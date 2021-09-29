« previous next »
Labour Thread

Jiminy Cricket

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #2920 on: Today at 02:45:19 pm
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 02:32:10 pm
Absolutely.

Probably should have made that clearer.

Real risk that there is a few high-profile candidates on the Left in cities trying to embarrass Labour in any upcoming GE because Abbott and Corbyn will not be the only ones - ahem removed from the PLP I suspect before then.

From a Labour perspective, that may not be a bad thing.
Abbott certainly supplied Starmer with a good excuse to suspend her. Though, I suspect removing her will be tougher (to justify). Hopefully she'll lash out for being suspended making her position worse.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

KurtVerbose

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #2921 on: Today at 02:52:02 pm
What is funny is that her letter of apology also looks like a first draft.

Quote
Once again, I would likely to apologise publicly for the remarks and any distress caused as a result of them
You try me once you beg for more.

Jiminy Cricket

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #2922 on: Today at 03:02:00 pm
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 02:52:02 pm
What is funny is that her letter of apology also looks like a first draft.
Quote
Once again, I would likely to apologise publicly for the remarks and any distress caused as a result of them
I took that to mean that she is likely to apologise, but it is far from a certainty. I mean, we are still waiting for a full-throated version.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Sheer Magnetism

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #2923 on: Today at 03:32:47 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:06:55 pm
This was t an erroneous first draft, its what she thinks. Its what Corbyn thinks. Its what Milne thinks.

She just said it out loud.

And thats why there was an antisemitism issue.

Note that her response very carefully doesnt say that antisemitism is racism.  Because if youd made a mistake, youd say that..right?
It's what the majority of BIPOC people think. If you believe otherwise, try asking anyone Black or Middle Eastern if they think Jews in the UK face racism the way they do. They'd laugh in your face.
TepidT2O

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #2924 on: Today at 03:41:08 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 03:32:47 pm
It's what the majority of BIPOC people think. If you believe otherwise, try asking anyone Black or Middle Eastern if they think Jews in the UK face racism the way they do. They'd laugh in your face.
She was claiming they didnt face racism.

Do you think Jewish people dont face racism?
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

RF

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #2925 on: Today at 04:17:03 pm
She's obviously pissed again in that letter. Sooner she is out of the party the better.
Bioluminescence

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #2926 on: Today at 04:26:32 pm
It was the Labour party that passed the Equality Act 2010, and race in the Act includes colour, nationality, and ethnic or national origins. DA would also do well to remember the Nazis' quest for racial purity, targeting of course not only Jews but also the GRT community. Her views are indefensible.
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #2927 on: Today at 04:27:49 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:41:08 pm
She was claiming they didnt face racism.

Do you think Jewish people dont face racism?
Depends what you regard as racism. I'm Jewish, I've seen and experienced anti-semitism and it's overwhelmingly been from non-white people. They aren't anti-semitic because they think Jews are inferior racially, they're anti-semitic because they see Jews as a subset of white people who accrue and exercise power in a secretive and conspiratorial way. Rightly or wrongly, Diane Abbott clearly also sees Jews as white, which is why she made the comparison to Roma and red-haired people.

The Nazis persecuted Jews because they saw us as genetic garbage that needed to be swept away for the good of humanity - I don't see that kind of anti-semitism in British society. You could argue that people identify Jews because of physical characteristics, which is fair, but I think the way it's expressed is closer to homophobia - it's based more on the idea we hang out in groups and do sinister things to undermine society and morality. But the way I see racism expressed is the idea that black Britons are physically less intelligent and more violent because of their ethnicity, which is a substantial difference.
Red Beret

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #2928 on: Today at 04:54:42 pm
She always did have a lack of self awareness. Did she honestly think she could say that and not expect any blowback?

If her plan was to embarrass the Labour party or turn herself into a political martyr for the left, I think she overestimated her ability to influence events. This will be a blip for Starmer, but it's a gift wrapped opportunity to remove Abbot from the party. I'm guessing she didn't think this through.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

TepidT2O

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #2929 on: Today at 04:56:42 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 04:27:49 pm
Depends what you regard as racism. I'm Jewish, I've seen and experienced anti-semitism and it's overwhelmingly been from non-white people. They aren't anti-semitic because they think Jews are inferior racially, they're anti-semitic because they see Jews as a subset of white people who accrue and exercise power in a secretive and conspiratorial way. Rightly or wrongly, Diane Abbott clearly also sees Jews as white, which is why she made the comparison to Roma and red-haired people.

The Nazis persecuted Jews because they saw us as genetic garbage that needed to be swept away for the good of humanity - I don't see that kind of anti-semitism in British society. You could argue that people identify Jews because of physical characteristics, which is fair, but I think the way it's expressed is closer to homophobia - it's based more on the idea we hang out in groups and do sinister things to undermine society and morality. But the way I see racism expressed is the idea that black Britons are physically less intelligent and more violent because of their ethnicity, which is a substantial difference.
Is far right hatred of Jews based on anything other than racism?  No.
Whatever Abbotts motives (and Im not convinced shes anything other than a nice woman who has batshit ideas) she has essentially promoted racist tropes by doing this
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

oldfordie

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #2930 on: Today at 05:08:03 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 04:27:49 pm
Depends what you regard as racism. I'm Jewish, I've seen and experienced anti-semitism and it's overwhelmingly been from non-white people. They aren't anti-semitic because they think Jews are inferior racially, they're anti-semitic because they see Jews as a subset of white people who accrue and exercise power in a secretive and conspiratorial way. Rightly or wrongly, Diane Abbott clearly also sees Jews as white, which is why she made the comparison to Roma and red-haired people.

The Nazis persecuted Jews because they saw us as genetic garbage that needed to be swept away for the good of humanity - I don't see that kind of anti-semitism in British society. You could argue that people identify Jews because of physical characteristics, which is fair, but I think the way it's expressed is closer to homophobia - it's based more on the idea we hang out in groups and do sinister things to undermine society and morality. But the way I see racism expressed is the idea that black Britons are physically less intelligent and more violent because of their ethnicity, which is a substantial difference.
Interesting. have you noticed the age group of all the none white racism towards Jews. young or old?
I don't think many people gave much thought to the Jewish conspiracy theories  10yrs or so ago so where has this antisemitism come from?
I know your only talking from personal experience and I don't doubt the rise in antisemitism in some BIOPIC groups but that's some stat.
81% of English people are white so 19% must be BIOPIC, 4% black yet they make up the largest group who have shown racism towards Jews.
The problem isn't that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is a Lying, Unethical, Corrupt, Lying, Devious Dirtbag.
Everyone knows that.
The problem is his supporters don't care.

Sheer Magnetism

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #2931 on: Today at 05:25:56 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:56:42 pm
Is far right hatred of Jews based on anything other than racism?  No.
You asked me a direct question and I gave you a good faith answer. I'm guessing in your eyes 'far right' conveniently ignores the people committing most of the violent anti-semitic acts across Europe, just like you didn't bother to engage with any of my points in either post. But by all means, keep banging your drum and talking over someone who's actually experienced anti-semitism and knows what they're on about.

Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:56:42 pm
Whatever Abbotts motives (and Im not convinced shes anything other than a nice woman who has batshit ideas) she has essentially promoted racist tropes by doing this
She essentially compared Jews to white subgroups. What racist tropes has she promoted?
TepidT2O

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #2932 on: Today at 05:29:57 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 05:25:56 pm
You asked me a direct question and I gave you a good faith answer. I'm guessing in your eyes 'far right' conveniently ignores the people committing most of the violent anti-semitic acts across Europe, just like you didn't bother to engage with any of my points in either post. But by all means, keep banging your drum and talking over someone who's actually experienced anti-semitism and knows what they're on about.
She essentially compared Jews to white subgroups. What racist tropes has she promoted?
Apologies, I thought I had addressed your points really, but Ive had a very busy week and I knackered.

For me, by saying this she does promote the racist tropes used by (especially) the right as it gives them an out.
Now I think that youre probably right, most people of colour would experience racism in a different way to most Jews. But thats not in anyway saying Abbott is right, because thats not what she claimed
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Sheer Magnetism

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #2933 on: Today at 05:34:34 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 05:08:03 pm
Interesting. have you noticed the age group of all the none white racism towards Jews. young or old?
I don't think many people gave much thought to the Jewish conspiracy theories  10yrs or so ago so where has this antisemitism come from?
I know your only talking from personal experience and I don't doubt the rise in antisemitism in some BIOPIC groups but that's some stat.
81% of English people are white so 19% must be BIOPIC, 4% black yet they make up the largest group who have shown racism towards Jews.
People in their 20's over the past decade and a bit, and while not all of it was from BIPOC people, though it was all based on consipracy theory stuff about Jews running the world. Other times it's just been talking to BIPOC people about racism and anti-semitism in a back-and-forth conversation. I've never met anyone non-white who felt they were comparable, and unless you think racism explicitly includes any anti-religious or nationalist prejudice, I think it's hard to really compare them in a practical sense.

That's not to say there aren't neo nazis who believe Jews are racially inferior, but the number of actual neo nazis in Western Europe is tiny in practice, and they have nothing to do with left-wing antisemitism which largely has anti-Zionism as its ideological centre point. Most right-wingers see Corbyn as an effete urban lefty, the same way they see most Jews, if they have an opinion at all.
