Author Topic: Labour Thread  (Read 77173 times)

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3040 on: Yesterday at 05:04:03 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 04:30:39 pm
Genuine criticism is fine, ive no problem with many posters feeling Labour or Starmer should or shouldn't be doing something,  we saw it over the last few weeks when some felt Starmer was wrong to attack Sunak personally. they may well be right but that's irrelevant, they made these criticisms in good faith as they want Labour to do the right thing, they want Labour to succeed.
Then we have the other criticisms made by people who want Starmers Labour to fail. they make the criticism to undermine Labour.
They even repeated the Labour has no policys, nobody knows what Starmer stands for bullshit Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson came out with when he was PM.
It's actually a lot worse than the odd criticism, some MPs on the left have tried to manufacture a confrontation with Starmer, seen it at every stage of his leadership. they have not come out of it well.

In this thread I've seen little of what you're saying (bar the odd posters). Maybe there's some deflection
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3041 on: Yesterday at 05:12:14 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 04:49:35 pm
So Starmer is searching for that 80% that wants a different solution, but you're pinning the 28% as the solution that you're holding him responsible for dropping.

Some numbers for you, since Starmer took power. 30+ billion in fraudulent NHS contracts. 8 billion written off in furlough fraud. Goodness knows how much lost in Truss's reign. And that's assuming that all the spending Johnson did, other than the above, was well-directed and worthwhile (I didn't see any of it).

And you're holding Starmer responsible for dropping a solution that only 28% of those involved want.

I'm criticising a politician for dropping a policy that I support and a pledge that he made. What percentage of other people support it is irrelevant to my point. If he thought it was the wrong answer to the problem then he shouldn't have promised to do it in the first place.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3042 on: Yesterday at 05:12:20 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 05:04:03 pm
In this thread I've seen little of what you're saying (bar the odd posters). Maybe there's some deflection
You think a criticism of Labour being the same as the Torys is a valid criticism rather than a attack to undermine Starmers Labour. that's popped up regular on here.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3043 on: Yesterday at 05:14:34 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 04:33:39 pm
I think it's fine to say that certain things we could afford in 2020 - before covid, Ukraine etc. - are not affordable now.  An incoming Labour government will be in deeper shit than any of us thought.  But he's terrible at presenting this stuff.

Yeah not the best. He'll never set the world on fire.

But, perhaps, the world has been on fire for a little too long at the moment.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3044 on: Yesterday at 05:15:41 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 05:12:20 pm
You think a criticism of Labour being the same as the Torys is a valid criticism rather than a attack to undermine Starmers Labour. that's popped up regular on here.


That's not what I said, thought I'd made myself clear
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3045 on: Yesterday at 05:17:34 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 05:15:41 pm
That's not what I said, thought I'd made myself clear

Many of the posts on here are conundrums, concealed within a riddle wrapped up in an enigma with the passcode stuffed down the sofa of political thinking.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3046 on: Yesterday at 05:22:46 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 05:12:20 pm
You think a criticism of Labour being the same as the Torys is a valid criticism rather than a attack to undermine Starmers Labour. that's popped up regular on here.


Who has said Labour is the same as the Tories? It must be a tiny minority of posters because I haven't seen anyone who has said that on here.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3047 on: Yesterday at 05:23:13 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 05:17:34 pm
Many of the posts on here are conundrums, concealed within a riddle wrapped up in an enigma with the passcode stuffed down the sofa of political thinking.

Another word Andy, hyperbole
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3048 on: Yesterday at 05:28:38 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 05:15:41 pm
That's not what I said, thought I'd made myself clear
You said you've seen little of what ive said.
I said criticism has been made to undermine Starmer and gave a example in the post you replied too.
Is that a valid criticism. Labour are just the same as the Torys
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3049 on: Yesterday at 05:35:18 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 05:28:38 pm
You said you've seen little of what ive said.
I said criticism has been made to undermine Starmer and gave a example in the post you replied too.
Is that a valid criticism. Labour are just the same as the Torys

I've said it's OK to be critical and still support Labour. Little evidence, and not none

What part are you lacking to understand? I'm quite clear here. You will get extremes in each camp, but you have to be fair when it's warranted

This right here, does not make him look good

https://twitter.com/paulwaugh/status/1644644024010063872

Anyone but Tories, doesn't mean Starmer is beyond reproach
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3050 on: Yesterday at 05:51:21 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 05:35:18 pm
I've said it's OK to be critical and still support Labour. Little evidence, and not none

What part are you lacking to understand? I'm quite clear here. You will get extremes in each camp, but you have to be fair when it's warranted

This right here, does not make him look good

https://twitter.com/paulwaugh/status/1644644024010063872

Anyone but Tories, doesn't mean Starmer is beyond reproach
I understand what your saying. it's ok to be critical without acknowledging many people are making the criticisms to undermine Labour.
We even had a left wing Labour MP telling us we've had nearly 40yrs of Thatcherism in her maiden speech, meaning the last Labour government were just the same as Thatcher's government.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3051 on: Yesterday at 05:53:34 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 05:51:21 pm
I understand what your saying. it's ok to be critical without acknowledging many people are making the criticisms to undermine Labour.
We even had a left wing Labour MP telling us we've had nearly 40yrs of Thatcherism in her maiden speech, meaning the last Labour government were just the same as Thatcher's government.


I was critical of the last Labour leadership too and will continue to be critical where warranted, otherwise we'd all be hypocrites
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3052 on: Yesterday at 05:56:25 pm »
Its probably better that Starmer ditches the pledge now rather than after winning a general election. Id much prefer he didnt ditch it at all but we are where we are.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3053 on: Yesterday at 06:00:58 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 05:56:25 pm
Its probably better that Starmer ditches the pledge now rather than after winning a general election. Id much prefer he didnt break it at all but we are where we are.

Well this is the thing. If he's made a pledge, which he now regrets or considers unaffordable, surely it is better (and more morally correct) to backpeddle on it now, a year before any potential general election, than to get into power and say "Oh no, sorry, we can't actually meet that pledge". It would be mad to stick with an unworkable pledge going into a General Election, because you had promised it in an internal party election 3-4 years before.

Starmer has a year to come up with a workable and convincing policy manifesto for the nation as a whole. There are plenty of other dramatic changes that can be made in regards to student fees, debts, and the general financing of university education, that are short of a full scrapping of tuition fees (which I'm not sure would be a convincing pledge even without the disasterous economic effects of Brexit, Covid and the Liz Truss government).

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3054 on: Yesterday at 06:04:09 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 05:53:34 pm
I was critical of the last Labour leadership too and will continue to be critical where warranted, otherwise we'd all be hypocrites
I wasn't saying you were criticising Starmer to undermine Labour Machae.
If I gave that impression I apologise. if you believe all the posts attacking Starmer are made in good faith rather than to undermine then fine. I disagree.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3055 on: Yesterday at 06:17:34 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 06:04:09 pm
I wasn't saying you were criticising Starmer to undermine Labour Machae.
If I gave that impression I apologise. if you believe all the posts attacking Starmer are made in good faith rather than to undermine then fine. I disagree.

Nice one 👍
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3056 on: Yesterday at 07:09:48 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 06:00:58 pm
Well this is the thing. If he's made a pledge, which he now regrets or considers unaffordable, surely it is better (and more morally correct) to backpeddle on it now, a year before any potential general election, than to get into power and say "Oh no, sorry, we can't actually meet that pledge". It would be mad to stick with an unworkable pledge going into a General Election, because you had promised it in an internal party election 3-4 years before.

Starmer has a year to come up with a workable and convincing policy manifesto for the nation as a whole. There are plenty of other dramatic changes that can be made in regards to student fees, debts, and the general financing of university education, that are short of a full scrapping of tuition fees (which I'm not sure would be a convincing pledge even without the disasterous economic effects of Brexit, Covid and the Liz Truss government).

Yep. Once the manifesto is released, we can all have a read through and see what we like and what we dont like. Have a little discussion about it in here and then vote the Tories out on election day.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3057 on: Yesterday at 07:11:13 pm »
The problem was making the pledge in the first place not rowing back on it.

If you look at the current state of the economy and public services, free universal university education would be nowhere near my top priorities.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3058 on: Yesterday at 07:19:09 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 05:56:25 pm
Its probably better that Starmer ditches the pledge now rather than after winning a general election. Id much prefer he didnt ditch it at all but we are where we are.
I come back to this question:

Fund good quality public services or fund middle class people to go to university.

I know which one has to happen first.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3059 on: Yesterday at 07:38:40 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:19:09 pm
I come back to this question:

Fund good quality public services or fund middle class people to go to university.

I know which one has to happen first.

Id agree with that as long as there is provision to financially assist students from, genuinely, poor backgrounds ( not the head workers who move Sebastian or Odo to live with an elderly aunt and nominate him as her career).
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3060 on: Yesterday at 07:42:39 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 07:11:13 pm
The problem was making the pledge in the first place not rowing back on it.

If you look at the current state of the economy and public services, free universal university education would be nowhere near my top priorities.

This is true, but only in regards to internal Labour politics. Certainly, if you're a Labour member and you voted for Starmer to be leader purely on the basis of that pledge, and you don't consider the negative economic effects of the intervening years to justify dropping that pledge, than you would be right to feel aggreived.

But on a wider level, he never at any point made that pledge to the nation as a whole.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3061 on: Yesterday at 07:43:44 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 07:38:40 pm
Id agree with that as long as there is provision to financially assist students from, genuinely, poor backgrounds ( not the head workers who move Sebastian or Odo to live with an elderly aunt and nominate him as her career).
Agree.

For me, kids from deprived backgrounds should get £20k wage for going to uni.  No need to work to live then which gives them a level playing field.  And no fees obviously
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3062 on: Yesterday at 08:55:16 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 02:58:15 pm
Who's stopping you openly discussing stuff?
I can agree or disagree with people on here and discuss that. Isn't discussion er.. discussion?
Indeed Andy, Nobby has been ever-present in the politics threads for many years and posts more in the Labour thread than in the footy threads so it's entirely disingenuous of his to state that.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3063 on: Yesterday at 11:28:24 pm »
As a life-long Labour voter, am I allowed to think that Starmer is a slippery tw@t?

Or does that make me a Tory?

*confused*

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3064 on: Yesterday at 11:45:16 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 11:28:24 pm
As a life-long Labour voter, am I allowed to think that Starmer is a slippery tw@t?

Or does that make me a Tory?

*confused*

Of course you are allowed to think that. I suppose the point is that when what you're thinking is met with disagreement then it's important to try and not take it personally.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3065 on: Yesterday at 11:56:59 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 11:28:24 pm
As a life-long Labour voter, am I allowed to think that Starmer is a slippery tw@t?

Or does that make me a Tory?

*confused*
Don't think you'd be the first or the last among us to question trusting a politician.

To be honest the people I struggle to empathise with are those talking about politicians as if they want to feel warm and fuzzy when supporting (aka agreeing with) them, and feel emotional and betrayed when the politician they support has let them down (aka disagreeing with them).

Maybe I'm too cynical, but I just can't imagine having the energy and enthusiasm (and cognitive dissonance) to unequivocally support individuals in politics. Feels fundamentally at odds (to me) with my understanding of how we operate as humans.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3066 on: Today at 07:38:03 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 11:28:24 pm
As a life-long Labour voter, am I allowed to think that Starmer is a slippery tw@t?

Or does that make me a Tory?

*confused*

If you want to construct an opinion about your concerns and raise key points for others to consider then it's fine. If you invade the thread with just a line "Starmer is a slippery twat" then you're doing the work of the Daily Mail which is unwelcome and a football forum is probably not the best place for you to express it when you can easily say that in other places if you feel you must.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3067 on: Today at 08:02:54 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:38:03 am
If you want to construct an opinion about your concerns and raise key points for others to consider then it's fine. If you invade the thread with just a line "Starmer is a slippery twat" then you're doing the work of the Daily Mail which is unwelcome and a football forum is probably not the best place for you to express it when you can easily say that in other places if you feel you must.

Can you say Starmer is a top bloke without backing it up with key points?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3068 on: Today at 09:15:25 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:02:54 am
Can you say Starmer is a top bloke without backing it up with key points?

Not sure why you are having a go at John?
