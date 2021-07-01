True, it's marginally better that he hasn't promised to repeal the anti-protest laws before u-turning and saying actually he's not going to.



I'd much rather he just say he would repeal the anti-protest laws and then do it. But that's too much to ask for apparently.



Isn't what matters whether it gets changed or not, rather than if it gets talked about changing and then changed? That might sound facetious, but I don't mean it to.I can't imagine that mounting a campaign on protesting is going to be the biggest driver of votes moving Labours way in the upcoming election. Especially as we begin to enter summer and various high profile disruptive protests kick off again.Another question - what if they promised to repeal it, then got into power but instead of repealing the legislation instead amended it so the more draconian stuff was removed. Would you not then hold that against them when it transpired, based on words from this quick TV appearance? (before the legislation has been reviewed and plan of action for amending it has been approved by the involved parties)