Appreciate the insightful post, but just on the 'TL;DR' let's not get ahead of ourselves and criticise Labour's action before they've acted.



Lot's of administrative issues within the NHS, obviously, and problems with pathways into specialising, but surely an expansion of the workforce is a positive? - especially with retention clearly an issue (and only going to get worse in the next couple of years). Also worth remembering members of the BMA acted to deliberately try to deliberately add scarcity to medical students - and also completely prevent opening any new medical schools - in the mid 2000s. https://www.bmj.com/content/337/bmj.a748



Obviously arguments similar to the above were put forward by some, but I think it's fair to say there was an element of 'pulling up the ladder after you've ascended' from some members. Being afraid of expanding medical schools and accepting additional medical students if there are capable candidates, because it might require some logistical/administrative development strikes me as extremely short sighted and letting 'perfect be the enemy of the good' (akin to the Green Party always whinging about nuclear power plants and working to cancel developments, so instead we remain more reliant on fossil fuels).



Find myself agreeing with Dr Paul Flynn in the article above, warning his fellow members that the issues to do with limited pathways to specialisms being a consequence of "blighted workforce planning" as opposed to the scare story of too many medical students - and he warned of the hypocrisy of adding to the terrible workforce planning n the way that they did.



And a decade and a half later, the BMA have lurched back and are saying that there is a "desperate need for more doctors in training" and recommended this in their 2021 Medical Staffing in England report - so it's hardly controversial for Labour to agree with that.

https://www.bma.org.uk/bma-media-centre/bma-says-increased-medical-school-places-are-welcomed-but-funding-must-be-found-for-extra-clinical-placements



I have huge problems with health being used as a political football by UK parties, and huge issues with the dysfunctional relationship between DHSC and NHS England - but not all political problems are fully external to NHS clinical staff (the vast majority are though, don't get me wrong). It's all quite depressing



Thank you for your kind and engaging reply mate! I appreciate that in my response above I didn't make clear that I do support more places at medical schools, we do need to be training more doctors now in my opinion! But there are other issues that need fixed, or else we could compromise those extra medics coming through.I also appreciate that it does seem hypocritical for the BMA to have voted to restrict medical school places in 2008, and I wholly agree that there is a element of pulling the ladder up - conditions for doctors and other healthcare professionals were much better at that time! But for balance I need to add that the BMA does not have the power to set medical school places, that is wholly reserved to the Government, which at the time, was a Labour one. The BMA can advise and campaign against expanding medical school places, or vice versa as an official policy direction, but ultimately it is the Governments responsibility to set numbers because it's the government which allocates the budget for it.I wouldn't quite characterise change in policy 15 years after it was first formalised to be a "lurch" in the opposite direction! As stated before, I think we do need to train more doctors though, but we also have to be careful about doing it the right way too, while the BMA position was certainly quite protectionist, it wasn't entirely without merit - currently medical students are graduating without a guaranteed place in the foundation programme, last year 791 more candidates applied without funded jobs for them: https://www.bmj.com/content/376/bmj.o650 While these new doctors did ultimately get Foundation Year jobs created for them, it does raise the question, with less than 50 oversubscribed in 2016, to just under 800 in 2022, how sustainable are these new places without a large increase in funding and proper job planning to accompany it? Medical school graduates already have a hard time with having to move across the country to take up a job, never mind potentially having to take a job in a area you didn't apply for, at very last minute, for an area that might not be fully set up to accommodate and train these extra new doctors? It's not conductive to a quality training experience, will cause additional stress, potentially burnout and might actually accelerate leaving rates, and at worst create patient safety issues because new doctors aren't adequately supervised, which can be devastating for patients and doctors alike. So I think we need to take care here, and if we didn't have issues with training specialists in 2008, we certainly do now!Thoroughly agree with you that the principle issue is years of sustained poor planning/underfunding, from clinical and non clinical staff, governments and the health service alike. But if we want to see progress, the nettle has to be grasped at some point, and sober reflection needs to be had over what capabilities we have to stabilise the situation firstly, and then plan better and improve the health service going forwards. I support placing the NHS in the care of a independent body, and distanced as much as possible from daily politicking, however because of it's value as a political football, we'd have to hope Labour are altruistic and selfless enough to do that, because the Tories certainly won't (unless it's a private system ran by their mates!).We really do need a sustained period of good governance, with competent people capable of asking and responding to the difficult questions. I will be voting Labour next election, but I'm also quite troubled by some aspects of the current labour leadership team, and I really do hope they are just playing their cards close to their chest strategically, and they do actually have some good ideas - we certainly need them.