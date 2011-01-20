why need opposition when you're gonna shaft yourselves - and i'm talking about labour here



and before anyone comes on and spouts that this is all true - the game is called politics



all we've done is to give the gutter press more ammunition to debase us



already on the news the lucy powell has squirmed uncomfortably when asked does she agree with it - she REFUSED to answer the question



to me it's something i'd expect from the tories



it sadly reminds me of the brilliant satire paedogeddon by chris morris -and the thick of it would have loved to use this in an episode







It's the phrasing that's wrong. nobody will think Sunak doesn't want paedophiles locked up but it's easy to assume he doesn't judged by the effect of his policys, it's the effect of his policys that Labour should be talking about.I think Labour can still turn this to their advantage though by apologising and admitting this came out of frustration, Johnson making the same attack against Starmer over not prosecuting Jimmy Saville. many Torys had no problem with it did they.Home secretary's attacking Labour for wanting the boats full of criminals did Braverman mention rapists as well. not certain but that was the message, at least Labours attack was based on realty. the Torys have allowed everything to go down the pan including the justice and prison system, they know they are heading for disaster at the next GE so they have been playing dirty, Tory MPs have been out in force on Twitter everyday, 12 hours+ a day talking like nasty lying Kippers, they are desperate. they've spent weeks trying to stoke up a cultural war to take the publics focus off their record.Labour frustration brought this about, they are dragging the focus back where it belongs back on the Torys incompetence.