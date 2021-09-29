« previous next »
Author Topic: Labour Thread  (Read 65732 times)

« Reply #2600 on: Today at 12:43:27 pm »
They didn't think that one through.
« Reply #2601 on: Today at 12:45:08 pm »
My partner has faced sexual assault and has no problem with the advert

It's obviously heavy handed and a bit too gutter politics for my taste

BUT it's a shame if the core issue - the dismal record for such offences - goes unnoticed

Indeed you can already see the Tory argument against it: anything but defending that dodgy record

I think this is the main issue with it.  There's an important message in there, but the dog whistle is too loud to hear it.

I've no doubt it'll be taken down at some point.
« Reply #2602 on: Today at 12:45:49 pm »
Ill judged by whoever put it together but on the flip side, very difficult for the tories to combat as their record on convicting sex offenders is so dire. The claims here are of course not the governments fault, but so much around the criminal justice system is, that they would be unwise to bring it up

Oh I dont know, I suppose they could look towards the Crown prosecution service, baring in mind the record being discussed goes back to 2010.


« Reply #2603 on: Today at 12:51:01 pm »
Ive no issue for Labour playing gutter politics just like the Tories have always done. Been far too nice to these horrible c*nts for too long.
« Reply #2604 on: Today at 12:53:02 pm »
Ive no issue for Labour playing gutter politics just like the Tories have always done. Been far too nice to these horrible c*nts for too long.

I suppose it makes a nice change that they get Dirty towards the Tories as opposed to the left wing of their own party.

« Reply #2605 on: Today at 01:15:28 pm »
They didn't think that one through.
You may be right but I wouldn't be so sure.
What's the next stage. there will be outrage from the Torys and the media.
Labour will be asked to apologise.
Labour would be fools to apologise unreservedly after the shit the Torys have said.
no way.
Labour will have to explain the frustration they've felt the last year or so. especially after the last few months. the Torys have made some disgusting accusations against Labour to try and take the focus away from the disastrous effect of their policys.
OK Labour apologise and what do the Torys do then.
Shout Labour want the boats full of illegal immigrants to come.
Labour stick their hands up and say, See what I mean, we've had to put up with these disgusting smears for over a year.
We will see how this develops but I just hope Labour doesn't apologise unreservadly, they have to explain the frustration behind the attack on Sunak.
The problem isn't that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is a Lying, Unethical, Corrupt, Lying, Devious Dirtbag.
Everyone knows that.
The problem is his supporters don't care.

« Reply #2606 on: Today at 01:50:53 pm »
Ive no issue for Labour playing gutter politics just like the Tories have always done. Been far too nice to these horrible c*nts for too long.

I agree, Labour get trounced by Tories when playing dirty and gutter talk, arguing that they should take the moral high ground. Well that moral high ground has caused misery, pain and heartache by allowing Tories for being in power for decades and stripping away hopes of a generation. Fuck playing nice because the Tories and their voters don't give a fuck

You may be right but I wouldn't be so sure.
What's the next stage. there will be outrage from the Torys and the media.
Labour will be asked to apologise.
Labour would be fools to apologise unreservedly after the shit the Torys have said.
no way.
Labour will have to explain the frustration they've felt the last year or so. especially after the last few months. the Torys have made some disgusting accusations against Labour to try and take the focus away from the disastrous effect of their policys.
OK Labour apologise and what do the Torys do then.
Shout Labour want the boats full of illegal immigrants to come.
Labour stick their hands up and say, See what I mean, we've had to put up with these disgusting smears for over a year.
We will see how this develops but I just hope Labour doesn't apologise unreservadly, they have to explain the frustration behind the attack on Sunak.

I hope Labour doesn't apologise at all. They made that mistake under Miliband. If Labour apologise, the Tories will find a way to make it out that Labour are responsible for all this mess, even though they're the ones who have been in power for almost 15 fucking years.

I mean, apologising to THIS Tory party? After everything they have done? That would be like apologising to the guy you clonked on the head with a cricket bat after he robbed your wallet and shagged your dog.
Popcorn's Art

« Reply #2608 on: Today at 04:02:30 pm »
Took the train to my daughters for Easter, and picked up an Evening Standard. Theres a piece by Andy Burnham imploring all sensible MPs across the House to avoid - in the run up to the next election - precisely this sort of gutter-rhetoric/culture wars. The headline:  We must not let the culture wars turn the next election into a firestorm of hate

https://www.standard.co.uk/comment/andy-burnham-culture-wars-next-general-election-hate-b1072724.html
Took the train to my daughters for Easter, and picked up an Evening Standard. Theres a piece by Andy Burnham imploring all sensible MPs across the House to avoid - in the run up to the next election - precisely this sort of gutter-rhetoric/culture wars. The headline:  We must not let the culture wars turn the next election into a firestorm of hate

https://www.standard.co.uk/comment/andy-burnham-culture-wars-next-general-election-hate-b1072724.html

What was that dreadful thud? The sound of Keir Starmer falling off his high horse

Civility in politics? Starmer may have to stable that faithful nag after Labours awful paedo protector attack ad on Rishi Sunak'

Encouraging news for anyone who fears the next election might be some fight for the moral high ground, as Labour releases a new attack ad. Have you seen this one? If not, do try to catch it before they take it down and tacitly blame someone nameless. It depicts a smiling Rishi Sunak next to the inquiry: Do you think adults convicted of sexually assaulting children should go to prison? Rishi Sunak doesnt. Oh dear. In case that grim message was too opaque for you, Sunaks famous signature is added, above the explainer: Under the Tories, 4,500 adults convicted of assaulting children under 16 served no prison time. Labour will lock up dangerous child abusers.

Righto. Attempts to cast this ad as a dog whistle seem misplaced, affording its stunning crassness a kind of subtlety that it simply cant carry off. I think that when everyone can hear the dog whistle, its just a whistle? If you cant discern the shrill sound of something telling you Rishi Sunak doesnt want nonces to go to prison, do consider booking a hearing test at your very earliest convenience.

The ad has drawn condemnation from across the political spectrum, so we merely await some genius turning up  off the record, of course  to explain that this was exactly what they were going for. The thing about political attack ads is that there will always be people, usually the ones who came up with them, wholl sweep in to explain loftily that actually, the ad in question was a dark form of magic. Hey, its not pretty, but politics is a bloodsport, will be the position of some boring little inadequate whose other positions include banning bloodsports and having a number of views about where to get the best flat white in SW1.

One of the big impressions you keep hearing about Keir Starmer from the focus groups is that he doesnt say what he really thinks. So perhaps this ad was an attempt to address this, a really confident and clear way of saying Rishi Sunak is the paedos friend. And yet, the irony of this particular ad is that Starmer doesnt really think that Rishi Sunak thinks this  and consequently hasnt even said what he thinks here.

The one thing you would hope the career lawyer would be across is that Sunak  who wasnt even an MP for five years of the period gestured towards in the ad  was not responsible for sentencing or sentencing guidelines. The fact that Starmer was himself a member of the sentencing council for some of that period is another factor that places the ad firmly in the audacious category.

Primarily, though, this seems to be about decorum in politics, a beloved subject of the Labour leader. It was only a year or so ago that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson was shamefully and bizarrely attempting to counter Partygate stories by telling the House of Commons that Starmer had failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile when he was director of public prosecutions, a gambit that also drew cross-spectrum political condemnation and at least one angry mob towards Starmer. At the time, the Labour leader drew himself up to his full height and said that he had never before been called a paedophile protector. It was a deliberate slur without any basis in fact, Starmer told the Times. The PM knew exactly what he was doing  Its not about me, its about the way we conduct our politics. I dont want to see us go down the route that this potentially takes us down. Of the anti-vax crowd who had chanted paedo-protecting slurs at him, he reasoned: That happened yesterday for the first time in my life. If others want to argue that this is unconnected with precisely what the PM said one week before, then let them make that case. But theyll never persuade me that there is no link.

Mm. But will Starmer be able to persuade himself that calling a political leader a paedophile protector is good and right when he does it, and somehow nothing to do with the way we conduct our politics? If the sole tenor of your current brand is that the Tories are morally degenerate and iniquitous and that decency and truth-telling matter, there are those nutters among us who would argue that sinking to the same level is not a brilliant 4D chess move, but simply  sinking to the same level. Hypocrisy is arguably the hardest sell in politics, as Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons calamitous standards committee appearance recently showed, and it is certainly an area the self-sainted Starmer might sensibly be advised to avoid. Is this the sole occasion on which anyone could reasonably describe Starmers actions as bold? That in itself feels something of a problem.

At time of writing, the ad remained up, with the leadership of the Labour party apparently standing behind it. A glimpse of the excruciating contortions into which they are going to get themselves to defend it came courtesy of the shadow culture secretary, Lucy Powell, who emerged for a coach-crash interview with BBC Breakfast in which she flounderingly acknowledged that she could see it might not be to everybodys taste. But you know, she ruminated, that is the sort of cut-and-thrust nature of politics. Something for the ad-makers of the Conservative party to bear in mind, no doubt.

As for Starmer himself, he had only just given a tough-talking interview to the Mirror to round off a distinctly unedifying crime week for both Labour and the Tories. Quite how soon the Labour leader will wish to emerge again after this ad is unclear  as is quite how much he will wish to bang on about decency for a bit. Perhaps well see him out and about with real people in the days ahead. At least the advent of spring means his handlers can finally get him out of the knee-length black coat he favours on outside visits. Coupled with his perma-pained expression, this garment always makes Starmer look like a funeral director. You never quite know if hes going to say something about manufacturing jobs or murmur that the horse-drawn carriage is now ready to leave.

Staying with matters equine, perhaps after this unpleasant episode the deceased in question is Starmers favourite hobby-horse: civility in politics. Its pretty hard to see that particular one being given a run-out in the near future, which will leave the Labour leader reliant on showing people what else he has back there in the stable other than taking the moral high ground and making holier-than-thou pronouncements. He hasnt been about that at all over the past 24 hours  so he must be about something else, something different, something more. Mustnt he  ?

Marina Hyde is a Guardian columnist

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/apr/07/keir-starmer-high-horse-politics-labour-rishi-sunak


I think it's trying to target 'Stevenage Woman' - socially conservative, working mums.
« Reply #2610 on: Today at 04:46:45 pm »
What was that dreadful thud? The sound of Keir Starmer falling off his high horse
Marina Hyde is a Guardian columnist

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/apr/07/keir-starmer-high-horse-politics-labour-rishi-sunak

The one thing you would hope the career lawyer would be across is that Sunak  who wasnt even an MP for five years of the period gestured towards in the ad  was not responsible for sentencing or sentencing guidelines. The fact that Starmer was himself a member of the sentencing council for some of that period is another factor that places the ad firmly in the audacious category.

I made the same point earlier

Oh I dont know, I suppose they could look towards the Crown prosecution service, baring in mind the record being discussed goes back to 2010.

When the plan seemed to be, were not as bad as the Tories, this really was a strange move.,





Ive no issue for Labour playing gutter politics just like the Tories have always done. Been far too nice to these horrible c*nts for too long.

Leaning that way too.  Tories obviously cant counter with evidence and if theres one area theyve form for, its playing dirty. 
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/apr/07/keir-starmer-high-horse-politics-labour-rishi-sunak

The one thing you would hope the career lawyer would be across is that Sunak  who wasnt even an MP for five years of the period gestured towards in the ad  was not responsible for sentencing or sentencing guidelines. The fact that Starmer was himself a member of the sentencing council for some of that period is another factor that places the ad firmly in the audacious category.
I made the same point earlier
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:45:49 pm
Oh I dont know, I suppose they could look towards the Crown prosecution service, baring in mind the record being discussed goes back to 2010.
Can we rule out Marina Hyde being a member of RAWK?
I hope Labour doesn't apologise at all. They made that mistake under Miliband. If Labour apologise, the Tories will find a way to make it out that Labour are responsible for all this mess, even though they're the ones who have been in power for almost 15 fucking years.

I mean, apologising to THIS Tory party? After everything they have done? That would be like apologising to the guy you clonked on the head with a cricket bat after he robbed your wallet and shagged your dog.
I know what you mean but if they are going to fight dirty then at least say something most people will nod along with.
I don't think the problem with Miliband was apologising it was more about not defending Labour over debt etc. this is different but the same situation could arise if Labour just apologise without explaining the circumstances that drove them to put out this attack, putting their heads down and saying their sorry would bring disaster for a few reasons, it would make Labour look despicable, it would justify they Torys throwing more below the belt attacks with you reap what you sow blah blah attacks.
Labour can turn this to their advantage if they admit they were in the wrong but it all came out of frustration. the relentless below the belt attacks by Sunak and the Torys to deflect attention from running the country into the ground.
I think that weakens the Torys more than not apologising.
Maybe Labour could respond with something like: We are sorry that Rishi Sunak feels embarrassed by the ad. But, we note, he does not feel embarrassed enough to do anything about the woeful record in punishing paedophiles.

The above would surely escalate things, so I guess I am not really suggesting it. But if Labour are going to walk back this ad - as they probably should - then they really should not have published it in the first place.
It's definitely a bit populist for me, but I don't think it's something Labour should worry about shirking from - so long as they make the more rational case about Tory failure using other channels away from social media pics.

I'm wondering if it's also timed to coincide with the outrageous news out of Scotland of the man getting community service after being found guilty of raping a child on multiple occasions last week based on Scottish Government guidelines to protect offenders under 25 from prison [ https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-edinburgh-east-fife-65164041 ]

There's plenty of ammo - outdated prison estate with fewer places (while they spent money trying to increase space), massive and unsafe overcrowding in prisons, requiring other custody suites to be used as prison overflow, lack of investment in rehabilitation, lack of meaningful time (eg education) in addition to rehabilitation on offer in prison (both effecting rates of re-offence), delays in trials from COVID, delays from avoidable Barrister strikes, disastrous policy trying to erode public defense funding (not unlinked to Barrister strike).

Hopefully further more detailed attacks on the Tories will expand on the soundbite from the advert.

Separate point, but I'd personally object to the claims it's trying to appeal to 'the red wall' for a number of reasons - firstly punishing people who sexually assault children isn't draconian (draconian punishment being one of the populist button to push to appeal to the socially conservative) and it's got wide support as an endeavour, even away from the socially conservative. Think a lot of commentary on red wall voters is often grounded in projection, based on internalised judgments about how people in a different social class think/behave .
I'm wondering if it's also timed to coincide with the outrageous news out of Scotland of the man getting community service after being found guilty of raping a child on multiple occasions last week based on Scottish Government guidelines to protect offenders under 25 from prison

What the fuck?!
They've doubled down on it...



Quite a few Labour supporters seem unhappy.


https://twitter.com/UKLabour/status/1644339059215548416
What the fuck?!

The magistrates made an administration error, or something.  So the judge gave him unpaid work  ::)

The standard sentence was 5 years.
Nothing wrong with a bit of gutter politics.
They've doubled down on it...



Quite a few Labour supporters seem unhappy.


https://twitter.com/UKLabour/status/1644339059215548416

This is straight out of the New Labour playbook.  They used certain offenders as political footballs.

This is straight out of the New Labour playbook.  They used certain offenders as political footballs.

Who/what are they referring to? 
Theres no such thing as bad publicity they say.

And I think given the furore over this, that might be the case here


Labour have stolen the headlines.
I made the same point earlier

When the plan seemed to be, were not as bad as the Tories, this really was a strange move.,



This was inevitable
This was inevitable
Genuinely the dumbest thing Labour have done since the Ed Stone I think.
This was inevitable
Nice of that Corbynite jrc1921 to make that Tory attack ad - source https://mobile.twitter.com/jrc1921/status/1644286112687431682

And he's unironically labelling Labour as Tory-enablers ;D Bad bellend him
Nice of that Corbynite jrc1921 to make that Tory attack ad - source https://mobile.twitter.com/jrc1921/status/1644286112687431682

And he's unironically labelling Labour as Tory-enablers ;D Bad bellend him

Ive no idea who he is, but I guess you reap what you sow. 
The magistrates made an administration error, or something.  So the judge gave him unpaid work  ::)

The standard sentence was 5 years.
I'm afraid it's not an error - it's within the guidelines

https://twitter.com/RussellFindlay1/status/1643248474954117121

Excuse the MSP source, but his specialism is in Criminal Justice and he's provided useful sources and examples in an easy to consume way so it's the easiest bet

The c*nt rapist's defence team are actually preparing to appeal the community service sentence too, as they claim it's too much
Ive no idea who he is, but I guess you reap what you sow. 
Would the reaping be a Tory government?

Also, you sure you don't know him? You shared his smear on Yvette Cooper (taking a couple of words out of context, to help attack her) just a few weeks ago - you prompted a bit of a discussion when you did it. Perhaps you're following him accidentally.

Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on March  8, 2023, 04:47:09 pm
I want a country that helps the most vulnerable people in the world, not criminalises them.

https://twitter.com/jrc1921/status/1633375273851682818

Ive not said shes no better than the Tories, so lets not go down that road
I'm afraid it's not an error - it's within the guidelines

https://twitter.com/RussellFindlay1/status/1643248474954117121

Excuse the MSP source, but his specialism is in Criminal Justice and he's provided useful sources and examples in an easy to consume way so it's the easiest bet

The c*nt rapist's defence team are actually preparing to appeal the community service sentence too, as they claim it's too much

Didn't know that.

The way I read it on the BBC, it sounded different.

I'm all for rehabilitation, but there needs to be some punishment too.

Didn't know that.

The way I read it on the BBC, it sounded different.

I'm all for rehabilitation, but there needs to be some punishment too.
Agreed mate on all counts. I've family that've run Rape Crisis Centres and are involved in safeguarding investigations, so I'm familiar with injustice being the norm and convictions being extremely rare - but this one really shocked me. Needs to be the last time
Would the reaping be a Tory government? #

Also, you sure you don't know him? You shared his smear on Yvette Cooper (taking a couple of words out of context, to help attack her) just a few weeks ago - you prompted a bit of a discussion when you did it. Perhaps you're following him accidentally.

I cant foillow anyone as Im banned for a comment made about Guardiola  ::)
My twitter activity is read only on incognito mode.

Starmer attacked the left, dont be surprised when they hit back. 
I cant foillow anyone as Im banned for a comment made about Guardiola  ::)
My twitter activity is read only on incognito mode.

Starmer attacked the left, dont be surprised when they hit back. 
Fair enough!

And rest assured I'm not remotely surprised - that particular formerly Bennite faction and their new idols have attacked Labour since the early 80s. Nothing new under the sun

For what it's worth, he's not just attacking Starmer but also all other left leaning lawyers are apparently the enemy now too. That JRC prick doesn't represent 'the left', more the weirdo fringe
Fair enough!

And rest assured I'm not remotely surprised - that particular formerly Bennite faction and their new idols have attacked Labour since the early 80s. Nothing new under the sun

You're a little older than me, I cant go that far back, but Starmer made an enemy of the left, so thats on him.

