Reply #3200 on: May 9, 2023, 08:20:22 pm
Quote from: Lusty on May  9, 2023, 08:13:43 pm
That's an absolutely massive false dichotomy mate. I think it should be possible to get people access to a doctor, kids access to teachers AND preserve basic civil liberties. In fact, if you don't look after the latter then you're going to lose the former pretty quickly.

I also don't think Lammy is being honest here, it's nothing to do with them not having the time. It's just that once you get into power stuff like the right to protest suddenly start to look like an inconvenience.

It's a dichotomy in terms of air time. There's limited air time, and there are arguments that the Tories can easily convey in limited air time, just by hammering a few keywords and phrases. It's possible to counter them, but it requires rather more time than is available to an opposition. See Brexit and how pounding a few key phrases and nods and winks to associated arguments can defeat carefully marshalled reasoned and factual arguments.

It should always be remembered that we live in a democracy. The vote of someone who is easily swayed by these three word arguments is worth as much as the vote of the most highly qualified scientist, and the former are much more numerous. The way for Labour to win is to persuade the former to vote for them.
Reply #3201 on: May 9, 2023, 08:51:55 pm
Quote from: Sangria on May  9, 2023, 08:20:22 pm
It's a dichotomy in terms of air time. There's limited air time, and there are arguments that the Tories can easily convey in limited air time, just by hammering a few keywords and phrases. It's possible to counter them, but it requires rather more time than is available to an opposition. See Brexit and how pounding a few key phrases and nods and winks to associated arguments can defeat carefully marshalled reasoned and factual arguments.

It should always be remembered that we live in a democracy. The vote of someone who is easily swayed by these three word arguments is worth as much as the vote of the most highly qualified scientist, and the former are much more numerous. The way for Labour to win is to persuade the former to vote for them.
Yeah and I'd quite like to keep living in one;D

I don't really buy the airtime argument. They're going to get asked questions on a range of subjects, they're not going to just be able to shout about the NHS every time. This was the number 1 news item this morning, it's not a big ask for them to have a coherent position on it.

They've also already voted against the legislation so the Tory attack line doesn't really change much if they commit to repeal.
Reply #3202 on: May 9, 2023, 08:58:06 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on May  9, 2023, 08:17:56 pm


That's the level of argument you're making here.
No, Im not. This is a very odd segway on your part.

Im making an argument about what you can reasonably legislate on in one term. You get a big majority? You might have more chance.   It even then if youve got a huge amount to do (and there is) then time for legislation is going to be very very tight.

If you can manage it with guidance, its a much better way of dealing with the issue until there is legislative space.
Reply #3203 on: May 9, 2023, 08:58:46 pm
Quote from: Lusty on May  9, 2023, 08:51:55 pm
Yeah and I'd quite like to keep living in one;D

I don't really buy the airtime argument. They're going to get asked questions on a range of subjects, they're not going to just be able to shout about the NHS every time. This was the number 1 news item this morning, it's not a big ask for them to have a coherent position on it.

They've also already voted against the legislation so the Tory attack line doesn't really change much if they commit to repeal.

"Why do you want to...?" There are certain social and economic issues that are summarisable in soundbites that are near-all upsides with few downsides for Labour. Law and order isn't one of these issues. Labour can, at best, bat them aside and return to the above social and economic issues. Spend any more time than that, and Labour would be going down the rabbit hole that the Tories would love them to go down. Johnson was particularly expert at turning conversations down these paths.
Reply #3204 on: May 9, 2023, 09:22:43 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on May  9, 2023, 08:58:06 pm
No, Im not. This is a very odd segway on your part.

Im making an argument about what you can reasonably legislate on in one term. You get a big majority? You might have more chance.   It even then if youve got a huge amount to do (and there is) then time for legislation is going to be very very tight.

If you can manage it with guidance, its a much better way of dealing with the issue until there is legislative space.

As Caroline Lucas said, it would take them a day. They don't even need a majority, every other party would back then.

Issuing guidance to the Met is a waste of time.
Quote from: Sangria on May  9, 2023, 08:58:46 pm
"Why do you want to...?" There are certain social and economic issues that are summarisable in soundbites that are near-all upsides with few downsides for Labour. Law and order isn't one of these issues. Labour can, at best, bat them aside and return to the above social and economic issues. Spend any more time than that, and Labour would be going down the rabbit hole that the Tories would love them to go down. Johnson was particularly expert at turning conversations down these paths.
"Why did you vote against...?" They have already opposed it, the attack line is already out there. And that was never the argument anyway, Lammy had made up this nonsense about just not having the time to repeal it.
Reply #3205 on: May 9, 2023, 10:21:10 pm
Can't believe people are defending their position.  This legislation, is one of the main reasons why the UK has been downgraded from 'open', to restricted.

We're nothing, without a functioning democracy.
Reply #3206 on: May 9, 2023, 10:28:31 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on May  9, 2023, 10:21:10 pm
Can't believe people are defending their position.  This legislation, is one of the main reasons why the UK has been downgraded from 'open', to restricted.

We're nothing, without a functioning democracy.

We're a democracy with a UK electorate. 2016 showed us what that means.
Reply #3207 on: May 9, 2023, 10:38:19 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on May  9, 2023, 10:21:10 pm
Can't believe people are defending their position.  This legislation, is one of the main reasons why the UK has been downgraded from 'open', to restricted.

We're nothing, without a functioning democracy.
Can you genuinely not? I've only seen people defend Labour avoiding the elephant trap of going all in on topic law and order (and protesting specifically) on tv - just weeks ahead of what's looking on schedule to be a 'summer of discontent' which (if it's anything like last summer) will involve stories of people's work and lives being disrupted. And also not trying to be the story, while the media have their teeth in the story of the Met Police and the (Tory) law itself. Highly doubt you'd find anyone here supportive of Labour not doing anything about these laws if they were to be in government.

If anything, I can't understand some of the incredulity of the last couple of days. It's like we haven't had 13 years experience being in opposition to the government
Reply #3208 on: May 9, 2023, 10:44:32 pm
Quote from: classycarra on May  9, 2023, 10:38:19 pm
Can you genuinely not? I've only seen people defend Labour avoiding the elephant trap of going all in on topic law and order (and protesting specifically) on tv - just weeks ahead of what's looking on schedule to be a 'summer of discontent' which (if it's anything like last summer) will involve stories of people's work and lives being disrupted. And also not trying to be the story, while the media have their teeth in the story of the Met Police and the (Tory) law itself. Highly doubt you'd find anyone here supportive of Labour not doing anything about these laws if they were to be in government.

If anything, I can't understand some of the incredulity of the last couple of days. It's like we haven't had 13 years experience being in opposition to the government

The Tories would really, really like Labour to talk about how they'll repeal law and order Laws. It would get the discussion into areas they're comfortable posturing about, and it would allow them to portray Labour as being soft. Labour can't reasonably discuss the issues without going into detail. And as 2016 has shown, UK voters don't go into detail.

It reminds me of the proposal to send asylum seekers to Rwanda. Outrageous shit that's designed to get Labour to talk about how they'll oppose it, just to get the discussion into areas the Tories are comfortable with.
Reply #3209 on: May 11, 2023, 03:28:32 pm
Female Labour MP accuses shadow minister of sexual assault

Accuser concerned about wider pattern of behaviour of Labour MP and reports 2021 incident to police
Quote
A female Labour MP has reported a current shadow frontbench MP to the Metropolitan police, claiming he had sexually assaulted her.

The alleged incident is said to have taken place after a London summer party in July 2021. But the MP decided to approach the Met in recent weeks, according to Tortoise.

She is said to have been reluctant to make a formal complaint, although she was encouraged to, as she felt his popularity within the party would not help her case, the report claims.

Keir Starmers spokesperson insisted on Wednesday that the party leader takes a zero-tolerance approach to sexual harassment and is confident the process is independent, thorough and robust.

A Labour spokesperson said: We take any allegations of this sort very seriously and would always encourage individuals to go to the parliamentary process, the Labour party process or the police.

In terms of the Labour party process, it is a thorough, robust and independent process that we believe individuals can have confidence in.

The female MP is said to have spoken to Labour whips over safeguarding issues and concerns about a wider pattern of behaviour.

The Guardian has approached the Met police for comment.

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/may/11/female-labour-mp-accuses-shadow-minister-of-sexual-assault
Reply #3210 on: May 11, 2023, 09:32:40 pm
Full policy platform form which the 2024 manifesto could be drawn..


Lots in here, inevitably not all will make the manifesto

https://labourlist.org/2023/05/labour-manifesto-2024-election-what-policies-npf-party/
Reply #3211 on: May 11, 2023, 10:32:57 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on May 11, 2023, 09:32:40 pm
Full policy platform form which the 2024 manifesto could be drawn..


Lots in here, inevitably not all will make the manifesto

https://labourlist.org/2023/05/labour-manifesto-2024-election-what-policies-npf-party/

An interesting read. Itll be interesting to see how much makes it to the manifesto but definitely a start.
Reply #3212 on: May 12, 2023, 01:01:29 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on April 13, 2023, 03:04:32 pm
I've just worked it out. If the Tories are "decimated" at the next General Election they will lost 35 seats, bringing them down to 320 seats.

Unfortunately that's still enough to form a majority government.   

Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on April 13, 2023, 04:06:21 pm
I usually avoid the use of the word because of its literal meaning, and I do appreciate some level of pedantry. But outside of A History of the Roman Empire, when was the last time you came across the literal use of 'decimate'? I only ever see it used figuratively. But then again, I expect that I read far less of Roman history than you. :)

Hey, just come across this funnily enough!

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2019-09-03/decimate-does-not-mean-to-kill-one-in-every-10/11459980
Reply #3213 on: May 12, 2023, 08:51:20 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on May 11, 2023, 09:32:40 pm
Full policy platform form which the 2024 manifesto could be drawn..


Lots in here, inevitably not all will make the manifesto

https://labourlist.org/2023/05/labour-manifesto-2024-election-what-policies-npf-party/

Everything in there is a Tory's worst nightmare.

The only problem is that it does look more like an 'Over promise, Under deliver' manifesto. You dont want to see that being cut by committee or via focus groups. Make it a realistic platform in which to lead from. 

There will only be so long after any election you can point at the tories and say 'We're not them'
Reply #3214 on: May 12, 2023, 09:19:24 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on May 11, 2023, 09:32:40 pm
Full policy platform form which the 2024 manifesto could be drawn..


Lots in here, inevitably not all will make the manifesto

https://labourlist.org/2023/05/labour-manifesto-2024-election-what-policies-npf-party/

Lots of good things in there.
Reply #3215 on: May 12, 2023, 11:15:00 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on May 12, 2023, 09:19:24 am
Lots of good things in there.
They wont all happen, because theres so much here.. but theres a lot to like
Reply #3216 on: May 12, 2023, 12:22:56 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on May 12, 2023, 08:51:20 am
Everything in there is a Tory's worst nightmare.

The only problem is that it does look more like an 'Over promise, Under deliver' manifesto. You dont want to see that being cut by committee or via focus groups. Make it a realistic platform in which to lead from. 

There will only be so long after any election you can point at the tories and say 'We're not them'
I would assume it all needs to be costed before it can make its way into a manifesto.  There's very little detail in there on the economy and removing non-dom status seems to be doing a lot of heavy lifting.

I guess it's more of a wish list at the moment.  There's a couple of things they have commited to that are not in there as well e.g. ending Rwanda policy, restoring the pensions lifetime allowance etc.
Reply #3217 on: May 12, 2023, 01:11:35 pm
Has the national energy company disappeared.
Seems to have morphed into creating a cheerleader for GB energy.
Reply #3218 on: May 12, 2023, 02:23:56 pm
It's still on there.
Reply #3219 on: May 17, 2023, 12:46:35 pm
"back the builders, not the blockers"

In isolation is not a great soundbite, but its catchy
Reply #3220 on: May 17, 2023, 01:09:52 pm
Nimbyism is so strong in this country, but we do desperately need to build a lot more housing
Reply #3221 on: May 17, 2023, 01:15:45 pm
Quote from: filopastry on May 17, 2023, 01:09:52 pm
Nimbyism is so strong in this country, but we do desperately need to build a lot more housing

Definitely, but I've also seen big building firms buy up land and not build, or build to such a shoddy state and refuse to fix

So it's not just poor builders (not the average tradespeople) but building firms. Also, its right that there are checks and balances with due care for conservation, surveys, flood plains and residential concerns etc
Reply #3222 on: May 17, 2023, 01:39:05 pm
Quote from: Machae on May 17, 2023, 12:46:35 pm
"back the builders, not the blockers"

In isolation is not a great soundbite, but its catchy
Forwards not backwards I approve
Reply #3223 on: May 17, 2023, 01:51:58 pm
Quote from: filopastry on May 17, 2023, 01:09:52 pm
Nimbyism is so strong in this country, but we do desperately need to build a lot more housing

It's not all Nimbyism. I certainly don't want to live in a sea of concrete!  You can't just build everywhere.

No new building should be taking part, unless it's sustainable and efficient.  No more building on flood plains, for example.
Reply #3224 on: May 17, 2023, 01:54:27 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on May 17, 2023, 01:51:58 pm
It's not all Nimbyism. I certainly don't want to live in a sea of concrete!  You can't just build everywhere.

No new building should be taking part, unless it's sustainable and efficient.  No more building on flood plains, for example.
True.

Personally Id be building lots of council houses.. We need direct intervention to change the housing/rental market
Reply #3225 on: May 17, 2023, 02:08:08 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on May 17, 2023, 01:54:27 pm
True.

Personally Id be building lots of council houses.. We need direct intervention to change the housing/rental market

Yes, but you still have the question of where do they go.  That goes for all buildings, really.

The whole system needs reforming, as it's not currently fit for purpose (sound familiar).
Reply #3226 on: May 17, 2023, 02:10:46 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on May 17, 2023, 01:39:05 pm
Forwards not backwards I approve

In isolation, but its not all about nimbys. Building firms are partly the problem.
Reply #3227 on: May 17, 2023, 02:11:46 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on May 17, 2023, 01:54:27 pm
True.

Personally Id be building lots of council houses.. We need direct intervention to change the housing/rental market

Agreed mate. 

The balance of power needs to shift away from private landlords and housing associations and back into council owned rentals.

There needs to a shift away from mainly 2 or 3 bed properties too. 

Single occupier studio and 1 bed emergency housing plus larger 4 and 5 bed properties are also desperately needed.

Society has changed so much over the last 20yrs or so and with the severity of the Tory cutbacks there's a desperate need for supported living for the homeless, young adults leaving care, those suffering from mental health issues and also domestic abuse victims leaving refuges.

We've fucked off so many basic human rights in this country we're almost no better than the 3rd world countries others are fleeing!!
Reply #3228 on: May 17, 2023, 02:14:42 pm
Reply #3229 on: May 17, 2023, 02:22:20 pm
Reply #3230 on: May 17, 2023, 02:33:42 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on May 17, 2023, 02:22:20 pm
Agree.

The developers need to be curtailed.

I generally detest builders/developers.

Yes, which is why I didn't like that soundbite and blaming 'blockers' (which infers to me of eco warriors, nimbys etc). I could be wrong and happy to give the benefit of doubt (although im being generous, given his history)

However i do agree with the overall message of more affordable social housing and would start at looking at unoccupied homes, foreign investors of land and properties and multiple buy to let landlords
Reply #3231 on: May 17, 2023, 02:37:07 pm
Quote from: Machae on May 17, 2023, 02:33:42 pm
Yes, which is why I didn't like that soundbite and blaming 'blockers' (which infers to me of eco warriors, nimbys etc). Although I could be wrong and happy to give the benefit of doubt

However i do agree with the overall message of more affordable social housing

Agree.

Sounds a bit like Johnson, when he said newts were preventing developments (or something similar).

I think it's just words, as Labour voted against relaxing the planning laws.  Just a bit of populist shite for the masses, I think.
Reply #3232 on: Today at 03:30:04 pm
If there was an election today Labour would have a 248 majority.

Of course its not as simple as that, but...

https://yougov.co.uk/topics/politics/articles-reports/2023/05/19/voting-intention-con-25-lab-43-17-18-may-2023
Reply #3233 on: Today at 03:59:35 pm
Wonder what other gerrymandering Tories will do b4 then
