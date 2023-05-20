« previous next »
Labour Thread

Red-Soldier

Re: Labour Thread
May 20, 2023, 11:48:31 am
Quote from: classycarra on May 20, 2023, 11:42:38 am
No, the (independent) Competition Commission didn't publish the report.

But it said that it warned ministers.

I took it that the ministers were warned, but chose to do nothing.
classycarra

  The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
Re: Labour Thread
May 20, 2023, 12:13:48 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on May 20, 2023, 11:48:31 am
But it said that it warned ministers.

I took it that the ministers were warned, but chose to do nothing.
at that point it'd been privatised for almost a decade, hadn't it?

short of nationalising the entire industry, what other recourse was there? and if going down that avenue, it's going to take a lot more than a Competition Commission report to map that out (and do it in a way that doesn't a) cost extreme amounts of taxpayer money b) have companies fear the government could seize their business)

hopefully it's being properly considered now - not sure what the draft manifesto position is on it.
Red-Soldier

Re: Labour Thread
Today at 10:42:37 am
Labour rising star threatens to evict families if children do not inform on knife crime

Darren Rodwell says council will start to look at tenancy agreements if children and families refuse to speak out
Quote
A rising figure in the Labour party is threatening to evict families if their children do not inform on people who commit knife crime.

Darren Rodwell, the leader of Barking and Dagenham council, made the threat as the east London authority urged parents to keep closer tabs on their children ahead of the summer holidays amid fears of rising knife violence.

If your child is involved in an incident and knows who the perpetrators are, and refuses to speak out, we will look at reviewing your housing agreement, Rodwell said. Everyone must play their part in stopping these crimes. As parents, it is up to us to know where our children are, and that we play an active role.

He has also said: If families know their relatives are linked to crime, they must speak up or we will start to look at tenancy agreements.

Rodwell has been selected to stand for parliament at the next election in the historically safe Labour seat of Barking.

His policy was described by one victim of teenage knife violence as wrong for lots of reasons and by a senior youth worker as counterproductive.

One young Londoner whose family lives in a council home and who has been a victim of violence said: Thats a tough situation to be put into. Nobody can deal with that. You are already a target on the streets and now your parents are a target at home. His parents would prefer to see me alive, not inform and accept eviction, he said.

Rodwell said the council would offer support in the first instance but that if parents declined, the authorities were likely to view them as part of the problem.

Next week, the council will write to parents spelling out their responsibilities to act to stop violence and antisocial behaviour during the lost hours of 3pm to 7pm  between children finishing school and parents returning from work.

Families will be urged to inform police of any videos of crime shared with their children on social media and report, anonymously if necessary, crimes witnessed by their children.

The push comes as the shadow justice secretary, Steve Reed, announced plans to fine parents of children involved in antisocial behaviour. They could also be forced to attend parenting classes.

The shadow home secretary, Yvette Cooper, has previously said Labour would deliver 13,000 additional police officers and community support officers, and claimed that only Labour is the party of law and order now. She has been approached for comment on Rodwells plan.

About 130 knife crimes are recorded daily in England and Wales  with more than a fifth of them in the capital, according to official figures. More than 4,000 people were hospitalised after an assault with a sharp object in the year to March 2022. In Dagenham last month, 18-year-old Jordan Kukabu was stabbed to death in an incident involving machetes. Four people, aged 15 to 20, have been charged with murder.

Rodwells threat of eviction presents young people with a dilemma between the fear of retribution if they inform and the risk of their families losing their homes. The council said it would rehouse families if providing evidence placed them at risk.

A London-based youth worker said the policy placed the emphasis on vulnerable young people, rather than tackling the inequalities that lead to knife crime.

Jamie Masraff, the chief executive of Onside, a charity that runs youth clubs, said: The young people I work with are already scared by the risks they face every time they go outside. Making them and their families face sanctions like this will only increase their vulnerability and marginalise them further.

Barking is among the areas in which Onside runs services. Masraff said: It is difficult to say whether this idea is good or bad. So many things have been tried to reduce knife crime. Part of the solution is sustained investment in youth provision and more specialised work targeting people caught up in gangs.

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/jun/05/darren-rodwell-labour-barking-dagenham-london-knife-crime-evictions
Red-Soldier

Re: Labour Thread
Today at 10:44:35 am
Labour mayors say party undemocratic for blocking Jamie Driscolls candidacy

Burnham and Rotheram write to NEC after Driscoll is kept off longlist to be candidate for north-east mayor

Quote
Andy Burnham and Steve Rotheram have accused the Labour party of being undemocratic, opaque and unfair after a fellow Labour mayor was blocked from standing for election.

They demanded Jamie Driscoll  often described the last Corbynista in power since becoming the first mayor for North of Tyne in 2019  be allowed to appeal against the decision to keep him off the longlist to be Labours mayoral candidate for the new north-east region.

Their intervention came after the trade union Unite said Labours national executive committee (NEC) had made a major error in blocking Driscolls candidacy, which it said was motivated by his support for the renationalisation of utilities.

Driscoll, a black belt in jiu-jitsu who ditched his car as part of a personal commitment to carbon reduction, told the Guardian he was not given any reason for being blocked from standing, but suspected it was because I would have won and because my political positions have fallen out of favour with the current party leadership.

He cited his support for a wealth tax and common ownership of utilities  a Labour party policy under Jeremy Corbyn, which has been ditched by Keir Starmer. Like Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester, Driscoll also supports proportional representation, another departure from national Labour party policy.

On Sunday, Burnham and Rotheram, the mayor of the Liverpool city region, wrote to Johanna Baxter, the NEC chief executive, saying: Whilst we appreciate the NECs important role in upholding standards within the party, and rooting out any form of antisemitism, racism and discrimination, it also has a responsibility to ensure decisions are democratic, transparent and fair. To exclude a sitting mayor from a selection process with no right of appeal appears to us to be none of those things.

They praised his constructive, non-partisan approach, adding: At the very least, we believe Jamie Driscoll should be entitled to a process of appeal with the ability to put his case to an NEC panel.

In an interview with Times Radio on Sunday, Jonathan Reynolds, the shadow business secretary, suggested Driscolls candidacy had been blocked because he had taken part in an event with the film director Ken Loach, who was expelled from the party in 2021.

Reynolds said: Where a person has shared a platform with someone who themselves has been expelled from the Labour party because of their position on antisemitism, for opposing the necessary and essential action the Labour party has taken under Keir Starmer to correct the shocking position we were in on antisemitism, that would preclude them from going forward as a Labour candidate unless they could have a good account of why that significant event has taken place.

Driscoll interviewed Loach at the Live Theatre in Newcastle upon Tyne in March, and said the two discussed the films he had made in the north-east, including I, Daniel Blake and Sorry We Missed You.

Asked whether he thought Loach was antisemitic, Driscoll said there was a lot of smoke but very little fire but acknowledged that a lot of people did not like the directors views on Israel and Palestine.

Driscoll said it was Orwellian language to suggest that talking to a controversial figure automatically meant you shared their views. I shared a platform with [Conservative Tees Valley mayor] Ben Houchen the other week. Does that make me a Tory? he said.

He contrasted his own treatment with that of Christian Wakeford, the MP for Bury South, who defected from the Conservatives last year and was welcomed with open arms by the Labour party, despite voting for many terrible Tory policies.

He added: Labour is shooting itself in the foot here. To get elected, the Labour party needs to prove economic competence. In me, they have a Labour mayor who has created 4,800 jobs  Whats the worst that could have happened? I could have repeated this success on a wider scale.

Sharon Graham, the general secretary of the Unite union, also criticised the move to block Driscolls candidacy, saying: What is emerging from Labour is a pattern of behaviour to literally take out any MP or mayor who backs key manifesto demands on the renationalisation of energy, action on rampant profiteering and investment in UK steel.

If Labour remains intent on only selecting nodding heads, then it will continue to make serious policy mistakes. These actions by Labour are a major mistake and have serious consequences.

In December last year, Driscoll signed a devolution deal to create a new north-east mayoral combined authority, which would swallow up his North of Tyne patch.

Starmers preferred candidate for the £100,000-a-year mayoral role is widely viewed as Kim McGuinness, the police and crime commissioner for Northumberland. Sharon Hodgson, Starmers parliamentary private secretary until March, attended McGuinnesss campaign launch on Saturday, tweeting she would be outstanding as the first mayor for the north east on all aspects!

The Labour party would not comment on why Driscoll had been blocked from standing, but said it held candidates to a very high standard and some applicants did not meet the threshold required to proceed to the longlist stage.

A party source said: Holding events with someone kicked out of the Labour party for antisemitism and then refusing to apologise is clearly incompatible with our promise of zero tolerance of antisemitism. Well be moving forward with excellent Labour candidates for the new north-east mayoralty.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/jun/04/blocking-jamie-driscoll-as-labours-mayoral-candidate-is-error-says-unite
TepidT2O

Re: Labour Thread
Today at 11:18:15 am
Two schools on this.

If you think what he said on allegations of antisemitism was wrong, you will think this is correct.

If you think what he said on allegations of antisemitism is correct, you wont.
Kenny's Jacket

  Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 12:19:48 pm
Driscoll issue seems to be linked to going to an event with Ken Loach whos been kicked out the party for antisemitism.
Its consistent with the zero tolerance on antisemitism policy.
Driscoll was an ally of the previous leader, "a friend and colleague" you might say  ;)

Steve Reed and Barry Sheerman both admitted antisemitism but were not suspended. Reed is currently shadow justice secretary.

To steal Tepids phrasing;
If you think the direct racist tropes from Reed and Sheerman was worse than Abbots letter, you might think there is a left wing purge, if you think Abbotts letter was worse, then you might not.



Yorkykopite

  Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 12:31:36 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:18:15 am
Two schools on this.

If you think what he said on allegations of antisemitism was wrong, you will think this is correct.

If you think what he said on allegations of antisemitism is correct, you wont.

Two schools? It's a bit more complicated than that.

I agree with Burnham and Rotheram. The decision to bar him is hard to defend, not least because it is opaque.   

Ken Loach is an anti-semite and better out of the Labour party, but if this bloke's only 'crime' was indeed to talk to Loach on stage about his films then there surely is no case to answer.
TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 12:39:18 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:31:36 pm
Two schools? It's a bit more complicated than that.

I agree with Burnham and Rotheram. The decision to bar him is hard to defend, not least because it is opaque.   

Ken Loach is an anti-semite and better out of the Labour party, but if this bloke's only 'crime' was indeed to talk to Loach on stage about his films then there surely is no case to answer.

Theres also social media comments I believe
Machae

Re: Labour Thread
Today at 12:58:12 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:39:18 pm
Theres also social media comments I believe

Couldn't find this, what were these?
TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 12:59:02 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:58:12 pm
Couldn't find this, what were these?
Saw a couple last week I think  Cant  remember where
Machae

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 01:06:21 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:59:02 pm
Saw a couple last week I think  Cant  remember where

Couldn't find anything on Twitter unless I missed it. Would be interested to see what social media comments you're referring to though. Im not on Facebook etc so can't verify

The process of selection doesn't seem very transparent though
Last Edit: Today at 01:08:04 pm by Machae
Elmo!

  Spolier alret!
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 01:24:29 pm
I had a look through the threads on all the UK politics/Labour subreddits and can't see anything about any tweets, just about the Loach thing.
Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 01:27:54 pm
Labour confirmed in his rejection notice, that he hasn't made any antisemetic comments whatsoever.
TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 01:53:21 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:27:54 pm
Labour confirmed in his rejection notice, that he hasn't made any antisemetic comments whatsoever.
No, iirc it was calling into question the independent enquiry (although that may be my memory failing me)
classycarra

  The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 04:27:35 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:44:35 am
Labour mayors say party undemocratic for blocking Jamie Driscolls candidacy

Burnham and Rotheram write to NEC after Driscoll is kept off longlist to be candidate for north-east mayor

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/jun/04/blocking-jamie-driscoll-as-labours-mayoral-candidate-is-error-says-unite
Good news overall (Burnham's posturing is irrelevant and he knows it, just trying to sit on a fence). Remember the same storm in a teacup (not among RAWKites, who knew better) when Joe Anderson wasn't selected to run for MP - proved an inspired decision!

Driscoll is a Stop some wars fan, into Ken Loach. Hasn't taken the time (half an hour) to read the EHRC report, hasn't read the Forde report. But is comfortable equivocating over it and the Forde report, and commenting on leaks around them. But he did read the leaked non-independent report by his fellow ideologues, and wrote a blog post about it. Then he tweeted praise to himself for the blog, but forgot to switch his twitter to a burner account to make it look legitimate

Here he is, sharing a platform with lots of expelled labour members (and various Stop some wars c*nts) - protesting to try to protect Asad so he (plus Russia and Iran) could be allowed to get on with their genocide targeting health/aid workers and civilians without interruption.


He's clearly an idiot, and the party is in a better position removing ticks like this
