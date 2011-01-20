« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 69 70 71 72 73 [74]   Go Down

Author Topic: Labour Thread  (Read 73899 times)

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2920 on: Yesterday at 02:45:19 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Yesterday at 02:32:10 pm
Absolutely.

Probably should have made that clearer.

Real risk that there is a few high-profile candidates on the Left in cities trying to embarrass Labour in any upcoming GE because Abbott and Corbyn will not be the only ones - ahem removed from the PLP I suspect before then.

From a Labour perspective, that may not be a bad thing.
Abbott certainly supplied Starmer with a good excuse to suspend her. Though, I suspect removing her will be tougher (to justify). Hopefully she'll lash out for being suspended making her position worse.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,376
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2921 on: Yesterday at 02:52:02 pm »
What is funny is that her letter of apology also looks like a first draft.

Quote
Once again, I would likely to apologise publicly for the remarks and any distress caused as a result of them
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2922 on: Yesterday at 03:02:00 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Yesterday at 02:52:02 pm
What is funny is that her letter of apology also looks like a first draft.
Quote
Once again, I would likely to apologise publicly for the remarks and any distress caused as a result of them
I took that to mean that she is likely to apologise, but it is far from a certainty. I mean, we are still waiting for a full-throated version.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,237
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2923 on: Yesterday at 03:32:47 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 01:06:55 pm
This was t an erroneous first draft, its what she thinks. Its what Corbyn thinks. Its what Milne thinks.

She just said it out loud.

And thats why there was an antisemitism issue.

Note that her response very carefully doesnt say that antisemitism is racism.  Because if youd made a mistake, youd say that..right?
It's what the majority of BIPOC people think. If you believe otherwise, try asking anyone Black or Middle Eastern if they think Jews in the UK face racism the way they do. They'd laugh in your face.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,867
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2924 on: Yesterday at 03:41:08 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 03:32:47 pm
It's what the majority of BIPOC people think. If you believe otherwise, try asking anyone Black or Middle Eastern if they think Jews in the UK face racism the way they do. They'd laugh in your face.
She was claiming they didnt face racism.

Do you think Jewish people dont face racism?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline RF

  • Are we there yet?... is it open?... where are we?... what's that?...it's a lazy twat! Is my card marked?.. Yes it is?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 754
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2925 on: Yesterday at 04:17:03 pm »
She's obviously pissed again in that letter. Sooner she is out of the party the better.
Logged

Offline Bioluminescence

  • Hidden Gem
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,325
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2926 on: Yesterday at 04:26:32 pm »
It was the Labour party that passed the Equality Act 2010, and race in the Act includes colour, nationality, and ethnic or national origins. DA would also do well to remember the Nazis' quest for racial purity, targeting of course not only Jews but also the GRT community. Her views are indefensible.
Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,237
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2927 on: Yesterday at 04:27:49 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 03:41:08 pm
She was claiming they didnt face racism.

Do you think Jewish people dont face racism?
Depends what you regard as racism. I'm Jewish, I've seen and experienced anti-semitism and it's overwhelmingly been from non-white people. They aren't anti-semitic because they think Jews are inferior racially, they're anti-semitic because they see Jews as a subset of white people who accrue and exercise power in a secretive and conspiratorial way. Rightly or wrongly, Diane Abbott clearly also sees Jews as white, which is why she made the comparison to Roma and red-haired people.

The Nazis persecuted Jews because they saw us as genetic garbage that needed to be swept away for the good of humanity - I don't see that kind of anti-semitism in British society. You could argue that people identify Jews because of physical characteristics, which is fair, but I think the way it's expressed is closer to homophobia - it's based more on the idea we hang out in groups and do sinister things to undermine society and morality. But the way I see racism expressed is the idea that black Britons are physically less intelligent and more violent because of their ethnicity, which is a substantial difference.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,759
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2928 on: Yesterday at 04:54:42 pm »
She always did have a lack of self awareness. Did she honestly think she could say that and not expect any blowback?

If her plan was to embarrass the Labour party or turn herself into a political martyr for the left, I think she overestimated her ability to influence events. This will be a blip for Starmer, but it's a gift wrapped opportunity to remove Abbot from the party. I'm guessing she didn't think this through.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,867
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2929 on: Yesterday at 04:56:42 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 04:27:49 pm
Depends what you regard as racism. I'm Jewish, I've seen and experienced anti-semitism and it's overwhelmingly been from non-white people. They aren't anti-semitic because they think Jews are inferior racially, they're anti-semitic because they see Jews as a subset of white people who accrue and exercise power in a secretive and conspiratorial way. Rightly or wrongly, Diane Abbott clearly also sees Jews as white, which is why she made the comparison to Roma and red-haired people.

The Nazis persecuted Jews because they saw us as genetic garbage that needed to be swept away for the good of humanity - I don't see that kind of anti-semitism in British society. You could argue that people identify Jews because of physical characteristics, which is fair, but I think the way it's expressed is closer to homophobia - it's based more on the idea we hang out in groups and do sinister things to undermine society and morality. But the way I see racism expressed is the idea that black Britons are physically less intelligent and more violent because of their ethnicity, which is a substantial difference.
Is far right hatred of Jews based on anything other than racism?  No.
Whatever Abbotts motives (and Im not convinced shes anything other than a nice woman who has batshit ideas) she has essentially promoted racist tropes by doing this
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,257
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2930 on: Yesterday at 05:08:03 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 04:27:49 pm
Depends what you regard as racism. I'm Jewish, I've seen and experienced anti-semitism and it's overwhelmingly been from non-white people. They aren't anti-semitic because they think Jews are inferior racially, they're anti-semitic because they see Jews as a subset of white people who accrue and exercise power in a secretive and conspiratorial way. Rightly or wrongly, Diane Abbott clearly also sees Jews as white, which is why she made the comparison to Roma and red-haired people.

The Nazis persecuted Jews because they saw us as genetic garbage that needed to be swept away for the good of humanity - I don't see that kind of anti-semitism in British society. You could argue that people identify Jews because of physical characteristics, which is fair, but I think the way it's expressed is closer to homophobia - it's based more on the idea we hang out in groups and do sinister things to undermine society and morality. But the way I see racism expressed is the idea that black Britons are physically less intelligent and more violent because of their ethnicity, which is a substantial difference.
Interesting. have you noticed the age group of all the none white racism towards Jews. young or old?
I don't think many people gave much thought to the Jewish conspiracy theories  10yrs or so ago so where has this antisemitism come from?
I know your only talking from personal experience and I don't doubt the rise in antisemitism in some BIOPIC groups but that's some stat.
81% of English people are white so 19% must be BIOPIC, 4% black yet they make up the largest group who have shown racism towards Jews.
Logged
The problem isn't that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is a Lying, Unethical, Corrupt, Lying, Devious Dirtbag.
Everyone knows that.
The problem is his supporters don't care.

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,237
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2931 on: Yesterday at 05:25:56 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 04:56:42 pm
Is far right hatred of Jews based on anything other than racism?  No.
You asked me a direct question and I gave you a good faith answer. I'm guessing in your eyes 'far right' conveniently ignores the people committing most of the violent anti-semitic acts across Europe, just like you didn't bother to engage with any of my points in either post. But by all means, keep banging your drum and talking over someone who's actually experienced anti-semitism and knows what they're on about.

Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 04:56:42 pm
Whatever Abbotts motives (and Im not convinced shes anything other than a nice woman who has batshit ideas) she has essentially promoted racist tropes by doing this
She essentially compared Jews to white subgroups. What racist tropes has she promoted?
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,867
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2932 on: Yesterday at 05:29:57 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 05:25:56 pm
You asked me a direct question and I gave you a good faith answer. I'm guessing in your eyes 'far right' conveniently ignores the people committing most of the violent anti-semitic acts across Europe, just like you didn't bother to engage with any of my points in either post. But by all means, keep banging your drum and talking over someone who's actually experienced anti-semitism and knows what they're on about.
She essentially compared Jews to white subgroups. What racist tropes has she promoted?
Apologies, I thought I had addressed your points really, but Ive had a very busy week and I knackered.

For me, by saying this she does promote the racist tropes used by (especially) the right as it gives them an out.
Now I think that youre probably right, most people of colour would experience racism in a different way to most Jews. But thats not in anyway saying Abbott is right, because thats not what she claimed
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,237
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2933 on: Yesterday at 05:34:34 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 05:08:03 pm
Interesting. have you noticed the age group of all the none white racism towards Jews. young or old?
I don't think many people gave much thought to the Jewish conspiracy theories  10yrs or so ago so where has this antisemitism come from?
I know your only talking from personal experience and I don't doubt the rise in antisemitism in some BIOPIC groups but that's some stat.
81% of English people are white so 19% must be BIOPIC, 4% black yet they make up the largest group who have shown racism towards Jews.
People in their 20's over the past decade and a bit, and while not all of it was from BIPOC people, though it was all based on consipracy theory stuff about Jews running the world. Other times it's just been talking to BIPOC people about racism and anti-semitism in a back-and-forth conversation. I've never met anyone non-white who felt they were comparable, and unless you think racism explicitly includes any anti-religious or nationalist prejudice, I think it's hard to really compare them in a practical sense.

That's not to say there aren't neo nazis who believe Jews are racially inferior, but the number of actual neo nazis in Western Europe is tiny in practice, and they have nothing to do with left-wing antisemitism which largely has anti-Zionism as its ideological centre point. Most right-wingers see Corbyn as an effete urban lefty, the same way they see most Jews, if they have an opinion at all.
Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,237
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2934 on: Yesterday at 05:48:39 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:29:57 pm
Apologies, I thought I had addressed your points really, but Ive had a very busy week and I knackered.

For me, by saying this she does promote the racist tropes used by (especially) the right as it gives them an out.
Now I think that youre probably right, most people of colour would experience racism in a different way to most Jews. But thats not in anyway saying Abbott is right, because thats not what she claimed
Well, the point I was making was that the prejudice Jews (and Roma people) experience can be racist but is often a different kind of prejudice based on perceptions of behaviour. People often lump them together under the same barrier out of convenience but I don't think it's helpful or really gives a clear or accurate impression of what's going on.

I agree the comparison to red-headed people was crass and that the letter was stupid as a whole but she isn't expressing any racist tropes that I can see. There's nothing anti-any race or group, though I can see why people are interpreting it as diminishing anti-semitism. But I don't think it was bad enough to get her kicked out of the party. It's actually quite a modern post-intersectional view of racism based on power structures, a view that's more prevalent among young Jewish progressives than you'd think.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,257
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2935 on: Yesterday at 05:57:50 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 05:34:34 pm
People in their 20's over the past decade and a bit, and while not all of it was from BIPOC people, though it was all based on consipracy theory stuff about Jews running the world. Other times it's just been talking to BIPOC people about racism and anti-semitism in a back-and-forth conversation. I've never met anyone non-white who felt they were comparable, and unless you think racism explicitly includes any anti-religious or nationalist prejudice, I think it's hard to really compare them in a practical sense.

That's not to say there aren't neo nazis who believe Jews are racially inferior, but the number of actual neo nazis in Western Europe is tiny in practice, and they have nothing to do with left-wing antisemitism which largely has anti-Zionism as its ideological centre point. Most right-wingers see Corbyn as an effete urban lefty, the same way they see most Jews, if they have an opinion at all.
I noticed it a few yrs ago in the age group you mention. I hinted at this last year but it would start a shit storm, CTs are passed on, I don't believe any of the minority groups have turned to the right.
Logged
The problem isn't that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is a Lying, Unethical, Corrupt, Lying, Devious Dirtbag.
Everyone knows that.
The problem is his supporters don't care.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,867
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2936 on: Yesterday at 05:58:04 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 05:48:39 pm
Well, the point I was making was that the prejudice Jews (and Roma people) experience can be racist but is often a different kind of prejudice based on perceptions of behaviour. People often lump them together under the same barrier out of convenience but I don't think it's helpful or really gives a clear or accurate impression of what's going on.

I agree the comparison to red-headed people was crass and that the letter was stupid as a whole but she isn't expressing any racist tropes that I can see. There's nothing anti-any race or group, though I can see why people are interpreting it as diminishing anti-semitism. But I don't think it was bad enough to get her kicked out of the party. It's actually quite a modern post-intersectional view of racism based on power structures, a view that's more prevalent among young Jewish progressives than you'd think.
Well I mostly agree with you   but I do think she should be suspended  would I be asking for that if ot were a Tory saying it? Hell yes.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,804
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2937 on: Yesterday at 10:06:52 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 01:06:55 pm
This was t an erroneous first draft, its what she thinks. Its what Corbyn thinks. Its what Milne thinks.

She just said it out loud.

And thats why there was an antisemitism issue.

Note that her response very carefully doesnt say that antisemitism is racism.  Because if youd made a mistake, youd say that..right?
It makes me wonder what the second draft would have looked like.  Because, unless you replace every word of that letter and completely abandon the argument she is trying to make it's still going to be problematic.

There is no way to tweak that letter to make it alright.
Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,600
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2938 on: Yesterday at 11:00:27 pm »
Bit baffled at some trying to half defend this but nowhere near as baffled at how fucking thick as shit she is for doing that.

Finally Labour have a somewhat clean look without any shite to sling while Starmer plays a straight bat to get these c*nts from power. Then we have an MP, an actual fucking MP, who supposedly has two brain cells to rub together handing out grenades to lob at the party.

How someone in power can write a letter, not blurt something out but actually write a letter, comparing antisemitism to gingers is jaw dropping.

It honestly feels like sabotage because of the levels of mind-numbing stupidity it must have taken to write that she surely cant be that fucking dumb and out of touch.

Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,225
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2939 on: Yesterday at 11:11:14 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 11:00:27 pm
Bit baffled at some trying to half defend this but nowhere near as baffled at how fucking thick as shit she is for doing that.

Finally Labour have a somewhat clean look without any shite to sling while Starmer plays a straight bat to get these c*nts from power. Then we have an MP, an actual fucking MP, who supposedly has two brain cells to rub together handing out grenades to lob at the party.

How someone in power can write a letter, not blurt something out but actually write a letter, comparing antisemitism to gingers is jaw dropping.

It honestly feels like sabotage because of the levels of mind-numbing stupidity it must have taken to write that she surely cant be that fucking dumb and out of touch.

Momentum and JVL have apparently spoken out in support of Abbott. That's two organisations whose support Labour can do without.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,452
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2940 on: Today at 01:42:10 am »
One of the leading lights of JVL used to be in my local CLP, I was just shocked it took the party as long as it did to boot them out.

Logged

Offline DaveLFC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,451
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2941 on: Today at 09:43:00 am »
Соmе оn, іtѕ аn hоnеѕt mіѕtаkе, whо hаѕn't wrіttеn а rасіѕt аntі-ѕеmіtіс rаnt іn а fіrѕt drаft, аnd thеn саrеfullу rеmоvеd thе bіtѕ thаt wоuld ɡеt уоu іn trоublе fоr thе rеlеаѕеd vеrѕіоn?
Logged
The consequences of rejecting reality are not immediate but they are inevitable

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,794
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2942 on: Today at 10:00:57 am »
It's felt inevitable that Abbott would do something stupid and self-harming for Labour at some point so arguably better it's out the way now rather than in the lead-up to the next General Election.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,796
  • The first five yards........
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2943 on: Today at 10:07:15 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 01:42:10 am
One of the leading lights of JVL used to be in my local CLP, I was just shocked it took the party as long as it did to boot them out.

JVL is a tiny group full of Suella Braverman-types. Just as Braverman hates people with Asian backgrounds, JVL hates Jews.

As for Diane Abbott - rank stupidity. But we knew that.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,679
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2944 on: Today at 10:13:55 am »
Whilst she's a clown (and no loss to Labour), what she's written isn't from some malevolent position, but more general dimness and lack of awareness. To claim it's 'anti-Semitic' is a silly stretch.

It's becoming tiresome to see how ridiculously broad the term 'anti-Semitic' can encompass.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,796
  • The first five yards........
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2945 on: Today at 10:32:12 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:13:55 am
Whilst she's a clown (and no loss to Labour), what she's written isn't from some malevolent position, but more general dimness and lack of awareness. To claim it's 'anti-Semitic' is a silly stretch.

Possibly.

Someone who 'forgets' about the Holocaust and over 1500 years of Christian anti-semitism and claims that Jews are no different to red-heads could just about be said to be extremely unaware rather than a racist.

By the same token someone who 'forgets' about the Atlantic slave trade and Apartheid and claims that Blacks are no different to red-heads could also be said to be extremely unaware rather than a racist.

I think, myself, I'd lean towards seeing them both as racist. Although, like you say, both positions could also probably come from extreme stupidity rather than malevolence.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online MrGrumpy

  • Miserable old man. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,769
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2946 on: Today at 10:33:45 am »
Im Jewish, I think Abbotts comments are stupid and crass rather than anything else. If anything, her half arsed attempt at an apology offends me more.

People who have lived in her constituency have told me she is a decent MP, but at a national level she is a gift to the Tory press.
Logged
Justice for the 96!

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,600
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2947 on: Today at 10:40:42 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:13:55 am
Whilst she's a clown (and no loss to Labour), what she's written isn't from some malevolent position, but more general dimness and lack of awareness. To claim it's 'anti-Semitic' is a silly stretch.

It's becoming tiresome to see how ridiculously broad the term 'anti-Semitic' can encompass.

I agree, I think it's just a dose of incredible ignorance and stupidity, but I also find it unbelievable how a person in her position can write such a thing without thinking it will look awful. Like I said previously it is so dumb and unprofessional it almost makes you think it was done for another reason.

Thing is though that doesn't matter one bit when it comes to the mud slinging, the Tories and others would use it for however they see fit, if they want to drag anti-semitism back out again they will and some of it will stick.

I think the case for chucking her out completely should be considered, harsh but I wouldn't want her anywhere near an election all she will do is create some other shite further down the line. I don't want these cretins given any chance at the next election than to be utterly destroyed and something like this would be gold dust to them.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,679
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2948 on: Today at 10:42:57 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:32:12 am
Possibly.

Someone who 'forgets' about the Holocaust and over 1500 years of Christian anti-semitism and claims that Jews are no different to red-heads could just about be said to be extremely unaware rather than a racist.


That's clearly not what she either wrote or meant.

Look, I'm not going to waste my time defending Diane fucking Abbott so I'll duck out here after saying that there are a people who see 'anti-Semitism' where it isn't, or expanding the boundaries of what could be deemed 'anti-Semitism' to a ridiculous extent.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,959
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2949 on: Today at 10:51:46 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:42:57 am

That's clearly not what she either wrote or meant.

Look, I'm not going to waste my time defending Diane fucking Abbott so I'll duck out here after saying that there are a people who see 'anti-Semitism' where it isn't, or expanding the boundaries of what could be deemed 'anti-Semitism' to a ridiculous extent.
And lets be fair here, you were bored of discussing antisemitism issues within labour membership many years ago, long before EHRC actually acknowledged it (and before any steps were being taken to remedy the special measures required for the problem). If I recall correctly, you said you just didn't really care about it, after initially claiming it was largely bogus.

So there may well be those that might over ascribe things to antisemitic views - if there are, it's certainly not been very visible since yesterday, or elsewhere on RAWK - I think it's more prevalent that there are those that don't see antisemitism, where it is
« Last Edit: Today at 10:53:36 am by classycarra »
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,796
  • The first five yards........
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2950 on: Today at 10:52:35 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:42:57 am

That's clearly not what she either wrote or meant.

Look, I'm not going to waste my time defending Diane fucking Abbott so I'll duck out here after saying that there are a people who see 'anti-Semitism' where it isn't, or expanding the boundaries of what could be deemed 'anti-Semitism' to a ridiculous extent.

I agree that it's not "Jews are rats and vipers and need exterminating" anti-semitism. Nor is it "Jews are Christ-killers and although they may live, they may not live amongst us" anti-semitism. But what do you call someone with a university education and a high-level and prolonged engagement in political affairs who doesn't seem to know about the Holocaust and the long history of Jew hatred in the world?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online MrGrumpy

  • Miserable old man. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,769
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2951 on: Today at 03:30:31 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 10:40:42 am
I agree, I think it's just a dose of incredible ignorance and stupidity, but I also find it unbelievable how a person in her position can write such a thing without thinking it will look awful. Like I said previously it is so dumb and unprofessional it almost makes you think it was done for another reason.

Abbotts constituency includes the Stamford Hill West, Springfield and Cazenove wards. All of these wards have a significant Orthodox Jewish population. Having been the MP for this seat for over 30 years, she ought to have learned a bit about Jewish history.
Logged
Justice for the 96!

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,383
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2952 on: Today at 03:53:13 pm »
My racism is worse than your racism, is never a great argument.
Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,600
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2953 on: Today at 04:06:50 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 03:30:31 pm
Abbotts constituency includes the Stamford Hill West, Springfield and Cazenove wards. All of these wards have a significant Orthodox Jewish population. Having been the MP for this seat for over 30 years, she ought to have learned a bit about Jewish history.

Which emphasizes even more about how utterly, mind-numbingly dumb she must be.

Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:53:13 pm
My racism is worse than your racism, is never a great argument.

Yeah that's pretty much where I guessed she was coming from. Bizarre, thick-as-shit and incredibly missguided. 

Starmer has done right by completely condemning it and reckon there is a good call for her getting the boot altogether.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,157
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2954 on: Today at 05:30:37 pm »
Was she more trying to be specific about definitions. Prejudiced behaviour towards certain groups, no matter how wrong, isn't racism because it isn't race that defines that particular group? Almost like an academic \ clinical definition.  To all intents and purposes it is racism.

Obviously a nobody like me can write this on a fairly obscure internet thread. She should be knowing better.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,422
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2955 on: Today at 06:11:45 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 05:30:37 pm
Was she more trying to be specific about definitions. Prejudiced behaviour towards certain groups, no matter how wrong, isn't racism because it isn't race that defines that particular group? Almost like an academic \ clinical definition.  To all intents and purposes it is racism.

Obviously a nobody like me can write this on a fairly obscure internet thread. She should be knowing better.

I think thats the point shes trying to make but its one that I completely disagree with as a general approach, and what you said in bold is where Im at with it.

Its why I dont agree with this idea that its down to her being stupid or ignorant. This is just what she believes unfortunately.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,796
  • The first five yards........
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2956 on: Today at 06:18:06 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 06:11:45 pm
I think thats the point shes trying to make but its one that I completely disagree with as a general approach, and what you said in bold is where Im at with it.

Its why I dont agree with this idea that its down to her being stupid or ignorant. This is just what she believes unfortunately.

It seems to be an American import. Racism is only experienced by black people. Whoopi Goldberg said something similar recently I think, describing the Holocaust as an argument between two groups of white people.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,257
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2957 on: Today at 06:25:22 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 05:30:37 pm
Was she more trying to be specific about definitions. Prejudiced behaviour towards certain groups, no matter how wrong, isn't racism because it isn't race that defines that particular group? Almost like an academic \ clinical definition.  To all intents and purposes it is racism.

Obviously a nobody like me can write this on a fairly obscure internet thread. She should be knowing better.
I think we have to consider why she says some of the things she has said. I think her remarks yesterday were more about trying to create a confrontation with the Labour leadership (she's been doing this for months now) but she didn't realise she went too far.
I know people will say she has spent her life fighting racism and am certain she has come out in support of arguments and people fighting racism but a few of her past statements have been divisive rather than uniting people to fight against racism, what did she hope to achieve by yesterdays statement. I can't see how anyone can say she was fighting racism. her statement yesterday and in the past could never be seen as a uniting against racism argument.
Logged
The problem isn't that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is a Lying, Unethical, Corrupt, Lying, Devious Dirtbag.
Everyone knows that.
The problem is his supporters don't care.

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,422
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2958 on: Today at 06:39:18 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:18:06 pm
It seems to be an American import. Racism is only experienced by black people. Whoopi Goldberg said something similar recently I think, describing the Holocaust as an argument between two groups of white people.

Didnt the 1935 Nuremberg laws make the point of separating Jewish people from citizens of German or racially related blood? I mean, theres where any such discussion should end really.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,796
  • The first five yards........
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2959 on: Today at 07:30:03 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 06:39:18 pm
Didnt the 1935 Nuremberg laws make the point of separating Jewish people from citizens of German or racially related blood? I mean, theres where any such discussion should end really.

Yes and yes.

I don't even know if 'race' really exists. Scientifically I mean. I've always assumed it doesn't. But that hasn't stopped charlatans and despots defining and systemising 'race' and then producing policies designed to separate, injure, deprive and kill. This has obviously happened to Blacks in places like the USA and South Africa. But it has obviously happened to Jews too.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.
Pages: 1 ... 69 70 71 72 73 [74]   Go Up
« previous next »
 