True
Personally Id be building lots of council houses.. We need direct intervention to change the housing/rental market
Agreed mate.
The balance of power needs to shift away from private landlords and housing associations and back into council owned rentals.
There needs to a shift away from mainly 2 or 3 bed properties too.
Single occupier studio and 1 bed emergency housing plus larger 4 and 5 bed properties are also desperately needed.
Society has changed so much over the last 20yrs or so and with the severity of the Tory cutbacks there's a desperate need for supported living for the homeless, young adults leaving care, those suffering from mental health issues and also domestic abuse victims leaving refuges.
We've fucked off so many basic human rights in this country we're almost no better than the 3rd world countries others are fleeing!!