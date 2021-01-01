Got to like the planning of this though. all the Tory MPs off on their hols lying on the beach must be fuming. no other UK political news except this.

This can't be something Labour did without thinking out. they knew there would be some outrage. be interesting to see how they handle the outrage. the message they want to get across on the Torys being at fault for crime and lenient sentences will remain with voters. it's going to make people think if they are the party who fights crime.