Labour need to take a leaf out of the Tory playbook.

They all need to have the same answers to the biggest criticisms thrown at them by Tory MPs.

Liz Kendell is usually very good but she really seems to be struggling looking for a decent argument against Angela Ledbury over the debt Labour left. Ledbury getting away with the same old bullshit, how Labour left the country with a massive debt, how the Torys did a marvellous job getting rid of the debt and getting our economy back on it's feet.

Err never happened, Torys doubled that debt within a few years while chopping every service to the bone, forget Covid and Ukraine and the energy crisis. the Torys put us in far more debt in a few years than Labour did in 13 yrs.

Labour MPs should not be struggling when faced with attacks like this, they should have the answers ready and waiting.

