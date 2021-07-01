« previous next »
Labour Thread

Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 11:02:58 pm
True, it's marginally better that he hasn't promised to repeal the anti-protest laws before u-turning and saying actually he's not going to.

I'd much rather he just say he would repeal the anti-protest laws and then do it. But that's too much to ask for apparently.
Isn't what matters whether it gets changed or not, rather than if it gets talked about changing and then changed? That might sound facetious, but I don't mean it to.

I can't imagine that mounting a campaign on protesting is going to be the biggest driver of votes moving Labours way in the upcoming election. Especially as we begin to enter summer and various high profile disruptive protests kick off again.

Another question - what if they promised to repeal it, then got into power but instead of repealing the legislation instead amended it so the more draconian stuff was removed. Would you not then hold that against them when it transpired, based on words from this quick TV appearance? (before the legislation has been reviewed and plan of action for amending it has been approved by the involved parties)

Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:13:12 pm
Isn't what matters whether it gets changed or not, rather than if it gets talked about changing and then changed? That might sound facetious, but I don't mean it to.

I can't imagine that mounting a campaign on protesting is going to be the biggest driver of votes moving Labours way in the upcoming election. Especially as we begin to enter summer and various high profile disruptive protests kick off again.

Another question - what if they promised to repeal it, then got into power but instead of repealing the legislation instead amended it so the more draconian stuff was removed. Would you not then hold that against them when it transpired, based on words from this quick TV appearance? (before the legislation has been reviewed and plan of action for amending it has been approved by the involved parties)



I'm not expecting a 'campaign on protesting', all it requires is a simple 'yes, we would repeal the legislation' when asked the question. Maybe some spiel about the importance of the right to protest in a democratic society if challenged. And then of course following through if elected. That's all and it really shouldn't be too much to ask.

If I understand you correctly and you're not just arguing for the sake of it, you think Labour in power will take steps to amend or repeal this legislation and that they're just keeping their powder dry at the moment for whatever reason. I personally don't see any reason to think that this is the case.
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:13:12 pm
I can't imagine that mounting a campaign on protesting is going to be the biggest driver of votes moving Labours way in the upcoming election.

Nobody is expecting a 'campaign' based on it.

Lammy was asked a simple 'yes/no' question and he started making excuses about 'repealing Tory laws taking too much time'.

If you're OK with that, that's fine. I'm not.

As I posted earlier, if they're not gonna repeal regressive Tory laws - then what's the point?
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 11:24:34 pm
I'm not expecting a 'campaign on protesting', all it requires is a simple 'yes, we would repeal the legislation' when asked the question. Maybe some spiel about the importance of the right to protest in a democratic society if challenged. And then of course following through if elected. That's all and it really shouldn't be too much to ask.

If I understand you correctly and you're not just arguing for the sake of it, you think Labour in power will take steps to amend or repeal this legislation and that they're just keeping their powder dry at the moment for whatever reason. I personally don't see any reason to think that this is the case.

You said (wrote) it better than me. But yes, this ^.
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 11:24:34 pm
I'm not expecting a 'campaign on protesting', all it requires is a simple 'yes, we would repeal the legislation' when asked the question. Maybe some spiel about the importance of the right to protest in a democratic society if challenged. And then of course following through if elected. That's all and it really shouldn't be too much to ask.
But you didn't address about amending legislation, rather than repealing (which takes significantly less of the governments time than repealing and then rewriting, it should be noted - and personally, I want the next government using their time more efficiently than restarting all these gigantic legislative projects).

Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 11:24:34 pm
If I understand you correctly and you're not just arguing for the sake of it, you think Labour in power will take steps to amend or repeal this legislation and that they're just keeping their powder dry at the moment for whatever reason. I personally don't see any reason to think that this is the case.
You do understand me correctly. And I can't say I share your view that you "don't see any reason" it'll be the case - for me it reads like you're catastrophising. Just can't relate to your thinking Labour law would be no different to Tory law. Not sure your view is borne out in their actions in opposition so far either, on this and other related legislation. Unfortunately it's very hard to influence legislation for the better when facing such a gigantic governmet majority

Examples:
https://labourlist.org/2021/07/labour-votes-against-as-draconian-anti-protest-bill-passes-by-majority-of-100/
https://www.ft.com/content/b4440533-9a0b-4693-bf86-8ec960cf4bf4
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 11:31:33 pm
Nobody is expecting a 'campaign' based on it.

Lammy was asked a simple 'yes/no' question and he started making excuses about 'repealing Tory laws taking too much time'.

If you're OK with that, that's fine. I'm not.

As I posted earlier, if they're not gonna repeal regressive Tory laws - then what's the point?
Same question to you then, is your view that Labour should unequivocally repeal this law entirely?

Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022: https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/2022/32/contents/enacted

Yes/no answer, ideally, please - before you explain your view at least
