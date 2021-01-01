« previous next »
Author Topic: Labour Thread  (Read 65328 times)

They didn't think that one through.
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 12:29:50 pm
My partner has faced sexual assault and has no problem with the advert

It's obviously heavy handed and a bit too gutter politics for my taste

BUT it's a shame if the core issue - the dismal record for such offences - goes unnoticed

Indeed you can already see the Tory argument against it: anything but defending that dodgy record

I think this is the main issue with it.  There's an important message in there, but the dog whistle is too loud to hear it.

I've no doubt it'll be taken down at some point.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:05:08 pm
Ill judged by whoever put it together but on the flip side, very difficult for the tories to combat as their record on convicting sex offenders is so dire. The claims here are of course not the governments fault, but so much around the criminal justice system is, that they would be unwise to bring it up

Oh I dont know, I suppose they could look towards the Crown prosecution service, baring in mind the record being discussed goes back to 2010.


Ive no issue for Labour playing gutter politics just like the Tories have always done. Been far too nice to these horrible c*nts for too long.
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 12:51:01 pm
Ive no issue for Labour playing gutter politics just like the Tories have always done. Been far too nice to these horrible c*nts for too long.

I suppose it makes a nice change that they get Dirty towards the Tories as opposed to the left wing of their own party.

Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 12:43:27 pm
They didn't think that one through.
You may be right but I wouldn't be so sure.
What's the next stage. there will be outrage from the Torys and the media.
Labour will be asked to apologise.
Labour would be fools to apologise unreservedly after the shit the Torys have said.
no way.
Labour will have to explain the frustration they've felt the last year or so. especially after the last few months. the Torys have made some disgusting accusations against Labour to try and take the focus away from the disastrous effect of their policys.
OK Labour apologise and what do the Torys do then.
Shout Labour want the boats full of illegal immigrants to come.
Labour stick their hands up and say, See what I mean, we've had to put up with these disgusting smears for over a year.
We will see how this develops but I just hope Labour doesn't apologise unreservadly, they have to explain the frustration behind the attack on Sunak.
The problem isn't that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is a Lying, Unethical, Corrupt, Lying, Devious Dirtbag.
Everyone knows that.
The problem is his supporters don't care.
