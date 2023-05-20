Driscoll issue seems to be linked to going to an event with Ken Loach whos been kicked out the party for antisemitism.Its consistent with the zero tolerance on antisemitism policy.Driscoll was an ally of the previous leader, "a friend and colleague" you might saySteve Reed and Barry Sheerman both admitted antisemitism but were not suspended. Reed is currently shadow justice secretary.To steal Tepids phrasing;If you think the direct racist tropes from Reed and Sheerman was worse than Abbots letter, you might think there is a left wing purge, if you think Abbotts letter was worse, then you might not.