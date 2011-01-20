« previous next »
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3000 on: Today at 01:00:26 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:19:33 pm
Labour to ditch its promise to abolish tuition fees in England

https://www.theguardian.com/education/2023/may/02/labour-to-ditch-its-promise-to-abolish-tuition-fees-in-england-keir-starmer

There goes another of the 10 pledges ::)

"Honesty and integrity matter" :lmao


"To beat the Tories, you must become the Tories"

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3001 on: Today at 01:03:12 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:55:07 pm
Yep, that's about where I am. There's also the issue of trust where despite his efforts to paint himself as a man of honour and integrity he's proven he's totally relaxed with lying in order to win so anything he promises has to be taken with a pinch of salt.

Yeah, even if the promises were good and you agreed with them you can't trust him to deliver on them because he's flat out said anything he promises is subject to change at any given moment (those pesky 'economic situations' have foiled us again, just when we were totally going to nationalise stuff and abolish tuition fees *wink*).

The nuances of 'he lied, but it's good actually because Kier's lying is a very different type of lying to the shameful lying of our political opponents' are probably going to be lost on the public. I think it's irrelevant in terms of this next election as barring a miracle, or a total disastrous cock-up Labour are a government in waiting. People have had enough of the Tories, plus the opposition aren't waging a self-destructive jihad against their own side.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3002 on: Today at 01:13:58 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:43:46 pm
What makes you think he will honour anything he promises in a general election campaign? Who is to say he won't turn around after he's in power and say 'the government's finances have changed, we're not doing anything we promised any more'?

I don't have the luxury of being able to pick and choose what suits me. I'm on the economic margins, barely able to cope financially. I need a sane government above all else. Whether they cater to me or not, a government that doesn't operate on ideology is all I ask for.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3003 on: Today at 01:16:18 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:59:25 pm
I hope you're not too disappointed when be backtracks on things that are important to you mate :)
I knew the direction the country was going back in 2019 but I never dreamed this government would be so incompetent and corrupt. 
 I also asked people to give Labour a break when they came to power, never mind promising a beautiful new begining were they make everything nice again, they would inherit a country in crisis in every way, services run down to the bone, a tanked economy. forget any promises of things being better off for many years to come. the situation has been made far worse than anyone ever expected as nobody expected this government to be so incompetent and corrupt.
They will not disappoint me because am realistic on the problem they face.
We will struggle to get back to where we where in 2015 for many years to come. Don't blame Starmer for this, blame the clowns we had as leaders leading up to when Starmer took over as leader.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3004 on: Today at 01:21:41 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:32:08 pm
I was thinking about the argument from the 'more left' amongst us that we shouldn't vote for labour because they aren't left wing enough.
Is that akin to saying we shouldn't buy any midfielders because they aren't as good as Bellingham?
No. It is more akin to not buying any midfielders because they are forwards enough. :)
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3005 on: Today at 01:41:43 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:13:58 pm
I don't have the luxury of being able to pick and choose what suits me. I'm on the economic margins, barely able to cope financially. I need a sane government above all else. Whether they cater to me or not, a government that doesn't operate on ideology is all I ask for.

There's no such thing.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3006 on: Today at 01:53:34 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:43:46 pm
What makes you think he will honour anything he promises in a general election campaign? Who is to say he won't turn around after he's in power and say 'the government's finances have changed, we're not doing anything we promised any more'?

You've convinced me. I think you should be our leader in driving the Tory vote across the North West.

I'll spread your wise words, perhaps if we all work together we can all keep Labour out of Power for the rest of the UK's history.

That's clearly the future, like garlic bread!
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3007 on: Today at 01:54:01 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:55:35 pm
Ahh. The luxury of sitting on the sidelines being able to make impossible promises, the luxury of knowing they will never have to implement those promises. the luxury of not being forced to backtrack when the economy and services tank.
It's not going to cause the outrage you hope. the public will understand why Labour have been forced to backtrack.


It's OK to criticise Starmer and still vote for him/Labour, they aren't mutually exclusive.

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3008 on: Today at 01:56:31 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:54:01 pm
It's OK to criticise Starmer and still vote for him/Labour, they aren't mutually exclusive.



A concept that's clearly difficult to grasp for many in this thread!
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3009 on: Today at 02:00:34 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 01:56:31 pm
A concept that's clearly difficult to grasp for many in this thread!

I hate Tories, will vote anyone who has a realistic chance of taking them out and if thats Starmer, so be it. Doesnt mean i endorse or like the direction of travel hes taking. I think people have just become super defensive with any criticism of Starmer that it stifles any debate
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3010 on: Today at 02:07:07 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 02:00:34 pm
I hate Tories, will vote anyone who has a realistic chance of taking them out and if thats Starmer, so be it. Doesnt mean i endorse or like the direction of travel hes taking. I think people have just become super defensive with any criticism of Starmer that it stifles any debate

Yeah there's no nuance allowed it seems. It seems some people can't grasp that you can criticise Starmer and still think he is a better option than Sunak and the Tories.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3011 on: Today at 02:13:56 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 01:03:12 pm
Yeah, even if the promises were good and you agreed with them you can't trust him to deliver on them because he's flat out said anything he promises is subject to change at any given moment (those pesky 'economic situations' have foiled us again, just when we were totally going to nationalise stuff and abolish tuition fees *wink*).

The nuances of 'he lied, but it's good actually because Kier's lying is a very different type of lying to the shameful lying of our political opponents' are probably going to be lost on the public. I think it's irrelevant in terms of this next election as barring a miracle, or a total disastrous cock-up Labour are a government in waiting. People have had enough of the Tories, plus the opposition aren't waging a self-destructive jihad against their own side.

So if you say something based on a current situation and the situation completely changes then you carry on with the original plan?

That seems.... odd..?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3012 on: Today at 02:15:55 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 01:56:31 pm
A concept that's clearly difficult to grasp for many in this thread!



It's a weird thread full stop.

I'm with Machae and you. If I lived in a constituency that was in any way marginal, I'd vote for the candidate with the best chance of beating the Tory candidate.

If Labour win the next GE, I'd be happy that this appalling government was out of power, and I know that a Labour government would be better for the majority of people, including me (although I believe only marginally better)

But I don't see why, in an inconsequential  thread on a messageboard forum for Liverpool fans, it seems an affront to some people to discuss & critique Labour policy, especially when it's a shift in previously-stated policy on any given issue.

It seems that, for quite a number of people on here, dissent against the leadership and their chosen policies, is tantamount to heresy (with a 'you're either with us or against us - and therefore pro-Tory' attitude)

It's especially ironic when some of those same people were openly critical of the policies adopted by a particular previous leader, and a small number said they wouldn't vote for Labour under his leadership.

I don't see why there cannot be open discussion about particular policies and their merits or otherwise, without the hysteria of accusing people of letting the Tories in through the back door again towards anyone who dares to question the rights and wrongs of particular policy areas.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3013 on: Today at 02:27:11 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 02:13:56 pm
So if you say something based on a current situation and the situation completely changes then you carry on with the original plan?

That seems.... odd..?


NEWSFLASH: He had no intention of following through on any of those pledges, they were bullshit.

The nature of pledges, promises and principles is that you don't throw them in the bin the minute the wind changes. IF you do do that about everything you promised, then people are entitled to conclude that you were probably lying and treat your next set of promises with a certain distrust.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:29:03 pm by Father Ted »
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3014 on: Today at 02:27:20 pm »
On one hand I believe in free access the further education.

On the other hand, I dont think that giving money to the most affluent section of society should be the priority.

I would pay kids from deprived back grounds £20k a year to go to uni. No tuition fees for them either.

Stop them needing to work to sustain themselves. They then come out of uni with no debt and have an advantage over their more affluent peers.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3015 on: Today at 02:31:22 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 02:00:34 pm
I hate Tories, will vote anyone who has a realistic chance of taking them out and if thats Starmer, so be it. Doesnt mean i endorse or like the direction of travel hes taking. I think people have just become super defensive with any criticism of Starmer that it stifles any debate

Agree.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3016 on: Today at 02:40:16 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 01:41:43 pm
There's no such thing.

My pointing out the changed economic situation was dismissed, so what would you regard as sanity in your view?

NB. HEPI reports that less than a third of students want Labour to abolish tuition fees. So if you feel this is the line in the sand that Starmer has crossed, it seems to be a line that those whom it affects don't care much about.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3017 on: Today at 02:44:34 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 02:00:34 pm
I hate Tories, will vote anyone who has a realistic chance of taking them out and if thats Starmer, so be it. Doesnt mean i endorse or like the direction of travel hes taking. I think people have just become super defensive with any criticism of Starmer that it stifles any debate

stifles debate - hmm maybe rather that than divide the party ahead of an election
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3018 on: Today at 02:46:47 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 02:44:34 pm
stifles debate - hmm maybe rather that than divide the party ahead of an election

Yes random users from Rawk will result in keeping Labour out.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3019 on: Today at 02:47:12 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 02:44:34 pm
stifles debate - hmm maybe rather that than divide the party ahead of an election

It's a niche corner of a football forum, there's no chance anything discussed in here is having any real world consequences.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:50:50 pm by Father Ted »
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3020 on: Today at 02:52:57 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:40:16 pm
My pointing out the changed economic situation was dismissed, so what would you regard as sanity in your view?

NB. HEPI reports that less than a third of students want Labour to abolish tuition fees. So if you feel this is the line in the sand that Starmer has crossed, it seems to be a line that those whom it affects don't care much about.

That's one way of spinning it.

Quote
The survey for the Higher Education Policy Institute found that just 28% of students in England want Labour to abolish tuition fees, while 20% want Labour to keep the current system of fees capped at £9,250 a year. Of the rest, 23% want Labour to cut undergraduate tuition fees to £6,000, and 15% want fees cut to £3,000, with 4% backing a graduate tax instead.
Source.

An alternative way would be to say only 20% support the current system and 70% want them reduced or replaced.

Line in the sand is your phrase, not mine. I've said many times I will be voting Labour at the next election (indeed, I've already sent in my postal votes for the Labour candidates in the local elections) because there is no other alternative under FPTP. It doesn't mean I like the direction of travel the party is going but it's them or the Tories.

Starmer should not have promised these things in the first place if he planned to drop them as soon as they became challenging or politically inconvenient. Saying we can't fund things because the economy is in bad way is exactly the argument the Tories used to impose austerity. It's ideological nonsense.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:54:33 pm by TheShanklyGates »
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3021 on: Today at 02:56:54 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 02:47:12 pm
It's a niche corner of a football forum, there's no chance anything discussed in here is having any real world consequences.

sorry - i took it out of context, i thought it was with reference to a wider debate not just one within rawk
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3022 on: Today at 02:57:30 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 02:56:54 pm
sorry - i took it out of context, i thought it was with reference to a wider debate not just one within rawk

Oh, sorry.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3023 on: Today at 02:58:15 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:15:55 pm


It's a weird thread full stop.

I'm with Machae and you. If I lived in a constituency that was in any way marginal, I'd vote for the candidate with the best chance of beating the Tory candidate.

If Labour win the next GE, I'd be happy that this appalling government was out of power, and I know that a Labour government would be better for the majority of people, including me (although I believe only marginally better)

But I don't see why, in an inconsequential  thread on a messageboard forum for Liverpool fans, it seems an affront to some people to discuss & critique Labour policy, especially when it's a shift in previously-stated policy on any given issue.

It seems that, for quite a number of people on here, dissent against the leadership and their chosen policies, is tantamount to heresy (with a 'you're either with us or against us - and therefore pro-Tory' attitude)

It's especially ironic when some of those same people were openly critical of the policies adopted by a particular previous leader, and a small number said they wouldn't vote for Labour under his leadership.

I don't see why there cannot be open discussion about particular policies and their merits or otherwise, without the hysteria of accusing people of letting the Tories in through the back door again towards anyone who dares to question the rights and wrongs of particular policy areas.


Who's stopping you openly discussing stuff?

I can agree or disagree with people on here and discuss that. Isn't discussion er.. discussion?

If people are having a go for great reasons then I always listen and read (And read further) - quite a lot of the arguments seem to be either faux outrage, misrepresentations or straw men.

There is a lot of emotive hysterical weirdness also going on. If a poltician says one thing and then changes stance, is that a change of stance or is it a lie? You could argue that most politicians can be seen to be lying as their lips are moving. If you look at the previous leader, of all that stuff that was said, did anything change over time? Did he say stuff in the past that then was changed or argued about differently?

The face of politics means that it changes. Given the upheavels with Labours disasterous vote last time, the 'Red Wall' collapse, the shift in the economy, Brexit, Coronavirus,  Russias invasion of Ukraine, The Chinese stance, Americas lack of any deal, a lack of workforce, a decimated GDP and all the other stuff, if a politician promised something before all that and stuck to their guns I'd think they weren't remotely fit for office.

There is the argument that nothing can be done, we are a failed state, we are going to go down the tubes and the UK is completely fucked and if that's the case, there are more important things that the government (in power or to be) should be concentrating on IMHO.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3024 on: Today at 03:47:01 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 02:58:15 pm
Who's stopping you openly discussing stuff?

I can agree or disagree with people on here and discuss that. Isn't discussion er.. discussion?

If people are having a go for great reasons then I always listen and read (And read further) - quite a lot of the arguments seem to be either faux outrage, misrepresentations or straw men.

There is a lot of emotive hysterical weirdness also going on. If a poltician says one thing and then changes stance, is that a change of stance or is it a lie? You could argue that most politicians can be seen to be lying as their lips are moving. If you look at the previous leader, of all that stuff that was said, did anything change over time? Did he say stuff in the past that then was changed or argued about differently?

The face of politics means that it changes. Given the upheavels with Labours disasterous vote last time, the 'Red Wall' collapse, the shift in the economy, Brexit, Coronavirus,  Russias invasion of Ukraine, The Chinese stance, Americas lack of any deal, a lack of workforce, a decimated GDP and all the other stuff, if a politician promised something before all that and stuck to their guns I'd think they weren't remotely fit for office.

There is the argument that nothing can be done, we are a failed state, we are going to go down the tubes and the UK is completely fucked and if that's the case, there are more important things that the government (in power or to be) should be concentrating on IMHO.

Nice discussion. Faux outrage?

Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:53:34 pm
You've convinced me. I think you should be our leader in driving the Tory vote across the North West.

I'll spread your wise words, perhaps if we all work together we can all keep Labour out of Power for the rest of the UK's history.

That's clearly the future, like garlic bread!

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3025 on: Today at 03:52:02 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 03:47:01 pm
Nice discussion. Faux outrage?



I wasn't outraged :)

If we are going to call Politicians liars for changing their minds or saying one thing one time and another thing another time, then has there ever been such a politician to ever exist?

I have 20 or 30 recordings of Corbyn going off on the EU after voting against it for years, for example, then recordings of him arguing that we should stay in it.

Fucking lying c*nt :D

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3026 on: Today at 03:54:00 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 03:52:02 pm

I wasn't outraged :)

If we are going to call Politicians liars for changing their minds or saying one thing one time and another thing another time, then has there ever been such a politician to ever exist?

I have 20 or 30 recordings of Corbyn going off on the EU after voting against it for years, for example, then recordings of him arguing that we should stay in it.

Fucking lying c*nt :D



There, we can call them both lying c*nts and be fine with it. That's the point
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3027 on: Today at 03:55:27 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 03:52:02 pm

I wasn't outraged :)

If we are going to call Politicians liars for changing their minds or saying one thing one time and another thing another time, then has there ever been such a politician to ever exist?

I have 20 or 30 recordings of Corbyn going off on the EU after voting against it for years, for example, then recordings of him arguing that we should stay in it.

Fucking lying c*nt :D



Are you physically incapable of discussing Starmer without making reference to Corbyn? It's like a weird reflex. He's gone, irrelevant, old news.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3028 on: Today at 03:58:08 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 03:54:00 pm
There, we can call them both lying c*nts and be fine with it. That's the point


But if we know that every single politician that has ever existed or who will ever exist will change stance (And in some cases, many of them openly and knowingly lie for advantage) then I fail to see why it needs mentioning.

It's like changing stance under Labour is all the 'fault' of Starmer. I'm not a 'fanboy' of Starmer. He seems like a decent enough bloke, has worked hard to get where he was - and more importantly - unlike the vast majority of politicians actually had a fucking job and in his case, doing a lot of good for Law and Order in the UK, for which he was knighted.

I personally would make it a condition that you couldn't become an MP unless you had worked for a living. How can you relate to your country or your constituents if you've never done a tap your whole life?

Labour has had a few leaders. Some were laughably bad. Some were brilliant. Starmer is decent enough and if he gets us over the line, then that would be great. I'm more interested in seeing what is done if Labour get into power.

I suspect that a lot of people will end up being better off, a lot of services will be improved and a lot of pain will be lifted. Do I think they will achieve 'everything'? Do I fuck. No one could reverse this shit even if they had 50 years.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3029 on: Today at 04:03:50 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 03:58:08 pm

But if we know that every single politician that has ever existed or who will ever exist will change stance (And in some cases, many of them openly and knowingly lie for advantage) then I fail to see why it needs mentioning.

It's like changing stance under Labour is all the 'fault' of Starmer. I'm not a 'fanboy' of Starmer. He seems like a decent enough bloke, has worked hard to get where he was - and more importantly - unlike the vast majority of politicians actually had a fucking job and in his case, doing a lot of good for Law and Order in the UK, for which he was knighted.

I personally would make it a condition that you couldn't become an MP unless you had worked for a living. How can you relate to your country or your constituents if you've never done a tap your whole life?

Labour has had a few leaders. Some were laughably bad. Some were brilliant. Starmer is decent enough and if he gets us over the line, then that would be great. I'm more interested in seeing what is done if Labour get into power.

I suspect that a lot of people will end up being better off, a lot of services will be improved and a lot of pain will be lifted. Do I think they will achieve 'everything'? Do I fuck. No one could reverse this shit even if they had 50 years.

Of course they lie, but people free to be pissed off and become distrusting of someone who does. That's not the point I'm making though...and I feel this conversation will become endlessly circular with people entrenched in their position though.

An example, could you reference a post in this entire thread where you have been critical of Starmer?

« Last Edit: Today at 04:05:31 pm by Machae »
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3030 on: Today at 04:04:54 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 03:55:27 pm
Are you physically incapable of discussing Starmer without making reference to Corbyn? It's like a weird reflex. He's gone, irrelevant, old news.

It possibly is something I'm getting wrong, but a lot of the 'attacks' on Starmer appear to be along the lines (or the suggestion) that the previous incumbant was better because he didn't do all the things that Starmer has. I'd say this one is directly linked to Corbyn because (From the BBC) "Under former leader Jeremy Corbyn, Labour promised to abolish them, alongside reintroducing maintenance grants for poorer students, in its 2017 and 2019 general election manifestoes." - so there is the direct comparison between the two.

That's why I compared the two in this instance.



If they are actual attacks on Starmer in his own right, then I'd need a lot more evidence and info rather than a GOTCHA!! shout into the darkness.

In the interview I saw, for instance, he explained about the ideas of rowing back the money for students because it doesn't address the cost of living crisis, but didn't leave it there, he also mentioned that there were other ways to approach that particular problem (From the BBC):

___________________________________

Sir Keir Starmer told BBC Radio 4's Today programme the party was "likely to move on from that commitment", blaming the economic backdrop.

The Labour leader pledged to support getting rid of fees in his 2020 leadership campaign.

But he now said the party was looking at alternative options for funding.

He added that the current fees system, of £9,250 a year, was "unfair" and "doesn't work for students, and doesn't work for universities".

Asked about the report, Sir Keir said: "We are likely to move on from that commitment, because we do find ourselves in a different financial situation."

He added there were "other ways of approaching this", adding that his party could not "ignore the current economic situation" ahead of the next election.

University tuition fees were introduced by Labour under Tony Blair, before being tripled under the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition government, triggering mass protests among students.

Under former leader Jeremy Corbyn, Labour promised to abolish them, alongside reintroducing maintenance grants for poorer students, in its 2017 and 2019 general election manifestoes.

In 2019, the Institute of Fiscal Studies, a think thank, estimated the policies would cost the public purse just over £6bn per university year-group.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3031 on: Today at 04:09:19 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 04:04:54 pm
It possibly is something I'm getting wrong, but a lot of the 'attacks' on Starmer appear to be along the lines (or the suggestion) that the previous incumbant was better because he didn't do all the things that Starmer has. I'd say this one is directly linked to Corbyn because (From the BBC) "Under former leader Jeremy Corbyn, Labour promised to abolish them, alongside reintroducing maintenance grants for poorer students, in its 2017 and 2019 general election manifestoes." - so there is the direct comparison between the two.

That's why I compared the two in this instance.



If they are actual attacks on Starmer in his own right, then I'd need a lot more evidence and info rather than a GOTCHA!! shout into the darkness.

In the interview I saw, for instance, he explained about the ideas of rowing back the money for students because it doesn't address the cost of living crisis, but didn't leave it there, he also mentioned that there were other ways to approach that particular problem (From the BBC):

___________________________________

Not everyone is a Corbyn groupie and are comfortable being critical of both
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3032 on: Today at 04:13:54 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 04:09:19 pm
Not everyone is a Corbyn groupie and are comfortable being critical of both

Yep. I've got very little time for either of them. In this instance the criticism isn't because he's dropped a Corbyn policy, it's because he's dropped his own policy.

https://twitter.com/PoliticsJOE_UK/status/1653350430695456775

It's far from the first time he's done it either.

https://twitter.com/paulwaugh/status/1644644024010063872

At some point you have to stop and wonder why on earth we should believe a word that comes out of his mouth. 
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3033 on: Today at 04:19:49 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 04:13:54 pm
Yep. I've got very little time for either of them. In this instance the criticism isn't because he's dropped a Corbyn policy, it's because he's dropped his own policy.

https://twitter.com/PoliticsJOE_UK/status/1653350430695456775

It's far from the first time he's done it either.

https://twitter.com/paulwaugh/status/1644644024010063872

At some point you have to stop and wonder why on earth we should believe a word that comes out of his mouth. 

Oh my, the 2nd tweet compilation doesn't look good for him
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3034 on: Today at 04:30:39 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:54:01 pm
It's OK to criticise Starmer and still vote for him/Labour, they aren't mutually exclusive.
Genuine criticism is fine, ive no problem with many posters feeling Labour or Starmer should or shouldn't be doing something,  we saw it over the last few weeks when some felt Starmer was wrong to attack Sunak personally. they may well be right but that's irrelevant, they made these criticisms in good faith as they want Labour to do the right thing, they want Labour to succeed.
Then we have the other criticisms made by people who want Starmers Labour to fail. they make the criticism to undermine Labour.
They even repeated the Labour has no policys, nobody knows what Starmer stands for bullshit Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson came out with when he was PM.
It's actually a lot worse than the odd criticism, some MPs on the left have tried to manufacture a confrontation with Starmer, seen it at every stage of his leadership. they have not come out of it well.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3035 on: Today at 04:31:17 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 04:13:54 pm
Yep. I've got very little time for either of them. In this instance the criticism isn't because he's dropped a Corbyn policy, it's because he's dropped his own policy.

https://twitter.com/PoliticsJOE_UK/status/1653350430695456775

It's far from the first time he's done it either.

https://twitter.com/paulwaugh/status/1644644024010063872

At some point you have to stop and wonder why on earth we should believe a word that comes out of his mouth. 

Probably would have done him better to be like other politicians, just double-down on lying and then ignore everything he promised while in power.

I'd say he's trying to be a little too honest.

Is it flip-flopping if a stance is changed for a reason? 5 second soundbites are amusing, but they don't really explain much. Again, for me, they are GOTCHAS! which don't really add anything to the debate.

On a personal level, for instance, I'm pissed off that he's done the interview for the S*n and was very much behind his reasons for refusing to do it. Looking at the bigger picture, however, the Labour Party is a national party and one of the most read papers in the land is the S*n - with many Labour voters that read it (Fuck knows why) - so from that view, it's a different story.

There are always 'swords to fall on' over issues and you can argue (And it's a fair point) that a death of a thousand cuts is as bad as one really bad one, but what is the critisim here? That politicians make some stuff up, that politicians lie, that politicians go where the wind blows them or that sometimes politicians have to change stance?

I'd like to see that perfect poltician, but I haven't seem anyone remotely near that in my lifetime. Is it an achievable aim to get that? Would you want that? Would a 'perfect' politician be ripped to pieces by the pack or would they get drummed out of office?

I guess we'll never find out.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:32:57 pm by Andy @ Allerton! »
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3036 on: Today at 04:33:39 pm »
I think it's fine to say that certain things we could afford in 2020 - before covid, Ukraine etc. - are not affordable now.  An incoming Labour government will be in deeper shit than any of us thought.  But he's terrible at presenting this stuff.
