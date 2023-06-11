« previous next »
Labour Thread

Re: Labour Thread
June 11, 2023, 06:20:41 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on June 10, 2023, 10:42:20 am
From that article:

The question is, a lot of pressure from who?
Surely it's not the Tory backing press trying to paint Labour as financially irresponsible?!

My guess is that Labour want to really hammer home the message of Tory financial irresponsibility - particularly during, but certainly not limited to, the Truss reign - and they don't want to offer up the easy response of "but Labour have unfunded pledges".  Saying that they need to cut back on some broadly popular pledges because of the unexpectedly poor running of the economy by the Tories, even by their usually low standards, adds to that narrative.  In short; pressure coming from Labour strategists.
Re: Labour Thread
June 11, 2023, 10:29:27 pm
Its easy to just point the finger at faceless and nameless strategists. Reeves I believe is at the heart of all this. She is very much very conservative in her outlook and remains my biggest worry for Labour.
Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 05:06:56 pm
More fiscal responsibility  ;)

Labour rules out universal childcare for young children in fiscal credibility drive

Exclusive: party insiders say extra help for poorer families still on table as shadow ministers review policy options

Quote
Labour has ruled out offering universal free childcare for children over nine months old but is considering a means-tested offer, sources have told the Guardian, as the party strives to prove its fiscal credibility.

Bridget Phillipson, the shadow education secretary, told the Sunday Times earlier this year that Labour would guarantee childcare from the end of parental leave until the end of primary school, saying her reforms would resemble the birth of the NHS.

But shadow ministers are exploring options that backbenchers warn will fall short of that ambition. Instead of offering free or very cheap childcare to every family with a child over nine months old, Labour is looking at giving more support for poorer families, while tapering it off for those on higher incomes.

Labour officials are working on their plans even as the partys leadership tries to reduce spending commitments in an attempt to ward off attacks about the partys tax and spend policies.

A Labour spokesperson said: An expansion of childcare to all children is not Labours policy. Last year Labour announced that as part of its plans to modernise childcare that we will deliver free breakfast clubs for all primary school pupils in England, paid for by closing the non-dom tax loophole, and allowing councils to offer more childcare provision where they are able to do so.

Everything in our manifesto will be fully costed, fully funded, and subject to our fiscal rules.

The UK has one of the most expensive childcare systems in the world, with some parents spending as much as 80% of their take-home pay on care for young children.

But while the Conservative government plans to expand the current offer of 30 hours worth of free childcare a week so that parents can claim it before their children turn three, Labour has vowed to replace the system entirely, saying it does not pay enough to providers to offer the necessary places.

Labour officials are now fleshing out the details of that policy, with sources saying they are looking at a range of options to extend support to as many families as possible without breaking the partys pledge to ensure government debt is falling by the end of the parliament.

Party sources say they are keen to eliminate the gap that exists between the end of parental leave and when a child turns three and qualifies for the free-hours programme. One of the most effective ways to do this would be to increase means-testing, they say.

At the moment all families with an expected annual household income of below £100,000 qualify for the full 30 hours of free childcare. Labour officials are looking at whether that could be adjusted so that some families below that threshold do not get the full allocation, as a way to pay for more support to families with younger children.

Another option would be to give schools money to offer subsidised, but not free, childcare places. Estonia, for example, offers guaranteed kindergarten places from the age of 18 months at heavily subsidised rates, with fees in some settings equivalent to about £50 a month.

While Labour officials say they never promised universal childcare from nine months onwards, some backbenchers are concerned the eventual proposals will not live up to Phillipsons rhetoric.

One Labour MP said they were concerned the childcare policy had become an easy target for the party as it tried to demonstrate its fiscal responsibility.

Last week Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, wrote to shadow ministers warning them not to make any unfunded policy announcements. And on Friday, she announced the party would not meet its flagship promise to spend £28bn on green energy schemes until several years into the next parliament, drastically cutting the scope and cost of the plans.

Reeves has also told shadow ministers that the Green Prosperity Fund would be the only pot of money available for new capital projects, sparking a flurry of lobbying as senior figures in the party push to earmark money for a range of projects, from schools to housing.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/jun/13/labour-rules-out-universal-childcare-for-young-children-in-fiscal-credibility-drive
Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 05:08:12 pm
Imaginary financial rules claim another victim.

The fiscal credibility mind virus is running wild at Labour HQ, taking out frontal lobes and cerebral cortexes left, right & centre (right and centre anyway) - crushing any vaguely hopeful policy idea in its path.
Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 05:30:29 pm
Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 06:24:10 pm
Why has Starmer told Labour peers to not back a fatal motion in the HoL regarding the public order bill ?
Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 06:32:39 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 06:24:10 pm
Why has Starmer told Labour peers to not back a fatal motion in the HoL regarding the public order bill ?

Doesn't want to be labelled 'soft on crime'.
Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 06:34:58 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 06:32:39 pm
Doesn't want to be labelled 'soft on crime'.

There has to be more to it, that just makes him look a c*nt.
Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 06:54:08 pm
I get all the usual caveats. Labour need to win the middle ground, win over the swing voters, need to look economically competent etc etc etc. I've defended Starmer up to this point based on all of that.

But with the Tories this far on the backfoot and the country in an absolutely dire state in need of drastic overhaul, all I am seeing is a piss-weak Labour Party terrified of even slightly upsetting the apple cart. Do Labour governments really sweep into power looking like a big floppy lettuce?!

This is one of those once in forty-year cycles where things are ripe for a shakeup, and where those winning the discourse get to dictate the next forty years. And we get this shite? Grow some fucking balls like.
Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 06:56:38 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 06:54:08 pm
I get all the usual caveats. Labour need to win the middle ground, win over the swing voters, need to look economically competent etc etc etc. I've defended Starmer up to this point based on all of that.

But with the Tories this far on the backfoot and the country in an absolutely dire state in need of drastic overhaul, all I am seeing is a piss-weak Labour Party terrified of even slightly upsetting the apple cart. Do Labour governments really sweep into power looking like a big floppy lettuce?!

This is one of those once in forty-year cycles where things are ripe for a shakeup, and where those winning the discourse get to dictate the next forty years. And we get this shite? Grow some fucking balls like.

you vote labour - boy, you have to compromise somewhere

let's just get labour in and see where we go
Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 07:38:43 pm
All they do is compromise, even when no compromise is needed. If theres no genuine financial rules they can use as an excuse to offer as close to fuck all as possible, theyll actively invent some and use them as a justification to lowball people.

The manifesto will redefine the very concept of thin gruel.
Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 09:00:16 pm
Didnt uncosted tax giveaways fuck everyones mortgage payments recently?
Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 09:11:30 pm
That childcare thing is fucking shite. Starmer and Reeves can get fucked.
Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 09:13:14 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 06:56:38 pm
you vote labour - boy, you have to compromise somewhere

let's just get labour in and see where we go

Literally feels like the only reason I will be voting for them is that they are not the Tory party.

They are full of such shite at the moment. Reeves, Starmer, Streeting, Lammy. All utter shite.
Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 10:52:01 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:13:14 pm
Literally feels like the only reason I will be voting for them is that they are not the Tory party.

They are full of such shite at the moment. Reeves, Starmer, Streeting, Lammy. All utter shite.
Refreshing to see a bit of honesty in this echo chamber.
Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 11:11:48 pm
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 07:38:43 pm
All they do is compromise, even when no compromise is needed. If theres no genuine financial rules they can use as an excuse to offer as close to fuck all as possible, theyll actively invent some and use them as a justification to lowball people.

The manifesto will redefine the very concept of thin gruel.

I do wonder what they are actually going to do when they are in power, I get the idea that sometimes the best option is to do nothing but at this rate they will be able to fit the entire manifesto onto a single A4 sheet of paper if they keep killing off every policy.
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 01:52:33 pm
Thangam Debbonaire chatting some shite on Politics Live. Said that it will be the most radical childcare policy but we cant do it because the Tories have wrecked the economy. What about all the times they said they dont see the books?

Its because your chancellor is right wing twat, Thangam.
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 02:28:42 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:52:33 pm
Thangam Debbonaire chatting some shite on Politics Live. Said that it will be the most radical childcare policy but we cant do it because the Tories have wrecked the economy. What about all the times they said they dont see the books?

Its because your chancellor is right wing twat, Thangam.

I mean i dont need to see any books to know that the economy is wrecked.......
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 02:52:47 pm
The economy is wrecked. It lies in tattered ruins around us.
Its going to take decades to recover, if it ever does and the Tories seem to be intent on a scorched earth policy to destroy as much of our social fabric as possible.
Look at Hunt's recent bright eyed glee as he discusses further austerity to be heaped upon us.
Labour are inheriting a poison chalice and all the Tories mates and old boy in the daily rags will stick their boots in constantly.
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 03:12:18 pm
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 02:28:42 pm
I mean i dont need to see any books to know that the economy is wrecked.......

And yet constantly they say they dont get to see the books. So why ditch a policy or massively water it down without knowing?
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 03:47:49 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:12:18 pm
And yet constantly they say they dont get to see the books. So why ditch a policy or massively water it down without knowing?

I guessing they'll know ball park figures, if not the detail and it must start becoming very obvious that what you want to do vs what you can actually do are 2 very different things.

And it becomes a very easy attack line from the tories that Labour will just be the party of giveaways while taking from the rich.

The fact that the tories can say and do whatever they like to get into power is never held to the same scrutiny level that Labour are is part of the problem.  Labour have to be seen to be more prudent with the purse strings and show that they are serious about the economy is obviously going to leave some factions pissed off, no matter what try and do.

I'm sure i've seen recently that Labour are seen as only slightly more trustworthy with the economy, with the electorate, than the tories even with the evidence of the last 13 years and the fact Labour are trying to act as fiscally sensible as possible.
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 04:06:48 pm
Labour have no choice but to look financially prudent, sensible and grown up.
They are not judged by the same standards thanks to the old boys rags and media agendas.

The chance of a snap election grows daily as the economy collapses further.

I don't think people realise just what deep, deep shite we are in economically.
But the Tories certainly do, they caused it and are maybe now running scared of the consequences.


Re: Labour Thread
Today at 04:38:49 pm
Didn't someone on here point out that universal child care was regressive because it actually benefits the wealthier more? I remember thinking that seemed counter intuitive but the details given changed my mind
 My gut feel, right now is that surely poorer families are more likely to have both parents working and therefore likely to benefit more. And after a certain point wealthy people don't really notice the cost . Though that gives pretty wide boundaries on where rich and poor might be.   I'll try and dig out the post explaining why it's regressive .
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 05:04:19 pm
I thought the cost of subsidised childcare was supposed to be covered by the extra tax of getting more parents into work?

If thats not the case there are far better places to spend money.
