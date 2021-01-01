« previous next »
Labour Thread

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #2760 on: Today at 05:28:11 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:22:18 pm
There are many ways of doing that I think.

Sorry you didn't appreciate my little joke.

Yeah I read the original statement as a joke "You underestimate the damage the Tories have done I think."

Had I missed the intent of that, I wouldn't have liked the next comment either.
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #2761 on: Today at 05:28:19 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:22:18 pm
There are many ways of doing that I think.

Sorry you didn't appreciate my little joke.

1 in 10 did
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #2762 on: Today at 05:31:29 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:22:18 pm
There are many ways of doing that I think.

Sorry you didn't appreciate my little joke.

Throw in some emojis and we're good. Even a little wink
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #2763 on: Today at 05:32:55 pm
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #2764 on: Today at 05:33:54 pm
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #2765 on: Today at 08:23:25 pm
A small cohort of people probably find this interesting.
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #2766 on: Today at 08:24:15 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 08:23:25 pm
A small cohort of people probably find this interesting.
Not non binary people though
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #2767 on: Today at 09:01:37 pm
Here's one for Yorky:  ;)

One in 10 A&E patients in England face dangerous 12-hour waits

NHS data for February shows 125,505 people spent at least 12 hours waiting to be admitted, transferred or discharged

Quote
One in 10 people attending A&E in England face a dangerous wait of at least 12 hours for staff to deal with their problem, previously hidden NHS figures show.

Data released on Thursday by NHS England for February showed that 125,505 people  10% of everyone who sought help at a hospital-based emergency department in England that month  endured waits of at least 12 hours to be admitted, transferred or discharged.

It is the first time NHS England has published details of how many people endure waits of that length, and comes after sustained pressure from the Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM), which represents A&E doctors, to put the statistics into the public domain.

https://www.theguardian.com/society/2023/apr/13/accident-emergency-patients-nhs-england-dangerous-wait-times-12-hours
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #2768 on: Today at 09:37:55 pm
PMQs next week..

Easy question Does the Prime instead believe  Gollywogs are racist?  Set a bomb off in the Sunak Braverman relationship
