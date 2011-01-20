That's an absolutely massive false dichotomy mate. I think it should be possible to get people access to a doctor, kids access to teachers AND preserve basic civil liberties. In fact, if you don't look after the latter then you're going to lose the former pretty quickly. I also don't think Lammy is being honest here, it's nothing to do with them not having the time. It's just that once you get into power stuff like the right to protest suddenly start to look like an inconvenience.
It's a dichotomy in terms of air time. There's limited air time, and there are arguments that the Tories can easily convey in limited air time, just by hammering a few keywords and phrases. It's possible to counter them, but it requires rather more time than is available to an opposition. See Brexit and how pounding a few key phrases and nods and winks to associated arguments can defeat carefully marshalled reasoned and factual arguments.It should always be remembered that we live in a democracy. The vote of someone who is easily swayed by these three word arguments is worth as much as the vote of the most highly qualified scientist, and the former are much more numerous. The way for Labour to win is to persuade the former to vote for them.
That's the level of argument you're making here.
Yeah and I'd quite like to keep living in one;DI don't really buy the airtime argument. They're going to get asked questions on a range of subjects, they're not going to just be able to shout about the NHS every time. This was the number 1 news item this morning, it's not a big ask for them to have a coherent position on it. They've also already voted against the legislation so the Tory attack line doesn't really change much if they commit to repeal.
No, Im not. This is a very odd segway on your part.Im making an argument about what you can reasonably legislate on in one term. You get a big majority? You might have more chance. It even then if youve got a huge amount to do (and there is) then time for legislation is going to be very very tight.If you can manage it with guidance, its a much better way of dealing with the issue until there is legislative space.
"Why do you want to...?" There are certain social and economic issues that are summarisable in soundbites that are near-all upsides with few downsides for Labour. Law and order isn't one of these issues. Labour can, at best, bat them aside and return to the above social and economic issues. Spend any more time than that, and Labour would be going down the rabbit hole that the Tories would love them to go down. Johnson was particularly expert at turning conversations down these paths.
Can't believe people are defending their position. This legislation, is one of the main reasons why the UK has been downgraded from 'open', to restricted.We're nothing, without a functioning democracy.
Can you genuinely not? I've only seen people defend Labour avoiding the elephant trap of going all in on topic law and order (and protesting specifically) on tv - just weeks ahead of what's looking on schedule to be a 'summer of discontent' which (if it's anything like last summer) will involve stories of people's work and lives being disrupted. And also not trying to be the story, while the media have their teeth in the story of the Met Police and the (Tory) law itself. Highly doubt you'd find anyone here supportive of Labour not doing anything about these laws if they were to be in government.If anything, I can't understand some of the incredulity of the last couple of days. It's like we haven't had 13 years experience being in opposition to the government
A female Labour MP has reported a current shadow frontbench MP to the Metropolitan police, claiming he had sexually assaulted her.The alleged incident is said to have taken place after a London summer party in July 2021. But the MP decided to approach the Met in recent weeks, according to Tortoise.She is said to have been reluctant to make a formal complaint, although she was encouraged to, as she felt his popularity within the party would not help her case, the report claims.Keir Starmers spokesperson insisted on Wednesday that the party leader takes a zero-tolerance approach to sexual harassment and is confident the process is independent, thorough and robust.A Labour spokesperson said: We take any allegations of this sort very seriously and would always encourage individuals to go to the parliamentary process, the Labour party process or the police.In terms of the Labour party process, it is a thorough, robust and independent process that we believe individuals can have confidence in.The female MP is said to have spoken to Labour whips over safeguarding issues and concerns about a wider pattern of behaviour.The Guardian has approached the Met police for comment.
Full policy platform form which the 2024 manifesto could be drawn
..Lots in here, inevitably not all will make the manifesto https://labourlist.org/2023/05/labour-manifesto-2024-election-what-policies-npf-party/
I've just worked it out. If the Tories are "decimated" at the next General Election they will lost 35 seats, bringing them down to 320 seats. Unfortunately that's still enough to form a majority government.
I usually avoid the use of the word because of its literal meaning, and I do appreciate some level of pedantry. But outside of A History of the Roman Empire, when was the last time you came across the literal use of 'decimate'? I only ever see it used figuratively. But then again, I expect that I read far less of Roman history than you.
