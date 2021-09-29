You've completely missed the point and we're going round in circles here - this discussion has been done to death and we're clearly never going to agree. All I'll say is that I hope I'm wrong because if I'm right then the Tories will be back in power in the mid 2030s after Labour have failed to undo much of the damage they've done. Life in the UK will continue to go from bad to worse, and any future Labour government after that will be inheriting an even worse mess than we're in now. And on and on the cycle will go, until eventually things become so bad that we end up with something far, far worse than the Tories.



We are going around in circles mate, because it all comes back to what do you expect Labour to do exactly?You might say you want this ton of stuff that quite clearly they won't be able to do in the time frame likely alotted to them. So you seem to want the impossible.All I can see them doing is what they can do.Brexit has finished this country off. It's smashed our GDP, it's smashed any ability to recoup money in tax because we've fucked and an alienated most of the foreign work force, it's smashed our ability to improve our GDP with trade because it's fucked our trade up completely, any workers rights are going to be smashed because the Tories are burning everything. That goes for Environmental protections and human rights.I hope Labour can make a difference and I hope they can put stuff in place that will have a legacy, but all they can do is what they can do. Is there any point to say "I want this absolutely impossible thing' and then act surprised when it doesn't happen?This isn't a new problem with Labour right now either is it? When Corbyn was around, what would he have actually done to make things better long term? How would it be funded? How did he cost it?I don't know the answer. I don't think anyone else does. This country is fucked. The most I'm hoping for is that Labour can get in and make it a little less fucked. Maybe I'm being defeatist, but if the UK population can't see how shite the Tories are and how fucked they've made us then we probably deserve everything we get.