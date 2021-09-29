I hope Labour doesn't apologise at all. They made that mistake under Miliband. If Labour apologise, the Tories will find a way to make it out that Labour are responsible for all this mess, even though they're the ones who have been in power for almost 15 fucking years.



I mean, apologising to THIS Tory party? After everything they have done? That would be like apologising to the guy you clonked on the head with a cricket bat after he robbed your wallet and shagged your dog.



I know what you mean but if they are going to fight dirty then at least say something most people will nod along with.I don't think the problem with Miliband was apologising it was more about not defending Labour over debt etc. this is different but the same situation could arise if Labour just apologise without explaining the circumstances that drove them to put out this attack, putting their heads down and saying their sorry would bring disaster for a few reasons, it would make Labour look despicable, it would justify they Torys throwing more below the belt attacks with you reap what you sow blah blah attacks.Labour can turn this to their advantage if they admit they were in the wrong but it all came out of frustration. the relentless below the belt attacks by Sunak and the Torys to deflect attention from running the country into the ground.I think that weakens the Torys more than not apologising.