That's where im struggling .
Are black Barbie dolls or action man figures racist? ( Do they even exist).
Is there something specifically racially negative about the doll we are talking about
@ Dr beaker I fear you and I are back to back, guns drawn whilst wearing white coned hats . Luckily I think people know us well enough not to be drawing those conclusions .
I believe they were created to mock and demean. They are not the same as action figures or other dolls.
Not to mention the racist landlord involved in the case displayed them in a very specific manner.
I had one as a nipper in the 1970s and I absolutely loved him to bits (literally, it fell apart)
Different times though. We had SFA, I think my nan got it me by saving jam labels or something?
I know I had that and a Lamb Chop puppet my mum knitted me, a few ladybird books and that was about it.
I would certainly never entertain the idea of owning one or giving my own child one now because as an adult I understand what they represent.
The fact Braverman, our Home Secretary is supporting the landlord over this, when you consider his social media & output pictures is disgusting and shames our nation.