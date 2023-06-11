And yet constantly they say they dont get to see the books. So why ditch a policy or massively water it down without knowing?



I guessing they'll know ball park figures, if not the detail and it must start becoming very obvious that what you want to do vs what you can actually do are 2 very different things.And it becomes a very easy attack line from the tories that Labour will just be the party of giveaways while taking from the rich.The fact that the tories can say and do whatever they like to get into power is never held to the same scrutiny level that Labour are is part of the problem. Labour have to be seen to be more prudent with the purse strings and show that they are serious about the economy is obviously going to leave some factions pissed off, no matter what try and do.I'm sure i've seen recently that Labour are seen as only slightly more trustworthy with the economy, with the electorate, than the tories even with the evidence of the last 13 years and the fact Labour are trying to act as fiscally sensible as possible.