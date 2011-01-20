Are you physically incapable of discussing Starmer without making reference to Corbyn? It's like a weird reflex. He's gone, irrelevant, old news.



It possibly is something I'm getting wrong, but a lot of the 'attacks' on Starmer appear to be along the lines (or the suggestion) that the previous incumbant was better because he didn't do all the things that Starmer has. I'd say this one is directly linked to Corbyn because (From the BBC) "Under former leader Jeremy Corbyn, Labour promised to abolish them, alongside reintroducing maintenance grants for poorer students, in its 2017 and 2019 general election manifestoes." - so there is the direct comparison between the two.That's why I compared the two in this instance.If they are actual attacks on Starmer in his own right, then I'd need a lot more evidence and info rather than a GOTCHA!! shout into the darkness.In the interview I saw, for instance, he explained about the ideas of rowing back the money for students because it doesn't address the cost of living crisis, but didn't leave it there, he also mentioned that there were other ways to approach that particular problem (From the BBC):___________________________________Sir Keir Starmer told BBC Radio 4's Today programme the party was "likely to move on from that commitment", blaming the economic backdrop.The Labour leader pledged to support getting rid of fees in his 2020 leadership campaign.But he now said the party was looking at alternative options for funding.He added that the current fees system, of £9,250 a year, was "unfair" and "doesn't work for students, and doesn't work for universities".Asked about the report, Sir Keir said: "We are likely to move on from that commitment, because we do find ourselves in a different financial situation."He added there were "other ways of approaching this", adding that his party could not "ignore the current economic situation" ahead of the next election.University tuition fees were introduced by Labour under Tony Blair, before being tripled under the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition government, triggering mass protests among students.Under former leader Jeremy Corbyn, Labour promised to abolish them, alongside reintroducing maintenance grants for poorer students, in its 2017 and 2019 general election manifestoes.In 2019, the Institute of Fiscal Studies, a think thank, estimated the policies would cost the public purse just over £6bn per university year-group.