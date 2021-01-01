We must never forget Braverman is Sunaks Home Secretary.
Baroness Warsis interview with James OBrien was useful, because she made that point. So I have no issue with Labour fighting dirty if the target is legitimate. This particular ads target isnt imho.
In any case, its as plain as the nose on your face that the 2024 G.E will be fought around culture wars, and that the usual suspects will have lurid and misleading stories. Todays Mail and Telegraphs headlines are a good example: the Junior Doctors Union leader is on holiday.
Yeah, as I say, I felt uncomfortable with the phrasing of the add attacking Sunak personally but I had no problem with the general message sent by the add as it's something ive always believed, Sunak can't keep supporting all these cuts to save money and then argue well it's not my fault, they never have and never will recognise the consequences their policys have on the country.
I think we went through the most dangerous period of our democracy during the brexit campaign, the US still has the same problems right now. this is nothing compared to what the Torys did over the last 7yrs.
Politics has changed forever, how we campaign has changed, how our politicians are willing to abuse our Parliamentary standards. the blatant lies and the lobbying have done tremendous damage. it will take many years to recover.
Labour has to change with the times as well. the fight is different today than in the past, if they don't then the only way they win is when the Torys do exactly what they've done now. gone too far.