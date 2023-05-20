Labour mayors say party undemocratic for blocking Jamie Driscolls candidacy



Burnham and Rotheram write to NEC after Driscoll is kept off longlist to be candidate for north-east mayor



Good news overall (Burnham's posturing is irrelevant and he knows it, just trying to sit on a fence). Remember the same storm in a teacup (not among RAWKites, who knew better) when Joe Anderson wasn't selected to run for MP - proved an inspired decision!Driscoll is a Stop some wars fan, into Ken Loach. Hasn't taken the time (half an hour) to read the EHRC report, hasn't read the Forde report. But is comfortable equivocating over it and the Forde report, and commenting on leaks around them. But he did read the leaked non-independent report by his fellow ideologues, and wrote a blog post about it. Then he tweeted praise to himself for the blog, but forgot to switch his twitter to a burner account to make it look legitimateHere he is, sharing a platform with lots of expelled labour members (and various Stop some wars c*nts) - protesting to try to protect Asad so he (plus Russia and Iran) could be allowed to get on with their genocide targeting health/aid workers and civilians without interruption.He's clearly an idiot, and the party is in a better position removing ticks like this