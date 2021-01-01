There isn't much fair play around elections, and being the nicer side rarely works out well in the long run.



The Tories won in 2010 basically managing to blame Labour for the Global Financial Crisis, it was complete bollocks but it worked for them and then under Milliband Labour somehow became convinced that had become accepted wisdom and they needed to apologise for their record in govt!





I don't think you'll find anyone to defend that piece of ineptitude. I still shudder every time I see or hear Ed Miliband. He was a catastrophe for Labour.I don't even think Labour should apologise for the attack-ads on Sunak, unfair as the first one obviously was. But it shouldn't repeat them. It certainly shouldn't repeat them without first telling the relevant shadow ministers, like Yvette Cooper. Otherwise Labour will be all over the place again, as it was this week. We looked like a fucking rabble because of this stupid ad.I'm a little surprised how much of a minority I'm in on this question. My own view is that the most powerful ideology in Britain is something called 'Fair Play'. Everyone knows what it means and practically everyone likes to think they abide by it in their normal lives. It's a gift to the Left because 'Fair Play' is consistent with equality and support for the underdog. When Labour has been successful at the polls it has often been because it managed to mobilise people's strong feelings about Fair Play and to politicise the concept. When it has been most radical in office it has usually leant on the ideology of Fair Play or Fair Shares.If Labour goes down this populist path and tries to portray Sunak as soft on paedos it may win the election. But it will absolutely trash the very thing that allows progressive government - ie Fair Play. It will also open a Dutch auction with the Tories that it cannot possibly win. They will always be nastier, more malicious, more dishonest than the Left. They will always be able to dip their bucket into the sewage far deeper than Labour can.