I think it's a big mistake to attack people for being racist over their views on this.

They just need educating on how this impacts minority's, in this case Blacks.

Seeing no harm in it doesn't automatically make them a racist.

This is something we learned coming out of the 80s and 90s.

People just need to consider the impact it has on Blacks, the impact it would have on Black children.

There were a lot of smart arsed arguments in the 70s+80s to justify these sort of views, some of them were made by people who actually believed they were opposed to racism. lots of debates held by white people. problem was not one of these white people ever thought to ask Black children how these views affected their lives. children can be very cruel without knowing it. adults pass on their views, they can make life hell for black children.