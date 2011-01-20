« previous next »
Offline John C

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3320 on: June 15, 2023, 07:11:05 pm »
RIP Glenda, how powerful speech about Thatcher was awesome.
Offline Armchair expert

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3321 on: June 15, 2023, 07:20:31 pm »
Brilliant actress and MP and as has been said her speech about Thatcher was superb and nailed that Witch to a tee.Hard to believe Dan Hodges is her son
Online oldfordie

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3322 on: June 15, 2023, 07:25:07 pm »
RIP, Glenda, Thatcher speech will be remembered for decades to come. didn't go down well with the Torys but she never wavered, tore her apart passionately.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3323 on: June 15, 2023, 07:31:26 pm »
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3324 on: June 15, 2023, 07:39:46 pm »
I had no idea she was such an accomplished and decorated actress.,
Also didnt know she was from the Wirral. A sad loss, Ill raise a glass across the Dee as I watch Johnson get eviscerated on Question Time.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3325 on: June 16, 2023, 08:23:56 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on June 15, 2023, 05:57:39 pm
"Six years as a jobbing actor and stage manager in repertory theatres around the country eventually brought her to the attention of the RSC, which she joined in 1964 just as the director Peter Brook was making a mark with a season entitled Theatre of Cruelty. He cast her in Peter Weisss Marat/Sade, as a prisoner assigned to play Marats assassin, Charlotte Corday, a performance that was recalled years later by the playwright David Edgar as one of the best he had ever seen, in a production that changed British theatre for ever."

This production was very beautifully filmed at the time. GJ is immense. If you ever get chance to see it I urge you to go. It is a truly phenomenal and disturbing piece of work.
Marat/Sade is available on Youtube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k6V2SIPL59A
Offline ScottScott

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3326 on: June 16, 2023, 10:26:34 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on June 13, 2023, 05:06:56 pm
More fiscal responsibility  ;)

Labour rules out universal childcare for young children in fiscal credibility drive

Exclusive: party insiders say extra help for poorer families still on table as shadow ministers review policy options


It's like they don't want to be in power. This would have been massive and it's really pushing me to vote for someone else or just not vote at all. At this point I'd be voting for them out of habit. Universal childcare would be a net benefit to the economy. Allowing more people to get back to work where they're currently working part time or not at all because of exorbitant childcare costs. It's such smalltime thinking from them and more and more they come across as Tory-lite
Offline lobsterboy

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3327 on: June 16, 2023, 10:44:47 am »
Quote from: Fromola on June 14, 2023, 09:27:20 pm

However, he's going to inherit one hell of a mess from these crooks and charlatans.


This is the crux.
Blair inherited an economy on its way up and not hit with self inflicted economic sanctions.
Brown got us through the 2008 crash and out of recession, it was Cameron and Gideons choice to push us back in with austerity.
Starmer will get a nation on its knees, broken and robbed blind by the Tories and their mates, the same ones who also own the client media which will be fully primed to attack and undermine everything they attempt to do. Not to mention the utter failure that is Brexit and an impending climate, energy and water crisis.
Then all the tiny minded little Englanders who will inevitably start to blame him for not getting their empire back.
I don't envy him at all.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3328 on: June 16, 2023, 10:34:01 pm »
Offline Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,713
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3329 on: June 16, 2023, 10:48:05 pm »
Who could have suspected our former PM was a liar? Only one man.

Another case closed for Hercule Starmer.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3330 on: June 16, 2023, 11:34:16 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on June 16, 2023, 10:44:47 am
This is the crux.
Blair inherited an economy on its way up and not hit with self inflicted economic sanctions.
Brown got us through the 2008 crash and out of recession, it was Cameron and Gideons choice to push us back in with austerity.
Starmer will get a nation on its knees, broken and robbed blind by the Tories and their mates, the same ones who also own the client media which will be fully primed to attack and undermine everything they attempt to do. Not to mention the utter failure that is Brexit and an impending climate, energy and water crisis.
Then all the tiny minded little Englanders who will inevitably start to blame him for not getting their empire back.
I don't envy him at all.

This is why I want a two term Labour government

It'll take one term to even start to reverse some of this mess

I would put money on the press turning on Labour inside six months and the right are vicious

The best way forward is to do what the people want... Part of me hopes Starmer is an utter ruthless bastard who once in power just keeps the Tories out

I wouldn't mind a lib dem or green influence, I am socialist but I am so goddamn ready for Tories to be out

I want some compassion in government

But it's going to be so hard. Over a decade of shit. In every direction. The NHS alone.. It's like turning back the tide. And that's before you think about a slim majority, or government divisions

I think for the good of the country - Starmer haters please think about this - even a decade of solid, centrist politics done ethically and clean would be far better than what the Tories have done to us

I don't know beyond that... I'd love to see universal benefit for all, nationalize the shit out of every service, etc. But that has to come from the people

Labour getting in is one thing. A necessary thing. They'll be attacked for not being able to undo so much damage in a short time. The second term would need to be about rebuilding for real, changing things, and putting in the new.

The Tories are done for now. Used up. But there is always going to be a right wing electorate. The appetite is still there

I basically want the Tory vote to vanish. I'd take them being reluctant converts to centrist Labour if I really really had to...

There's no point getting too far ahead or to wish things where some other way. I expect what is predicted: Labour win, maybe not as resoundingly as it seems right now due to hidden Tories and the tendency for 'the devil you know'.

But I wish the British people could have a sea change and say No: No to finance obsessed politicians, No to money beating soul, you name it, an entire turnabout of our values, I think in Liverpool we have a very nice society in places but it's not us we have to worry about

I don't know what touches the hearts of men who enable the bastards in now, I don't know what seismic change makes people realise truly once and for all that capitalism taken to it's utmost decree is killing everything and the planet itself - not a sales pitch, I have no idea what it is, I don't know what we replace capitalism with (I like socialism and anarchy in the sense of decentralized communities but I am dreaming) but taking the fucking foot off the capitalism gas pedal is our needed next step and it's going to be a long long long time to slow right down from that and maybe even an entire new generation or two
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3331 on: June 17, 2023, 09:19:54 am »
Quote from: Father Ted on June 16, 2023, 10:48:05 pm
Who could have suspected our former PM was a liar? Only one man.

Another case closed for Hercule Starmer.
It's not as simple as that. Starmer was clever the way he went about his job ensuring that Johnson incriminated himself at the despatch box. It was even noted on these these threads, at the time, exactly what he was doing. There was never a quick and easy knockout blow because the country didn't seem to care that he lied.
Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,223
  • The first five yards........
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3332 on: June 17, 2023, 09:49:35 am »
Quote from: Father Ted on June 16, 2023, 10:48:05 pm
Who could have suspected our former PM was a liar? Only one man.

Another case closed for Hercule Starmer.

I think it's more the way that Starmer set about to challenge him. He accumulated the facts, cut the rhetoric, kept composed, asked the right questions at the right times and had a long-term plan. His predecessor, for example, wasn't capable of any of these things.
Offline Sangria

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3333 on: June 17, 2023, 11:04:44 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on June 17, 2023, 09:19:54 am
It's not as simple as that. Starmer was clever the way he went about his job ensuring that Johnson incriminated himself at the despatch box. It was even noted on these these threads, at the time, exactly what he was doing. There was never a quick and easy knockout blow because the country didn't seem to care that he lied.

I remember reading from proper left wingers that Starmer was wasting his time talking about parties when there were better proper left wing subjects to talk about like the NHS. It turned out Starmer had identified something that the voters would chime with, and put Johnson in an area where he'd lose the voters. Most people didn't care about Johnson lying about nearly everything. Starmer identified a subject where voters cared that Johnson lied.
Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,999
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3334 on: June 17, 2023, 11:15:31 am »
Quote from: Sangria on June 17, 2023, 11:04:44 am
I remember reading from proper left wingers that Starmer was wasting his time talking about parties when there were better proper left wing subjects to talk about like the NHS. It turned out Starmer had identified something that the voters would chime with, and put Johnson in an area where he'd lose the voters. Most people didn't care about Johnson lying about nearly everything. Starmer identified a subject where voters cared that Johnson lied.
That's a good point. But I would also say that when I said "There was never a quick and easy knockout blow", I meant for Starmer. Kinnock probably could have made the point very forcefully (but it probably would have made no difference because the country had been persuaded to hate him). Hilary Benn or Cooper could have done a wonderful job but same as Starmer, haven't got the X factor so clearly desired by the viewing public. John Smith, now just maybe..
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3335 on: June 17, 2023, 06:38:15 pm »
I like this a lot:

Householders to receive money off bills for going green under Labour plans

As set out by Ed Miliband, GB Energys renewable energy projects will create jobs, tackle energy bills and directly benefit local people
Quote
People across the UK will receive cost of living discounts  such as reductions on their council tax  if their cities, towns and villages sign up to new clean energy projects, under ambitious plans to be announced by Labour tomorrow.

Keir Starmer and shadow climate change secretary Ed Miliband will spell out how a new public body, GB Energy, will join forces with local government, communities and the private sector with the aim of creating hundreds of thousands of jobs and bringing down household energy bills.

The Local Power Plan will see projects such as solar panels being put on public land or the roofs of housing estates, and empower communities to come forward with their own bespoke projects for renewable energy projects directly owned by local people.

It will also encourage partnerships with the Scottish and Welsh governments and with regional mayors to help them develop their own local clean power plans.

A key condition of GB Energy putting in public money would be that local communities would have to see financial benefits from the part they were playing in the clean power revolution. Starmer and Miliband will announce that GB Energy will make available up to £600m in funding for local authorities and up to £400m in low-interest loans each year for communities, creating up to a million owners of renewable power by 2030.

Profits from the energy that would be sold to the grid from local renewable schemes would be given back to the communities through discounts on council tax or help with energy bills for those who are most in need.

Earlier this month Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, scaled back plans to borrow £28bn a year to invest in green jobs and industry in reaction to the negative economic backdrop and to bolster Labours reputation for fiscal credibility.

But the party remains determined to keep plans for a green industrial revolution at the heart of its policy programme, seeing it as a way to boost the economy, create jobs, bring down energy bills and tackle climate change.

Labours plans stand in stark contrast with Tory policy, under which planning rules have in effect put a block on more onshore wind energy just as world leaders increase the urgency of their calls to tackle global warming. Ed Miliband said: GB Energy is about putting power and wealth back in the hands of the British people.
For the first time in generations, a public institution will be building energy across Britain, and the profits will go directly to working people.

In their towns, cities and villages, we want the British people to see the benefits of Labours clean energy revolution in lower bills and jobs.
This is just the start of the transformation of our energy system and our economy that a Labour government will bring.

The scheme will align Britain with the established practice in European countries. The early success of wind cooperatives in Denmark means 52% of wind energy is community owned, and in Germany at least 50% of onshore wind is citizen owned.

The next Labour government will be builders, not blockers, when it comes to clean power, said Starmer. I want local people to see the benefit of that power, and with Labour they will. We will bring power home with our GB Energy, a publicly owned energy company building clean power for the first time in generations, with the profits flowing back to the British people.

People want to know what our plans mean for their community: from onshore wind in Wales to rooftop solar panels in our cities to community energy in Scotland, Labour will seize the power of Britains sun, wind and water to put clean power in the grid and profits in the pockets of the British people.

Miliband added: In every other country driving forward with clean power, publicly owned energy generation is creating wealth and benefitting local people.The UK, he said, needs a plan to put an end to the energy bills crisis once and for all.



https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2023/jun/17/householders-to-receive-money-off-bills-for-going-green-under-labour-plans


Offline ljycb

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3336 on: June 18, 2023, 02:07:49 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on June 17, 2023, 09:49:35 am
I think it's more the way that Starmer set about to challenge him. He accumulated the facts, cut the rhetoric, kept composed, asked the right questions at the right times and had a long-term plan. His predecessor, for example, wasn't capable of any of these things.

My usual preference is Attack the bastards and dont let up, but given that this government is embroiled in constant scandal, I dont think it serves Labour to be noisy at all. They are probably much better served doing what they have been - choosing their moments to pick the other side off, and doing it in a way that makes them look like a steady option as opposed to the chaos were currently having to live through.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3337 on: June 18, 2023, 10:36:21 am »
Quote from: ljycb on June 18, 2023, 02:07:49 am
My usual preference is Attack the bastards and dont let up, but given that this government is embroiled in constant scandal, I dont think it serves Labour to be noisy at all. They are probably much better served doing what they have been - choosing their moments to pick the other side off, and doing it in a way that makes them look like a steady option as opposed to the chaos were currently having to live through.

It's partly that. But it's also partly getting the Tories to incriminate themselves.

Where there are questions of truth and lies at stake Starmer is a very skilled operator. He was a genuinely top-class lawyer of course. But his questions are brief and barbed. Moreover the answers they elicit are never forgotten by Starmer. To give untruthful answers, as Johnson did, is to survive the moment perhaps but to give so many hostages to fortune.

I think even the people who unreasonably hate Starmer and everything to do with the Labour party might accept he was a key actor in bringing Johnson down.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3338 on: Yesterday at 08:17:19 pm »
I hope the people who hate Starmer just realise the Tories are worse.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3339 on: Yesterday at 09:48:29 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 08:17:19 pm
I hope the people who hate Starmer just realise the Tories are worse.

Dont think thats an issue in general.
Online Dench57

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3340 on: Yesterday at 11:48:17 pm »
Hadn't realised that at all, thanks Tone!
Offline TheShanklyGates

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3341 on: Yesterday at 11:51:45 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 11:48:17 pm
Hadn't realised that at all, thanks Tone!

;D
Offline ianburns252

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3342 on: Today at 12:07:44 am »
Ended up in an Andy style Whatsapp kerfuffle the other day:

One of my mates has been in and out of hospital for a while and one of the lads in this Whatsapp group joked how he was getting his monies worth.

I shot back that he might as well before the NHS is sold off for parts

Enter this one lad giving it "you need to breath and relax mate, getting yourself worked up"

I jokingly said that he was right, shouldn't have called them c*!nts but rather "incompetent Tory twats who are destroying the country through lawlessness, corruption, and greed"

Proceeded to get the full Daily Mail play book of "labour can't do the economy", "they are all the same", "Sir Keir and his cronies wanted to extend lockdown and ruin the economy" and capped off with being described as one of "Sir Keir's foot soldiers" which I thought was giving me far too much credit for my efforts

Cap all this off with protestations that the guy "wasn't political or anything"

Might as well have gone full Blue Peter and just announced "and here is an argument that the Mail prepared earlier"

Far too many people (not even that well off or from money either) who haven't felt the impact of the last 13 years (or don't care) and hide behind bullshit. They are the risk we have to be wary of come the GE as they are immune to logic and to reasoned argument.

Luckily this guy is Leeds based and it would take a 19k swing or something to unseat Hilary Benn so he doesn't matter in reality but shocking to hear from someone supposedly well educated and that
Offline Sangria

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3343 on: Today at 12:26:50 am »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 12:07:44 am
Ended up in an Andy style Whatsapp kerfuffle the other day:

One of my mates has been in and out of hospital for a while and one of the lads in this Whatsapp group joked how he was getting his monies worth.

I shot back that he might as well before the NHS is sold off for parts

Enter this one lad giving it "you need to breath and relax mate, getting yourself worked up"

I jokingly said that he was right, shouldn't have called them c*!nts but rather "incompetent Tory twats who are destroying the country through lawlessness, corruption, and greed"

Proceeded to get the full Daily Mail play book of "labour can't do the economy", "they are all the same", "Sir Keir and his cronies wanted to extend lockdown and ruin the economy" and capped off with being described as one of "Sir Keir's foot soldiers" which I thought was giving me far too much credit for my efforts

Cap all this off with protestations that the guy "wasn't political or anything"

Might as well have gone full Blue Peter and just announced "and here is an argument that the Mail prepared earlier"

Far too many people (not even that well off or from money either) who haven't felt the impact of the last 13 years (or don't care) and hide behind bullshit. They are the risk we have to be wary of come the GE as they are immune to logic and to reasoned argument.

Luckily this guy is Leeds based and it would take a 19k swing or something to unseat Hilary Benn so he doesn't matter in reality but shocking to hear from someone supposedly well educated and that

The thing many on the left forget is that the UK government is not chosen on the basis of evidence and well argued assessment of competence and ethics. The UK government is chosen by UK voters.
Offline ianburns252

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3344 on: Today at 12:37:00 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:26:50 am
The thing many on the left forget is that the UK government is not chosen on the basis of evidence and well argued assessment of competence and ethics. The UK government is chosen by UK voters.

Can I see evidence of that ;p

You are right though mate - although many will convince themselves that they have used evidence is does seem to be primarily anecdotal and that
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3345 on: Today at 01:21:35 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:26:50 am
The thing many on the left forget is that the UK government is not chosen on the basis of evidence and well argued assessment of competence and ethics. The UK government is chosen by ill-informed UK voters.
I took the liberty of fixing that, just the way Labour Party candidacy selection is.
Offline Sangria

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3346 on: Today at 01:37:29 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 01:21:35 am
I took the liberty of fixing that, just the way Labour Party candidacy selection is.

The mentality behind that fix is why the left usually loses.
