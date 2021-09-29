She was claiming they didnt face racism.



Do you think Jewish people dont face racism?

Depends what you regard as racism. I'm Jewish, I've seen and experienced anti-semitism and it's overwhelmingly been from non-white people. They aren't anti-semitic because they think Jews are inferior racially, they're anti-semitic because they see Jews as a subset of white people who accrue and exercise power in a secretive and conspiratorial way. Rightly or wrongly, Diane Abbott clearly also sees Jews as white, which is why she made the comparison to Roma and red-haired people.The Nazis persecuted Jews because they saw us as genetic garbage that needed to be swept away for the good of humanity - I don't see that kind of anti-semitism in British society. You could argue that people identify Jews because of physical characteristics, which is fair, but I think the way it's expressed is closer to homophobia - it's based more on the idea we hang out in groups and do sinister things to undermine society and morality. But the way I see racism expressed is the idea that black Britons are physically less intelligent and more violent because of their ethnicity, which is a substantial difference.