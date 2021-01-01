« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 64 65 66 67 68 [69]   Go Down

Author Topic: Labour Thread  (Read 68295 times)

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,723
  • The first five yards........
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2720 on: Yesterday at 03:49:16 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 03:27:56 pm
There isn't much fair play around elections, and being the nicer side rarely works out well in the long run.

The Tories won in 2010 basically managing to blame Labour for the Global Financial Crisis, it was complete bollocks but it worked for them and then under Milliband Labour somehow became convinced that had become accepted wisdom and they needed to apologise for their record in govt!


I don't think you'll find anyone to defend that piece of ineptitude. I still shudder every time I see or hear Ed Miliband. He was a catastrophe for Labour.

I don't even think Labour should apologise for the attack-ads on Sunak, unfair as the first one obviously was. But it shouldn't repeat them. It certainly shouldn't repeat them without first telling the relevant shadow ministers, like Yvette Cooper. Otherwise Labour will be all over the place again, as it was this week. We looked like a fucking rabble because of this stupid ad.

I'm a little surprised how much of a minority I'm in on this question. My own view is that the most powerful ideology in Britain is something called 'Fair Play'. Everyone knows what it means and practically everyone likes to think they abide by it in their normal lives. It's a gift to the Left because 'Fair Play' is consistent with equality and support for the underdog. When Labour has been successful at the polls it has often been because it managed to mobilise people's strong feelings about Fair Play and to politicise the concept. When it has been most radical in office it has usually leant on the ideology of Fair Play or Fair Shares.

If Labour goes down this populist path and tries to portray Sunak as soft on paedos it may win the election. But it will absolutely trash the very thing that allows progressive government - ie Fair Play. It will also open a Dutch auction with the Tories that it cannot possibly win. They will always be nastier, more malicious, more dishonest than the Left. They will always be able to dip their bucket into the sewage far deeper than Labour can.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,438
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2721 on: Yesterday at 03:52:01 pm »
I actually don't mind going negative either, and I also think they should do a better job when they do.

I do think there has been a fair bit of pearl clutching about how damaging the ads are to Labour though.

But I do think there is a message there though that the Tories have been soft on crime, I see out in the real world all the time that people think burglaries etc just aren't taken seriously anymore by the police.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:53:37 pm by filopastry »
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,436
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2722 on: Yesterday at 03:54:44 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 03:49:16 pm
I don't think you'll find anyone to defend that piece of ineptitude. I still shudder every time I see or hear Ed Miliband. He was a catastrophe for Labour.


The personal ego that suggests to politicians that they can be successful when everyone can see they will not be is Labour's biggest pitfall. Already we've seen it with Kinnock, Miliband, Brown and Corbyn. Blair (whatever you think of him) and Smith were electable.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,781
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2723 on: Yesterday at 03:58:53 pm »
What would be wrong with saying, "Sunak doesn't want to go after 60bn quids worth of fraud, but Starmer does"?
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,138
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2724 on: Yesterday at 04:02:03 pm »
They should highlight all the millionaires, 2nd job MPs whilst the public are forced to reign in spending. A list dominated by Tories

Immigration will be toxic and not winnable, other then to highlight their abject failure to deal with it
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,725
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2725 on: Yesterday at 04:19:58 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 03:58:53 pm
What would be wrong with saying, "Sunak doesn't want to go after 60bn quids worth of fraud, but Starmer does"?
Would be shocked if that isnt in the pipeline
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,723
  • The first five yards........
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2726 on: Yesterday at 04:20:28 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 03:58:53 pm
What would be wrong with saying, "Sunak doesn't want to go after 60bn quids worth of fraud, but Starmer does"?

Nothing.

In fact, to expand, I think Labour should play the class card more. Attack the elite that matters. Not the 'liberal elite' (whatever that it is), but the 'financial elite' that controls the way we live and die.
If Labour does that it is possible to skewer the Tories for what remains in a democracy the greatest of all political crimes - aloofness.

The gist should be that the Tories don't care about street crime because they are insulated from it. They live in massive houses in the countryside like Sunak and Rees-Mogg, they don't use public transport late at night (or ever), they know nothing of urban living.

The same card can be played on education and health. They don't care about state schools because they didn't go there and their nor do their kids. They don't care about the NHS because they don't use it. They don't care about the tax burden because they have offshore bank accounts etc etc

Sunak is peculiarly vulnerable to class attack - obviously.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:32:27 pm by Yorkykopite »
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,753
  • Bam!
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2727 on: Yesterday at 07:51:55 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 04:20:28 pm
Nothing.

In fact, to expand, I think Labour should play the class card more. Attack the elite that matters. Not the 'liberal elite' (whatever that it is), but the 'financial elite' that controls the way we live and die.
If Labour does that it is possible to skewer the Tories for what remains in a democracy the greatest of all political crimes - aloofness.

The gist should be that the Tories don't care about street crime because they are insulated from it. They live in massive houses in the countryside like Sunak and Rees-Mogg, they don't use public transport late at night (or ever), they know nothing of urban living.

The same card can be played on education and health. They don't care about state schools because they didn't go there and their nor do their kids. They don't care about the NHS because they don't use it. They don't care about the tax burden because they have offshore bank accounts etc etc

Sunak is peculiarly vulnerable to class attack - obviously.

Years and years of painting all politicians as the same means it would be hard for labour to go look at those rich people without coming across as hypocritical to the average voter. I reckon a lot of people probably presume Starmer is just as rich as Sunak and wife.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,217
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2728 on: Yesterday at 11:34:10 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 03:25:14 pm
We must never forget Braverman is Sunaks Home Secretary.

Baroness Warsis interview with James OBrien was useful, because she made that point. So I have no issue with Labour fighting dirty if the target is legitimate. This particular ads target isnt imho.

In any case, its as plain as the nose on your face that the 2024 G.E will be fought around culture wars, and that the usual suspects will have lurid and misleading stories. Todays Mail and Telegraphs headlines are a good example: the Junior Doctors Union leader is on holiday.
Yeah, as I say, I felt uncomfortable with the phrasing of the add attacking Sunak personally but I had no problem with the general message sent by the add as it's something ive always believed, Sunak can't keep supporting all these cuts to save money and then argue well it's not my fault, they never have and never will recognise the consequences their policys have on the country.

I think we went through the most dangerous period of our democracy during the brexit campaign, the US still has the same problems right now. this is nothing compared to what the Torys did over the last 7yrs.
Politics has changed forever, how we campaign has changed, how our politicians are willing to abuse our Parliamentary standards. the blatant lies and the lobbying have done tremendous damage. it will take many years to recover.
Labour has to change with the times as well. the fight is different today than in the past, if they don't then the only way they win is when the Torys do exactly what they've done now. gone too far.






Logged
The problem isn't that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is a Lying, Unethical, Corrupt, Lying, Devious Dirtbag.
Everyone knows that.
The problem is his supporters don't care.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,886
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2729 on: Today at 07:15:00 am »
Class attacks against Sunak wont work. His wealth has been known for a while and is now fully baked in. Labour are not winning anything more by going down the wealth and class route.

Those attack ads have not reflected badly on Labour at all apart from those media types. Far too much self reflection going on and Labour should keep it up. It generates headlines towards a message that the public very rarely see.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:17:14 am by killer-heels »
Logged

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,724
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2730 on: Today at 12:41:09 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:15:00 am
Class attacks against Sunak wont work. His wealth has been known for a while and is now fully baked in. Labour are not winning anything more by going down the wealth and class route.

Those attack ads have not reflected badly on Labour at all apart from those media types. Far too much self reflection going on and Labour should keep it up. It generates headlines towards a message that the public very rarely see.

i wouldn't say that totally

but the point is to generate votes not debate

doesn't matter if people agree with labour's campaign - it's whether they're bothered to vote on what labour have to offer

personally, i'd vote for a party that i thought had great policies moving forward - not 'clever' ads (unsurprisingly and predictably) attacking opponents

yes the infamous 'labour's not working' advert was a rare exception, but i could have ran against labour back then and got in

you can only go so far with 'they're shit everyone'

we need to answer the question - so what you got?
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,217
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2731 on: Today at 12:52:56 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 12:41:09 pm
i wouldn't say that totally

but the point is to generate votes not debate

doesn't matter if people agree with labour's campaign - it's whether they're bothered to vote on what labour have to offer

personally, i'd vote for a party that i thought had great policies moving forward - not 'clever' ads (unsurprisingly and predictably) attacking opponents

yes the infamous 'labour's not working' advert was a rare exception, but i could have ran against labour back then and got in

you can only go so far with 'they're shit everyone'

we need to answer the question - so what you got?
You think Starmers Labour attack adds and tactics are Predictable?
I think the opposite is true, it's the fact they refuse to walk into the same old traps. they refuse to fight the Torys on the issues the Torys want the battle to be fought.
It's actually doing the Torys heads in, they don't know how to fight it or how to react to it.
 
Logged
The problem isn't that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is a Lying, Unethical, Corrupt, Lying, Devious Dirtbag.
Everyone knows that.
The problem is his supporters don't care.

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,724
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2732 on: Today at 01:11:54 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:52:56 pm
You think Starmers Labour attack adds and tactics are Predictable?
I think the opposite is true, it's the fact they refuse to walk into the same old traps. they refuse to fight the Torys on the issues the Torys want the battle to be fought.
It's actually doing the Torys heads in, they don't know how to fight it or how to react to it.

political attacks are predictable is what i'm saying

the ads, though not to my taste, have been a talking point but do you think they will win over the voters that chose the tories last time?

do you think they will change the vote of current tory voters disillusioned with their own party?

do you think that they will force (because a LOT of people don't even bother to vote) people to get off their arses and vote
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,886
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2733 on: Today at 01:26:44 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 01:11:54 pm
political attacks are predictable is what i'm saying

the ads, though not to my taste, have been a talking point but do you think they will win over the voters that chose the tories last time?

do you think they will change the vote of current tory voters disillusioned with their own party?

do you think that they will force (because a LOT of people don't even bother to vote) people to get off their arses and vote

What will then?
Logged

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,724
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2734 on: Today at 01:36:07 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:26:44 pm
What will then?

surely that's the labour party's mission
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,217
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2735 on: Today at 01:37:37 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 01:11:54 pm
political attacks are predictable is what i'm saying

the ads, though not to my taste, have been a talking point but do you think they will win over the voters that chose the tories last time?

do you think they will change the vote of current tory voters disillusioned with their own party?

do you think that they will force (because a LOT of people don't even bother to vote) people to get off their arses and vote
Political adds are a part of campaigning. they work, theres no doubt about that. question is, are Labours adds changing how voters view Sunak, I think theres a reason for going after Sunak personally, the Torys are polling terribly yet voters mustn't be making the connection to Sunak and the Torys incompetence and corruption. lies. that's the reason behind the attack adds, Labour don't want the public to think they are voting for Sunak when they put a X against the Tory candidate so it's not so much about getting people to vote Labour, it's about stopping people voting Tory believing they are voting for Sunak because they don't associate him to all the shit thats happened over the last few years.
Logged
The problem isn't that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is a Lying, Unethical, Corrupt, Lying, Devious Dirtbag.
Everyone knows that.
The problem is his supporters don't care.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,886
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2736 on: Today at 01:45:20 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 01:36:07 pm
surely that's the labour party's mission

Its hard to come out with a message or advert that easily resonates. Its much easier to go down to gutter levels and thats what the Labour party have rightly done.
Logged

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,724
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2737 on: Today at 01:45:49 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:37:37 pm
Political adds are a part of campaigning. they work, theres no doubt about that. question is, are Labours adds changing how voters view Sunak, I think theres a reason for going after Sunak personally, the Torys are polling terribly yet voters mustn't be making the connection to Sunak and the Torys incompetence and corruption. lies. that's the reason behind the attack adds, Labour don't want the public to think they are voting for Sunak when they put a X against the Tory candidate so it's not so much about getting people to vote Labour, it's about stopping people voting Tory believing they are voting for Sunak because they don't associate him to all the shit thats happened over the last few years.

i agree - and it's best to have a 'villain' and what better than a millionaire villain

and yes, it's to stop people voting for that party - but will they vote for us?

surely it would be best to stop them voting and to increase our own numbers - you don't want people so disillusioned with politics that they don't bother voting at all
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,138
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2738 on: Today at 01:47:27 pm »
Labour should wallow in the darkest deepest depths of the gutter to knock these bastards out
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,723
  • The first five yards........
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2739 on: Today at 01:49:02 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:47:27 pm
Labour should wallow in the darkest deepest depths of the gutter to knock these bastards out

You're confident they'd climb back out?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,138
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2740 on: Today at 01:51:02 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:49:02 pm
You're confident they'd climb back out?

I'm confident that the Tories will come back even stronger and decimate the country even more
Logged

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,724
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2741 on: Today at 01:59:16 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:47:27 pm
Labour should wallow in the darkest deepest depths of the gutter to knock these bastards out

is it necessary with this lead in the latest (ipsos) polls?

Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,138
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2742 on: Today at 02:01:15 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 01:59:16 pm
is it necessary with this lead in the latest (ipsos) polls?



Lots can happen between now and election time. I want the Tories obliterated and struggle to come back for a while
Logged

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,724
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2743 on: Today at 02:04:03 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 02:01:15 pm
Lots can happen between now and election time. I want the Tories obliterated and struggle to come back for a while ever

fixed that for you machae mate
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
Pages: 1 ... 64 65 66 67 68 [69]   Go Up
« previous next »
 