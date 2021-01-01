Its probably better that Starmer ditches the pledge now rather than after winning a general election. Id much prefer he didnt break it at all but we are where we are.



Well this is the thing. If he's made a pledge, which he now regrets or considers unaffordable, surely it is better (and more morally correct) to backpeddle on it now, a year before any potential general election, than to get into power and say "Oh no, sorry, we can't actually meet that pledge". It would be mad to stick with an unworkable pledge going into a General Election, because you had promised it in an internal party election 3-4 years before.Starmer has a year to come up with a workable and convincing policy manifesto for the nation as a whole. There are plenty of other dramatic changes that can be made in regards to student fees, debts, and the general financing of university education, that are short of a full scrapping of tuition fees (which I'm not sure would be a convincing pledge even without the disasterous economic effects of Brexit, Covid and the Liz Truss government).