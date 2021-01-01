« previous next »
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:45:23 pm
That's the root of what this whole 'gollie' discussion is about mate.

Braverman defending a racist publican.
I've missed all that bit. :duh

I wouldn't mind but I just reread the last couple of pages because I suspected I'd missed something.
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:56:37 am
Its so obviously racist in its depiction.

That's where im struggling .
Are black Barbie dolls or action man figures racist? ( Do they even exist).
Is there something specifically racially negative about the doll we are talking about

@ Dr beaker I fear you and I are back to back, guns drawn whilst wearing white coned hats .  Luckily I think people know us well enough not to be drawing those conclusions .
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Labour Thread
Regarding the Labour Ads, apologies if been mentioned, but this seems to be more of a case of 'light blue touch paper and stand back'

Not that I'm on Social media much at the moment, but the number of 'fan-made' posts against Tories, their policies, their damage that they have caused and their hypocrisy have become a meme.

Memes don't go away and many people remember the meme above the event, but all are attacking the Conservative Party.

Seems like it was a plan that's worked out pretty well. I think it'll also nullify further attack ads by the Tories. You can't wail and gnash your teeth over an act that you are about to repeat.
Poor.

Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:25:13 pm
That's where im struggling .
Are black Barbie dolls or action man figures racist? ( Do they even exist).
Is there something specifically racially negative about the doll we are talking about

Yes. that wiki quote I put up forms the crux of it, it's the same as Minstrel shows, loads of English people in the 70s and 80s didn't see the harm in it, you have to do a bit of research, Lenny Henry for example has written about his experience on the Minstrel Show, it was part of the same culture in the UK.
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:25:13 pm

Is there something specifically racially negative about the doll we are talking about



Yes. it is very much a negative caricature.

See also: Black & White Minstrel show, Enid Blyton, 'Little Black Sambo' books - and more.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: kavah on Today at 01:36:32 pm
Yes. that wiki quote I put up forms the crux of it, it's the same as Minstrel shows, loads of English people in the 70s and 80s didn't see the harm in it, you have to do a bit of research, Lenny Henry for example has written about his experience on the Minstrel Show, it was part of the same culture in the UK.
Apologies, I somehow missed your quote. The dolls were designed specifically to mock. In which case I can see the issue.
Interesting , perhaps, that I , and I guess others were succumbed to this attempt to brainwash, but didn't see it at all. --edit, not only didn't recognise what was being attempted, but also don't seem to have made the negative connections they were trying to make--
Also the racism in Enid Blyton has passed me by . I've never been exposed to B&W minstrel show nor the books that A red Abroad mentions.  After though, I may have seen 5 second minsterel show clips, but they looked really uninteresting (in the same way I don't want to watch Charlie chaplin nor Laurel and Hardy).
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:25:13 pm
That's where im struggling .
Are black Barbie dolls or action man figures racist? ( Do they even exist).
Is there something specifically racially negative about the doll we are talking about

@ Dr beaker I fear you and I are back to back, guns drawn whilst wearing white coned hats .  Luckily I think people know us well enough not to be drawing those conclusions .

If you cant look at that doll and dont even acknowledge a little bit about the backstory and its impact, then I cant help you.
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:25:13 pm
That's where im struggling .
Are black Barbie dolls or action man figures racist? ( Do they even exist).
Is there something specifically racially negative about the doll we are talking about

@ Dr beaker I fear you and I are back to back, guns drawn whilst wearing white coned hats .  Luckily I think people know us well enough not to be drawing those conclusions .

I believe they were created to mock and demean. They are not the same as action figures or other dolls.
Not to mention the racist landlord involved in the case displayed them in a very specific manner.

I had one as a nipper in the 1970s and I absolutely loved him to bits (literally, it fell apart)
Different times though. We had SFA,  I think my nan got it me by saving jam labels or something?
I know I had that and a Lamb Chop puppet my mum knitted me, a few ladybird books and that was about it.

I would certainly never entertain the idea of owning one or giving my own child one now because as an adult I understand what they represent.
The fact Braverman, our Home Secretary is supporting the landlord over this, when you consider his social media & output pictures is disgusting and shames our nation.
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 01:39:35 pm
Yes. it is very much a negative caricature.

See also: Black & White Minstrel show, Enid Blyton, 'Little Black Sambo' books - and more.

I remember some discussion a while ago about a particular Tintin book, Tintin in the Congo:

Anyone see no issues with that, today?
Yesterday's favourite... don't you hate it?

Re: Labour Thread
I think it's a big mistake to attack people for being racist over their views on this.
They just need educating on how this impacts minority's, in this case Blacks.
Seeing no harm in it doesn't automatically make them a racist.
This is something we learned coming out of the 80s and 90s.
People just need to consider the impact it has on Blacks, the impact it would have on Black children.
There were a lot of smart arsed arguments in the 70s+80s to justify these sort of views, some of them were made by people who actually believed they were opposed to racism. lots of debates held by white people. problem was not one of these white people ever thought to ask Black children how these views affected their lives. children can be very cruel without knowing it. adults pass on their views, they can make life hell for black children.
