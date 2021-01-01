Or... maybe just argue about the policies that are hurting people? Without the culture war/red meat/outrage stuff?
Just a thought.
I said if the Tories start talking Savile, as if Labour was the only government who didn't notice wtf he was up to.
Personally I don't consider stuff like this to be red meat or culture wars. Culture wars is gay marriage, drag queens, fearing "the other". All Labour are doing is fighting a bit dirty. Policy, facts etc didn't get us very far in the Brexit referendum, and we're up against a Tory government for whom nothing is too low.
It's all very hi-brow shit that grinds people's bones though, people need to chill the fuck out and enjoy the ride ☺️
All being well we'll have a Labour government in a year or so, then we can moan about the semantics 👍
Dunno about a year. December 2024 isn't it? That's a good 20 months away.