Labour Thread

Kenny's Jacket

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #3080 on: Today at 10:34:17 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:23:02 am
See that doesn't work does it, because you have posted an opinion based on (presumably) factual evidence which comes across as cherry-picked to enhance the whining that you are currently engaged in.

So what you've said seems more like a personal whine rather than a conversation. If you posted what he'd said (And don't just cherry-pick that bit, post the whole piece so that it has context) and then discuss it then it would add to the forum. People could read the whole piece, decide what was said, why it was said and then debate it.

He said we cant afford their pay demands, whilst giving tax breaks to their much richer colleagues.

Is that cherry picking?
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #3081 on: Today at 10:37:24 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:34:17 am
He said we cant afford their pay demands, whilst giving tax breaks to their much richer colleagues.

Is that cherry picking?

Yeah it is because I haven't read what he said. Perhaps if you posted the whole article, it would put some context around what you've said.

I mean, isn't that obvious? Am I missing something here? You have literally cherry-picked a point you wanted to make.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #3082 on: Today at 10:50:22 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:37:24 am
Yeah it is because I haven't read what he said. Perhaps if you posted the whole article, it would put some context around what you've said.

I mean, isn't that obvious? Am I missing something here? You have literally cherry-picked a point you wanted to make.

you can do your own research -
Labour wanted to increase or scrap (cant remember which) the limit of pension fund in which Consultant Doctors paid tax

Starmer has said junior doctors pay demands are unaffordable.

 
John C

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #3083 on: Today at 10:54:06 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:22:31 am
It was a reference to me getting mod warnings for criticising Starmer without backing it up (Im obviously not a fan)
Hi mate, I'm not sure if that was an unfair throw-away-comment. I've looked at your profile and it doesn't look like you've received an actual warning due to posting in the labour thread. Can you give me the date please.
Just to clarify, one of the Mods has no time for Starmer at all, so we're not operating a censorship here, we're just encouraging constructive discussion rather than someone venting "Starmer is a fucking liar".
Red-Abroad asked me a question and I give hopefully what is a reasonable answer.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #3084 on: Today at 11:03:41 am
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:54:06 am
Hi mate, I'm not sure if that was an unfair throw-away-comment. I've looked at your profile and it doesn't look like you've received an actual warning due to posting in the labour thread. Can you give me the date please.
Just to clarify, one of the Mods has no time for Starmer at all, so we're not operating a censorship here, we're just encouraging constructive discussion rather than someone venting "Starmer is a fucking liar".
Red-Abroad asked me a question and I give hopefully what is a reasonable answer.

Hi John, FTR This wasn't me moaning about a warning, Ill PM you the details.
It was just meant to be a joke about me volunteering to  grass up Starmer fans
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #3085 on: Today at 11:03:51 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:50:22 am
you can do your own research -
Labour wanted to increase or scrap (cant remember which) the limit of pension fund in which Consultant Doctors paid tax

Starmer has said junior doctors pay demands are unaffordable.

 

Well if you can't find the article and don't know what it says, then there isn't much to debate is there?

oldfordie

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #3086 on: Today at 11:35:07 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:50:22 am
you can do your own research -
Labour wanted to increase or scrap (cant remember which) the limit of pension fund in which Consultant Doctors paid tax

Starmer has said junior doctors pay demands are unaffordable.

 
Are you talking about the Junior Doctors 35% wage demand?
Surely everyone knows how wage negotiations work, a union asks for more than they will settle for, that's always been how wage negotiations have worked.
If the Junior doctors wanted no less than 35% then they should have banged in for a larger demand than 35%. the government must know this  but they want to keep that 35% demand as a argument for standing up to strikers. they  still think the majority of the country must think the 35% figure is outrageous, I don't look at it that way,  the government need to get around the table and negotiate not play games.
Labour are responding in the way all employers should, ok you've asked for 35% as a opening wage demand, lets get around the table and work out a deal and lets work out how we can meet your demands in stages over the coming years.
Arguing Labour should meet every opening wage demand is not only naïve it's also giving the Torys argument for standing up to strikers some credibility.                         

Kenny's Jacket

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #3087 on: Today at 11:46:19 am
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:35:07 am

Arguing Labour should meet every opening wage demand is not only naïve it's also giving the Torys argument for standing up to strikers some credibility.                       
'

Ive not done that OF.

He turned sitting on the fence an art form, he could have just slagged off Tories and told them to get round the table.
He was quick to announce tax breaks for consultants, to keep them in the NHS, does he not think, Junior Doctors, who are the majority of doctors, will fuck off to Australasia with both parties sticking the boot in.
A Red Abroad

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #3088 on: Today at 11:59:26 am
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:54:06 am
Red-Abroad asked me a question and I give hopefully what is a reasonable answer.

 :thumbup
oldfordie

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #3089 on: Today at 12:03:07 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:46:19 am
'

Ive not done that OF.

He turned sitting on the fence an art form, he could have just slagged off Tories and told them to get round the table.
He was quick to announce tax breaks for consultants, to keep them in the NHS, does he not think, Junior Doctors, who are the majority of doctors, will fuck off to Australasia with both parties sticking the boot in.
They have asked the Torys to get around the table and negotiate but they cant just say that, they have to answer the obvious question, would Labour meet the Junior doctors demands of 35%.
Labour are trying to sort out the NHS mess, that means making it worthwhile for consultants to stay in the NHS, I haven't gone too deep into this so I don't know all the facts but asaik they have to make it worthwhile for doctors to work rather than retire. if the system needs changing then we can sort that out in the future but the intention here is too solve a serious NHS problem, it's not about ideology, rewarding the rich Consultants while ignoring the poor junior doctors.
As a matter of interest. has anyone asked the junior doctors if they think it's wrong to bring in tax incentives to tempt consultants to stay in the NHS?
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #3090 on: Today at 12:19:06 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:03:07 pm
They have asked the Torys to get around the table and negotiate but they cant just say that, they have to answer the obvious question, would Labour meet the Junior doctors demands of 35%.
Labour are trying to sort out the NHS mess, that means making it worthwhile for consultants to stay in the NHS, I haven't gone too deep into this so I don't know all the facts but asaik they have to make it worthwhile for doctors to work rather than retire. if the system needs changing then we can sort that out in the future but the intention here is too solve a serious NHS problem, it's not about ideology, rewarding the rich Consultants while ignoring the poor junior doctors.
As a matter of interest. has anyone asked the junior doctors if they think it's wrong to bring in tax incentives to tempt consultants to stay in the NHS?


Yes it was to stop them retiring.  Just as pay restoration for junior Drs will stop them going abroad.
The numbers of junior doctors is much bigger than Consultants, therefore the amount of Juniors going abroad will be bigger than consultants retiring.
This means more shifts to fill and therefore more agency staff who cost a fortune, plus general recruitment costs.
However all this is moving away from his rhetoric, which was the original point.

