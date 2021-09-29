Interesting. have you noticed the age group of all the none white racism towards Jews. young or old?
I don't think many people gave much thought to the Jewish conspiracy theories 10yrs or so ago so where has this antisemitism come from?
I know your only talking from personal experience and I don't doubt the rise in antisemitism in some BIOPIC groups but that's some stat.
81% of English people are white so 19% must be BIOPIC, 4% black yet they make up the largest group who have shown racism towards Jews.
People in their 20's over the past decade and a bit, and while not all of it was from BIPOC people, though it was
all based on consipracy theory stuff about Jews running the world. Other times it's just been talking to BIPOC people about racism and anti-semitism in a back-and-forth conversation. I've never met anyone non-white who felt they were comparable, and unless you think racism explicitly includes any anti-religious or nationalist prejudice, I think it's hard to really compare them in a practical sense.
That's not to say there aren't neo nazis who believe Jews are racially inferior, but the number of actual neo nazis in Western Europe is tiny in practice, and they have nothing to do with left-wing antisemitism which largely has anti-Zionism as its ideological centre point. Most right-wingers see Corbyn as an effete urban lefty, the same way they see most Jews, if they have an opinion at all.