It's definitely a bit populist for me, but I don't think it's something Labour should worry about shirking from - so long as they make the more rational case about Tory failure using other channels away from social media pics.I'm wondering if it's also timed to coincide with the outrageous news out of Scotland of the man getting community service after being found guilty of raping a child on multiple occasions last week based on Scottish Government guidelines to protect offenders under 25 from prison [ https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-edinburgh-east-fife-65164041 There's plenty of ammo - outdated prison estate with fewer places (while they spent money trying to increase space), massive and unsafe overcrowding in prisons, requiring other custody suites to be used as prison overflow, lack of investment in rehabilitation, lack of meaningful time (eg education) in addition to rehabilitation on offer in prison (both effecting rates of re-offence), delays in trials from COVID, delays from avoidable Barrister strikes, disastrous policy trying to erode public defense funding (not unlinked to Barrister strike).Hopefully further more detailed attacks on the Tories will expand on the soundbite from the advert.Separate point, but I'd personally object to the claims it's trying to appeal to 'the red wall' for a number of reasons - firstly punishing people who sexually assault children isn't draconian (draconian punishment being one of the populist button to push to appeal to the socially conservative) and it's got wide support as an endeavour, even away from the socially conservative. Think a lot of commentary on red wall voters is often grounded in projection, based on internalised judgments about how people in a different social class think/behave .