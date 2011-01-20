This is the crux.

Blair inherited an economy on its way up and not hit with self inflicted economic sanctions.

Brown got us through the 2008 crash and out of recession, it was Cameron and Gideons choice to push us back in with austerity.

Starmer will get a nation on its knees, broken and robbed blind by the Tories and their mates, the same ones who also own the client media which will be fully primed to attack and undermine everything they attempt to do. Not to mention the utter failure that is Brexit and an impending climate, energy and water crisis.

Then all the tiny minded little Englanders who will inevitably start to blame him for not getting their empire back.

I don't envy him at all.



This is why I want a two term Labour governmentIt'll take one term to even start to reverse some of this messI would put money on the press turning on Labour inside six months and the right are viciousThe best way forward is to do what the people want... Part of me hopes Starmer is an utter ruthless bastard who once in power just keeps the Tories outI wouldn't mind a lib dem or green influence, I am socialist but I am so goddamn ready for Tories to be outI want some compassion in governmentBut it's going to be so hard. Over a decade of shit. In every direction. The NHS alone.. It's like turning back the tide. And that's before you think about a slim majority, or government divisionsI think for the good of the country - Starmer haters please think about this - even a decade of solid, centrist politics done ethically and clean would be far better than what the Tories have done to usI don't know beyond that... I'd love to see universal benefit for all, nationalize the shit out of every service, etc. But that has to come from the peopleLabour getting in is one thing. A necessary thing. They'll be attacked for not being able to undo so much damage in a short time. The second term would need to be about rebuilding for real, changing things, and putting in the new.The Tories are done for now. Used up. But there is always going to be a right wing electorate. The appetite is still thereI basically want the Tory vote to vanish. I'd take them being reluctant converts to centrist Labour if I really really had to...There's no point getting too far ahead or to wish things where some other way. I expect what is predicted: Labour win, maybe not as resoundingly as it seems right now due to hidden Tories and the tendency for 'the devil you know'.But I wish the British people could have a sea change and say No: No to finance obsessed politicians, No to money beating soul, you name it, an entire turnabout of our values, I think in Liverpool we have a very nice society in places but it's not us we have to worry aboutI don't know what touches the hearts of men who enable the bastards in now, I don't know what seismic change makes people realise truly once and for all that capitalism taken to it's utmost decree is killing everything and the planet itself - not a sales pitch, I have no idea what it is, I don't know what we replace capitalism with (I like socialism and anarchy in the sense of decentralized communities but I am dreaming) but taking the fucking foot off the capitalism gas pedal is our needed next step and it's going to be a long long long time to slow right down from that and maybe even an entire new generation or two