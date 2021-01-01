« previous next »
Labour Thread

Offline classycarra

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3120 on: Today at 11:29:18 am »
Looks like the Sue Gray thing really fucked Labour, as many called ;)
Online Red Beret

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3121 on: Today at 11:49:34 am »
Will be interesting to see if the Tories ramp up ID laws in the run up to the GE, such as different age groups requiring certain types of ID.

*by "interesting" I of course mean "annoying"
Online PaulF

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3122 on: Today at 12:19:33 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:49:34 am
Will be interesting to see if the Tories ramp up ID laws in the run up to the GE, such as different age groups requiring certain types of ID.

*by "interesting" I of course mean "annoying"

Under 30s will probably need a special ID , which can only be obtained by prior appointment at a location at least a hundred miles away, at 2am under a full moon accompanied by all great-great-grandparents (dead or alive).  Over 60s can rock up and vote with a sweet smile.
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3123 on: Today at 12:39:48 pm »
Labour really need to get better at refuting the Tory claim that the current situation is down to global events and nothing to do with them, whereas the financial crisis in 07/08 only happened in the UK and was Labours fault.
Online oldfordie

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3124 on: Today at 12:44:58 pm »
Labour need to take a leaf out of the Tory playbook.
They all need to have the same answers to the biggest criticisms thrown at them by Tory MPs.
Liz Kendell is usually very good but she really seems to be struggling looking for a decent argument against Angela Ledbury over the debt Labour left. Ledbury getting away with the same old bullshit, how Labour left the country with a massive debt, how the Torys did a marvellous job getting rid of the debt and getting our economy back on it's feet.
Err never happened, Torys doubled that debt within a few years while chopping every service to the bone, forget Covid and Ukraine and the energy crisis. the Torys put us in far more debt in a few years than Labour did in 13 yrs.
Labour MPs should not be struggling when faced with attacks like this, they should have the answers ready and waiting.
Offline classycarra

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3125 on: Today at 12:47:37 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:49:34 am
Will be interesting to see if the Tories ramp up ID laws in the run up to the GE, such as different age groups requiring certain types of ID.

*by "interesting" I of course mean "annoying"
Wouldnt have any issues if we had got those national identity cards - whisper it but Blair was right on those
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3126 on: Today at 12:51:52 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:44:58 pm
Labour need to take a leaf out of the Tory playbook.
They all need to have the same answers to the biggest criticisms thrown at them by Tory MPs.
Liz Kendell is usually very good but she really seems to be struggling looking for a decent argument against Angela Ledbury over the debt Labour left. Ledbury getting away with the same old bullshit, how Labour left the country with a massive debt, how the Torys did a marvellous job getting rid of the debt and getting our economy back on it's feet.
Err never happened, Torys doubled that debt within a few years while chopping every service to the bone, forget Covid and Ukraine and the energy crisis. the Torys put us in far more debt in a few years than Labour did in 13 yrs.
Labour MPs should not be struggling when faced with attacks like this, they should have the answers ready and waiting.
Thats what made me post.
Kendall was shaking her head when Leadsom was spreading, but when it was her turn she didnt correct Leadsoms lies about debt.

Poor effort in my view, and as you say there should be briefing notes to all spokespeople on how to deal with the main lies.
Online oldfordie

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3127 on: Today at 12:58:16 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:49:34 am
Will be interesting to see if the Tories ramp up ID laws in the run up to the GE, such as different age groups requiring certain types of ID.

*by "interesting" I of course mean "annoying"
Just a thought so am not saying this will work but I think Labour maybe able to ramp up the voter suppression laws arguments by connecting it to leaving the ECHR. we are entitled to ask the ECHR for protection if the Torys take away our right to vote. no protection after we leave the ECHR, the Torys can do as they please.
Would the ECHR be able to throw out many of the Republican voter suppression laws if the US were members of the ECHR, interesting question, I imagine theres a good chance they would throw our many of these Republican laws stopping people from voting Democrat.
Online thaddeus

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3128 on: Today at 01:00:19 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:47:37 pm
Wouldnt have any issues if we had got those national identity cards - whisper it but Blair was right on those
My missus grew up in France and they have national ID cards.  She thinks it's a great scheme and was surprised we don't have something similar.

I remember at the time the discussion being hijacked into some extremist future where the government tracked everybody's every move via these ID cards.
Online oldfordie

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3129 on: Today at 01:03:23 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 12:51:52 pm
Thats what made me post.
Kendall was shaking her head when Leadsom was spreading, but when it was her turn she didnt correct Leadsoms lies about debt.

Poor effort in my view, and as you say there should be briefing notes to all spokespeople on how to deal with the main lies.
Yeah, I thought Kendell was ready to blow and expected her to give it to her big time but as you say she just ignored Ledsoms bullshit.
