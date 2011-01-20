



It's a weird thread full stop.



I'm with Machae and you. If I lived in a constituency that was in any way marginal, I'd vote for the candidate with the best chance of beating the Tory candidate.



If Labour win the next GE, I'd be happy that this appalling government was out of power, and I know that a Labour government would be better for the majority of people, including me (although I believe only marginally better)



But I don't see why, in an inconsequential thread on a messageboard forum for Liverpool fans, it seems an affront to some people to discuss & critique Labour policy, especially when it's a shift in previously-stated policy on any given issue.



It seems that, for quite a number of people on here, dissent against the leadership and their chosen policies, is tantamount to heresy (with a 'you're either with us or against us - and therefore pro-Tory' attitude)



It's especially ironic when some of those same people were openly critical of the policies adopted by a particular previous leader, and a small number said they wouldn't vote for Labour under his leadership.



I don't see why there cannot be open discussion about particular policies and their merits or otherwise, without the hysteria of accusing people of letting the Tories in through the back door again towards anyone who dares to question the rights and wrongs of particular policy areas.





Who's stopping you openly discussing stuff?I can agree or disagree with people on here and discuss that. Isn't discussion er.. discussion?If people are having a go for great reasons then I always listen and read (And read further) - quite a lot of the arguments seem to be either faux outrage, misrepresentations or straw men.There is a lot of emotive hysterical weirdness also going on. If a poltician says one thing and then changes stance, is that a change of stance or is it a lie? You could argue that most politicians can be seen to be lying as their lips are moving. If you look at the previous leader, of all that stuff that was said, did anything change over time? Did he say stuff in the past that then was changed or argued about differently?The face of politics means that it changes. Given the upheavels with Labours disasterous vote last time, the 'Red Wall' collapse, the shift in the economy, Brexit, Coronavirus, Russias invasion of Ukraine, The Chinese stance, Americas lack of any deal, a lack of workforce, a decimated GDP and all the other stuff, if a politician promised something before all that and stuck to their guns I'd think they weren't remotely fit for office.There is the argument that nothing can be done, we are a failed state, we are going to go down the tubes and the UK is completely fucked and if that's the case, there are more important things that the government (in power or to be) should be concentrating on IMHO.