Offline Lusty

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2640 on: Today at 08:12:42 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:41:35 pm
Is it down to the CPS whether criminals are sent down?  I always thought it was judges 🤷

Or do they mean the CPS didn't even get the cases to court?  I understood it to be they were found guilty but not given custodial sentences?
Judges follow the sentencing guidelines, which are set by the sentencing council. The problem for Labour in this case is that Starmer was a member of the sentencing council in 2012, which is when the current guidelines were made and the lower limits that allow for non-custodial sentences were set.

It's obviously a stretch to pin it on him, but he has a lot more to do with it than Sunak who was not even an MP for most of the time period they've pulled the stats from.
Online reddebs

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2641 on: Today at 08:20:47 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 08:12:42 pm
Judges follow the sentencing guidelines, which are set by the sentencing council. The problem for Labour in this case is that Starmer was a member of the sentencing council in 2012, which is when the current guidelines were made and the lower limits that allow for non-custodial sentences were set.

It's obviously a stretch to pin it on him, but he has a lot more to do with it than Sunak who was not even an MP for most of the time period they've pulled the stats from.

So this council then, how many are on it and what's the demographic? 

It presumably wasn't just down Kier to decide what the limits were but I guess for the point scoring mob everything is his fault 👍
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2642 on: Today at 08:27:12 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:20:47 pm
So this council then, how many are on it and what's the demographic? 

It presumably wasn't just down Kier to decide what the limits were but I guess for the point scoring mob everything is his fault 👍

No, but it was pretty ill thought out.  It's not hard to argue that he had more say than Sunak.  Plenty to go after with the Tories and they made a bit of a hash of it.
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2643 on: Today at 08:29:19 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:20:47 pm
So this council then, how many are on it and what's the demographic? 

It presumably wasn't just down Kier to decide what the limits were but I guess for the point scoring mob everything is his fault 👍

In fairness... and I'm REALLY no Sunak fan, it was more down to Starmer than Sunak - even if Starmer was just one voice on the council.

This isn't an attack/point-scoring on Starmer - just some balance.

Either way, I think the current couple of 'attack' ads from Labour are bonkers. :(
Online Rob Dylan

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2644 on: Today at 08:35:20 pm »
They're right to go after the Tories' record on crime, and the difference between their 'law and order' rhetoric and the reality. Talking about specific types of crime is also fine, but what isn't fine is saying things like Rishi Sunak doesn't think sexual abusers should go to prison. It also opens the door for the Tories to go on about Saville again.
Online reddebs

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2645 on: Today at 08:36:24 pm »
Possibly it is I'll thought out but I doubt it'll bother most non voters as they probably don't even know what Kier's job was before so they'll just see the jab at Sunak.
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2646 on: Today at 08:36:48 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:20:47 pm
So this council then, how many are on it and what's the demographic? 

It presumably wasn't just down Kier to decide what the limits were but I guess for the point scoring mob everything is his fault 👍

And again, in fairness... He (or Labour at least) brought it up.

It's not very clever.
Online Red Beret

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2647 on: Today at 08:40:12 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 08:35:20 pm
They're right to go after the Tories' record on crime, and the difference between their 'law and order' rhetoric and the reality. Talking about specific types of crime is also fine, but what isn't fine is saying things like Rishi Sunak doesn't think sexual abusers should go to prison. It also opens the door for the Tories to go on about Saville again.

If the Tories want to go on about Savile, Labour should put up huge posters of him hanging out with Maggie Thatcher.
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2648 on: Today at 08:42:47 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:40:12 pm
If the Tories want to go on about Savile, Labour should put up huge posters of him hanging out with Maggie Thatcher.

Or... maybe just argue about the policies that are hurting people? Without the culture war/red meat/outrage stuff?

Just a thought.

:)
Online reddebs

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2649 on: Today at 09:06:44 pm »
It's all very hi-brow shit that grinds people's bones though, people need to chill the fuck out and enjoy the ride ☺️

All being well we'll have a Labour government in a year or so, then we can moan about the semantics 👍
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2650 on: Today at 09:12:39 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:06:44 pm
It's all very hi-brow shit that grinds people's bones though, people need to chill the fuck out and enjoy the ride ☺️

All being well we'll have a Labour government in a year or so, then we can moan about the semantics 👍

We should have (let's hope so)... but there's still plenty of time for them to f*ck it up. :(
Online Red Beret

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2651 on: Today at 09:49:38 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 08:42:47 pm
Or... maybe just argue about the policies that are hurting people? Without the culture war/red meat/outrage stuff?

Just a thought.

:)

I said if the Tories start talking Savile, as if Labour was the only government who didn't notice wtf he was up to.

Personally I don't consider stuff like this to be red meat or culture wars. Culture wars is gay marriage, drag queens, fearing "the other". All Labour are doing is fighting a bit dirty. Policy, facts etc didn't get us very far in the Brexit referendum, and we're up against a Tory government for whom nothing is too low.

Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:06:44 pm
It's all very hi-brow shit that grinds people's bones though, people need to chill the fuck out and enjoy the ride ☺️

All being well we'll have a Labour government in a year or so, then we can moan about the semantics 👍

Dunno about a year. December 2024 isn't it? That's a good 20 months away.
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2652 on: Today at 09:56:38 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:49:38 pm
I said if the Tories start talking Savile, as if Labour was the only government who didn't notice wtf he was up to.

Yes, I got that... but I still find a 'race to the bottom' very distasteful. You're free to disgaree of course.

Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:49:38 pm


Personally I don't consider stuff like this to be red meat or culture wars. Culture wars is gay marriage, drag queens, fearing "the other".


Yes, and Labour are letting themselves get dragged into this too. Who can be the toughest on criminals, illegal immigrants and so on. Backtracking on transgender issues.

Surely you've noticed this recently?
Offline Lusty

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2653 on: Today at 09:59:39 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:06:44 pm
It's all very hi-brow shit that grinds people's bones though, people need to chill the fuck out and enjoy the ride ☺️

All being well we'll have a Labour government in a year or so, then we can moan about the semantics 👍
That's an absolutely massive assumption though, and the Labour party is about the only party in the world that could fuck it up from here.

Stunts like this are not going to help.  The Tories are so much better at this kind of thing, Labour can't afford to take the fight down to this kind of level because it's their home turf.
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2654 on: Today at 10:07:11 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 09:59:39 pm
That's an absolutely massive assumption though, and the Labour party is about the only party in the world that could fuck it up from here.

Stunts like this are not going to help.  The Tories are so much better at this kind of thing, Labour can't afford to take the fight down to this kind of level because it's their home turf.

 :thumbup
Online oldfordie

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2655 on: Today at 10:16:29 pm »
Got to like the planning of this though. all the Tory MPs off on their hols lying on the beach must be fuming. no other UK political news except this.
This can't be something Labour did without thinking out. they knew there would be some outrage. be interesting to see how they handle the outrage. the message they want to get across on the Torys being at fault for crime and lenient sentences will remain with voters. it's going to make people think if they are the party who fights crime.
Online Red Beret

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2656 on: Today at 10:20:54 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 09:56:38 pm
Yes, I got that... but I still find a 'race to the bottom' very distasteful. You're free to disgaree of course.

Yes, and Labour are letting themselves get dragged into this too. Who can be the toughest on criminals, illegal immigrants and so on. Backtracking on transgender issues.

Surely you've noticed this recently?

I avoid the news, it's kind of depressing. But the problem is you have the right wing media setting the agenda. Unfortunately Labour probably feel they have to play up to this in some measure. It seems to me they are at least trying to turn it into an attack on the Tories at the same time.

Get the Tories out and then maybe Labour can start setting the agenda and flush all this horrible shit down the toilet.
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2657 on: Today at 10:23:22 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:20:54 pm
Get the Tories out and then maybe Labour can start setting the agenda and flush all this horrible shit down the toilet.

That would be ideal.

:)


Anyway, happy Easter.  :thumbup
Offline Lusty

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2658 on: Today at 10:23:54 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 10:16:29 pm
Got to like the planning of this though. all the Tory MPs off on their hols lying on the beach must be fuming. no other UK political news except this.
This can't be something Labour did without thinking out. they knew there would be some outrage. be interesting to see how they handle the outrage. the message they want to get across on the Torys being at fault for crime and lenient sentences will remain with voters. it's going to make people think if they are the party who fights crime.
There were so many easy ways they could have done that though.  The criminal justice system is desperately underfunded, courts are closed, serious crimes are not going to trial for years and then collapsing as a result.  A million different metrics they could have pulled out that can be directly tied to Sunak through his time in government, and instead they've put out a highly dubious statistic and left themselves open to the easiest counter attack of all time.

I hope you're right about this being a deliberate strategy of some kind, but I think it's more likely this is some low ranking social media manager that is operating without the proper guard rails in place.  Never ascribe to malice...
Online Red Beret

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2659 on: Today at 10:24:07 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 10:16:29 pm
Got to like the planning of this though. all the Tory MPs off on their hols lying on the beach must be fuming. no other UK political news except this.
This can't be something Labour did without thinking out. they knew there would be some outrage. be interesting to see how they handle the outrage. the message they want to get across on the Torys being at fault for crime and lenient sentences will remain with voters. it's going to make people think if they are the party who fights crime.

Yeah, I think the specifics will be quickly forgotten, but the underlying message will linger. Maybe that's Labour's gameplan?
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2660 on: Today at 10:29:44 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 10:23:54 pm
Never ascribe to malice...

 :thumbup

My mentor always said (in regards to my businesses) "If a competitor is doing well, don't be jealous or wish them ill... just be better."

It's stayed with me. :)


(Yes, I realise 'politics' is different).
