Has he specifically excluded the specialists. My info is purely from your post, but surely if you double the number of med students, the aim (which may not happen) it to double the number of specialists too.
No, but they need to be done independent of each other. If he was planning to double the number of specialists he could announce that right now and it can start straight away. He doesnt need to wait 5 years for students to finish medical school, there are plenty of doctors looking to get in to specialist training.

They should commit to improving the number of training posts and pay. That would be the correct angle.
We've had this discussion before in this very thread so I'll just quote the post for you rather than typing it all out again.

I don't see a Starmer government doing much to address any of these.

Ok. Might as well leave the Tories in power forever and close elections down. I'm sure the NHS will survive and that we won't end up like a mini-me United States where the welfare state is entirely dismantled.

But as you say, they are all exactly the same.

Job done :)
Ok. Might as well leave the Tories in power forever and close elections down. I'm sure the NHS will survive and that we won't end up like a mini-me United States where the welfare state is entirely dismantled.

But as you say, they are all exactly the same.

Job done :)


You've completely missed the point and we're going round in circles here - this discussion has been done to death and we're clearly never going to agree. All I'll say is that I hope I'm wrong because if I'm right then the Tories will be back in power in the mid 2030s after Labour have failed to undo much of the damage they've done. Life in the UK will continue to go from bad to worse, and any future Labour government after that will be inheriting an even worse mess than we're in now. And on and on the cycle will go, until eventually things become so bad that we end up with something far, far worse than the Tories.
You've completely missed the point and we're going round in circles here - this discussion has been done to death and we're clearly never going to agree. All I'll say is that I hope I'm wrong because if I'm right then the Tories will be back in power in the mid 2030s after Labour have failed to undo much of the damage they've done. Life in the UK will continue to go from bad to worse, and any future Labour government after that will be inheriting an even worse mess than we're in now. And on and on the cycle will go, until eventually things become so bad that we end up with something far, far worse than the Tories.

We are going around in circles mate, because it all comes back to what do you expect Labour to do exactly?

You might say you want this ton of stuff that quite clearly they won't be able to do in the time frame likely alotted to them. So you seem to want the impossible.

All I can see them doing is what they can do.

Brexit has finished this country off. It's smashed our GDP, it's smashed any ability to recoup money in tax because we've fucked and an alienated most of the foreign work force, it's smashed our ability to improve our GDP with trade because it's fucked our trade up completely, any workers rights are going to be smashed because the Tories are burning everything. That goes for Environmental protections and human rights.

I hope Labour can make a difference and I hope they can put stuff in place that will have a legacy, but all they can do is what they can do. Is there any point to say "I want this absolutely impossible thing' and then act surprised when it doesn't happen?

This isn't a new problem with Labour right now either is it? When Corbyn was around, what would he have actually done to make things better long term? How would it be funded? How did he cost it?

I don't know the answer. I don't think anyone else does. This country is fucked. The most I'm hoping for is that Labour can get in and make it a little less fucked. Maybe I'm being defeatist, but if the UK population can't see how shite the Tories are and how fucked they've made us then we probably deserve everything we get.
We are going around in circles mate, because it all comes back to what do you expect Labour to do exactly?

You might say you want this ton of stuff that quite clearly they won't be able to do in the time frame likely alotted to them. So you seem to want the impossible.

All I can see them doing is what they can do.

Brexit has finished this country off. It's smashed our GDP, it's smashed any ability to recoup money in tax because we've fucked and an alienated most of the foreign work force, it's smashed our ability to improve our GDP with trade because it's fucked our trade up completely, any workers rights are going to be smashed because the Tories are burning everything. That goes for Environmental protections and human rights.

I hope Labour can make a difference and I hope they can put stuff in place that will have a legacy, but all they can do is what they can do. Is there any point to say "I want this absolutely impossible thing' and then act surprised when it doesn't happen?

This isn't a new problem with Labour right now either is it? When Corbyn was around, what would he have actually done to make things better long term? How would it be funded? How did he cost it?

I don't know the answer. I don't think anyone else does. This country is fucked. The most I'm hoping for is that Labour can get in and make it a little less fucked. Maybe I'm being defeatist, but if the UK population can't see how shite the Tories are and how fucked they've made us then we probably deserve everything we get.

What absolutely impossible thing am I asking for? I've said before that if Starmer was sticking to the infamous 10 pledges he won the leadership election on he'd have my support. It wasn't a perfect or complete list by any means but it was a realistic starting point. If he felt they were impossible then he shouldn't have promised them in the first place. I'm not expecting Labour to come in and immediately fix everything on day 1 but there's no reason why they couldn't achieve a great deal over 2 or 3 terms of government. If you're right and none of the damage is reversible then the country's drift to the right will continue and we'll end up with more and more extreme governments as people become more and more desperate for solutions.
We are going around in circles mate, because it all comes back to what do you expect Labour to do exactly?

You might say you want this ton of stuff that quite clearly they won't be able to do in the time frame likely alotted to them. So you seem to want the impossible.

All I can see them doing is what they can do.

Brexit has finished this country off. It's smashed our GDP, it's smashed any ability to recoup money in tax because we've fucked and an alienated most of the foreign work force, it's smashed our ability to improve our GDP with trade because it's fucked our trade up completely, any workers rights are going to be smashed because the Tories are burning everything. That goes for Environmental protections and human rights.

I hope Labour can make a difference and I hope they can put stuff in place that will have a legacy, but all they can do is what they can do. Is there any point to say "I want this absolutely impossible thing' and then act surprised when it doesn't happen?

This isn't a new problem with Labour right now either is it? When Corbyn was around, what would he have actually done to make things better long term? How would it be funded? How did he cost it?

I don't know the answer. I don't think anyone else does. This country is fucked. The most I'm hoping for is that Labour can get in and make it a little less fucked. Maybe I'm being defeatist, but if the UK population can't see how shite the Tories are and how fucked they've made us then we probably deserve everything we get.
Exactly, they are attacked for what they don't do rather than what they do do. the list of what they will not do will always be very long, it covers many areas from economics, laws, welfare etc etc. it is always a list made in hindsight by many people who never lived through the period and understood the political climate at the time.
The one lesson I don't think ever gets learned is Labour will never have the confidence to bring in great change until they know the public will back them. that will never happen as there will always be people who demand this great change who will shit on them when they actually do start bringing in these policys that will bring some of the change they want, we've seen it with the calls for a change our tax system, the nom doms, the windfall tax, all demanded but now called tinkering with the system.
Maybe it's the Militant trade union background I came from but the answers looks simple to me, Mick Lynch and other top union bosses clout doesn't come from his big mouth or his demands, it comes from him knowing his members will back whatever he says, that's exactly what makes a union powerful, he has the confidence of knowing he will get the backing of his men when he he makes demands and threats.
A Labour PM could have enormous clout to make great change if he knew he had the backing of the people who should be backing him, the man in the street, that will be the day when real change comes in but it will never happen so Labour always have to be wary.
Has he specifically excluded the specialists. My info is purely from your post, but surely if you double the number of med students, the aim (which may not happen) it to double the number of specialists too.

I think Clint has alluded to this in his earlier post but ill make it explicit here - doctors do not have automatic progression in their careers. What I mean by this is that it is not a straight run-through from Med School onward. These are the stages: Foundation Year 1&2 - Core training/Speciality Training - Higher Speciality training Consultant. More med students means more doctors in 5 years, but does not necessarily mean more specialists.

I think quite a few people think that doctors will eventually become consultants by just putting in the time to get there. Each of the distinct phases of a doctors career I've listed above are gated by a number of factors - Med school (exams/professional training/competency based appraisal) - FY1&2 (funded places/Exams/competency based appraisal/move to new area) - Core/Speciality Training (funded places/job interviews/exams/competency based appraisal/move to new area) - Higher Speciality Training (funded places/job interviews/exams/competency based appraisal/move to new area) Consultant (final exams!, competency based appraisal, job interviews).

To make this more clear - at each stage of their career, doctors must pass (and self fund!) exams, continually demonstrate they are learning their job (in many different areas of medicine), are continually assessed by a competency panel, who have the power to make them repeat a year of their training if they take too many days off sick, don't achieve competencies etc. This same panel clears doctors to move into the next stage of training. So, our new Doctor, fresh from med school exams, is placed in their foundation job, might have to move halfway across the country, is expected to work in a new job every 4 months, but manage to pass more exams, satisfy the competency panel, apply for core training in a speciality area that interests them.

So the doctor is now two years into their career, passed everything so far, successful at job interview, looking forwards to starting the next stage of their training... potentially in another part of the country. They start their training in a specialty, still moving jobs every 4 months, but operating at a more advanced level (sometimes literally, if in surgery). They do the same again, sit more exams, demonstrate competence, pass all requirements, and now they interview for the final part of training before hopefully completing their journey to consultant.

They sit their interview, they are deemed appointable... but there is a slight problem - there aren't enough funded speciality posts. These are doctors 5+ years into their careers, very experienced and skilled.

This happened just a few days ago: https://twitter.com/ShaunLintern/status/1648724433035567104

Estimated 1400  consultant anaesthetists short right now, yet 350 doctors are eligible for the final pathway, but there aren't enough funded training places for them. This is a problem at all levels of medical training at the moment. Doctors are leaving the health service, if senior doctors leave, this reduces the places available for junior doctors because you can't train people up to consultant level without consultants to train them up to that level! Plus poor investment and job planning mean there might not be any money to pay them even if there are consultants available to train them!

That's really why people are criticising Labours policy of just expanding medical school places, yes you will get more doctors but in 5 years, what about the issues right now!? The system is already backed up, retention is a serious and ongoing problem, Doctors don't feel valued, they can train for years, do everything perfectly (a near miracle in itself!) and still be blocked by circumstances entirely out of their control. Starmer and Streeting have ruled out giving Doctors a pay rise, have not offered any suggestions to help doctors feel valued, so what actual working solution do they have for the issues happening right now?

But guess who do have places for doctors? Australia, Canada, the US, New Zealand (and they pay a whole lot more too!).

If Labour want to show they are a competent Government in Waiting, they need to be putting forward serious solutions to serious issues.

TL;DR: more med students != more specialists, issues with training are serious, complex and systemic. Labours policy is easy to promise, sounds good, but solves nothing short term, Labour refusing to value doctors, doctors leave, issues worsen.
TL;DR: more med students != more specialists, issues with training are serious, complex and systemic. Labours policy is easy to promise, sounds good, but solves nothing short term, Labour refusing to value doctors, doctors leave, issues worsen.

Appreciate the insightful post, but just on the 'TL;DR' let's not get ahead of ourselves and criticise Labour's action before they've acted.

Lot's of administrative issues within the NHS, obviously, and problems with pathways into specialising, but surely an expansion of the workforce is a positive? - especially with retention clearly an issue (and only going to get worse in the next couple of years). Also worth remembering members of the BMA acted to deliberately try to deliberately add scarcity to medical students - and also completely prevent opening any new medical schools - in the mid 2000s. https://www.bmj.com/content/337/bmj.a748

Obviously arguments similar to the above were put forward by some, but I think it's fair to say there was an element of 'pulling up the ladder after you've ascended' from some members. Being afraid of expanding medical schools and accepting additional medical students if there are capable candidates, because it might require some logistical/administrative development strikes me as extremely short sighted and letting 'perfect be the enemy of the good' (akin to the Green Party always whinging about nuclear power plants and working to cancel developments, so instead we remain more reliant on fossil fuels).

Find myself agreeing with Dr Paul Flynn in the article above, warning his fellow members that the issues to do with limited pathways to specialisms being a consequence of "blighted workforce planning" as opposed to the scare story of too many medical students - and he warned of the hypocrisy of adding to the terrible workforce planning n the way that they did.

And a decade and a half later, the BMA have lurched back and are saying that there is a "desperate need for more doctors in training" and recommended this in their 2021 Medical Staffing in England report - so it's hardly controversial for Labour to agree with that.
https://www.bma.org.uk/bma-media-centre/bma-says-increased-medical-school-places-are-welcomed-but-funding-must-be-found-for-extra-clinical-placements

I have huge problems with health being used as a political football by UK parties, and huge issues with the dysfunctional relationship between DHSC and NHS England - but not all political problems are fully external to NHS clinical staff (the vast majority are though, don't get me wrong). It's all quite depressing
Appreciate the insightful post, but just on the 'TL;DR' let's not get ahead of ourselves and criticise Labour's action before they've acted.

Lot's of administrative issues within the NHS, obviously, and problems with pathways into specialising, but surely an expansion of the workforce is a positive? - especially with retention clearly an issue (and only going to get worse in the next couple of years). Also worth remembering members of the BMA acted to deliberately try to deliberately add scarcity to medical students - and also completely prevent opening any new medical schools - in the mid 2000s. https://www.bmj.com/content/337/bmj.a748

Obviously arguments similar to the above were put forward by some, but I think it's fair to say there was an element of 'pulling up the ladder after you've ascended' from some members. Being afraid of expanding medical schools and accepting additional medical students if there are capable candidates, because it might require some logistical/administrative development strikes me as extremely short sighted and letting 'perfect be the enemy of the good' (akin to the Green Party always whinging about nuclear power plants and working to cancel developments, so instead we remain more reliant on fossil fuels).

Find myself agreeing with Dr Paul Flynn in the article above, warning his fellow members that the issues to do with limited pathways to specialisms being a consequence of "blighted workforce planning" as opposed to the scare story of too many medical students - and he warned of the hypocrisy of adding to the terrible workforce planning n the way that they did.

And a decade and a half later, the BMA have lurched back and are saying that there is a "desperate need for more doctors in training" and recommended this in their 2021 Medical Staffing in England report - so it's hardly controversial for Labour to agree with that.
https://www.bma.org.uk/bma-media-centre/bma-says-increased-medical-school-places-are-welcomed-but-funding-must-be-found-for-extra-clinical-placements

I have huge problems with health being used as a political football by UK parties, and huge issues with the dysfunctional relationship between DHSC and NHS England - but not all political problems are fully external to NHS clinical staff (the vast majority are though, don't get me wrong). It's all quite depressing

Thank you for your kind and engaging reply mate! I appreciate that in my response above I didn't make clear that I do support more places at medical schools, we do need to be training more doctors now in my opinion! But there are other issues that need fixed, or else we could compromise those extra medics coming through.

I also appreciate that it does seem hypocritical for the BMA to have voted to restrict medical school places in 2008, and I wholly agree that there is a element of pulling the ladder up - conditions for doctors and other healthcare professionals were much better at that time! But for balance I need to add that the BMA does not have the power to set medical school places, that is wholly reserved to the Government, which at the time, was a Labour one. The BMA can advise and campaign against expanding medical school places, or vice versa as an official policy direction, but ultimately it is the Governments responsibility to set numbers because it's the government which allocates the budget for it.

I wouldn't quite characterise change in policy 15 years after it was first formalised to be a "lurch" in the opposite direction! As stated before, I think we do need to train more doctors though, but we also have to be careful about doing it the right way too, while the BMA position was certainly quite protectionist, it wasn't entirely without merit - currently medical students are graduating without a guaranteed place in the foundation programme, last year 791 more candidates applied without funded jobs for them: https://www.bmj.com/content/376/bmj.o650

While these new doctors did ultimately get Foundation Year jobs created for them, it does raise the question, with less than 50 oversubscribed in 2016, to just under 800 in 2022, how sustainable are these new places without a large increase in funding and proper job planning to accompany it? Medical school graduates already have a hard time with having to move across the country to take up a job, never mind potentially having to take a job in a area you didn't apply for, at very last minute, for an area that might not be fully set up to accommodate and train these extra new doctors? It's not conductive to a quality training experience, will cause additional stress, potentially burnout and might actually accelerate leaving rates, and at worst create patient safety issues because new doctors aren't adequately supervised, which can be devastating for patients and doctors alike. So I think we need to take care here, and if we didn't have issues with training specialists in 2008, we certainly do now!

Thoroughly agree with you that the principle issue is years of sustained poor planning/underfunding, from clinical and non clinical staff, governments and the health service alike. But if we want to see progress, the nettle has to be grasped at some point, and sober reflection needs to be had over what capabilities we have to stabilise the situation firstly, and then plan better and improve the health service going forwards. I support placing the NHS in the care of a independent body, and distanced as much as possible from daily politicking, however because of it's value as a political football, we'd have to hope Labour are altruistic and selfless enough to do that, because the Tories certainly won't (unless it's a private system ran by their mates!). 

We really do need a sustained period of good governance, with competent people capable of asking and responding to the difficult questions. I will be voting Labour next election, but I'm also quite troubled by some aspects of the current labour leadership team, and I really do hope they are just playing their cards close to their chest strategically, and they do actually have some good ideas - we certainly need them.
This isn't a new problem with Labour right now either is it? When Corbyn was around, what would he have actually done to make things better long term? How would it be funded? How did he cost it?
More to the point, how would Corbyn even be elected to do anything?
I think it's clear Labour refuse to be too vocal about medical staff retention because so much of it is about pay. Best not to get sucked into repeated discussions about it if they can avoid it. Starmer and Streeting have already aligned themselves with government policy that they don't believe in pay restoration. They've found their soundbites on other areas
Thank you for your kind and engaging reply mate! I appreciate that in my response above I didn't make clear that I do support more places at medical schools, we do need to be training more doctors now in my opinion! But there are other issues that need fixed, or else we could compromise those extra medics coming through.

I also appreciate that it does seem hypocritical for the BMA to have voted to restrict medical school places in 2008, and I wholly agree that there is a element of pulling the ladder up - conditions for doctors and other healthcare professionals were much better at that time! But for balance I need to add that the BMA does not have the power to set medical school places, that is wholly reserved to the Government, which at the time, was a Labour one. The BMA can advise and campaign against expanding medical school places, or vice versa as an official policy direction, but ultimately it is the Governments responsibility to set numbers because it's the government which allocates the budget for it.

I wouldn't quite characterise change in policy 15 years after it was first formalised to be a "lurch" in the opposite direction! As stated before, I think we do need to train more doctors though, but we also have to be careful about doing it the right way too, while the BMA position was certainly quite protectionist, it wasn't entirely without merit - currently medical students are graduating without a guaranteed place in the foundation programme, last year 791 more candidates applied without funded jobs for them: https://www.bmj.com/content/376/bmj.o650

While these new doctors did ultimately get Foundation Year jobs created for them, it does raise the question, with less than 50 oversubscribed in 2016, to just under 800 in 2022, how sustainable are these new places without a large increase in funding and proper job planning to accompany it? Medical school graduates already have a hard time with having to move across the country to take up a job, never mind potentially having to take a job in a area you didn't apply for, at very last minute, for an area that might not be fully set up to accommodate and train these extra new doctors? It's not conductive to a quality training experience, will cause additional stress, potentially burnout and might actually accelerate leaving rates, and at worst create patient safety issues because new doctors aren't adequately supervised, which can be devastating for patients and doctors alike. So I think we need to take care here, and if we didn't have issues with training specialists in 2008, we certainly do now!

Thoroughly agree with you that the principle issue is years of sustained poor planning/underfunding, from clinical and non clinical staff, governments and the health service alike. But if we want to see progress, the nettle has to be grasped at some point, and sober reflection needs to be had over what capabilities we have to stabilise the situation firstly, and then plan better and improve the health service going forwards. I support placing the NHS in the care of a independent body, and distanced as much as possible from daily politicking, however because of it's value as a political football, we'd have to hope Labour are altruistic and selfless enough to do that, because the Tories certainly won't (unless it's a private system ran by their mates!). 

We really do need a sustained period of good governance, with competent people capable of asking and responding to the difficult questions. I will be voting Labour next election, but I'm also quite troubled by some aspects of the current labour leadership team, and I really do hope they are just playing their cards close to their chest strategically, and they do actually have some good ideas - we certainly need them.


Thanks RedGlen for the informative response - I worried when I read my message back that I'd got the tone wrong and lurched too far into being provocative. And you're right to pull me up on the parts you did - including the hyperbolic use of "lurch" - that has improved my understanding now. Especially appreciate the stats you've provided, I hadn't realised the scale of the job issue.

I don't have much to add, as I can see we see things very similarly! Albeit, not through direct experience - more from friends and family. My own experience is public sector public health, so obviously much of the issue we have is the same with health as a sector never considered in the long term. As you say, something transformative is needed very soon. The whole funding model is broken and counterintuitive - if you're in charge of a Trust, you know that having greater ill-health in your regions population is going to be favourable for your budgeting. It's backwards.  the politicians and NHSE obsess over communications, while DHSC are sent to cut budgets (and then throw money at the NHS again, too belatedly, to try to counter the already-existing deficiencies, plus issues arising from the new cuts). It's a mess, and I think more than ever (thanks to the experience of the last five years inc. a pandemic) burnout and people leaving disillusioned is entirely understandable.

I hope you're right in your last paragraph (about Labour playing cards close to chest). I think that would be the right thing to do, in their current place
Diane Abbott cannot survive this surely?

https://www.theguardian.com/theobserver/commentisfree/2023/apr/23/success-for-women-not-same-as-for-men-letters (2nd letter down).

Saying that Jewish people have not suffered racism they have suffered prejudice is utterly utterly absurd.
And it tells you in a nutshell why Jewish people were so abused in the loony labour years.

She has tried to retract it saying a first draft was sent by mistake But how could you write this first draft? How?
Racism is black and white
Tomiwa Owolade claims that Irish, Jewish and Traveller people all suffer from racism (Racism in Britain is not a black and white issue. Its far more complicated, Comment). They undoubtedly experience prejudice. This is similar to racism and the two words are often used as if they are interchangeable.

It is true that many types of white people with points of difference, such as redheads, can experience this prejudice. But they are not all their lives subject to racism. In pre-civil rights America, Irish people, Jewish people and Travellers were not required to sit at the back of the bus. In apartheid South Africa, these groups were allowed to vote. And at the height of slavery, there were no white-seeming people manacled on the slave ships.
Diane Abbott
House of Commons, London SW1

No place in Labour for people like this.  Get rid.



Even here she doesnt say that they have suffered from racism
My God, just seen that she'd been suspended, what was she thinking even considering writing that let alone actually writing it and sending it!
The whip has been suspended from her.

Diane Abbott cannot survive this surely?

https://www.theguardian.com/theobserver/commentisfree/2023/apr/23/success-for-women-not-same-as-for-men-letters (2nd letter down).

Saying that Jewish people have not suffered racism they have suffered prejudice is utterly utterly absurd.
And it tells you in a nutshell why Jewish people were so abused in the loony labour years.

She has tried to retract it saying a first draft was sent by mistake But how could you write this first draft? How?
Quote
Racism is black and white
Tomiwa Owolade claims that Irish, Jewish and Traveller people all suffer from racism (Racism in Britain is not a black and white issue. Its far more complicated, Comment). They undoubtedly experience prejudice. This is similar to racism and the two words are often used as if they are interchangeable.

It is true that many types of white people with points of difference, such as redheads, can experience this prejudice. But they are not all their lives subject to racism. In pre-civil rights America, Irish people, Jewish people and Travellers were not required to sit at the back of the bus. In apartheid South Africa, these groups were allowed to vote. And at the height of slavery, there were no white-seeming people manacled on the slave ships.
Diane Abbott
House of Commons, London SW1
No place in Labour for people like this.  Get rid.



Even here she doesnt say that they have suffered from racism
Yeah, she skirts around it with her 'it is undeniable that Jewish people have suffered its monstrous effects' comment - it is a little less than full-throated. Irrespective, her letter to The Guardian tells us what she really thinks, but given that she is not that bright,* she failed to understand what she was writing at the the time.

* It is mystery to me how she was accepted by Oxford. But that's true of many others too (usually Tory, though).
No place in Labour for people like this.  Get rid.



Even here she doesnt say that they have suffered from racism

Yeah, she skirts around it with her 'it is undeniable that Jewish people have suffered its monstrous effects' comment - it is a little less than full-throated. Irrespective, her letter to The Guardian tells us what she really thinks, but given that she is not that bright,* she failed to understand what she was writing at the the time.

* It is mystery to me how she was accepted by Oxford. But that's true of many others too (usually Tory, though).
Cambridge.  And its because shes very intelligent. But very intelligent people can be really stupid too!

This very carefully doesnt say that Jewish people can experience or have experienced racism. Its a dreadful apology and it makes me wonder if shes going for martyrdom along with Corbyn?

She shouldnt be just suspended, she must be expelled, there is no excuse for this.
My God, just seen that she'd been suspended, what was she thinking even considering writing that let alone actually writing it and sending it!

I love it when people say it was a first draft. Do they not realise that they're literally saying that's my first thought and anything after that is censored so they won't get into trouble.
If you ever wonder why we had the mealy mouthed "we condemn all types of racism" in response to anti-semitism issues, there is a group of people who genuinely don't think anti-semitism is racism
Abbott is a liability to the party
A person can be intelligent and educated, but still be a clueless, insensitive idiot.

Abbot has been a liability for years. Hope she's ousted.
Diane 'Mao did more good than harm' Abbott should have been kicked out of the party years ago. She's always been awful but this is a new low. Good riddance.
Is there anyway Abbott isn't just trying to cause another confrontation.
Cambridge.  And its because shes very intelligent. But very intelligent people can be really stupid too!

This very carefully doesnt say that Jewish people can experience or have experienced racism. Its a dreadful apology and it makes me wonder if shes going for martyrdom along with Corbyn?

She shouldnt be just suspended, she must be expelled, there is no excuse for this.
Ah. OK. Oxbridge.

She might not be a moron, but I question her being 'very intelligent'? I recall her moronic Mao comments on that Andrew Neil show, and after a whole career in politics, she's still crap at it. Irrespective, intelligent or not, I wholeheartedly agree, she needs to go.

As for her "going for 'martyrdom'" - maybe, but I am unconvinced. I think it more comes from her existing in an uncritical bubble where these kinds of ideas are 'normal' and 'self evidently right'. This demonstrates a lack of ability in critical thinking, reading the (larger) room, and an incurious nature where she might genuinely attempt to understand what other people might think about various subjects and why. (Surely, all bread-and-butter skills for a half-competent politician).

Anyway, yes, she should fuck off with Jeremy Corbyn - and good riddance to the pair of them.
Is there anyway Abbott isn't just trying to cause another confrontation.

Planned martyrdom? Maybe. Who knows
Planned martyrdom? Maybe. Who knows
Possible. 36yrs as a MP so very secure financially. maybe thinking of stepping down soon.
She must of knew this article would upset the Labour leadership but probably never knew she had gone too far till the phone rang this morning.
It's going to be hard to throw the kind of stones Labour wants to throw for the next few weeks. This will hit the polls. It shouldn't damage the local elections too much.

Least it's happening now and not 18 months time.

The final remnants of an era nearly cleared.

What a fucking idiot
She is a dick head and has been for the majority of her career as an MP. Absolute waste of space.
Is there anyway Abbott isn't just trying to cause another confrontation.

She's either really stupid, or it's self-sabotage.
Fucking Batshit Comment.
This was t an erroneous first draft, its what she thinks. Its what Corbyn thinks. Its what Milne thinks.

She just said it out loud.

And thats why there was an antisemitism issue.

Note that her response very carefully doesnt say that antisemitism is racism.  Because if youd made a mistake, youd say that..right?
It's going to be hard to throw the kind of stones Labour wants to throw for the next few weeks. This will hit the polls. It shouldn't damage the local elections too much.

Least it's happening now and not 18 months time.

The final remnants of an era nearly cleared.

What a fucking idiot

It could go the other way, Starmer acted quickly and decisively while Sunak sat on his hands re Raab.
