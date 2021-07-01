« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 75 76 77 78 79 [80]   Go Down

Author Topic: Labour Thread  (Read 79657 times)

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,137
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3160 on: Yesterday at 11:13:12 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 11:02:58 pm
True, it's marginally better that he hasn't promised to repeal the anti-protest laws before u-turning and saying actually he's not going to.

I'd much rather he just say he would repeal the anti-protest laws and then do it. But that's too much to ask for apparently.
Isn't what matters whether it gets changed or not, rather than if it gets talked about changing and then changed? That might sound facetious, but I don't mean it to.

I can't imagine that mounting a campaign on protesting is going to be the biggest driver of votes moving Labours way in the upcoming election. Especially as we begin to enter summer and various high profile disruptive protests kick off again.

Another question - what if they promised to repeal it, then got into power but instead of repealing the legislation instead amended it so the more draconian stuff was removed. Would you not then hold that against them when it transpired, based on words from this quick TV appearance? (before the legislation has been reviewed and plan of action for amending it has been approved by the involved parties)

Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,873
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3161 on: Yesterday at 11:24:34 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:13:12 pm
Isn't what matters whether it gets changed or not, rather than if it gets talked about changing and then changed? That might sound facetious, but I don't mean it to.

I can't imagine that mounting a campaign on protesting is going to be the biggest driver of votes moving Labours way in the upcoming election. Especially as we begin to enter summer and various high profile disruptive protests kick off again.

Another question - what if they promised to repeal it, then got into power but instead of repealing the legislation instead amended it so the more draconian stuff was removed. Would you not then hold that against them when it transpired, based on words from this quick TV appearance? (before the legislation has been reviewed and plan of action for amending it has been approved by the involved parties)



I'm not expecting a 'campaign on protesting', all it requires is a simple 'yes, we would repeal the legislation' when asked the question. Maybe some spiel about the importance of the right to protest in a democratic society if challenged. And then of course following through if elected. That's all and it really shouldn't be too much to ask.

If I understand you correctly and you're not just arguing for the sake of it, you think Labour in power will take steps to amend or repeal this legislation and that they're just keeping their powder dry at the moment for whatever reason. I personally don't see any reason to think that this is the case.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,488
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3162 on: Yesterday at 11:31:33 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:13:12 pm
I can't imagine that mounting a campaign on protesting is going to be the biggest driver of votes moving Labours way in the upcoming election.

Nobody is expecting a 'campaign' based on it.

Lammy was asked a simple 'yes/no' question and he started making excuses about 'repealing Tory laws taking too much time'.

If you're OK with that, that's fine. I'm not.

As I posted earlier, if they're not gonna repeal regressive Tory laws - then what's the point?
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,488
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3163 on: Yesterday at 11:32:12 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 11:24:34 pm
I'm not expecting a 'campaign on protesting', all it requires is a simple 'yes, we would repeal the legislation' when asked the question. Maybe some spiel about the importance of the right to protest in a democratic society if challenged. And then of course following through if elected. That's all and it really shouldn't be too much to ask.

If I understand you correctly and you're not just arguing for the sake of it, you think Labour in power will take steps to amend or repeal this legislation and that they're just keeping their powder dry at the moment for whatever reason. I personally don't see any reason to think that this is the case.

You said (wrote) it better than me. But yes, this ^.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,137
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3164 on: Yesterday at 11:35:59 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 11:24:34 pm
I'm not expecting a 'campaign on protesting', all it requires is a simple 'yes, we would repeal the legislation' when asked the question. Maybe some spiel about the importance of the right to protest in a democratic society if challenged. And then of course following through if elected. That's all and it really shouldn't be too much to ask.
But you didn't address about amending legislation, rather than repealing (which takes significantly less of the governments time than repealing and then rewriting, it should be noted - and personally, I want the next government using their time more efficiently than restarting all these gigantic legislative projects).

Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 11:24:34 pm
If I understand you correctly and you're not just arguing for the sake of it, you think Labour in power will take steps to amend or repeal this legislation and that they're just keeping their powder dry at the moment for whatever reason. I personally don't see any reason to think that this is the case.
You do understand me correctly. And I can't say I share your view that you "don't see any reason" it'll be the case - for me it reads like you're catastrophising. Just can't relate to your thinking Labour law would be no different to Tory law. Not sure your view is borne out in their actions in opposition so far either, on this and other related legislation. Unfortunately it's very hard to influence legislation for the better when facing such a gigantic governmet majority

Examples:
https://labourlist.org/2021/07/labour-votes-against-as-draconian-anti-protest-bill-passes-by-majority-of-100/
https://www.ft.com/content/b4440533-9a0b-4693-bf86-8ec960cf4bf4
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,137
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3165 on: Yesterday at 11:40:28 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 11:31:33 pm
Nobody is expecting a 'campaign' based on it.

Lammy was asked a simple 'yes/no' question and he started making excuses about 'repealing Tory laws taking too much time'.

If you're OK with that, that's fine. I'm not.

As I posted earlier, if they're not gonna repeal regressive Tory laws - then what's the point?
Same question to you then, is your view that Labour should unequivocally repeal this law entirely?

Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022: https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/2022/32/contents/enacted

Yes/no answer, ideally, please - before you explain your view at least
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,873
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3166 on: Yesterday at 11:44:50 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:35:59 pm
But you didn't address about amending legislation, rather than repealing (which takes significantly less of the governments time than repealing and then rewriting, it should be noted - and personally, I want the next government using their time more efficiently than restarting all these gigantic legislative projects).
You do understand me correctly. And I can't say I share your view that you "don't see any reason" it'll be the case - for me it reads like you're catastrophising. Just can't relate to your thinking Labour law would be no different to Tory law. Not sure your view is borne out in their actions in opposition so far either, on this and other related legislation. Unfortunately it's very hard to influence legislation for the better when facing such a gigantic governmet majority

Examples:
https://labourlist.org/2021/07/labour-votes-against-as-draconian-anti-protest-bill-passes-by-majority-of-100/
https://www.ft.com/content/b4440533-9a0b-4693-bf86-8ec960cf4bf4

Forgive my ignorance on parliamentary procedure but why would amending a piece of legislation take less time than repealing and replacing it altogether if what you're implementing is effectively the same thing?

And it's worth noting that Lammy didn't say they would amend the legislation either, his word was that he didn't want to go 'picking' through it which would seem necessary if you're going to amend it to remove the bad bits, no?
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,488
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3167 on: Yesterday at 11:45:45 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:40:28 pm
Same question to you then, is your view that Labour should unequivocally repeal this law entirely?

Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022: https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/2022/32/contents/enacted

Yes/no answer, ideally, please - before you explain your view at least

Yes.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,137
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3168 on: Today at 12:27:13 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 11:45:45 pm
Yes.
Thanks. So you are in favour of removing/changing all of the following:

-preventing the ability of Judges "to give whole life orders (life imprisonment with no possibility of parole) for the premeditated murder of a child"

-reducing "the maximum sentence for causing or allowing a child's death" to 14 years (from life)

-reducing "while the maximum penalty for causing serious harm to a child" to 10 years (from 14 years)

-preventing Judges from being able to "give life sentences for drivers who kill behind the wheel"

[Summary taken from https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Police,_Crime,_Sentencing_and_Courts_Act_2022]
Forgive me a short post and a wikipedia source it's bedtime!
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,488
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3169 on: Today at 12:31:02 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:27:13 am
Thanks. So you are in favour of removing/changing all of the following:

-preventing the ability of Judges "to give whole life orders (life imprisonment with no possibility of parole) for the premeditated murder of a child"

-reducing "the maximum sentence for causing or allowing a child's death" to 14 years (from life)

-reducing "while the maximum penalty for causing serious harm to a child" to 10 years (from 14 years)

-preventing Judges from being able to "give life sentences for drivers who kill behind the wheel"

[Summary taken from https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Police,_Crime,_Sentencing_and_Courts_Act_2022]
Forgive me a short post and a wikipedia source it's bedtime!


We were talking (writing) about the 'anti-protest' laws.

You slipped that link in - no, I didn't click it. Yes, I maybe should have - although I wasn't expecting you to go off on a tangent. Lesson learned.

But that's not the point (my point anyway).

So, if you're asking about repealing the 'anti-protest' laws - which is what my original post (and Guardian report) was about - the answers is "YES"

Anything else you're posting (and introducing) is just deflecting/snide.

« Last Edit: Today at 12:37:46 am by A Red Abroad »
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,137
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3170 on: Today at 12:32:07 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:31:02 am
We were talking (writing) about the 'anti-protest' laws.
And we still are - I sent you the link to the law that you wanted repealed, this is it.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,137
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3171 on: Today at 12:41:27 am »
I see you've edited your post
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:31:02 am
You slipped that link in - no, I didn't click it. Yes, I maybe should have - but that's not the point (my point anyway).
I didn't "slip that link in - I mentioned it directly, and put the link right next to it. Been there from the off, unedited.

Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:31:02 am
So, if you're asking about repealing the 'anti-protest' laws - which is what my original post (and Guardian report) was about - the answers is "YES"

Anything else you're posting (and introducing) is just deflecting/snide.
Sorry, no snide intended but it's the same legislation we've been talking about (and I've provided multiple clearly labelled links). You said you wanted the legislation repealed - therefore you want those things I posted above to happen to. That's exactly what saying an unequivocal "yes" to repealing the legislation means.
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,488
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3172 on: Today at 12:50:38 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:41:27 am
I see you've edited your postI didn't "slip that link in - I mentioned it directly, and put the link right next to it. Been there from the off, unedited.
Sorry, no snide intended but it's the same legislation we've been talking about (and I've provided multiple clearly labelled links). You said you wanted the legislation repealed - therefore you want those things I posted above to happen to. That's exactly what saying an unequivocal "yes" to repealing the legislation means.

I didn't say you'd edited the link. And again, I haven't clicked it.

I now realise that there appear to be a bunch of other legislation included in the bill. I was just referring to what Lammy was asked about.

So, again, yes, I'd repeal/amend the 'anti-protest' laws parts - which is what I'm talking (writing) about - and which are what Lammy was asked about.

Hope that clarifies.

Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,137
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3173 on: Today at 12:59:26 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:50:38 am
I didn't say you'd edited the link. And again, I haven't clicked it.

I now realise that there appear to be a bunch of other legislation included in the bill. I was just referring to what Lammy was asked about.

So, again, yes, I'd repeal/amend the 'anti-protest' laws parts - which is what I'm talking (writing) about - and which are what Lammy was asked about.

Hope that clarifies.
Yep, thanks for clarifying about me not editing mate. It was my mistake in interpreting what you meant.

Also just to be clear I don't think (and wouldn't judge/care if you did) that you actually want those changes to sentencing to occur. It was just an attempt to demonstrate the pitfalls of answering difficult questions on the spot with a yes/no, and how it can then be used as ammunition against you.

As I said, no snide intended - purely about the point (its risky for Labour), not the person - the silly bit before from me about 'you're in favour of x & y' was just demonstrative, and not to do with what you actually think solely about the protest section [which you've now cleared up anyway - and I entirely agree with].

Actually ended up working slightly too well, because you accidentally missed the link (understandably, late on a Monday!), so it read like a gotcha. It just shows the dangers of answering nuanced questions with yes/nos - it opens you up to being caught out by an unconsidered detail down the line, and it might make you a hostage to fortune if the situation changes in the future (eg opposition promising to spend on something, but then situation changes by time they're in government meaning).

Cos a journalist could now factually say "on Monday 8 May you said you were in favour of repealing the legislation, but then on Tuesday 9 May you appear to backtrack and were no longer clear that you would repeal it"

And then at a media interview someone else can say: Hello ARA, "yesterday you said 'If they're not gonna repeal Tory laws... what's the point?", and sent a smilie in reply to "I'd much rather he just say he would repeal the anti-protest laws and then do it. But that's too much to ask for apparently." So my question to you is: 'is it now time for you to step down, since you aren't going to repeal that law and fall foul of your own words on this issue'?

As I said, not meaning to cast any scrutiny on you here at all mate - just trying to show the risks and pitfalls of a party setting out important legislative plans/steps in a two minute spot on the news.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:02:42 am by classycarra »
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,488
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3174 on: Today at 01:11:01 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:59:26 am
Yep, thanks for clarifying about me not editing mate. It was my mistake in interpreting what you meant.

Also just to be clear I don't think (and wouldn't judge/care if you did) that you actually want those changes to sentencing to occur. It was just an attempt to demonstrate the pitfalls of answering difficult questions on the spot with a yes/no, and how it can then be used as ammunition against you.

As I said, no snide intended - purely about the point (its risky for Labour), not the person - the silly bit before from me about 'you're in favour of x & y' was just demonstrative, and not to do with what you actually think solely about the protest section [which you've now cleared up anyway - and I entirely agree with].

Actually ended up working slightly too well, because you accidentally missed the link (understandably, late on a Monday!), so it read like a gotcha. It just shows the dangers of answering nuanced questions with yes/nos - it opens you up to being caught out by an unconsidered detail down the line, and it might make you a hostage to fortune if the situation changes in the future (eg opposition promising to spend on something, but then situation changes by time they're in government meaning).

Cos a journalist could now factually say "on Monday 8 May you said you were in favour of repealing the legislation, but then on Tuesday 9 May you appear to backtrack and were no longer clear that you would repeal it"

And then at a media interview someone else can say: Hello ARA, "yesterday you said 'If they're not gonna repeal Tory laws... what's the point?", and sent a smilie in reply to "I'd much rather he just say he would repeal the anti-protest laws and then do it. But that's too much to ask for apparently." So my question to you is: 'is it now time for you to step down, since you aren't going to repeal that law and fall foul of your own words on this issue'?

As I said, not meaning to cast any scrutiny on you here at all mate - just trying to show the risks and pitfalls of a party setting out important legislative plans/steps in a two minute spot on the news.

Yeah, fair play... a (very) good demonstration why one shouldn't 'knee-jerk' reply. Lesson learned. :)

And yeah, I'm going to 'step down'.  ;D

'Night fellah!
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,137
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3175 on: Today at 01:14:14 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 01:11:01 am
Yeah, fair play... a (very) good demonstration why one shouldn't 'knee-jerk' reply. Lesson learned. :)

And yeah, I'm going to 'step down'.  ;D

'Night fellah!
Night mate, cheers for taking my being (extremely) pedantic effort there in the spirit intended - it's appreciated! :)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 75 76 77 78 79 [80]   Go Up
« previous next »
 