Author Topic: Labour Thread  (Read 78021 times)

Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3080 on: Yesterday at 10:34:17 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:23:02 am
See that doesn't work does it, because you have posted an opinion based on (presumably) factual evidence which comes across as cherry-picked to enhance the whining that you are currently engaged in.

So what you've said seems more like a personal whine rather than a conversation. If you posted what he'd said (And don't just cherry-pick that bit, post the whole piece so that it has context) and then discuss it then it would add to the forum. People could read the whole piece, decide what was said, why it was said and then debate it.

He said we cant afford their pay demands, whilst giving tax breaks to their much richer colleagues.

Is that cherry picking?
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3081 on: Yesterday at 10:37:24 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 10:34:17 am
He said we cant afford their pay demands, whilst giving tax breaks to their much richer colleagues.

Is that cherry picking?

Yeah it is because I haven't read what he said. Perhaps if you posted the whole article, it would put some context around what you've said.

I mean, isn't that obvious? Am I missing something here? You have literally cherry-picked a point you wanted to make.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3082 on: Yesterday at 10:50:22 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:37:24 am
Yeah it is because I haven't read what he said. Perhaps if you posted the whole article, it would put some context around what you've said.

I mean, isn't that obvious? Am I missing something here? You have literally cherry-picked a point you wanted to make.

you can do your own research -
Labour wanted to increase or scrap (cant remember which) the limit of pension fund in which Consultant Doctors paid tax

Starmer has said junior doctors pay demands are unaffordable.

 
Offline John C

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3083 on: Yesterday at 10:54:06 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:22:31 am
It was a reference to me getting mod warnings for criticising Starmer without backing it up (Im obviously not a fan)
Hi mate, I'm not sure if that was an unfair throw-away-comment. I've looked at your profile and it doesn't look like you've received an actual warning due to posting in the labour thread. Can you give me the date please.
Just to clarify, one of the Mods has no time for Starmer at all, so we're not operating a censorship here, we're just encouraging constructive discussion rather than someone venting "Starmer is a fucking liar".
Red-Abroad asked me a question and I give hopefully what is a reasonable answer.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3084 on: Yesterday at 11:03:41 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:54:06 am
Hi mate, I'm not sure if that was an unfair throw-away-comment. I've looked at your profile and it doesn't look like you've received an actual warning due to posting in the labour thread. Can you give me the date please.
Just to clarify, one of the Mods has no time for Starmer at all, so we're not operating a censorship here, we're just encouraging constructive discussion rather than someone venting "Starmer is a fucking liar".
Red-Abroad asked me a question and I give hopefully what is a reasonable answer.

Hi John, FTR This wasn't me moaning about a warning, Ill PM you the details.
It was just meant to be a joke about me volunteering to  grass up Starmer fans
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3085 on: Yesterday at 11:03:51 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 10:50:22 am
you can do your own research -
Labour wanted to increase or scrap (cant remember which) the limit of pension fund in which Consultant Doctors paid tax

Starmer has said junior doctors pay demands are unaffordable.

 

Well if you can't find the article and don't know what it says, then there isn't much to debate is there?

Offline oldfordie

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3086 on: Yesterday at 11:35:07 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 10:50:22 am
you can do your own research -
Labour wanted to increase or scrap (cant remember which) the limit of pension fund in which Consultant Doctors paid tax

Starmer has said junior doctors pay demands are unaffordable.

 
Are you talking about the Junior Doctors 35% wage demand?
Surely everyone knows how wage negotiations work, a union asks for more than they will settle for, that's always been how wage negotiations have worked.
If the Junior doctors wanted no less than 35% then they should have banged in for a larger demand than 35%. the government must know this  but they want to keep that 35% demand as a argument for standing up to strikers. they  still think the majority of the country must think the 35% figure is outrageous, I don't look at it that way,  the government need to get around the table and negotiate not play games.
Labour are responding in the way all employers should, ok you've asked for 35% as a opening wage demand, lets get around the table and work out a deal and lets work out how we can meet your demands in stages over the coming years.
Arguing Labour should meet every opening wage demand is not only naïve it's also giving the Torys argument for standing up to strikers some credibility.                         

Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3087 on: Yesterday at 11:46:19 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:35:07 am

Arguing Labour should meet every opening wage demand is not only naïve it's also giving the Torys argument for standing up to strikers some credibility.                       
'

Ive not done that OF.

He turned sitting on the fence an art form, he could have just slagged off Tories and told them to get round the table.
He was quick to announce tax breaks for consultants, to keep them in the NHS, does he not think, Junior Doctors, who are the majority of doctors, will fuck off to Australasia with both parties sticking the boot in.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3088 on: Yesterday at 11:59:26 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:54:06 am
Red-Abroad asked me a question and I give hopefully what is a reasonable answer.

 :thumbup
Offline oldfordie

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3089 on: Yesterday at 12:03:07 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:46:19 am
'

Ive not done that OF.

He turned sitting on the fence an art form, he could have just slagged off Tories and told them to get round the table.
He was quick to announce tax breaks for consultants, to keep them in the NHS, does he not think, Junior Doctors, who are the majority of doctors, will fuck off to Australasia with both parties sticking the boot in.
They have asked the Torys to get around the table and negotiate but they cant just say that, they have to answer the obvious question, would Labour meet the Junior doctors demands of 35%.
Labour are trying to sort out the NHS mess, that means making it worthwhile for consultants to stay in the NHS, I haven't gone too deep into this so I don't know all the facts but asaik they have to make it worthwhile for doctors to work rather than retire. if the system needs changing then we can sort that out in the future but the intention here is too solve a serious NHS problem, it's not about ideology, rewarding the rich Consultants while ignoring the poor junior doctors.
As a matter of interest. has anyone asked the junior doctors if they think it's wrong to bring in tax incentives to tempt consultants to stay in the NHS?
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3090 on: Yesterday at 12:19:06 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 12:03:07 pm
They have asked the Torys to get around the table and negotiate but they cant just say that, they have to answer the obvious question, would Labour meet the Junior doctors demands of 35%.
Labour are trying to sort out the NHS mess, that means making it worthwhile for consultants to stay in the NHS, I haven't gone too deep into this so I don't know all the facts but asaik they have to make it worthwhile for doctors to work rather than retire. if the system needs changing then we can sort that out in the future but the intention here is too solve a serious NHS problem, it's not about ideology, rewarding the rich Consultants while ignoring the poor junior doctors.
As a matter of interest. has anyone asked the junior doctors if they think it's wrong to bring in tax incentives to tempt consultants to stay in the NHS?


Yes it was to stop them retiring.  Just as pay restoration for junior Drs will stop them going abroad.
The numbers of junior doctors is much bigger than Consultants, therefore the amount of Juniors going abroad will be bigger than consultants retiring.
This means more shifts to fill and therefore more agency staff who cost a fortune, plus general recruitment costs.
However all this is moving away from his rhetoric, which was the original point.

Offline oldfordie

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3091 on: Yesterday at 12:42:00 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 12:19:06 pm

Yes it was to stop them retiring.  Just as pay restoration for junior Drs will stop them going abroad.
The numbers of junior doctors is much bigger than Consultants, therefore the amount of Juniors going abroad will be bigger than consultants retiring.
This means more shifts to fill and therefore more agency staff who cost a fortune, plus general recruitment costs.
However all this is moving away from his rhetoric, which was the original point.
Meeting the 35% Junior doctors opening wage demand is for negotiation. keeping the consultants needs another solution, the 2 problems are different,  the feeling am getting on the criticism is Labour are giving the rich consultants tax breaks while not paying the Junior doctors what they want as if it's a ideological decision rather than a decision with only 1 intention which is to solve a serious problems in the NHS. they can't come out with a couple of suggestions right now and claim it will solve all our NHS problems in the future. they have to try and solve as many problems as possible while acknowledging things have to change in the future. I actually believe this is all the NHS workers want, someone to answer their genuine grievances in good faith rather than use them as a political football.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3092 on: Yesterday at 12:59:15 pm »
Quote
Axing tuition fees pledge is Labour's 'Nick Clegg moment', says SNP leader in Westminster

Stephen Flynn, the SNP leader at Westminster, says in 2010 David Cameron persuaded Nick Clegg to drop his pledge on tuition fees. Will Sunak take the credit for persuading Keir Starmer to do likewise.

Sunak thanks Flynn for the question. It is hard to keep up with Starmers broken promises, he says.

Flynn says Labour is having a Nick Clegg moment. The main Westminster parties dont offer young people any hope, he says.

Sunak says people from a disadvantaged background are more likely to go to university in England than in Scotland.
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3093 on: Yesterday at 01:19:17 pm »
Bit of a false equivelence. Dropping a pledge made in an internal leadership election, over one year before a general election and the formation of a manifesto, is a whole lot different to dropping a defining pledge you made during a General Election campaign as a key part of your manifesto only to drop it as soon as you are in power (and not just "drop" the pledge, but do the complete opposite of that pledge by trebling rather than abolishing said fees).

My guess is most of the UK electorate don't even know Starmer had ever made such a pledge in the first place.
Offline DowntheLine1981

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3094 on: Yesterday at 01:31:00 pm »
I'm pretty conflicted on Starmer.  On one hand I hope for the sake of the country that Labour get in, on the other I think the man's a snake.  However, IF he gets in, and IF he actually reforms the House of Lords as an elected second chamber of Parliament, then fair play.  However, I'm not holding my breath. 
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3095 on: Yesterday at 01:37:27 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 12:42:00 pm
Meeting the 35% Junior doctors opening wage demand is for negotiation. keeping the consultants needs another solution, the 2 problems are different, the feeling am getting on the criticism is Labour are giving the rich consultants tax breaks while not paying the Junior doctors what they want as if it's a ideological decision rather than a decision with only 1 intention which is to solve a serious problems in the NHS. they can't come out with a couple of suggestions right now and claim it will solve all our NHS problems in the future. they have to try and solve as many problems as possible while acknowledging things have to change in the future. I actually believe this is all the NHS workers want, someone to answer their genuine grievances in good faith rather than use them as a political football.

Of course two different problems. Where the solution is to spend money looking after rich doctors, who hadnt asked for the tax breaks, whilst diminishing the wishes of lower paid Doctors, who I believe came up with 35% based on calculations on pay over the last few years. 

It may solve one problem, by spending money, after saying  the health service cannot be saved with a big government chequebook. but there is also a problem with retaining lower paid staff whos demands he has rejected.
This also includes Nurses as well as JDs.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3096 on: Yesterday at 01:42:00 pm »
People need to think carefully about what success in the local elections means. Remember that the tories can lose (or gain seats) from other partys too (and in particular independents in local elections).
I think that really good progress for Labour would be the tories losing 500-600 seats to them.
Why? Because 2019 (the last time these seats were contested) was already and epically bad performance for a disaster our May government. To lose a 1000 now would actually be far worse than their worst ever local elections (1995).
So dont get thrown by what might seem relatively modest loses by the tories and gains by Labour and remember to put the results in context of following the 2019 disaster.
Labour up say 500 maybe 600 would be a great result.
Offline PaulF

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3097 on: Yesterday at 01:47:21 pm »
Just a thought on the Starmer 'lies'.  Even after he's abandonded his principles and revealed his lies, he's more often than not in a better place than the starting point for many Tories.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3098 on: Yesterday at 01:53:00 pm »
Politico had a story about a poll of students

Source: https://www.hepi.ac.uk/2023/05/02/new-polling-shows-over-eight-in-10-students-expect-to-vote-at-the-next-general-election-that-nearly-half-of-students-support-labour-and-7-conservative-but-that-students-are-split/


Quote
28% of students domiciled in England want Labour to commit to abolishing tuition fees in England, 23% want Labour to reduce fees to £6,000, 20% want Labour to back the current system of fees capped at £9,250, 15% want Labour to cut fees to £3,000, 4% want Labour to introduce a graduate tax and 3% want Labour to let the current fees rise with inflation

Was pretty crazy but a lot of students these days are rich you basically need to be

I don't think this backpedal is all that bad

Of course I nearly killed myself due to the Tories and we lost the family home due to their policies so I am gonna support whoever can get the Tories out

Abstaining from local elections - read too much bad on Labour in private eye. Don't think I can really make an educated choice after 7 weeks
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:25:18 pm by ToneLa »
Offline classycarra

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3099 on: Yesterday at 02:10:43 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 12:59:15 pm

SNP targeting Labour, not Tories, with their PMQ - not a shock. But quite funny to still see him try to land a blow on Labour and end up with a bloody nose from a Tory, given the SNP's awful record of spending money to widen inequalities with their tuition fees policies
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3100 on: Yesterday at 02:22:10 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 02:10:43 pm
SNP targeting Labour, not Tories, with their PMQ - not a shock. But quite funny to still see him try to land a blow on Labour and end up with a bloody nose from a Tory, given the SNP's awful record of spending money to widen inequalities with their tuition fees policies

Agree.  I thought the ending was pretty funny.
Offline oldfordie

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3101 on: Yesterday at 02:30:06 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 01:37:27 pm
Of course two different problems. Where the solution is to spend money looking after rich doctors, who hadnt asked for the tax breaks, whilst diminishing the wishes of lower paid Doctors, who I believe came up with 35% based on calculations on pay over the last few years. 

It may solve one problem, by spending money, after saying  the health service cannot be saved with a big government chequebook. but there is also a problem with retaining lower paid staff whos demands he has rejected.
This also includes Nurses as well as JDs.
Well I 100% agree over the health service problems not being solved with a big government cheque book, the opposite is true, solving many of the NHS problems don't require a cheque book, it requires competency which would save the country £billions while delivering a far more caring efficient service.. am hoping this message has finally been recognised as many seemed to start to agree with the Torys argument of the NHS being a bottomless pit which has to change, meaning private insurance.
 Looking after rich doctors, is that how you look at it, that does sound ideological rather than just looking at it from a consultants point of view. the fact they may have serious money is irrelevant, am retired living off a company pension and am certainly not rich but I don't have to work to get by. if the government said they needed me to stay on at work and the incentive was a few extra quid due to the way our tax system works then I would tell them to piss off. it's not rewarding the rich, it's about giving someone the incentive to stay on at work rather than retire.
If the Junior doctors had a similar problem then I imagine they would have been offered a similar deal.

Online Elmo!

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3102 on: Yesterday at 02:40:17 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 02:10:43 pm
SNP targeting Labour, not Tories, with their PMQ - not a shock. But quite funny to still see him try to land a blow on Labour and end up with a bloody nose from a Tory, given the SNP's awful record of spending money to widen inequalities with their tuition fees policies

Its funny, Labour were complaining just a few months ago there were too many people from deprived backgrounds taking up uni places leaving none for middle class people.

https://www.heraldscotland.com/politics/23246424.nicola-sturgeon-welcomes-deprived-pupils-university-places/

It is an issue though that there are smaller caps on uni places for Scottish students in Scottish Unis as the unis have to make up funding by taking in loads of students from rUK and abroad, but the figures on students from deprived backgrounds have improved quite a bit in the last few years.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3103 on: Yesterday at 03:14:14 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 02:30:06 pm

 Looking after rich doctors, is that how you look at it, that does sound ideological rather than just looking at it from a consultants point of view. the fact they may have serious money is irrelevant, am retired living off a company pension and am certainly not rich but I don't have to work to get by. if the government said they needed me to stay on at work and the incentive was a few extra quid due to the way our tax system works then I would tell them to piss off. it's not rewarding the rich, it's about giving someone the incentive to stay on at work rather than retire.
If the Junior doctors had a similar problem then I imagine they would have been offered a similar deal.

The big problem will come when they start going abroad.
The current issue is using agency staff to plug the gap.  Similar happens with nurses.


Online stewil007

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3104 on: Yesterday at 03:28:40 pm »
Quote from: DowntheLine1981 on Yesterday at 01:31:00 pm
I'm pretty conflicted on Starmer.  On one hand I hope for the sake of the country that Labour get in, on the other I think the man's a snake.  However, IF he gets in, and IF he actually reforms the House of Lords as an elected second chamber of Parliament, then fair play.  However, I'm not holding my breath. 

Doesnt sound like youre conflicted about Starmer if you think he's a snake
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3105 on: Yesterday at 03:32:17 pm »
I never thought Starmer had enough of 'the snake' about him, and that worried me, So personally I'm glad to hear it.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3106 on: Yesterday at 03:35:06 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 03:32:17 pm
I never thought Starmer had enough of 'the snake' about him, and that worried me, So personally I'm glad to hear it.


Yeah I don't think he or Labour are anywhere near nasty enough.

They could say an awful, awful lot about the antics of the Tories and just how much they have fucked this country and it's people up.

They are far too restrained for me. They should be kicking the shit out of the Tories with their highlighting of their shithousery
Offline ljycb

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3107 on: Yesterday at 03:37:02 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 01:19:17 pm
Bit of a false equivelence. Dropping a pledge made in an internal leadership election, over one year before a general election and the formation of a manifesto, is a whole lot different to dropping a defining pledge you made during a General Election campaign as a key part of your manifesto only to drop it as soon as you are in power (and not just "drop" the pledge, but do the complete opposite of that pledge by trebling rather than abolishing said fees).

My guess is most of the UK electorate don't even know Starmer had ever made such a pledge in the first place.

Ill be honest, I didnt know about the pledge until it was dropped!
Offline classycarra

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3108 on: Yesterday at 03:44:49 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 02:40:17 pm
Its funny, Labour were complaining just a few months ago there were too many people from deprived backgrounds taking up uni places leaving none for middle class people.

https://www.heraldscotland.com/politics/23246424.nicola-sturgeon-welcomes-deprived-pupils-university-places/

It is an issue though that there are smaller caps on uni places for Scottish students in Scottish Unis as the unis have to make up funding by taking in loads of students from rUK and abroad, but the figures on students from deprived backgrounds have improved quite a bit in the last few years.
Thanks for that, appreciate the nuance that goes way beyond my understanding.

I share Sturgeon's "gobsmacked" response at the way the guy put that question which appears to be about positive discrimination going too far in last couple of years, and the part you mentioned on money-making international and non-scottish brits taking places. Scored an own goal from the oppositions half!

Appreciate the link as it prompted a closer look. Accorindg to think tank Reform Scotland scottish rejections from scottish universities for scottish students have risen 84% in 15 years, and scottish unis accept around 55% of domestic applications versus around 75% in england.
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3109 on: Yesterday at 03:46:03 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 03:37:02 pm
Ill be honest, I didnt know about the pledge until it was dropped!
Offline killer-heels

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3110 on: Yesterday at 05:06:01 pm »
Quite clearly a case of knowing young people will vote for them , so policies to benefit them can fuck off.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3111 on: Today at 10:13:18 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 02:40:17 pm
Its funny, Labour were complaining just a few months ago there were too many people from deprived backgrounds taking up uni places leaving none for middle class people.

https://www.heraldscotland.com/politics/23246424.nicola-sturgeon-welcomes-deprived-pupils-university-places/

I checked your link. He doesn't seem to be complaining about that at all He seems to be complaining some "cap" that prevents others, slightly better off, from getting university places. Sturgeon is quite clever in the way that she twists what he says. I think, with respect, you've fallen for her twist. 
Online Elmo!

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3112 on: Today at 10:21:33 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:13:18 am
I checked your link. He doesn't seem to be complaining about that at all He seems to be complaining some "cap" that prevents others, slightly better off, from getting university places. Sturgeon is quite clever in the way that she twists what he says. I think, with respect, you've fallen for her twist.

To be fair, I was being a bit tongue and cheek and going along with Sturgeons twist.

the thing is, Scottish Labour have spent the last decade in Scotland trying to take credit for scrapping tuition fees in Scotland - the reality is they scrapped upfront fees and replaced with an endownment fee payable upon graduation. They don't really have any answers to the problems, they just complain whilst trying  to take credit for things they didn't do.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3113 on: Today at 10:34:26 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 10:21:33 am
To be fair, I was being a bit tongue and cheek and going along with Sturgeons twist.

the thing is, Scottish Labour have spent the last decade in Scotland trying to take credit for scrapping tuition fees in Scotland - the reality is they scrapped upfront fees and replaced with an endownment fee payable upon graduation. They don't really have any answers to the problems, they just complain whilst trying  to take credit for things they didn't do.

Fair enough.

The whole 'free university education' question is more complicated than often made out. Some say that scrapping tuition fees would be regressive. It's certainly not an obvious thing for a progressive party to do right now and I can't get too worked up about Starmer's change of policy.

The Scotland thing is interesting though. I know so little about it. Is Labour's claim one of "perverse consequences"? ie Free university education has created a funding short-fall which Scottish universities have solved by recruiting more foreign students, therefore making it harder for many Scots to get places?
Online Elmo!

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3114 on: Today at 10:42:22 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:34:26 am
Fair enough.

The whole 'free university education' question is more complicated than often made out. Some say that scrapping tuition fees would be regressive. It's certainly not an obvious thing for a progressive party to do right now and I can't get too worked up about Starmer's change of policy.

The Scotland thing is interesting though. I know so little about it. Is Labour's claim one of "perverse consequences"? ie Free university education has created a funding short-fall which Scottish universities have solved by recruiting more foreign students, therefore making it harder for many Scots to get places?

That is essentially the problem, there aren't enough places which has led to people from wealthier backgrounds taking up a disproportionate amount of the spaces available due to the inherent advantages they have (better schools, more involced in extracurricular activities that they can use to improve their uni applications etc).

My issue here was that Labour simultaneously try to take credit for scrapping tuition fees, whilst criticising the outcome of it, without really providing any practical solutions.

Ideologically I'd prefer to keep free tuition but I'm not 100% convinced it is sustainable.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3115 on: Today at 11:10:24 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 10:42:22 am
That is essentially the problem, there aren't enough places which has led to people from wealthier backgrounds taking up a disproportionate amount of the spaces available due to the inherent advantages they have (better schools, more involced in extracurricular activities that they can use to improve their uni applications etc).

My issue here was that Labour simultaneously try to take credit for scrapping tuition fees, whilst criticising the outcome of it, without really providing any practical solutions.

Ideologically I'd prefer to keep free tuition but I'm not 100% convinced it is sustainable.

Thanks. Yes, I understand your wider point and it seems well made.

It all does beg the question of how you fund higher education when the majority of 18 year-olds want places. Traditionally university was for 'the elite' with a few scholarships for really outstanding working-class students. Post-war society saw a large expansion and a commitment, through the universal welfare state, to fund that expansion via free tuition. But still, the majority of children did NOT go to university. That has obviously changed in more recent times. Financing this massive expansion of the university sector was always going to be problematic

I'm where you are in your last sentence.

One reform I would explore however would be a graduated system whereby richer children (ie with richer parents) pay a much higher proportion of their fees than poorer children. And if possible I'd have a 'private school tax' whereby every pupil educated in the private sector who gets to university must generate 3 or 4 year-tax from the school they graduated from. That revenue obviously would go to the government or university, not the student.
