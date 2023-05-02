Of course two different problems. Where the solution is to spend money looking after rich doctors, who hadnt asked for the tax breaks, whilst diminishing the wishes of lower paid Doctors, who I believe came up with 35% based on calculations on pay over the last few years.



It may solve one problem, by spending money, after saying the health service cannot be saved with a big government chequebook. but there is also a problem with retaining lower paid staff whos demands he has rejected.

This also includes Nurses as well as JDs.



Well I 100% agree over the health service problems not being solved with a big government cheque book, the opposite is true, solving many of the NHS problems don't require a cheque book, it requires competency which would save the country £billions while delivering a far more caring efficient service.. am hoping this message has finally been recognised as many seemed to start to agree with the Torys argument of the NHS being a bottomless pit which has to change, meaning private insurance.Looking after rich doctors, is that how you look at it, that does sound ideological rather than just looking at it from a consultants point of view. the fact they may have serious money is irrelevant, am retired living off a company pension and am certainly not rich but I don't have to work to get by. if the government said they needed me to stay on at work and the incentive was a few extra quid due to the way our tax system works then I would tell them to piss off. it's not rewarding the rich, it's about giving someone the incentive to stay on at work rather than retire.If the Junior doctors had a similar problem then I imagine they would have been offered a similar deal.