public health (before PHE was broken up, mid-pandemic) receives less than the funding of a single small hospital (less than half a % of the NHSs budget). governments have for too long treated the NHS like a political football, and for too long haven't invested even a modest amount in a healthy population (instead focusing more money on dealing with the consequences of an increasingly unhealthy population)
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3568 on: Yesterday at 06:21:12 pm »
Seeing the way NHS dentistry has gone Im not sure proposing a two-tier, queue jumper friendly NHS is going to help much. Over time the bottom, non-paying tier slowly melts away leaving those people who didnt or couldnt pay with the choice of pay up, or dont get treatment. Ignoring that private companies have a parasitical relationship with NHS-staff, so youre just taking them away from their day jobs and worsening the non-private parts of the service.

Im sure theres plenty of other solutions beyond merely spending money (although that would seem a pretty integral part of solving any governmental problem) and plenty of additional causes beyond the ideological insanity of austerity has left our country a broken shell but Blair doesnt mention any of that, just focusing on an increasing reliance on privatised health solutions and some nebulous talk about technology. Hes really phoning it in these days.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3569 on: Yesterday at 07:20:14 pm »
No doubt Streeting will be taking notes.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3570 on: Today at 09:32:38 am »
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 06:21:12 pm
Seeing the way NHS dentistry has gone Im not sure proposing a two-tier, queue jumper friendly NHS is going to help much. Over time the bottom, non-paying tier slowly melts away leaving those people who didnt or couldnt pay with the choice of pay up, or dont get treatment. Ignoring that private companies have a parasitical relationship with NHS-staff, so youre just taking them away from their day jobs and worsening the non-private parts of the service.

Im sure theres plenty of other solutions beyond merely spending money (although that would seem a pretty integral part of solving any governmental problem) and plenty of additional causes beyond the ideological insanity of austerity has left our country a broken shell but Blair doesnt mention any of that, just focusing on an increasing reliance on privatised health solutions and some nebulous talk about technology. Hes really phoning it in these days.
I agree about NHS dentistry being a cautionary tale rather than a model to follow.  Many of the problems in all our public services right now are to do with staff retention and recruitment, enlarging the private sector in any of them just bleeds more staff away and adds to the snowball effect.

Alan Milburn was on the radio last night offering his solutions for the NHS and, like Blair, it was pretty unconvincing.  Focus on prevention, something about a non-binding contract for people to try to stay healthy and how he'd been to a presentation by a tech company that day and was blown away by what they said (::)).  He and Sarah Wollaston did at least both agree that more privatisation wasn't the answer.
